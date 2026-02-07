Mohamed Attaoui runs European indoor 1000m record in Madrid

Spanish runner clocks 2:14.52 to beat Wilson Kipketer's mark but misses Ayanleh Souleiman's world record.

Mohamed Attaoui attempt to break Ayanleh Souleiman's decade-old world indoor 1000m record of 2:14.20 fell short. The Spaniard clocked 2:14.52 to go No.3 on the world all-time rankings and ahead of European record-holder Wilson Kipketer's 2:14.96.

Attaoui sat behind pacemaker Filip Ostrowski and went through 800m in 1:45.58 before struggling a little on the final lap as Mariano Garcia was runner-up in 2:16.40 and Britain's Alex Botterill fourth in 2:17.69.

Attaoui, 24, has an 800m best of 1:42.04 outdoors and was fifth in the world final in Tokyo last year and runner-up to Gabriel Tual of France at the 2024 European Champs.

Elsewhere, in the men's 60m hurdles Enrique Llopis clocked a Spanish record of 7.45 to beat Lorenzo Simonelli (7.50).

Ali Al Balushi of Oman won the 60m in 6.53 from Cuba’s Yenns Fernández (6.56) as Eugene Amo-Dadzie of Britain equalled his PB of 6.59 in third.

The women's 400m saw Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands win in 51.26 ahead of Blanca Hervas of Spain (51.59), while Ethiopia's Birke Haylom ran 4:02.37 in the women's 1500m as she out-kicked Nadia Battocletti, the Italian equalling Marta Zenoni's national record of 4:03.59.

Audrey Werro won the women's 800m but hopes of a fast time faded as it turned into a tactical affair and she clocked 2:00.68, slower than B-race winner Rocio Arroya of Spain's 1:59.97.