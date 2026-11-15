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Foppen runs European 15km best as Matata and Ayichew win in Nijmegen

AW News Reports Foppen runs European 15km best as Matata and Ayichew win in Nijmegen

Foppen runs European 15km best as Matata and Ayichew win in Nijmegen

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Published: 15th November, 2026
Updated: 15th November, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Nijmegen’s own Mike Foppen takes 32 seconds off his Dutch record, while Alex Matata falls seven seconds short of the world best.

Mike Foppen ran the fastest time by a European in a standalone 15km race when he finished fifth in 42:10 at the Garmin Zevenheuvelenloop, or Seven Hills Run, in Nijmegen on Sunday (Nov 15).

Racing in his home city, Foppen, 29, took 32 seconds off the Dutch record of 42:42 he set when finishing sixth last year. The time also beat the previous European best of 42:29, held by Belgium’s Bashir Abdi, by 19 seconds.

Sweden’s Andreas Almgren passed 15km in 41:47 on his way to a European half-marathon record of 58:06 at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen in September, but that was a split in a longer race.

Men's podium (Zevenheuvelenloop)

Kenya’s Alex Matata won the men’s race in 40:49, seven seconds outside the course record and world best of 40:42 set by Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo in 2024. Matata, who won solo, was runner-up last year when Victor Kipruto beat him by one second in a sprint finish. Tanzania’s Benjamin Ratsim (41:26) and Gabriel Geay (42:04) completed the podium as the top Brit was Jake Smith with 43:09 in 12th.

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Asayech Ayichew won in 45:29, the second fastest time in history in a standalone 15km. Only Letesenbet Gidey’s world best of 44:20, set on the same course in 2019, is quicker.

Peruth Chemutai, Uganda’s 2020 Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion, was second in 45:56, with Ethiopia’s Lomi Muleta third in 46:44.

Maureen Koster, the European 10,000m silver medallist, was fourth in a lifetime best of 47:33, almost two minutes quicker than her previous mark, as the leading European.

It was short of Lornah Kiplagat’s European best of 46:59, set in 2007, which Britain’s Megan Keith had targeted. Keith, the European cross-country silver medallist who set a European 10km road record of 30:07 in February, went with the lead group early but dropped out just after 12km. The next best European mark, Eilish McColgan’s British record of 47:12, was also set in Nijmegen, last year.

Belgium’s Lisa Rooms, part of her country’s gold-medal team at the European Cross Country Championships, was sixth in 48:32, eight seconds ahead of team-mate Julie Voet (48:40).

Men: 15km: 1 Alex Matata KEN 40:49; 2 Benjamin Ratsim TAN 41:26; 3 Gabriel Geay TAN 42:04; 5 Mike Foppen NED 42:10

Women: 15km: 1 Asayech Ayichew ETH 45:29; 2 Peruth Chemutai UGA 45:56; 3 Lomi Muleta ETH 46:44; 4 Maureen Koster NED 47:33; 6 Lisa Rooms BEL 48:32; 7 Julie Voet BEL 48:40

Full results here.

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