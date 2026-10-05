Crowe and Ballantyne win half marathon titles as record 35,000 run Great Scottish Run

Jamie Crowe and Katrina Ballantyne took the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run half marathon titles in Glasgow as a record 35,000 runners took part across the weekend, with Eilish McColgan among those starting the races.

Jamie Crowe (Central AC) and Katrina Ballantyne (Leeds City AC) took the half marathon titles as Scotland's biggest running event brought Scotland's year of sport to a close in Glasgow on Sunday.

Crowe won the men's race in 1:03:27, while Ballantyne took the women's title in 1:13:33. It was the biggest staging of the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run in its history, with tens of thousands of runners taking on the 10km and half marathon through a Glasgow awash with colour and costumes.

Runners set off from St Vincent Street, crossing the River Clyde, with half marathon runners heading south through some of Glasgow's greenest spaces, including Pollok Country Park, before a grand finish through the McLennan Arch onto Glasgow Green, cheered on by thousands of supporters lining the route.

Ballantyne said: "I didn't expect this at all. I only signed up about a month and a half ago because a few of our friends were doing it, and I thought I'd get a bit jealous watching them all. The Glasgow crowd were amazing. They really carry you round. Running is my hobby. I'm a dietitian and I run to commute, so a lot of my training is done with a backpack on, running to and from work."

As ever, Glasgow's runners didn't disappoint on the costume front. The 10km saw a knight clank his way round in full plate armour and Shrek take to the start line with Donkey perched on his shoulder, while two runners paid tribute to the city's most famous statue by taking on the course in traffic cone hats.

Four-time Olympian Eilish McColgan rang the half marathon start bell, while Tartan Trekker Craig Ferguson sent off the 10km runners before lacing up his own trainers to take part in the half marathon.

Ferguson said: "I've covered a fair few miles this year, but nothing beats the noise of a Glasgow crowd. The crowds all the way round were something else. Every single runner out there today should be proud of themselves."

McColgan said: "The atmosphere in Glasgow today was incredible. Standing on the start line and seeing everyone set off was really special. It was an honour to ring the bell to start the half marathon."

The weekend began on Saturday, when more than 2000 children took part in the Junior and Mini Great Scottish Run at its new home on Glasgow Green, with Athena and Hammer, stars of the BBC show Gladiators, sending the young runners on their way.

Results

Half marathon – men

1 Jamie Crowe (Central AC) 1:03:27

2 Jamie Burns (Shettleston Harriers) 1:05:24

3 Dougie Selman (Corstorphine AAC) 1:06:52

Half marathon – women

1 Katrina Ballantyne (Leeds City AC) 1:13:33

2 Brogan Wallace (Shettleston Harriers) 1:15:16

3 Amy Frankland (Lasswade AAC) 1:16:00

10km – men

1 Lewis Hannigan (Kilbarchan AAC) 29:32

2 Iain Jordan (Strathclyde University Harriers) 31:28

3 Ryan Beattie 31:37

10km – women

1 Nancy Scott (Edinburgh AC) 33:27

2 Katie Rourke (Gala Harriers) 33:43

3 Anya Maclean (Garscube Harriers) 34:13

10km wheelchair

1 Kyle Brotherton (Red Star AC) 31:17