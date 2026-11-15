Josh Kerr: "The only limits are the ones you put on yourself"

World record-holder adds to his haul of 2026 honours by lifting Scottish Athlete of the Year title.

Josh Kerr's year to remember continued on Saturday (Nov 15) when he was crowned Scottish 4J Athlete of the Year for the third time in four years.

The 29-year-old who won world indoor 3000m gold, broke the mile world record and the British 1500m record, then took the Commonwealth title in the mile in Glasgow and the 1500m crown at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, came out on top again at Scottish Athletics’ annual celebration.

Melanie Woods, who won double Commonwealth gold in Glasgow, was voted Para Athlete of the Year.

“The thing now with Scottish Athletics is that you have to be right at the top of what you're doing in the world to be able to even be in contention for the 4J Awards,” said Kerr, who was also Scottish athlete of the year in 2023 and 2024. “It puts a cap on an awesome end to the year. It's been a long, hard year, but I'm excited about it and looking forward to next year.”

Speaking to Scottish Athletics, the 2023 world 1500m champion added: “There are no limits on what Scottish athletes can achieve. Any limits are just the ones you put on yourself. If you can dream a big enough goal, and you can really believe in it and put the work in, then you're hopefully going to get as close as possible to it.

“In some instances, you might get everything that you want! As we look back, this year has been that for me. It's not always clear how much the mindset affects it, but when you train and compete for 20-odd years, sometimes it all falls together pretty well. It did for me in 2026.”

Woods also realised her ambitions in 2026, winning those Commonwealth titles in the T54 400m and 1500m – having to win the former twice after the final was re-staged.

“When I think about 2026 I reflect on going around Scotstoun Stadium on a lap of honour and seeing all the flags as well as friends and family who were there,” said Woods, who also received the Commonwealth Games special award.

“I tried to soak up the moments and I am so glad I did. I've memories there that will last for a long, long time. To be honest I dreamt of double gold. I really wanted those medals. But going out there and doing it is a whole different thing from dreaming about it.”

Scottish Athletics Awards winners

4J Scottish Athlete of the Year: Josh Kerr (Edinburgh AC)

4J Scottish Para Athlete of the Year: Melanie Woods (Red Star AC)

Masters Athlete of the Year: Rob McHarg (Kilmarnock Harriers)

U20 Athlete of the Year: Sophie Thomas (Dunfermline Track and Field)

U18 Athlete of the Year: Alistair Street (Kilbarchan AAC)

Martin Hyman Junior Hill Running award: Nancy Corrie (Harmeny AC)

George Dallas Trust Award: Stephen Mackenzie (Edinburgh AC)

Commonwealth Games Achievement Award: Melanie Woods (Red Star AC)

Performance Coach of the Year: Ross Cairns

Para Athlete Performance Coach of the Year: Steve Doig