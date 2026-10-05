Kiriago and Gitonga close in on World Cup titles as mountain running season reaches Quebec finale

The 2026 WMRA World Cup reaches its conclusion in Quebec this weekend, with Philemon Kiriago and Ruth Gitonga closing in on the men's and women's titles, though visa uncertainty for several Kenyan athletes could yet reshape the finals.

The 2026 WMRA World Cup will reach its decisive conclusion in Quebec, Canada, this weekend at Défi des Couleurs, completing a season of 16 races across 10 countries spanning four continents. From established mountain running destinations to new venues and communities, this year's World Cup has continued to expand its international reach while bringing together athletes from across the globe.

It has been quite a journey, providing thrilling finish-line drama such as Anna Gibson (USA) overtaking Joyce Muthoni Njeru (KEN) in the final metres of the Broken Arrow Ascent, and a photo finish between Richard Omaya Atuya and Linus Hultegard at Transvulcania. The season has also provided a platform for a new generation of mountain running talent to emerge, with athletes such as Brayan Rodríguez (MEX), Arianna Dentis (ITA) and Ruth Gitonga (KEN) establishing themselves among the standout names of the year.

Alongside the sporting development of the circuit, the World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) has maintained a strong commitment to fair and clean competition, with 100 anti-doping tests carried out across the World Cup season, reinforcing the importance of integrity, athlete protection and fair sport as the competition continues to grow internationally.

Quebec is a fitting place to conclude this year's competition – a new country for the World Cup, currently in peak, spectacular fall colour. It will host a double header, with the final uphill race on Saturday, October 10, followed by the final classic up-and-down race on Sunday, October 11. These races will decide not only the uphill and classic categories of the World Cup, but also the ultimate winners of the 2026 competition.

Current World Cup standings

The overall World Cup battles add another layer of intrigue to the finals. Nine of the top 10 women in the World Cup are on the start list for Défi des Couleurs. While the top two places seem settled, with Ruth Gitonga (KEN) on 384 points and Joyce Muthoni Njeru (KEN) on 310 practically unreachable given their dominance of this year's racing, the battle for third is very much live. Four women – Kirsty Skye Dickson (GBR), Benedetta Broggi (ITA), Miriam Chepkirui (KEN) and Arianna Dentis (ITA) – are separated by just 41 points. With two races over the weekend and so many of the main protagonists taking part, the women's World Cup looks set to go down to the wire.

In the men's competition, seven of the top 10 in the overall classification are on the start list. As in the women's event, the dominance of Philemon Kiriago (KEN) on 304 points and Richard Atuya (KEN), just 14 points behind, gives them a big buffer in the top two positions. But with Atuya not starting, he cannot overhaul Kiriago, and he could himself be overtaken by both Michael Saoli (KEN) and Patrick Kipngeno (KEN), who are on the start list. So while the winner looks extremely likely to be Kiriago, the other two places on the overall podium are still there to be won.

However, the final outcome could be significantly influenced by travel issues affecting the Run2gether On Trail athletes (Gitonga, Kiriago, Saoli, Kipngeno, Njeri and Kariuki). At the time of writing, several of them have not yet secured the visas required to travel, meaning their participation in the final races remains uncertain. Should they be unable to compete, the shape of the overall standings could change considerably in the closing stages of the season.

Défi des Couleurs

Now in its 13th edition, Défi des Couleurs is a well-established event in Canada, taking place in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. Among a full event programme are two races making their World Cup debut this year: the MSA Vertical and the MSA Classic Up and Down.

The Vertical race of 5km with 800m of ascent starts in front of the Jean Larose Falls, before heading to the base of the Mont-Sainte-Anne resort. From there the runners begin their climb – a 3.2km ascent with breathtaking views all around. Runners will be fully immersed in the vibrant autumn colours on the south side of Mont-Sainte-Anne, and from the finish at the summit they will be able to take in the full landscape, stretching from the Château Frontenac to the Île d'Orléans, all framed by the St Lawrence River.

The classic race of about 11km with 800m of ascent starts at the base of Mont-Sainte-Anne, and runners will tackle three climbs and descents. Their first ascent takes them halfway up the mountain via "La Pichard" – a steady, runnable climb that serves as a warm-up. Next, they climb via "Le Corridor," a wide, mostly flat trail that cuts across the mountain, before descending to "L'Escarpée," where a gruelling singletrack climb through the woods is the day's main challenge. Runners then emerge onto "La Crête" (The Ridge), the most iconic section of Mont-Sainte-Anne, rewarding them with a panoramic view.

They then follow a singletrack leading to "L'Anore," taking them on a gradual descent to the bottom of the North Face – a wilder, less-travelled area of the mountain. From there, they face the day's final climb, "La Paradeuse," known for its steep, direct route, before descending via "La Pichard" to the finish.

The women's field

Ruth Mwihaki Gitonga (KEN) leads the women's World Cup, with wins in every classic race she has started (São Brás, Grossglockner and Vauban). She may be beatable in uphill races, but still tends to reach the podium. Joyce Muthoni Njeru (KEN) is currently second and has had another impressive year, with podium finishes at every race she has started apart from Vertical and Trofeo Nasego, where she narrowly missed the top spots. Her consistency, not just this year but every year, is notable.

Kirsty Skye Dickson (GBR) has been a rising star of this year's World Cup, with podiums at Transvulcania (both races), Vauban and Vertical Nasego. She is strong across all three formats, so expect her to be in the mix here.

Nina Engelhard (GER), the 2025 uphill world champion, missed much of this year's World Cup through injury but made a big impact when she did race, winning Vertical Nasego and finishing a close second to Gitonga at Trofeo Nasego. She could well win both races this weekend, and although she won't have the points to compete in the overall World Cup, she has the potential to affect the standings.

Benedetta Broggi (ITA) has had a very consistent World Cup, narrowly missing podiums but making the top 10 at every race, and that persistence has her lying fourth overall. Gloria Chebet (KEN) has similarly had a strong and consistent year, with podiums at Grossglockner and Vauban, and has the potential to improve on her current seventh position overall. Arianna Dentis (ITA) has grown in confidence as the World Cup has progressed, culminating in a win at Rollercoaster 21 in Poland.

Miriam Chepkirui (KEN), one of the youngest women in the World Cup, is currently fifth overall and has been remarkably consistent, with podiums at Vauban and Trofeo Nasego – one to watch here and for many more World Cups to come. Nelie Clement (FRA) was third at São Brás and has had strong runs in the USA at Broken Arrow, and is another one to watch.

Canadian Elisa Morin could certainly be in the mix here. She was national champion in both the uphill and up-and-down events in 2025, finished in the top 10 at the World Championships, and has a string of impressive race performances. Fellow Canadian Valerie Arsenault will also be one to watch.

Others to watch include Christel Dewalle (FRA), always a danger in uphill races as a vertical specialist, and Nadia Izquierdo Salazar (MEX), the 2024 national 10,000m champion, who took third at the Mexican Uphill Championship in 2025 and also ran well at Trofeo Vanoni that year.

The men's field

Reigning men's World Cup champion Philemon Ombogo Kiriago (KEN) looks set to defend his title, with wins at Transvulcania, Broken Arrow, Sierre-Zinal and Trofeo Nasego. But how hungry will he be to compete here, knowing the title is already in the bag, especially against such tough competition?

Michael Selelo Saoli (KEN) sits third in the men's World Cup standings after another consistent season. With second-placed Richard Atuya not racing here, Saoli could overtake him if he reaches the podium on both days. Patrick Kipngeno (KEN) is currently fourth overall, largely because he hasn't raced as much in the competition. He is unbeaten in uphill races this year, winning at Broken Arrow and Vertical Nasego – can he extend that streak to the uphill race here?

Ephantus Mwangi Njeri (KEN) has had another strong World Cup, with a win at Vauban and podiums at Grossglockner and Transvulcania, and has the potential to improve on his seventh position overall. Elijah Kamau Kariuki (KEN) is just behind Njeri in the standings, with podiums at Grossglockner and Vauban (twice), plus a strong showing at Nasego. Positions five to 10 are close in the men's competition, and without Atuya and Paul Machoka (KEN), this final race could make a big difference. Andrew Douglas (GBR) is also in the mix, having started the season with a bang as runner-up at São Brás and with strong results at the Beijing Changping Yanshou Trail Challenge and Rollercoaster 21.

Brayan Rodriguez (MEX) has had a successful first full World Cup year, with strong results at Broken Arrow and Vauban, including second place in the uphill race. Cameron Smith (USA), who took second at the Broken Arrow Ascent, will also race here, as will Remi Leroux (CAN), who hasn't featured in the World Cup this year but has home advantage and good recent form.

Other men to watch include Italians Luca Merli, Tiziano Moia and Andrea Elia, Americans Mason Coppi and Meikael Beaudoin Rousseau, Canadian Alexandre Ricard, and young Brit Edward Hobbs, who had a great first World Cup race at Vertical Nasego to finish seventh, taking some big scalps in the process.

The final countdown

After the long-distance champions, Kiriago and Gitonga, were crowned in Poland, the uphill category will be decided on Saturday and the classic category on Sunday. The 2026 World Cup champions will then be announced on Sunday.

As preparations continue for the finals, the participation of the Run2gether athletes cannot yet be confirmed due to ongoing visa difficulties. At the time of writing, the situation remains unresolved, and their presence at the finals will depend on the outcome of the visa process.