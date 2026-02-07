Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Mohamed Attaoui runs European indoor 1000m record in Madrid

AW News Reports Mohamed Attaoui runs European indoor 1000m record in Madrid

Mohamed Attaoui runs European indoor 1000m record in Madrid

Log out
AW
Published: 07th February, 2026
Updated: 7th February, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

Spanish runner clocks 2:14.52 to beat Wilson Kipketer's mark but misses Ayanleh Souleiman's world record.

Mohamed Attaoui attempt to break Ayanleh Souleiman's decade-old world indoor 1000m record of 2:14.20 fell short. The Spaniard clocked 2:14.52 to go No.3 on the world all-time rankings and ahead of European record-holder Wilson Kipketer's 2:14.96.

Attaoui sat behind pacemaker Filip Ostrowski and went through 800m in 1:45.58 before struggling a little on the final lap as Mariano Garcia was runner-up in 2:16.40 and Britain's Alex Botterill fourth in 2:17.69.

Mohamed Attaoui (Martín de Álava Pérez)

Attaoui, 24, has an 800m best of 1:42.04 outdoors and was fifth in the world final in Tokyo last year and runner-up to Gabriel Tual of France at the 2024 European Champs.

Elsewhere, in the men's 60m hurdles Enrique Llopis clocked a Spanish record of 7.45 to beat Lorenzo Simonelli (7.50).

Enrique Llopis (Martín de Álava Pérez)

Ali Al Balushi of Oman won the 60m in 6.53 from Cuba’s Yenns Fernández (6.56) as Eugene Amo-Dadzie of Britain equalled his PB of 6.59 in third.

Birke Haylom (Martín de Álava Pérez)

The women's 400m saw Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands win in 51.26 ahead of Blanca Hervas of Spain (51.59), while Ethiopia's Birke Haylom ran 4:02.37 in the women's 1500m as she out-kicked Nadia Battocletti, the Italian equalling Marta Zenoni's national record of 4:03.59.

Audrey Werro (Martín de Álava Pérez)

Audrey Werro won the women's 800m but hopes of a fast time faded as it turned into a tactical affair and she clocked 2:00.68, slower than B-race winner Rocio Arroya of Spain's 1:59.97.

Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link