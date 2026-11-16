Gratton wins thriller as Ireland pip England at Masters International Dublin

John Beattie, in his first cross country season for more than a decade, lost out by inches to England team-mate Lee Gratton in one of the best races in the event's history, Steve Smythe reports.

British and Irish Masters Cross-Country International, Dublin, November 14

Competing at the magnificent facilities at the Sport Ireland Campus at Abbotstown, Ireland edged England in the team competition of an event which, given the strength of Britain and Ireland, many regard as consistently the top masters cross-country race in the world since the international was first run in 1987

The venue, which also hosted the 2021 European Cross Country Championships, provided a fast but deceptively tough course. Rain on the day made it slightly slippy on top, but it was still a track runner's delight compared to Leeds last year.

Defending champions England provided plenty of individual wins despite being below full strength, with outstanding runs from Lee Gratton, Jamie Arnold, Terry Booth, Bob Atkinson, Alice Braham and Clare Elms.

Scotland, too, had their moments, with decisive overall wins for Morag Millar and Fiona Matheson.

Though England won the most team golds, effectively it was Ireland's strength in the over-75s that gave them a one-point victory in each of the men's and women's sections.

Race 1: Over-65s (6km)

First off was the over-65 race, which saw a clear men's win for Bob Atkinson. The reigning world over-65 duathlon champion, who now focuses more on multi-disciplines than running, should have been defending his title in Abu Dhabi the same weekend but instead chose the slightly cooler Dublin to win his fifth overall title, 26 years after he won M40 cross-country gold.

He was followed home by English champion and team-mate Peter Knight, while bronze went to last year's silver medallist Dave Warren of Wales.

The depth was excellent. Ireland's M60 marathon world record-holder Tommy Hughes was fourth, multiple world track medallist Dave Clarke of Northern Ireland was 10th and 13:33.91 5000m performer and GB senior international David James 11th. With Dave Ogden completing the scoring in 12th, England won the team by two points.

Wales' Alan Davies, a former M65 winner, dominated the M70 race by more than a minute from English champion Barry Greaves. Defending champion Matt Shields was only 12th this time. Scotland, with three in the top six, took the team title.

The M75 race saw a win for Scotland's trials winner Terry Osborne ahead of four-time winner and former UK-based Martin McEvilly of Ireland. Osborne appears to have no performances listed on Power of 10.

With three in the top four, Ireland won easily as defending champion Dave Cundy of Wales finished seventh. England's fourth place here, behind Northern Ireland, would ultimately tip the balance to Ireland in the team contests.

The M80 race, which had no team event, was won at a canter by Ireland's trials winner Sean Mullin, with England's Geoff Newton replicating his second from last year.

Fiona Matheson, moving into an age group which this year has seen her on record-breaking form, dominated the W65 race to win by around 400 metres and take her ninth title. She also led Scotland to victory.

Lindy Geyer produced the best Welsh women's performance on the day with a surprise second, well ahead of defending champion Monica Williamson and former W65 winner Sue Cordingley.

Pauline Moran took W70 gold, her sixth, by nearly a minute from defending champion Christine Kennedy. Ireland won the team contest by a point as England's three in the top five, led by bronze medallist and former winner Sue Haslam, proved insufficient.

European champion Eileen Kenny won the W75 gold by nearly three minutes, four years after her W70 title, also in Dublin. England's sole competitor Mary White won bronze and, with Ireland second to Scotland, England scored zero and lost a crucial four points to their home rivals.

M65: 1 R Atkinson (E) 23:30; 2 P Knight (E) 23:49; 3 D Warren (W) 23:54; 4 T Hughes (I) 24:03; 5 D Thom (S) 24:15; 6 K Griffin (I) 24:21

TEAM: 1 ENG 15; 2 IRL 17; 3 WAL 23; 4 SCO 33; 5 NIR 45

M70: 1 A Davies (W) 24:54; 2 B Greaves (E) 26:04; 3 N Ahern (I) 26:05; 4 P Thompson (S) 26:11; 5 B Urquhart (S) 26:12; 6 I Thom (S) 26:16

TEAM: 1 SCO 15; 2 ENG 18; 3 IRL 24; 4 WAL 36; 5 NIR 41

M75: 1 T Osborne (S) 27:13; 2 M McEvilly (I) 27:31; 3 J Murphy (I) 27:52; 4 P Sweeney (I) 28:31; 5 B Stewart (NI) 28:31; 6 M Hammond (S) 28:49

TEAM: 1 IRL 9; 2 SCO 18; 3 NIR 26; 4 ENG 31; 5 WAL 39

M80: 1 S Mullin (I) 32:21; 2 G Newton (E) 34:49; 3 R Mullins (I) 36:20

W65: 1 F Matheson (S) 25:40; 2 L Geyer (W) 27:26; 3 M Williamson (E) 27:46; 4 S Cordingley (E) 27:49; 5 I Clements (I) 27:54; 6 J Jackson (S) 28:53

TEAM: 1 SCO 15; 2 ENG 19; 3 IRL 21; 4 WAL 27; 5 NIR 43

W70: 1 P Moran (I) 27:53; 2 C Kennedy (I) 28:49; 3 S Haslam (E) 28:57; 4 S Clarke (E) 29:01; 5 J Morgan (E) 29:33; 6 M Martin (S) 29:40

TEAM: 1 IRL 11; 2 ENG 12; 3 SCO 22

W75: 1 E Kenny (I) 30:41; 2 J Craig (S) 33:32; 3 M White (E) 33:41; 4 E Evans (W) 34:05

TEAM: 1 SCO 14; 2 IRL 15

Race 2: Women W35-W60 (6km)

Last year's W35 champion Morag Millar successfully moved up to the W40s with an overwhelming victory. A week after a brilliant close third in the Scottish short course senior championships, she dominated throughout and won by 43 seconds.

There was a great battle for second overall between the other two W35 medallists from 2025, Sinead O'Connor and Katie Latham, who also both moved up to the W40s, with O'Connor, a former W35 champion, edging it.

Such was the quality in the age group that last year's W40 winner and former European senior champion Gemma Steel defeated the W35 champion Lisa Madden but ended up outside the W40 medals in fifth.

Ireland easily won the relatively modest W35 competition, with England second, led by bronze medallist Rachael Bourne.

The W45 champion Ciara Hickey finished just ahead of W40 Steel and led Ireland to a clean sweep and overwhelming team win. Louisa Powell-Smith led the English challenge in fourth, with senior international and former BMAF winner Juliet Potter, who was debuting in the age group, sixth. Her twin sister Jane was 10th as England finished second.

The W50 saw a high-quality race between former overall champion Kirsty Longley and fellow multiple W50 UK road record-breaker Alice Braham.

Longley, who recently broke Braham's UK W50 half-marathon best, built up a big lead to halfway before her rival gradually closed the gap. On the final lap Braham, who once led home Britain's team in 20th in the junior race at the 1994 World Cross Country Championships, caught Longley. Then, showing the endurance that powered her to British bests at 10 miles (56:42) and the marathon (2:35:46) in October, she ultimately won by eight seconds.

Even without last year's defending champion Kate Rennie, England still made a clean sweep as English champion and fell specialist Helen Haigh took bronze. Overall Scottish trials winner and former UK W45 indoor record-setter Lesley Bell was fifth.

Last year's runner-up Mary James, who finished eighth, and eight-time winner and English captain Clare Martin weren't required to score this time. W50 reserve Nikki Sturzaker won the overall women's open race in a time that would have placed her seventh in the international.

The W55 race saw a huge overall win for Eliosa Crawford, a former W50 runner-up. Northern Ireland's only champion on the day won by more than a minute from five-time champion Annette Kealy. In third, Rachel Cooke led England to a clear team victory, just behind the W60 winner.

Clare Elms wasn't at her best because of illness and followed her W60 rivals on the opening lap before using her 17:41 5km speed from this year to eventually open up a 68-second gap on team-mate Jackie Murdy. Former overall women's winner Niamh O'Sullivan took third.

Multiple world record-setter Elms thus won her third successive W60 title and her eighth individual gold and, by also leading England to team gold, won her 30th overall medal, which is believed to be an all-time best.

Surprisingly, she was the only athlete to win the same age group in both Leeds and Dublin, as the other 18 individual champions from other age groups missed out, though two athletes successfully moved up an age group.

In the six younger races, England's women got the better of the Irish overall but not enough to make up for their points deficit from the first race.

W35: 1 L Madden (I) 22:13; 2 D Grady (I) 22:38; 3 R Bourne (E) 22:39; 4 T Rogers (E) 22:46; 5 N Tierney (I) 22:46; 6 S Rynne (I) 22:56

TEAM: 1 IRL 14; 2 ENG 32; 3 NIR 40; 4 SCO 58; 5 WAL 79

W40: 1 M Miller (S) 21:07; 2 S O'Connor (I) 21:50; 3 K Latham (E) 21:55; 4 K Roche (I) 22:00; 5 G Steel (E) 22:09; 6 Y McNairn (S) 22:40; 7 R Luxton (E) 22:45; 8 A Braithwaite (E) 22:48; 9 D Tulloch (S) 22:54; 10 C O'Connor (I) 23:02

TEAM: 1 ENG 23; 2 SCO 27; 3 IRL 31; 4 WAL 67; 5 NIR 84

W45: 1 C Hickey (I) 22:07; 2 F Gettings (I) 22:27; 3 N Newcombe Pieterse (I) 22:37; 4 L Powell-Smith (E) 22:43; 5 M Kenny (I) 22:49; 6 Juliet Potter (E) 23:03

TEAM: 1 IRL 11; 2 ENG 28; 3 SCO 47; 4 NIR 67

W50: 1 A Braham (E) 22:16; 2 K Longley (E) 22:24; 3 H Haigh (E) 22:51; 4 K Costello (I) 23:17; 5 L Bell (S) 23:27; 6 A Connellan (I) 23:27; 7 K Wilton (NI) 24:10; 8 M James (E) 24:12

TEAM: 1 ENG 14; 2 IRL 32; 3 SCO 38; 4 NIR 67; 5 WAL 73

W55: 1 E Crawford (NI) 22:51; 2 A Kealy (I) 24:05; 3 R Cooke (E) 24:22; 4 M Johnston (I) 25:00; 5 S McDonald (E) 25:15; 6 T Entwistle (E) 25:19

TEAM: 1 ENG 14; 2 IRL 18; 3 NIR 22; 5 SCO 28

W60: 1 C Elms (E) 24:15; 2 J Murdy (E) 25:23; 3 N O'Sullivan (I) 25:34; 4 C Joliffe (E) 26:28; 5 K Byrne (I) 26:40; 6 H Shields (NI) 26:46

TEAM: 1 ENG 7; 2 IRL 17; 3 NIR 27; 4 SCO 33

Race 3: Men M35-M60 (8km)

In one of the best races since the event started in 1987, Lee Gratton narrowly defeated fellow English M40 team-mate John Beattie.

Gratton, who dominated the overall race in 2023 and 2025, ran with Beattie and M35 winner Sean Doyle of Ireland for most of the two short laps and four big laps.

Gratton had beaten Beattie by a minute in the English Championships and trials, but that was Beattie's first cross country for more than a decade. Here the England Commonwealth Games representative over 10,000m in Delhi in 2010 was fitter, liked the surface more and was much more competitive as, late on the last lap, it became a two-man race.

The pair sprinted beside each other up the slightly uphill finishing straight and, 50 metres out, Beattie edged ahead, but Gratton fought back to win by inches.

Ben Robinson chased the first three solo throughout and just held on to take M35 silver, with team debutante Adam Gibson a close fourth, but Ireland won team gold.

England won the M40 team easily, though, as apart from the first two, Stephen Jackson and David Awde also made the top five.

The M45 race was also a cracker as six seconds covered the top four. Wales' 2:14 marathoner and pre-race favourite Andrew Davies led initially but ended up fifth as Irish trials winner Niall Shanahan edged 2025 runner-up Neil Lafferty of Scotland and England's Ian Fisher, who improved on his fifth from last year. Ireland took team gold from England.

English M50 champion Jamie Arnold was just 20 seconds down on the leading M45 and that gave him gold by well over 200 metres, but Ireland, with five of the top seven led by medallists Brian McElvanna and Declan Reed, won the team contest easily.

Anthony O'Brien gave a good defence of his M55 title but eventually had to give way to two-time M50 champion Declan Toal, who ultimately won by 13 seconds as he moved into a new age group. Francois Rafferty, second last year, also dropped one place, like his English team-mate O'Brien. With Mark Waller fifth, England won easily.

In his third year in the M60s, 2024 champion Andrew Leach built up an early lead. However, his English team-mate Terry Booth gradually closed the gap.

Last year Booth was overlooked for the M55 team but, having moved up an age group after the English Trials in September, the former Surrey county senior champion was too strong for his older team-mate on the final lap. He won by 100 metres as ultra-consistent Leach, also a former M55 champion, matched his second from 2025.

Wales' Lee Aherne took bronze. Though Ireland took fourth to sixth, Mark Cursons' eighth place proved sufficient for an England team win.

M35: 1 S Doyle (I) 25:03; 2 B Robinson (E) 25:37; 3 C McCaughey (I) 25:37; 4 A Gibson (E) 25:44; 5 K Minnock (I) 25:56; 6 R Chesser (E) 26:07; 7 G Jayasuriya (E) 26:09; 8 W Ewens (S) 26:36

TEAM: 1 IRL 15; 2 ENG 24; 3 SCO 46; 4 NIR 75

M40: 1 L Gratton (E) 24:52; 2 J Beattie (E) 24:53; 3 G Yates (S) 26:02; 4 S Jackson (E) 26:05; 5 D Awde (E) 26:06; 6 C Turner (I) 26:10; 7 G Sweeney (I) 26:21; 8 O Geoghean (I) 26:28

TEAM: 1 ENG 12; 2 IRL 30; 3 SCO 47; 4 NIR 40; 5 WAL 72

M45: 1 N Shanahan (I) 25:47; 2 N Lafferty (S) 25:49; 3 I Fisher (E) 25:49; 4 J Gahan (I) 25:53; 5 A Davies (W) 26:03; 6 E Flynn (I) 26:04; 7 J Hart (E) 26:09; 8 K Young (I) 26:24

TEAM: 1 IRL 19; 2 ENG 29; 3 SCO 46; 4 WAL 63; 5 NIR 67

M50: 1 J Arnold (E) 26:08; 2 B McElvanna (I) 26:47; 3 D Reed (I) 27:38; 4 E Coull (S) 27:47; 5 R Bartlelink (I) 27:49; 6 P Fleming (I) 27:54; 7 M Dullea (I) 27:55; 8 H Evans (W) 27:57

TEAM: 1 IRL 16; 2 ENG 32; 3 SCO 46; 4 NIR 64; 5 WAL 67

M55: 1 D Toal (I) 27:20; 2 A O'Brien (E) 27:33; 3 F Rafferty (E) 27:42; 4 L O'Connor (I) 28:03; 5 M Waller (E) 28:06; 6 E White (NI) 28:47

TEAM: 1 ENG 10; 2 IRL 15; 3 NIR 27; 4 SCO 30; 5 WAL 51

M60: 1 T Booth (E) 28:25; 2 A Leach (E) 28:47; 3 L Aherne (W) 29:18; 4 E Murphy (I) 29:46; 5 M Counsel (I) 30:12; 6 S McCreery (I) 30:19

TEAM: 1 ENG 11; 2 IRL 15; 3 NIR 29; 4 WAL 36; 5 SCO 44

Overall TEAMS: 1 IRL 76; 2 ENG 74; 3 SCO 54; 4 NIR 32; 5 WAL 8

Open 6km

Men: 1 L Ionita (M35) 20:31; 2 D Perry (M45) 20:42; 3 M Hipwell (M35) 21:00

Women: 1 N Sturzaker (W50) 24:03; 2 J Franklin (W45) 24:06; 3 C Kilroy (W45) 24:10

Open 4.5km: 1 L Linehan (M65) 19:03; 2 T Cuddy (M65) 19:06