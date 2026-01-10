Jess Hull anchors Australia to World Cross mixed relay victory

Aussies take gold from France and Ethiopia in the 4x2km race in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday.

Australian middle-distance runners thrived on a course that included sun, sand and a bit of 'steeplechasing' as runners hurdled the wooden 'alligator alley' in the first race of the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee.

The Aussies saw off a spirited challenge from France as the Ethiopian squad, who were hit by visa problems on the eve of the event, finished third.

Ethan Strand of the United States and Reynold Cheruiyot of Kenya led the runners home on the first stage with George Couttie keeping Britain in contention just a few seconds behind.

On the second stage Linden Hall took over from Olli Hoare for Australia and took her country into the lead. Pulling away from her rivals, Hall then arrived at the changeover point with a clear lead as Britain's India Weir handed over to Adam Fogg in seventh.

On the third leg, France moved into a narrow lead with Antoine Senard passing Jack Anstey of Australia through 'alligator alley' as Fogg remained in an isolated seventh for Britain.

Australia pulled away more emphatically on the final stage, though, courtesy of anchor runner Jess Hull.

Just three seconds behind, Agathe Guillemot kept France in second place with Hirut Meshesha bringing Ethiopia home in third place.

Purity Chepkirui anchored defending champions Kenya into fourth, with Gracie Morris for the host nation in fifth.

Britain were unable to match the bronze medal they earned in Belgrade two years ago as Alex Millard brought the team home in seventh.

Hoare said: "We came away here with a bronze medal three years ago on home soil. We had an amazing team in Bathurst and we are just excited to be on the podium and this time with some kind of experience so we wanted to do better and we are all former NCAA athletes. So being able to run on NCAA course and being part of that kind of history."