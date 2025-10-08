Who, what and when guide: Athlos NYC 2025

Keely Hodgkinson, Georgia Hunter Bell and Amy Hunt all headline the women's-only track and field event that has a top prize of $60,000.

After an enthralling 2025 track and field season, many athletes will end their campaign in the Big Apple at the Athlos NYC Meet on Thursday (October 9-10).

Founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the women's-only track and field event has attracted some of the biggest stars in the sport for the second year in a row.

Quite a few Brits, three weeks after competing at the World Athletics Championships, have made the trip over to New York City and they include Keely Hodgkinson, Georgia Hunter Bell, Amy Hunt, Amber Anning and Jazmin Sawyers.

There will also be a myriad of global stars at Athlos and just a few of them are Faith Kipyegon, Marileidy Paulino and Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Triple Olympic and ten-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who officially announced her retirement this week, will be a guest of honour.

The biggest change from last year's inaugural edition is the introduction of the long jump, with the discipline split over two days. The qualification for the final – where six athletes are whittled down to three – occurs in Times Square on October 9.

The final, which will see the remaining three athletes battle it out for the title – is part of the main competition schedule at Icahn Stadium on October 10.

On the track, total of 36 athletes (six for each event) will compete across the 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 800m, and mile.

The purse for Athlos NYC is as follows: First place: $60,000; Second place: $25,000; Third place: $10,000; Fourth place: $8000, Fifth place: $5000; Sixth place: $2500. There will also be a $250,000 bonus for anyone who breaks a world record.

Additionally, 10% of event revenues will be redistributed to all participating athletes, ensuring significant financial rewards for all who place, not just the top three.

Here is some background of each competitor and how they have fared this season ahead of this year's Athlos NYC meet:

100m

Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith (10.72 PB) – Triple world sprints medallist, winner of 11 Diamond League meets over 100m and placed seventh in both the 100m & 200m final at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Jacious Sears (10.77 PB) – Ran the second-fastest 100m in NCAA history behind only Sha'Carri Richardson with 10.77 last season. Competed in the heats of the women's 4x100m for the US in Tokyo.

Kayla White (10.84 PB) – Recorded her personal best of 10.84 to place second behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at the USATF Outdoor Championships. Finished sixth in her world 100m semi-final but was part of the US women's 4x100m team that secured gold in Tokyo.

Brittany Brown (10.90 PB) – Olympic 200m bronze medallist and world 200m silver medallist. Finished sixth in the world 200m final in Japan. The 2025 Diamond League 200m champion.

Zoe Hobbs (10.94 PB) – Became the first Oceanian woman to break the 11-second barrier in the 100m back in Ostrava in June. A 12-time New Zealand 100m champion, she placed fifth in her 100m semi-final at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Jonielle Smith (11.03 PB) – Her personal best of 11.03 came in the semi-finals of the Jamaican Outdoor Championships but she didn't qualify for the individual 100m in Tokyo after placing fifth in the final. Was part of the quartet that secured silver in the women's 4x100m in Japan though.

200m

McKenzie Long (21.83 PB) – Placed seventh and eighth in the Olympic and world 200m final respectively. The 2024 NCAA 100m and 200m champion.

Anavia Battle (21.95 PB) – Four 200m victories on the Diamond League circuit. Finished fourth in the 200m at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith (22.08 PB) – Triple world sprints medallist, winner of 11 Diamond League meets over 100m and placed seventh in both the 100m & 200m final at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Amy Hunt (22.08 PB) – Secured a maiden senior global medal with world 200m silver in Tokyo. Ran 22.08 in the semi-finals to go second and above Kathy Cook on the UK 200m all-time list.

Brittany Brown (22.13 PB) – Olympic 200m bronze medallist and world 200m silver medallist. Finished sixth in the world 200m final in Japan. The 2025 Diamond League 200m champion.

Jessika Gbai (22.36 PB) – Finished eighth in the 200m final on her Olympic debut in Paris and was fifth in her world semi-final in Tokyo.

400m

Marileidy Paulino (47.98 PB) – Olympic and world 400m champion. Ran the third quickest time in history (47.98) to finish second behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the world 400m final in Tokyo.

Salwa Eid Naser (48.14 PB) – World 400m champion and Olympic silver medallist. Placed third in the 40om behind McLaughlin-Levrone and Paulino at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Amber Anning (49.29 PB) – British 400m record-holder and world indoor 400m champion. Ran 49.36 for fifth in the world 400m final in Tokyo.

Henriette Jæger (49.49 PB) – Recorded her personal best of 49.49 for third behind Paulino and Naser at the Zurich Diamond League final. Finished seventh in the world 400m final.

Alexis Holmes (49.77 PB) – Finished behind Anning in the world indoor 400m final to claim to the silver medal. Was part of both the US women's and mixed 4x400m teams that secured golds in Tokyo.

Lynna Irby-Jackson (49.80 PB) – Was part of both the US women's and mixed 4x400m teams that secured golds in Tokyo. Finished fourth in the individual 400m at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

100m hurdles

Masai Russell (12.17 PB) – Olympic 100m hurdles champion. Went second on the 100m hurdles all-time list with 12.17 at the Miami Grand Slam Track meet this year. Placed fourth in the world 100m hurdles final in Tokyo.

Grace Stark (12.21 PB) – World 100m hurdles bronze medallist from Tokyo. Ran 12.21 at the Paris Diamond League to go joint-fifth on the 100m hurdles all-time list.

Tonea Marshall (12.24 PB) – Placed fifth and sixth at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships and Zurich Diamond League final respectively.

Alaysha Johnson (12.31 PB) – Finished seventh in the Olympic 100m hurdles final in Paris. Placed fifth in her world semi-final in Tokyo. A US indoor 60m hurdles champion.

Megan Tapper (12.34 PB) – An Olympic bronze 100m hurdles medallist from Tokyo.

Devynne Charlton (12.44 PB) – World indoor 60m hurdles record-holder and double world champion. Finished sixth in the world 100m hurdles final in Tokyo.

800m

Keely Hodgkinson (1:54.61 PB) – Olympic 800m champion, triple world medallist and double European champion. British 800m record-holder with 1:54.61. Placed third in the world 800m final in Tokyo.

Georgia Hunter Bell (1:54.90 PB) – Olympic 1500m bronze medallist and 800m silver medallist. Finished second above Hodgkinson in the 800m at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Natoya Goule-Toppin (1:55.96 PB) – Commonwealth Games 800m bronze medallist. Three 800m wins on the Diamond League circuit. Placed fifth in her world semi-final in Tokyo.

Mary Moraa (1:56.03 PB) – World 800m champion and Olympic bronze medallist. Finished seventh in the world final in Tokyo.

Halimah Nakaayi (1:57.26 PB) – World 800m champion and world indoor bronze medallist. Placed sixth in her world semi-final in Japan.

Mile

Faith Kipyegon (4:07.64 PB) – World mile and 1500m record-holder. Triple Olympic and five-time world champion. Secured her fourth world 1500m title in Tokyo.

Gudaf Tsegay (4:11.88 PB) – Double world champion and Olympic 5000m bronze medallist. World indoor 1500m record-holder. Claimed a 10,000m bronze medal at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Jessica Hull (4:13.68 PB) – Holder of seven Oceanian records and is the world 200m record-holder. Olympic 1500m silver and world bronze medallist. World indoor 3000m bronze medallist.

Freweyni Hailu (4:14.79 PB) – World indoor 1500m and 3000m champion, Placed fourth in the 1500m at the Paris Olympics and fifth in the world final in Tokyo.

Nikki Hiltz (4:16.35 PB) – Triple US 1500m champion. Finished seventh in the Olympic 1500m final and sixth over the distance in Japan.

Susan Ejore Saunders (4:20.61 PB) – Kenyan indoor mile record-holder. Placed seventh in her world 1500m semi-final in Tokyo.

Long jump

Tara Davis Woodhall (7.18m PB) – Olympic, world outdoor and indoor long jump champion. Soared to the top of the podium in Tokyo and is unbeaten this season.

Jasmine Moore (7.03m PB) – Olympic long and triple jump bronze medallist. Placed seventh in the world triple jump final in Tokyo.

Jazmin Sawyers (7.00m PB) – European indoor long jump champion and double outdoor medallist. Personal best of 7.00m came from Istanbul two years ago. Placed eighth in long jump qualification in Tokyo.

Quanesha Burks (6.98m PB) – US outdoor and double indoor long jump champion. Finished eighth in the long jump at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Monae' Nichols (6.97m PB) – US indoor long jump champion. World indoor long lump silver medallist. Placed sixth in the event at the Paris Olympics and was seventh at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships.

Claire Bryant (6.96m PB) – World indoor long jump champion. Recorded her personal best of 6.96m on the way to the top of the podium in Nanjing. Placed fifth in the world long jump final in Tokyo.

Athlos NYC 2025 schedule below:

19:20 EST / 00:20 BST - 100m hurdles

19:32 EST / 00:32 BST - Long Jump final first jumps

19:45 EST / 00:45 BST - 100m

19:55 EST / 00:55 BST - Long Jump second jumps

20:10 EST / 01:10 BST - 800m

20:20 EST / 01:20 BST - Long Jump final jumps

20:30 EST / 01:30 BST - Mile

20:45 EST / 01:45 BST - 200m

21:00 EST / 02:00 BST - 400m

21:30 EST / 02:30 BST - Ciara Performance

