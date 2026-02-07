Divine Iheme sets European under-18 indoor 60m record

Sixteen-year-old clocks 6.68 to beat Mark Lewis-Francis's mark at the England Athletics Age Group Champs in Sheffield.

Divine Iheme, the prodigious young British sprints talent, was one of the stars of the opening day of the England Athletics U20/17/15 Indoor Championships in Sheffield on Saturday (Feb 7) when he broke Mark Lewis-Francis' European under-18 record for 60m with 6.68.

Iheme, 16 from Radley AC, won the under-17 men's title on a day that also saw Plymouth's Annabel Fasuba, the daughter of former world indoor champion Olusoji Fasuba, win the under-17 women's title in a championship record of 7.36 despite being just 14 years old.

Sophie Thomas of Dunfermline, meanwhile, broke the Scottish junior record as she won the under-20 women's crown in 7.33.