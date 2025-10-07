Puma Manchester Half Marathon Preview

A thrilling elite competition is anticipated at the Manchester Half this year, as over 70 elite runners and wheelchair athletes gear up for the 13.1-mile race.

As the 2025 England Athletics Half Marathon Championships host, the event will see internationals and new elites test their mettle on the flat and fast course around Manchester.

British internationals and Puma athletes Charlotte Purdue and Lily Partridge are the favourites for the Women’s title. They bring recent half-marathon times of just over 70 minutes into the competition (Lily ran a recent PB of 70:27 in Barcelona in February, Charlotte’s best this year being 71:51 from Nagoya, Japan).

After winning the Manchester Marathon in 2022, Jonny Mellor will stake his claim to the Manchester Half this year. With his most recent half-marathon time of 63:09, it could be a great contest, with Gateshead’s Calum Johnson being a strong contender.

The course certainly has PB potential, being fast and flat, with long straight stretches and little wind forecast for this weekend’s event.

The podium places in this year’s Manchester Half Men’s Elite Wheelchair race will be contested by Sean Frame, Brett Crossley and Matthew Clarke. Three-time Paralympic gold medallist Lauren Rowles will take on the challenge in the Women’s Elite Wheelchair category, having recently announced her return to wheelchair racing after her sparkling rowing career. Last year, Sean took a full 7 minutes off the Men’s Wheelchair course record, finishing in a time of 48:24, whilst Brett came in second.

The first wave of the day will be the Elite Wheelchairs, setting off at 08:55. They will be closely followed by both Male and Female Elite runners setting off at 09:00. If you’re supporting in person, you will be able to catch all the starts on the large screen located at Deansgate Interchange (around the 1-mile mark) and then be able to cheer them on as they run past 5 minutes later.

