Looking back at the World Cross Country Championships

Looking back at the World Cross Country Championships

Published: 09th January, 2026
Updated: 9th January, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Ahead of the 46th edition of the event in Florida, we reflect on the history of the event through Mark Shearman's photos over the decades.

Three years ago the World Cross Country Championships marked its 50th anniversary, with Bathurst in Australia providing a unique experience as athletes ran on a hilly course inside an auto racing track. They even passed through a vineyard.

This year's edition, held at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, includes obstacles like "alligator alley", a man-made “rollercoaster” ramp, a 90ft long sand pit, a 20ft-long and knee-deep water section and a 100ft stretch of mud that pays homage to the Everglades.

It's a long way from the first championships held in Waregem, Belgium in 1973. The precursor to that was the ‘International’ cross-country championships, staged on Hamilton Racecourse in Scotland.

Often dubbed ‘the toughest footrace on the planet’, the World Cross Country Championships boasts a long and varied history, with each host nation providing their own challenges to some of the world's best runners.

Those inaugural championships featured athletes from just 21 countries with the number rising over the subsequent decades to 33 in 1983, 54 in 1993 and 65 in 2003.

The 2019 championships in Aarhus, Denmark – an event which captured the imagination and helped take cross country into the modern age – saw athletes from 67 of World Athletics’ 214 member nations turn out.

This edition in Tallahassee boasts 485 athletes from 52 federations.

From John Treacy and Paula Radcliffe to Kenenisa Bekele and Faith Kipyegon, some of the all-time greats have competed at these championships. They've all experienced different conditions and a variety of challenges but relished the chance to succeed in tough environments.

So here's a look back on some photos over the decades, courtesy of Mark Shearman.

1970s 

Dave Bedford in 1971 (Mark Shearman)

 

Rod Dixon in 1973 (Mark Shearman)

 

Pekka Päivärinta [R] in 1973 (Mark Shearman)
Joyce Smith [L] in 1973 (Mark Shearman)
John Treacy in 1978 (Mark Shearman)

 

Mike McLeod chases Craig Virgin in 1978 (Mark Shearman)

 

Grete Waitz in 1979 (Mark Shearman)

 

1980s

Joan Benoit (201) in 1983 (Mark Shearman)

 

Bekele Debele [L] in 1983 with Rob de Castella, Carlos Lopes, Antonio Prieto and Alberto Salazar (Mark Shearman)
Grete Waitz in 1983 (Mark Shearman)

 

Zola Budd in 1985 (Mark Shearman)

 

Carlos Lopes in 1985 (Mark Shearman)

 

John Ngugi in 1988 (Mark Shearman)

 

Ingrid Kristiansen (C) in 1988 (Mark Shearman)

 

1990s 

Lynn Jennings in 1990 (Mark Shearman)

 

Liz McColgan in 1991 (Mark Shearman)

 

John Ngugi in 1992 (Mark Shearman)

 

Paula Radcliffe in 1992 (Mark Shearman)

 

William Sigei in 1994 (Mark Shearman)

 

Paul Tergat in 1995 (Mark Shearman)

 

Sonia O'Sullivan in 1998 (Mark Shearman)

 

2000s 

Kutra Dulecha in 2000 (Mark Shearman)

 

Paula Radcliffe in 2001 (Mark Shearman)

 

Benita Johnson in 2004 (Mark Shearman)

 

Kenenisa Bekele in 2005 (Mark Shearman)

 

Crowds at Edinburgh 2008 (Mark Shearman)

 

Tirunesh Dibaba in 2008 (Mark Shearman)

 

Kenenisa Bekele in 2008 (Mark Shearman)

2010s 

Caleb Ndiku in 2010 (Mark Shearman)

 

Faith Kipyegon in 2011 (Mark Shearman)

 

Vivian Cheruiyot in 2011 (Mark Shearman)

 

Hagos Gebrhiwet in 2013 (Mark Shearman)

 

GB junior women in 2013 (Mark Shearman)

 

Jacob Kiplimo in 2017 (Mark Shearman)

 

Hellen Obiri in 2019 (Mark Shearman)
AW
