Marta Alemayo, 17, successfully defends World Cross U20 title

Alemayo of Ethiopia wins women's junior gold as Frankline Kibet and his Kenyan team-mates dominate the under-20 men's race in Tallahassee.

Two years ago in Belgrade, Marta Alemayo of Ethiopia won the World Cross under-20 women's title aged just 15. Now 17, she successfully defended the crown on Saturday (Jan 10) with a runaway victory in Tallahassee.

Alemayo finished 26 seconds clear of Wosane Asefa of Ethiopia third with Charity Cherop of Uganda.

It was an impressive performance from Alemayo as she had finished only third in the Ethiopian trials this winter. Away from the country, she won bronze in the World Under-20 Champs 3000m in 2024 and has a PB of 8:32.20.

Alemayo and Asefa were unable to lead Ethiopia to team victory, though, as they did not have a full squad due to visa problems on the eve of the championships.

Instead, Uganda took team victory from Kenya and Japan.

"I am very happy with my second consecutive gold medal and be joined by Wosane on the podium," said Alemayo. "My next plan is to run indoors and hope to compete at the World Indoor Championships in March."

Leading non-African was Yui Onotora of Japan in 14th with the top European Fanny Szalkai in 21st.

Eliza Nicholson led the Brits home in 36th followed by Zara Redmond 49th, Maisey Bellwood 54th while Kitty Rose Scott DNF'd as the team finished equal 10th with New Zealand.

Kenya dominate under-20 men's race

Frankline Kibet led Kenya to a sweep of the top four places in the under-20 men's race.

The 18-year-old out-sprinted Emmanuel Kiprono to win by two seconds as Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi finished third and Andrew Kiptoo fourth as Kenya completed a perfect score to win team gold.

Abraham Cherotich of Uganda was fifth, just ahead of another Kenyan, Brian Kiptarus.

"I am very happy with my victory and the team gold," said Kibet. "We trained together so it is good to celebrate as a team. The course was tough, but I was determined and trained well, primarily focused on speed."

Kenya and Uganda filled the top 10 positions with Willem Renders of Belgium the first non-African home in 11th place, almost a minute behind the winner.

Ayele Sewnet was the sole finisher in an Ethiopian team depleted by visa problems.

Michael Clark led the Brits home in 20th (fourth European home) with Luke Dunham 24th, Alex Lennon 31st and Jonson Hughes 35th.

Behind Kenya and Uganda, the United States won a bronze medal with Tyler Daillak 16th as the hosts packed their four counters into the top 22.