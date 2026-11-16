Destination Doha: Racing on the fast Doha Corniche

Olympic champion Tamirat Tola returned to winning ways on the waterfront in January 2026. Now the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo is back for a milestone 15th edition – with a redesigned route and its biggest field yet.

The 15th Doha Marathon by Ooredoo takes place on Friday, January 15, 2027, and is expected to be the biggest yet, with 25,000 participants. The race has earned the World Athletics Gold Label for three consecutive years. According to organisers, it ranks among the world’s top 25 marathons, and they are now working toward Platinum Label status.

Built for fast times

At the last edition, in January 2026, Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola won in a course record of 2:05:40 – his first victory since taking Olympic gold in Paris in 2024. He took 69 seconds off the previous best of 2:06:49, set by Morocco’s Mouhcine Outalha in 2023, and finished ahead of compatriots Asefa Boki (2:05:55) and Boki Diriba (2:06:26) in an Ethiopian sweep of the top five.

In the women’s race, Tigist Gezahagn won in 2:21:14, with Tigist Girma (2:22:33) and Muluhabt Tsega (2:23:21) completing an all-Ethiopian podium. Gezahagn was 28 seconds outside the women’s course record of 2:20:46, set by her compatriot Meseret Belete in 2023.

The course is flat, January is the cool season in Qatar and the marathon starts at 6am, so conditions favour quick times.

A redesigned Corniche route

The 2027 marathon course starts at Sheraton Hotel Park and runs along the Corniche, past the Amiri Diwan, Souq Waqif and Old Doha Port – without any loops. An expanded Marathon Village at Hotel Park will offer more facilities, entertainment and activations for runners and spectators.

The Corniche is a 7km waterfront promenade curving around Doha Bay, linking the West Bay business district with the historic Souq Waqif. It has staged major racing before: the 2019 World Championships held their midnight marathons on a floodlit, looped course there, and Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa won the men’s title in 2:10:40.

Something for everyone

The 2026 race attracted 20,000 runners from 160 nationalities, including 2,200 international participants, and organisers expect more than 3000 international runners this time. There are six categories:

Full marathon (42km)

42km relay (teams of three or four)

Half marathon (21km)

10km

5km

Family Run (about 1km, for children aged 4-10)

The new Arab category, open to holders of a passport from any Arab country, will recognise the top Arab runners in the marathon with dedicated prizes, and the Al Adaam category for Qatari runners returns.

Inclusive by design

The Blue Race for children with autism spectrum disorder returns for a second year, and the new Yellow Race is dedicated to runners with visual impairments. There are also dedicated opportunities for older runners.

The appeal of Doha

Doha is as much of a draw away from the start line as on it. Many of the city’s best-known sights are clustered close to the Corniche – and the marathon route passes several of them.

Souq Waqif is the obvious place to begin, with its lanes of shops, Falcon Souq and Arabic coffee. Nearby, the Museum of Islamic Art appears to float above the water on its own island, while the National Museum of Qatar, shaped like a desert rose, opened in 2019. Old Doha Port has been reinvented as the Mina District, where pastel-coloured buildings and murals sit alongside more than 50 places to eat. It recorded more than 7 million visitors in 2025.

Visitors can reach the city centre directly by metro from Hamad International Airport and three days is enough to cover the main sights. January is also the cool season, with average highs of about 22°C and lows of 14°C.

Ready to run the Corniche? Enter now at dohamarathonooredoo.com.