Student power on show in cross-country league action

Holly Weedall led Birmingham University to team victory at the Midland Women's League, while Oxford University runners filled the first three places in the Chiltern League men’s race as we bring you our weekly round-up from around the UK.

Coverage from the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Dublin is here.

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 1, Northampton, November 14

After some doubts about its availability, Abington Park hosted the joint fixture with the Midland Women’s League Division 1 match, as Rugby & Northampton played host.

It was close throughout in the top-flight match, but the Western Tempo pairing of Peter Molloy and Dom James saw off a challenge from BRAT’s Joe Tuffin and Birchfield’s Alex Burrows to justify their long trip across country from Gloucestershire.

The Tempo pair were always at the head of affairs and it was Molloy who opened out a gap on his three rivals to secure overall victory.

In the final match of last winter, the veteran pair of Phil Wylie and Ed Banks led home the older runners, but here, after a close battle, their positions were reversed as Banks got the nod.

In the team stakes, it was Western Tempo who came out on top of Birmingham University, but it was the students who closed their scoring six in first as, again, the positions from last winter were swapped.

Men: 1 P Molloy (W Tempo) 29:56; 2 D James (W Tempo) 30:00; 3 J Tuffin (BRAT) 30:01; 4 A Burrows (Bir) 30:02; 5 J Lay (R&N) 30:06; 6 F Ward (R&N) 30:13; 7 D Gillett (W Tempo) 30:18; 8 J Wilson (Birm U) 30:21; 9 M Pearce (BRAT) 30:31; 10 J Stolberg (BRAT) 30:37

M40: 1 E Banks (Bir) 32:20; 2 P Wylie (W Tempo) 32:24

U20: 1 E Dowlatley (BRAT) 32:09

TEAM: 1 Western Tempo 68; 2 Birmingham U 83; 3 BRAT 143; 4 Rugby & Northampton 167; 5 Birchfield 178; 6 Warwick U 262

B TEAM: 1 Birm U 289

M40 TEAM: 1 Coventry Godiva 58; 2 Bromsgrove & Redditch 86; 3 BRAT 91

B TEAM: 1 Coventry G 149

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 2, Match 1, Burton, Warwickshire, November 14

Burton Dassett Country Park saw Spa Striders play host and Callum Hanlon came out on top for Leamington, but a trio of Loughborough students followed to comfortably take the team race as they packed their six scorers in the top 11.

Men: 1 C Hanlon (Leam) 32:53; 2 F Hart (Lough) 33:19; 3 P Barnes (Lough) 33:54; 4 D McNamara (Lough) 34:05; 5 T Fisher (Strat, U20) 34:19; 6 D Garnett (Strat, U20) 34:52

M40: 1 H Jolly (Strat) 36:04

U20: D Garnett (Strat) 38:21

TEAM: 1 Loughborough 37; 2 Stratford 73; 3 Halesowen 134

B TEAM: 1 Loughborough 157

M40 TEAM: 1 Stratford 41

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 3, Match 1, Walsall, West Midlands, November 14

West Bromwich Harriers hosted at Aldridge Common, as the Midland Women’s League second flight match joined in the fun.

Roberto Ortolan won overall but it was second-placed Jamie Hudson who led new club TRX Wolves to a solid victory, also taking the B and masters team awards.

The club states that TRX Wolves is a brand-new England Athletics-accredited running club based in Wolverhampton and was officially founded on February 1, 2026 after evolving from TRX Run Club (The Renegades).

Men: 1 R Ortolan (Sphinx) 33:19; 2 J Hudson (TRX) 33:21; 3 W Irvine (S&SH, U20) 33:50

M45: 1 R Michaelson-Yeates (S&SH) 34:32

TEAM: 1 TRX Wolves 47; 2 Sphinx 100; 3 Newcastle Staffs 145

B TEAM: 1 TRX Wolves 204

M35 TEAM: 1 TRX Wolves 21

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Match 2, Oxford, November 14

The Shotover course at Horsepath finds itself an increasingly popular venue and, as it has been for the past 60 years, was again pressed into service and saw Chiltern Harriers turn the tables on first match winners Milton Keynes, as Wycombe Phoenix took second overall.

Numbers were boosted by Oxford University students who were preparing for their upcoming Blues match against Cambridge University next month and, in the men’s race, the dark blue vests filled not only the first three places home but seven of the top nine.

Chris Parker, Tom Wood and Alex Gruen dominated on what is effectively their home course, but former league winner Richard Slade interrupted the younger runners’ progress with a close-up fourth spot.

It was a similar story in the senior women’s race, where the Oxford University women filled 10 of the top dozen spots.

However, it was league regular Alex Eykelbosch who finished first, ahead of the university’s Tilly Black, while first match winner Kirsten Stillwell, who has come back well in recent years after winning well in under-13 events a decade or so ago, took third.

Topping the veteran lists was Kate Rennie, who might have been picked for the Masters International in Dublin, but here the Dacorum 53-year-old had to be content with a local run-out.

Another veteran missing the Masters International was top W75 Sarah Roberts.

Men: 1 C Parker (Oxf U) 28:52; 2 T Wood (Oxf U) 29:08; 3 A Gruen (Oxf U) 29:15; 4 R Slade (Chilt) 29:18; 5 R Morrow (Oxf U) 29:36; 6 M Falle (Oxf U, U20) 29:38

M40: 1 T Lawrence (Chilt) 32:20; 2 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri) 32:26; 3 S Buckle (St Alb) 32:35

M50: 1 P Gilbert (Wyc P) 34:46

M60: 1 A Turnbull (Bed C) 36:43

U20: S Boyce (Oxf U) 30:48

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Chiltern 2075; 2 Wycombe Phoenix 1931; 3 Milton Keynes 1910

M40 TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 787

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 637

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 3933

M40 TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 1598

U20 TEAM: 1 Milton K 1289

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Oxford U 1036

Standings after 2 matches: 1 QPH 1213

M40 TEAM: 1 QPH 314

Standings after 2 matches: 1 QPH 686

U20 TEAM: 1 Oxford U 365

Standings after 2 matches:

U20 TEAM: 1 Oxf U 365

U18: 1 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 18:09; 2 L Bray (Wyc P) 18:25; 3 S Cotson (Bic) 18:30

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 146; 2 Bed C 140; 3 Vale of Aylesbury 129

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Bed C 249

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Daventry 79

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Daventry 131

U16: 1 L Dolan (VoA) 11:59; 2 E Rowe (Wyc P) 12:09; 3 N Spruce (Abing) 12:09

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Vale of Aylesbury 197; 2 Chiltern 185; 3 Mil K 182

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 VoA 418

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 49

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Abingdon 99

U14: 1 W Clasby (Chilt) 9:25; 2 H Gutteridge (VoA) 9:33; 3 W Goode (Banb) 9:38

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 210; 2 Mil K 192; 3 Watford 161

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 415

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 76

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Luton 134

Women: 1 A Eykelbosch (Dac) 20:03; 2 T Black (Oxf U, U20) 20:35; 3 K Stillwell (Wyc P) 20:50; 4 C Tan (Oxf U) 20:56; 5 E Davey (Oxf U) 21:03; 6 H Clayton (Oxf U) 21:09

W50: 1 K Rennie (Dac) 22:15; 2 B Nkoane (Chilt) 24:28

W60: 1 V Sheldon (VoA) 26:58

W70: 1 I Wilson (Gade) 30:00

W75: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 30:54

U20: 2 Y Grant (Oxf U) 22:08

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 864; 2 Dacorum 820; 3 Chiltern 812

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 539

U20 TEAM: 1 Milton K 446

Standings after 2 matches:

Senior TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 1750

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 1072

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 446

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxf U 555

W35 TEAM: 1 Diamond R 249

U20 TEAM: 1 Oxf U 310

Standings after 2 matches:

Senior TEAM: 1 Northampton 590

W35 TEAM: 1 Diamond 434

U20 TEAM: 1 Oxf U 310

U18: 1 A Lorimer (Oxf C) 16:57; 2 E McGinley (Wat) 17:04; 3 M Davis (Chilt) 18:20

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Watford 62; 2 Oxf C 58; 3 VoA 56

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Watford 143

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 31

Standings after 2 matches: 1 S&NH 56

U16: 1 M Peasgood (VoA) 13:55; 2 J McDougal (Chilt) 14:00; 3 A Rochester (Wat) 14:14

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 149; 2 VoA 140; 3 Bed C 124

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 335

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Luton 41

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Abingdon 73

U14: 1 I Murphy (Bed C) 10:19; 2 C Willson (Chilt) 10:31; 3 L Nevzat (Bed C) 10:42

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 167; 2 Chiltern 144; 3 Wycombe P 140

Standings after 2 matches:

TEAM: 1 Bed C 387

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Biggleswade 24

Standings after 2 matches: 1 Bracknell 48

Overall Div 1 TEAM (M&W): 1 Chiltern 3727; 2 Wycombe Phoenix 3412; 3 Milton Keynes 3280

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Oxford University 1591

Standings after 2 matches:

Div 1: 1 Chiltern 7207; 2 Wycombe P 6868; 3 Milton Keynes 6857

Div 2: 1 Northampton 1778

KENT CROSS-COUNTRY LEAGUE, Match 3, Bexley, November 14

Danson Park played host and Jed Starvis of Blackheath & Bromley was top under-20 and first over the line in the men's race as Jordan Chambers of Tonbridge was runner-up.

For this fixture the women had a weekend off, while the fourth match sees the men miss out.

Men: 1 J Starvis (B&B, U20) 26:23; 2 J Chambers (Ton) 26:45; 3 A Taylor (Bex) 26:47; 4 C Laing (Ton) 26:49; 5 A Martin (B&B, U20) 27:07; 6 D Poungui (Camb H) 27:13; 7 D Kendall (Camb H, M45) 27:18; 8 H Fage (B&B) 27:23

M45: 2 J MacDonald (Camb H) 27:58

M50: 1 B Shearer (Ton) 28:13

M60: 1 A Rodgers (M&M) 31:11

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Tonbridge 30; 2 Blackheath & Bromley 36; 3 Cambridge H 51

Overall M70: 1 A Laws (B&B) 25:20; 2 J Tollhurst (Padd W) 26:47

M75: 1 J Phelan (B&B) 29:54

U18: 1 E Banwo (Ton) 17:23; 2 B Cook (M&M) 17:36; 3 K Farrell (B&B) 17:39

TEAM: 1 B&B 12; 2 Tonbridge 23; 3 Medway & Maidstone 27

U16: 1 Z Evans (B&B) 14:26; 2 J Leader (Ton) 14:29; 3 S Shearer (Ton) 14:30

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 10; 2 B&B 16; 3 Central Park 40

U14: 1 J Tyrrell (Ton) 10:53; 2 W Smith (Camb H) 10:56; 3 M Foster (Camb H) 11:02

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 17; 2 B&B 25

Overall W65: 1 C Costiff (Ashf) 26:56; 2 J Lenton (Orp) 27:13

W70: 1 E Batty (Cant) 29:54

U18: 1 M Cummings (Camb H) 20:35; 2 P Hutchings (Ton) 20:41; 3 M Leek (M&M) 20:55

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 14; 2 B&B 24; 3 Cambridge H 25

U16: 1 C Foster (Camb H) 15:08; 2 L Sanders (Camb H) 16:05; 3 J Stephens (B&B) 16:35

TEAM: 1 B&B 16; 2 Camb H 16; 3 Tonbridge 20

U14: 1 S James (B&B) 12:06

TEAM: 1 Blackheath & Bromley

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Match 2, Wokingham, Berkshire, November 14

Again, the league strayed outside the county of its title as Dinton Pastures Country Park was pressed into service by hosts Reading AC.

Millie-Ann Jordan-Lee scored a repeat victory in the league after also taking the opening fixture, but Aldershot were headed in the team stakes by Winchester Running Club, who had Helen Hall home second, 60 metres down.

Jordan-Lee has not been afraid to race this year, with a string of PBs on the track and road as well as outings over the country.

Aldershot had earlier taken other wins in the under-14 and under-16 girls’ races through Isabelle McNair and Koko O’Neill.

The men’s results were not available.

Women: 1 M Jordan-Lee (AFD) 20:45; 2 H Hall (Win RC) 21:00; 3 I Lee (Win RC) 21:28; 4 F East (Ports, U20) 21:33; 5 A Morris (Win RC) 22:03; 6 A Lawrence (B’mth) 22:04

W40: 1 L Wright (AFD) 22:24

W50: 1 E Montiel (Ports) 24:59

W60: 1 L Elliott (Win RC) 22:28

U20: 2 E Phillips (Win RC) 22:56

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 10; 2 AFD 24; 3 Portsmouth 61

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 12; 2 Winchester & District 37; 3 Reading 44

U20 TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 18; 2 Winchester RC 18

U18: 1 A Klidjian (Ports) 21:30; 2 C Oakley (Ports) 22:44; 3 A Spiers (BMH) 23:11

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 10; 2 Southampton 21; 3 BMH 32

U16: 1 K O’Neill (AFD) 16:51; 2 I Shaw (Ports) 16:54; 3 H Saunders (BMH) 17:17

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 11; 2 BMH 18; 3 Winchester & District 46

U14: 1 I McNair (AFD) 11:33; 2 E Jones (AFD) 11:35; 3 A Ramirez (B’mth) 11:43

TEAM: 1 AFD 18; 2 BMH 21; 3 Southampton 32

MANCHESTER LEAGUE, St Helens, Lancashire, November 14

The match, at Sherdley Park, has been postponed due to issues with permission from the local council and is likely to be rescheduled for March 6.

MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 1, Northampton, November 14

The match joined forces with the Birmingham Men’s League at Abington Park and it was the students from Birmingham University who dominated.

They were led home by Holly Weedall, as Ava James and Tilly Nickell followed.

It was only the second outing over the country for the 21-year-old, who improved her 5000m best on the track this year to 15:54.10.

In the team stakes it was again the students who came out on top, with Birmingham University again ahead of Loughborough.

Women: 1 H Weedall (Birm U) 20:37; 2 A James (Birm U) 20:41; 3 T Nickell (Birm U) 20:48; 4 E Tate (Gate) 20:54; 5 F Gibbs (Cov G) 20:58; 6 J Emmerson (Cov G) 21:10

W40: 1 N Sykes (B’ville) 22:23; 2 N Eaton (W Tempo) 23:20; 3 J Nolan (B&R) 23:21

TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 23; 2 Loughborough U 44; 3 W Tempo 48

W35 TEAM: 1 CLC 52; 2 Bromsgrove & Redditch 52; 3 Stoke 55

DIVISION 2, Match 1, Aldridge, November 14

The second flight joined forces with the Birmingham League Division 3 at Aldridge Airport, and it was Lola Barker who led the women home, but hosts Aldridge took the team honours.

Women: 1 L Barker (S&SH) 26:49; 2 E McKinlay (Sphinx) 27:02; 3 O Bailey (Nun) 27:11

W40: 1 C Baldwyn (Ald) 28:11

W45: 1 J Evans (Knowle & D) 28:00; 2 D Thomas (Trenth) 28:54

TEAM: 1 Aldridge 67; 2 Trentham 79; 3 Nuneaton 84

W35 TEAM: 1 Trentham 23; 2 Aldridge 25; 3 Knowle & Dorridge 26

NORTH MIDLANDS LEAGUE, Match 2, Corby, November 14

Glebe Park played host and there was a sense of déjà vu at the head of the senior men’s field as Eliott Smith-Rasmusson again won from Mansfield’s James McRae, as Edward Holden was a distant third.

The women’s race saw 18-year-old Faith Taylor, who was fifth junior in the Parliament Hill leg of the UK Cross Challenge, win comfortably over Aimee Seager.

Men: 1 E Smith-Rasmusson (Newark) 28:34; 2 J McRae (Mansf) 28:45; 3 E Holden (Mansf) 30:03

M40: 1 L Watson (Mansf) 30:18

M45: 1 S Fell (P’boro & NV) 32:40

M50: 1 D Nugent (Mansf) 31:46

M55: 1 T Hartley (Notts) 32:42

M60: 1 J Hunt (Beest) 35:58

U20: 1 W Griffiths (Corby) 30:27

TEAM: 1 Notts 69; 2 Mansfield 76; 3 Newark 129

M40 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 38; 2 L Eaton 168; 3 P’boro & NV 184

U18: 1 A Paget (R’cliffe) 18:23; 2 L Hemmings (P’boro & NV) 18:26; 3 L Wayman (OWLS) 18:30

TEAM: 1 Rushcliffe 26; 2 Charnwood 27; 3 Burton 72

U16: 1 J Dutton (Burt) 16:45; 2 T Hurry (Notts) 16:51; 3 X Gunn (Yax) 16:53

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 31; 2 Notts 33; 3 Lincoln Wellington 59

U14: 1 H Don (Charn) 12:33; 2 Power (Kett) 12:42; 3 E Hutton (Charn) 12:44

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 20; 2 Derby 22; 3 Lincoln Wellington 31

Women: 1 F Taylor (Linc W, U20) 20:42; 2 A Seager (Charn) 20:56; 3 L Hatfield (Notts U) 21:07

W40: 1 R Taylor (Newark) 22:47

W60: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 24:39

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 15; 2 Nottingham U 21; 3 Worksop 57

W35 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 99; 2 Yaxley 138; 3 L Eaton 197

U18: 1 I Bell (Worksop) 18:20; 2 M Cheetham (Burton) 18:48; 3 S Wheeler (Der) 19:14

TEAM: 1 Burton 17; 2 Derby 18; 3 Mansfield 36

U16: 1 M Porter (Linc W) 13:08; 2 E Clifton (Mansf) 13:20; 3 J Riley (Charn) 13:31

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 12; 2 Mansfield 39; 3 Burton 40

U14: 1 M Coltherd (Wreake) 10:33; 2 D Windle (Linc W) 10:41; 3 S Brumfitt (Mansf) 11:12

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 13; 2 Wreake 20; 3 Charnwood 31

MET LEAGUE, Match 2, Trent Park, November 14

Flurry Grierson, who was fourth in January’s South of England Championships, moved up from third in the first-round match to run out a narrow winner over Oscar Bell.

His Highgate team increased their victory margin over Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets from the first match to around 200 points.

Molly Bryan scored a repeat win in the senior women’s race and these two wins this year have built on earlier placings in the league in previous years without making the number one slot.

Men: 1 F Grierson (High) 23:23; 2 O Bell (Herts P) 23:28; 3 J Grange (High, U20) 23:52; 4 R Brown (High) 23:57; 5 N Armitage-Hookes (VP&TH) 24:03; 6 S McCauley (Lon H) 24:23

M40: 1 T Aldred (Lon H) 25:52; 2 T Beedell (Lon H) 26:00

M50: 1 R Scott (High) 27:14

M60: 1 R Rigby (SB) 30:52

U20: B Murphy (Herts P) 27:37

TEAM: 1 Highgate 2011; 2 VP&TH 1808; 3 Highgate B 1677; 4 London Heathside 1441; 5 VP&TH 1240; 6 Trent P 1136

M40 TEAM: 1 Trent P 442; 2 Lon H 426; 3 Ealing Eagles 392

U18: 1 K Hussein (VP&TH) 17:09; 2 J Summers (Herts P) 17:21; 3 D Lewis (Hill) 17:36

TEAM: 1 Herts Phoenix 115; 2 VP&TH 96; 3 Shaftesbury 91

U16: 1 L Da Silva (TVH) 15:09; 2 W Godsave (WG&EL) 15:11; 3 J Maiden (Herts P) 15:12

TEAM: 1 Herts P 201; 2 WG&EL 193; 3 VP&TH 167

U14: 1 L Vernal (VP&TH) 12:00; 2 J Geller (WG&EL) 12:09; 3 R Thomas (WG&EL) 12:17

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 217; 2 VP&TH 183; 3 WG&EL B 172

Women: 1 M Bryan (VP&TH) 28:02; 2 J Dos Santos (VP&TH) 29:11; 3 D Smith (High) 29:25; 4 K Johnson (High) 29:34; 5 H Davies (VP&TH) 29:37; 6 L Gilbert (WG&EL) 29:40

W40: 1 L Samuels (Ealing E) 30:49

W50: 1 S Judd (Herts P) 34:03; 2 L Faherty (High) 34:09

W55: 1 L Cendrowicz (High) 34:36

W60: 1 K O’Rourke (Hill) 36:47

U20: 1 A Reid (WG&EL) 30:08

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 452; 2 Highgate 442; 3 London Heathside 370; 4 WG&EL 370; 5 VP&TH 290; 6 Southwark 229

W35 TEAM: 1 Highgate 160; 2 VP&TH 149; 3 Ealing E 134

U18/U16: 1 L Graham (St Mary’s, U16) 16:12; 2 E Hunt (St Mary’s, U16) 16:28; 3 C Naylor (Herts P) 16:56; 4 R Schofield (Lon H) 16:58; 5 G Peters (Herts P, U16) 17:14; 6 E Broatfoot (VP&TH, U16) 17:18

TEAM: 1 St Mary’s 288; 2 VP&TH 286; 3 Hillingdon 278

U14: 1 A Clements (E&H) 12:51; 2 A Samuels (E&H) 12:56; 3 S Ramdane (WG&EL) 13:03

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 174; 2 Harrow 155; 3 Barnet 140

SURREY LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 2A, Beckenham Place, November 14

The top-flight divisions in the men’s and women’s sections again combined in a match alongside the young athletes at this long-standing host venue, as former overall men’s winners Kent AC hosted.

Jack Kavanagh continued his recent run of league success for Holland Sports ahead of Herne Hill’s Sam Bramwell, but it was third-placed Ollie Fox who led a resurgent Thames Hare & Hounds to team victory over Belgrave Harriers.

Third-placed Guildford & Godalming pushed league holders Hercules Wimbledon down to fourth on the day as they look set to concede their title.

Down in the league basement, Dulwich Runners, Woking and Ranelagh look to be in a battle to avoid a drop at the end of the season.

The women’s race was the final one on the programme and Herne Hill dominated at the front with the first four home, as Lucy Jones led Molly Smith to the line and Ruby Carter and Sophie Tooley followed.

First match winners Belgrave Harriers brought their top three, led by Abbey Brooke, home next but were soundly beaten on the day.

The younger age groups in men/boys and women/girls suffered a considerable drop in numbers from the first match and, in the former, South London and Herne Hill replaced Hercules Wimbledon in the under-18 and under-16 team competitions.

However, it was Herne Hill’s under-18 Lucas Heath who led the combined age groups home while, further back, Thomas Henigan was again top under-16.

For the younger women and under-16 girls, Skyla O’Brien won for Herne Hill as third-placed Daisy Larkin led Belgrave to another team win.

Men (no times): 1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp); 2 S Bramwell (Herne H); 3 O Fox (THH); 4 N Mapperley (THH); 5 L Ryan (Belg); 6 E McColgan (THH); 7 A Green (Holl Sp); 8 C Reilly (G&G); 9 T Foster (G&G); 10 J Collier (Kent)

M40: 1 P J Hutchins (Wok); 2 C High (G&G)

M45: 1 N Torry (Kent); 2 M McCarthy (Belg)

M50: 1 N Chisholm (THH); 2 C Blackburn (Holl Sp)

M55: 1 I Acreman (G&G)

M60: 1 N Urquia (Herne H)

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Thames Hare & Hounds 215; 2 Belgrave 283; 3 Guildford & Godalming 408; 4 Hercules Wimbledon 432; 5 Holland Sports 438; 6 Herne Hill 455

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 128

U18/U16 (no times): 1 L Heath (Herne H); 2 W Hughes (S Lon); 3 O Jayasingha (S Lon)

U16: 1 T Henigan (HW); 2 A Williams (HW); 3 T Jones (Herne H)

U18 TEAM (4 to score): 1 S London 119; 2 Hercules W 104; 3 Epsom & Ewell 69

U16 TEAM (4 to score): 1 Herne Hill 197; 2 S London 188; 3 HW 171

U14 (no times): 1 J McCerney (S&D); 2 J Lotter (Herne H); 3 C Jenkyn (S Lon)

TEAM: 1 S London 214; 2 Herne H 207; 3 Woking 129

Women (no times): 1 L Jones (Herne H); 2 M Smith (Herne H); 3 R Carter (Herne H); 4 S Tooley (Herne H); 5 A Brooke (Belg); 6 J Hodder (Belg); 7 A Barbour (Belg); 8 M Coogan (Herne H); 9 S Harvey (G&G); 10 E Warren (G&G)

W40: 1 A Clements (Kent); 2 L Bromilow (Kent)

W45: 1 L Bailey (Strag); 2 C Grima (HW)

W50: 1 M Jovani (Rane)

W55: 1 V Filsell (THH)

W60: 1 R Haydon (Kent)

W65: 1 A Morris (Rei P)

TEAM (7 to score): 1 Herne Hill 51; 2 Belgrave 77; 3 G&G 152; 4 Kent 248; 5 HW 268; 6 S London 324

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 33

U18/U16 (no times): 1 S O’Brien (Herne H, U16); 2 S Lange (S&D, U16); 3 D Larkin (Belg)

U18 TEAM (4 to score): 1 Belgrave 40; 2 Sutton & D 56; 3 Herne H 68

U16 TEAM: 1 Herne H 31; 2 S London 35; 3 HW 58

U14 (no times): 1 M Clowe-Wilson (Imp); 2 A Frye (K&P); 3 C Saville (K&P)

TEAM: 1 S London 49; 2 Herne Hill 58; 3 Kingston & Poly 77.5

SURREY LEAGUE, Match 2B, Morden Park, November 14

Wimbledon Windmilers moved away from their home venue to host the match in Morden Park, as all of the lower divisions of the league were involved, with three separate senior races, two for the men and one for the second flight of the women.

Alice Crane, who was 13th in the Inter-Counties Championships earlier this year, again won in a league match where the women raced over the shorter of their two race options.

For the lower men’s divisions there was a repeat result, as Felix Vaughan again led South London Harriers to a resounding team win as they look to bounce back from relegation last winter.

Vaughan led a club one-two-three as Harrison Hayman and Paul Bailey followed, and all 10 of their scorers were in the first 20 runners to finish.

The men’s third and fourth tiers raced together, and it was Lingfield’s Ashley Middleton who led them home.

Men Div 2: 1 F Vaughan (S Lon) 24:33; 2 H Hayman (S Lon, U20) 24:55; 3 P Bailey (S Lon) 25:10; 4 P Rodgers (Rei P, M40) 25:12; 5 P Symons (Croy) 25:26; 6 E Sone (S Lon, U20) 25:39

M40: 2 D Gaffney (S Lon) 25:59

M45: 1 B Harrold (S Lon) 26:29

M50: 1 N Atkinson (K&P) 28:31

M55: 1 S Winder (E&E) 28:15

M60: 1 S Chamberlain (S Lon) 33:52

M65: 1 S Bean (E&E) 34:05

TEAM: 1 S London 95; 2 Croydon 320; 3 Epsom & Ewell 407; 4 Clapham Chasers 496

B TEAM: 1 S London 63

Men Div 3 and 4: 1 A Middleton (Ling) 26:07; 2 S Emery (26.2RRC) 26:49; 3 M Cummings (Vets, M40) 26:52

M45: 1 G Dunk (Elmb) 26:54

M50: 1 T Harvey (Ling) 27:51

M55: 1 E Francis (26.2RRC) 29:06

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 30:12

M70: 1 N Critoph (Vets) 32:03

TEAM Div 3: 1 Fulham 148; 2 26.2RRC 334; 3 Striders of Croydon 384

B TEAM: 1 Fulham 68

TEAM Div 4: 1 Elmbridge 140; 2 Sutton R 452; 3 Vets 452

Women Div 2/3: 1 A Crane (MDMV) 21:36; 2 R Keddie (26.2RRC) 22:09; 3 P Rutherfoord (FoT, W45) 22:34; 4 S Pursell (Fulham) 22:54; 5 A Malin (Fulham) 22:56; 6 Z Cowell-Jones (Elmb, W45) 23:08

W40: 1 M Cecconi (E&E) 24:15

W50: 1 L Palmer (Tad) 25:51

W55: 1 S Riddell-Webster (Fulham) 23:14; 2 N Richmond (Dulw R) 25:33; 3 O Balme (Dulw R) 27:09

W60: 1 P Adams (W4H) 27:26

W65: 1 F Shrimpton (Sutt R) 30:57; 2 V Victor (DMV) 33:41

W70: 1 S Smith (Dulw PR) 31:35

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Fulham 140; 2 Epsom & Ewell 146; 3 FoT 167

B TEAM: 1 Fulham 112

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Tadworth 116; 2 Sutton S 172; 3 Ealing E 188

B TEAM: 1 Tadworth 75

Coverage from the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Dublin is here.