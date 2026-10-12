Hickey sets the pace as cross-country league season opens

Adam Hickey, 38, drew on years of championship experience to win in Essex by almost a minute and a half, while Beth Barlow returned from Florida State to beat an Irish international in Manchester and students got the better of Steve Rankin in the north-east.

START FITNESS NORTH EAST HARRIER LEAGUE, Eltringham, October 10

Veteran Steve Rankin was first home and also posted the fastest net time in the first match two weeks earlier, but here he had to be content with the fourth-fastest time as much younger Newcastle University students led the way.

It was Tom Davey who was first home from the main S pack, but his student colleague Luke Davis was two minutes quicker as he led the charge from the F pack and was followed through by Liam McDonough, who was second fastest overall. Rankin started in the M pack and these two were sixth home, just ahead of Davis.

Rhian Purves, in the main S pack, ran away from the rest of the women in her race, but Catriona McDonald was second quickest after working through from the F pack and was 30 seconds slower overall.

Overall: 1 T Davey (Newc U, U20) 36:20; 2 R Foster (T’dale) 36:44; 3 A Bell (Ponteland, M45) 38:01

M40: 1 S Rankin (Gate) 38:55

M45: 2 R Kleiser (Elvet) 39:06

M50: 1 J Heaney (NSP) 41:10

M55: 1 S Johnson (Hought) 43:49

M60: 1 J O’Reilly (T’dale) 43:27

U20: 2 L Lee (Durh) 38:32

Alternative start

M65: 1 S Everett (Durh) 29:55

M70: 1 J James (P’land) 32:22

Fastest (net time): L Davis (Newc U) 34:02; L McDonough (Morp) 34:46; T Davey (Newc U, U20) 36:20; S Rankin (Gate, M40) 36:26

M45: A Bell (P’land) 38:01

M50: Heaney 41:10

M55: Johnson 43:49

M60: O’Reilly 43:27

U20: Davis 34:02

U18: 1 A Bell (T’dale) 24:02; 2 G Bryce (Blyth) 24:13; 3 F Carr (Prudhoe) 24:33

Fastest: G Hunter (T’dale) 22:49; A Johnstone (Blyth) 23:22

U16: 1 J Fawcett (Morp) 18:27

Fastest: Fawcett 18:27

U14: 1 J Michalowicz (Gosf) 12:32

Fastest: J Hopper (J&H) 11:56

Women: 1 R Purves (Gosf) 25:52; 2 A Johnson (Gosf, U20) 27:50; 3 I Gush (Newc U) 29:18

W40: 1 S Read (Wallsend) 30:46

W45: 1 C Cook (Gate) 32:11

W50: 1 C Spoors (Wash) 32:33

W55: 1 C Pinkney (T’dale) 34:42

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 34:21

Fastest: Purves 25:52; C McDonald (Morp) 26:23; J Eaton (Tyne Br) 26:32

W40: Read 30:46

W45: J Hodgson (Morp) 27:57; J Heslop (Elsw) 28:02

W50: L Short (T’dale) 29:33

W55: Pinkney 34:42

W60: Murdy 29:20

U20: Johnson 27:50

U18: 1 E Bradley (NE Project) 29:40; 2 E Proctor (Durh U) 29:46; 3 C Bishop (Birtley) 30:24

Fastest: E Dickie (T’dale) 28:54

U16: 1 M Carr (Prudhoe) 21:36

Fastest: Carr 19:00

U14: 1 S Skeen (Gosf) 13:55

Fastest: M Pugh (T’dale) 13:41

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Match 1, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, October 10

Teardrop Lakes, which has hosted several UK Athletics Cross Challenge matches in recent years, was brought into play and it was Milton Keynes AC who won the match from last winter’s overall champions Chiltern Harriers.

However, it was the latter’s Simon Bossi, who was second in the final match last season, who ran out a winner by 100m from Bedford’s Harry Brodie and the hosts’ Jack Pocock.

For the senior women, it was Wycombe Phoenix’s Kirsten Stillwell, who set personal bests on the track this summer, who came out on top. The 23-year-old competed in her first cross-country race since the corresponding match last year, when she finished third.

Stillwell has had a long career in the league, with a series of under-13 league wins way back in 2013/14 and the South of England championship in 2015.

The final race of last season saw Kate Rennie win overall, but here the Dacorum 53-year-old had to be content with seventh place and top veteran.

In the age-group races, in which the under-20s now ran with the senior women and the under-18s had their own race, Imogen Bennetts carried on where she left off back in February with a victory, as under-16 winner Matilda Peasgood did likewise.

For the under-18 men, it was Bracknell’s Eliott Langley-Aybar, who was fourth in the under-17 English National earlier this year, who came out on top over Dacorum’s Teddy Murphy.

Men: 1 S Bossi (Chilt) 30:48; 2 H Brodie (Bed C) 31:10; 3 J Pocock (Mil K) 31:25; 4 J Magomare (Chilt) 31:28; 5 S Harman (Bucks & Stowe) 32:15; 6 D Lawrence (Oxf C) 32:20

M40: 1 D Blake (Oxf C) 32:21; 2 S Buckle (St Alb) 32:50

M50: 1 D Lloyd (Wyc P) 36:07

M60: 1 A Turnbull (Bed C) 37:14

U20: 1 T Roberts (Mil K) 33:07

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 2023; 2 Wycombe Phoenix 1989; 3 Bedford & C 1736

M40 TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 811

U20 TEAM: 1 Mil K 652

Div 2

Senior TEAM: 1 Tring RC 647

M40 TEAM: 1 QPH 352

U20 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 94

U18: 1 E Langley-Aybar (Brack) 19:00; 2 T Murphy (Dac) 19:09; 3 D Leigh (Wyc P) 19:14

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Watford 110; 2 Bed C 109; 3 Chiltern 107

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Daventry 52

U16: 1 L Dolan (VoA) 14:55; 2 E Rowe (Wyc P) 15:09; 3 W Allardyce (S&NH) 15:12

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 230; 2 Vale of Aylesbury 222; 3 Chiltern 216

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 50

U14: 1 W Clasby (Chilt) 11:06; 2 H Gutteridge (VoA) 11:09; 3 J Lindsay (Abing) 11:14

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 205; 2 Mil K 200; 3 St Albans 173

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 67

Women: 1 K Stillwell (Wyc P) 22:01; 2 S Omerod (St Alb, W40) 22:15; 3 M Blizard (Bed C) 22:39; 4 K Repper (Chilt) 23:09; 5 L Freeland (Mil K, U20) 23:15; 6 O Brown (Wyc P) 23:34

W50: 1 K Rennie (Dac) 23:37; 2 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 23:14

W60: 1 V Sheldon (VoA) 28:50

W70: 1 I Wilson (Gade) 30:17

Div 1

Senior TEAM: 1 St Albans 939; 2 Wycombe P 886; 3 Milton K 836

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 551

U20 TEAM: 1 St Albans 315

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Tring RC 274

W35 TEAM: 1 Diamond R 185

U20 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 47

U18: 1 I Bennetts (Northampton) 18:39; 2 A Lorimer (Oxf C) 18:45; 3 E McGinley (Wat) 19:14

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Watford 81; 2 Bed C 62; 3 Chiltern 55

Div 2 TEAM: 1 S&NH 25

U16: 1 M Peasgood (VoA) 17:30; 2 J McDougal (Chilt) 17:32; 3 R Walker (Banb) 17:38

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Chiltern 186; 2 Bed C 161; 3 Mil K 149

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Abingdon 34

U14: 1 I Murphy (Bed C) 12:05; 2 C Willson (Chilt) 12:30; 3 L Nevzat (Bed C) 12:36

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Bed C 220; 2 St Albans 201; 3 Mil K 171

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Bracknell 24

Overall Div 1 TEAM (M&W): 1 Milton Keynes 3677; 2 Chiltern 3480; 3 Wycombe P 3456

D2 TEAM: 1 Tring 921

ESSEX LEAGUE, Match 1, Chelmsford, October 11

Hylands Park played host and the senior men’s race saw many-time previous league number one Adam Hickey run out a comfortable winner by getting on for a minute and a half.

That was the gap to top veteran James Connor, himself a previous league winner in recent years, who was sporting the colours of Brentwood Beagles for the first time in a league race.

For 38-year-old Hickey, the race followed his umpteenth Southend 10km victory recently, but his cross-country pedigree goes back many a year, including a 2019 Inter-Counties victory and numerous Euro Cross and World Championships appearances.

Kate O’Neill, the South of England champion, who went on to place seventh in the English National back in February, had a comfortable victory over Gemma Kersey in the women’s race for her second Essex League win of 2026.

It was Kersey’s first cross-country outing in two years, but it followed a 10km personal best of 33:29 in Valencia way back in January.

Men: 1 A Hickey (S’end) 29:42; 2 J Connor (B’wood, M40) 31:10; 3 J Stewert (Hav’g) 31:20; 4 J Morley (Col H) 31:33; 5 R McGavock (B’fleet) 31:44; 6 K O’Hara (Hav’g) 31:56

M45: 1 R Warner (Hav’g) 33:26

M50: 1 M Randall (S’end) 35:11

M55: 1 A Frost (Col H) 38:34

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 39:03; 2 J Barker (Hav’g) 39:38; 3 P West (Col H) 39:40

M65: 1 S Foggo (Bill’cay) 44:36

M70: 1 R King (T’tree) 48:46

TEAM Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Havering 74; 2 Southend 128; 3 Colchester H 160

U18: 1 D Pollard (Chelm) 20:58; 2 G McGurk (Bas) 21:13; 3 A Derrick (C&T) 21:31

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Basildon 15; 2 C&T 27; 3 Havering 37

U16: 1 C Smith (SS) 16:05; 2 J Viner-Wood (Bas) 15:14; 3 J Boarer (Chelm) 15:23

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Basildon 423; 2 Havering 74; 3 C&T 90

U14: 1 R Stringer (C&T) 10:34; 2 E Rodha (SS) 10:50; 3 L Hickey (S’end) 11:02

TEAM (4 to score): 1 SS Athletics 40; 2 Chelmsford 53; 3 Brentwood 61

Women: 1 K O’Neill (Hav’g) 22:11; 2 G Kersey (Bas) 23:39; 3 A Rex (Bas) 23:35

W45: 1 L Coleman (LoS) 25:09; 2 Z Oldfield (Lought) 25:19

W55: 1 A Trauttmansdorff (Lought) 28:25

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Basildon 22; 2 Havering 61; 3 Colchester H 103

U18: 1 O Bowd (SS) 26:35; 2 P Vines (Hav’g) 26:45; 3 A Smith (SS) 26:50

1 D Backler-Kugler (Bas) 25:29; 2 K Cox (Chelm) 26:02; 3 R Beasley (Hav’g) 26:34

TEAM (3 to score): 1 SS 16; 2 Brentwood 32; 3 Colchester H 45

U16: 1 S Bickerstaff (B’wood) 16:14; 2 S Owen (SS) 17:15; 3 I Young (Bas) 17:22

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Brentwood 30; 2 Basildon 47; 3 Colchester H 79

U14: 1 L Esterhuysen (B’wood) 11:16; 2 H Burrows (SS) 11:59; 3 M Lawrence (SS) 12:00

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Brentwood 21; 2 SS 27; 3 Chelmsford 64

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Match 1, Bournemouth, Dorset, October 10

Once again, the league strayed outside its county-named title as Kings Park, adjacent to the Premier League football ground, was brought into play.

Aldershot’s men put out a weakened team but they did have Tom Chandler win overall from Poole AC’s Ben Westheney, though it was Southampton AC who dominated the team competition from Aldershot and the students of Southampton University.

Millie-Ann Jordan-Lee made it an Aldershot double by taking the senior women’s race, but again her club did not figure in the leading team positions.

Men: 1 T Chandler (AFD) 25:22; 2 B Westheney (Poole) 25:31; 3 J Cornish (Poole) 25:36; 4 C Wilson (Win RC, U20) 26:03; 5 R James (Soton) 26:04; 6 G Marshall (Soton) 26:05

M50: 1 B Underwood (Poole) 28:09

M60: 1 J Critchlow (Poole R) 30:37

U20: 2 J Pepin (B’mth) 26:11

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Southampton 47; 2 Aldershot 81; 3 Southampton University 102

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Poole AC 126

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Lordshill 303

M40 TEAM: 1 Poole AC 19; 2 Winchester RC 27; 3 AFD 30

U18: 1 N Manojkumar (BMH) 18:37; 2 H Tekeste (Soton) 18:49; 3 A Mitchell (Soton) 19:06

TEAM: 1 Soton 11; 2 Winchester RC 24; 3 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 33

U16: 1 J Tildesley (Ports) 14:49; 2 B Lyon (N For J) 15:06; 3 H Samways (Poole) 15:10

TEAM: 1 Soton 21; 2 Reading 28; 3 Winchester & D 36

U14: 1 S Hollyman (Poole R) 11:59; 2 Z Armitage (N For J) 12:05; 3 C Milner (AFD) 12:31

TEAM: 1 Wimborne 23; 2 Winchester & D 33; 3 Poole R 33

Women: 1 Millie Jordan-Lee (AFD) 23:11; 2 L Church (BMH) 23:25; 3 H Hall (Win RC) 23:36; 4 E Howsham (BMH) 25:08; 5 A Fault (Havant) 25:14; 6 L Elliott (Win RC, W60) 25:22

W40: 1 E Willmers (Win RC) 25:40

W50: 1 A Bayliss (Salis) 27:33

W60: 2 C Searle (And) 30:41

U20: 1 E Smart (Ports) 26:17

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 16; 2 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 22; 3 Portsmouth 52

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 9; 2 BMH 36; 3 Salisbury 37

U20 TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 15

U18: 1 A Spiers (BMH) 24:13; 2 A Kilner-Smith (BMH) 25:06; 3 K Hoppe (Soton) 25:24

TEAM: 1 Aldershot 21; 2 Southampton 37; 3 Portsmouth 47

U16: 1 I Shaw (Ports) 17:19; 2 A Moors (Poole) 17:33; 3 L Jones (Ports) 17:49

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 8; 2 Poole 33; 3 BMH 40

U14: 1 S Granger (Soton) 12:51; 2 E Jones (AFD) 13:00; 3 A Ramirez (B’mth) 13:03

TEAM: 1 AFD 11; 2 Soton 19; 3 BMH 28

KENT CROSS-COUNTRY LEAGUE, Match 1, Foots Cray, October 10

Ted Higgins, who was a member of his Tonbridge club’s six-stage road relay victory the previous weekend, handed a defeat to Alex Richards, the winner of the final match of last season, by half a minute in the senior men’s race.

Amelia Smith won the final women’s race of the last league season for Blackheath and Bromley and here won again, this time by over a minute from Abigail Royden.

Men: 1 T Higgins (Ton) 25:32; 2 A Richards (Bex) 26:02; 3 L Mills (Ton) 26:46; 4 C Laing (Ton) 27:35; 5 B Tyler (M&M) 27:33; 6 B Babaker (Camb H) 27:36

M45: 1 D Kendall (Camb H) 28:09; 2 J MacDonald (Camb H) 28:48

M50: 1 B Shearer (Ton) 29:02; 2 M Smith (Ton) 29:44

M60: 1 A Rodgers (M&M) 31:57

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Tonbridge 15; 2 Cambridge H 57; 3 Blackheath & Bromley 67

Overall M70: 1 J Tollhurst (Padd W) 26:02; 2 A Newman (Ton) 26:11

U18: 1 K Farrell (B&B) 17:15; 2 E Brooks (Ton) 17:20

TEAM: 1 B&B 8; 2 Ashford 37; 3 Medway & Maidstone 38

U16: 1 E Lyons (M&M) 14:04; 2 J Leader (Ton) 14:14; 3 E Aldridge (B&B) 14:15

TEAM: 1 B&B 16; 2 Tonbridge 18; 3 Medway & Maidstone 31

U13: 1 J Pearce (B&B) 10:52; 2 L Crisp (Ashf) 10:56; 3 H Morrison (S’oaks) 10:58

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 21; 2 B&B 22

Women: 1 A Smith (B&B) 31:04; 2 A Royden (M&M) 32:19; 3 E Baker (Ton, W40) 32:33; 4 H Diprose (S’oaks, U20) 32:36; 5 E Owen (Ton, W45) 32:42

W40: 1 K Sheedy (M&M) 33:07

W50: 1 N McDonnell (Inv EK) 33:56

W55: 1 J Backley (Camb H) 38:00

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Tonbridge 18; 2 M&M 25; 3 Dartford 32

Overall W65: 1 G Arnott (Beck) 26:53; 2 J Lenton (Orp) 27:17

U18: 1 E De Bruyn (B&B) 20:20; 2 M Leek (M&M) 20:30; 3 P Hutchings (Ton) 20:34

TEAM: 1 B&B 16; 2 Tonbridge 21; 3 Cambridge H 32

U16: 1 C Foster (Camb H) 14:46; 2 L Sanders (Camb H) 15:12; 3 J Stephens (B&B) 16:23

TEAM: 1 Camb H 13; 2 B&B 22; 3 Tonbridge 27

U14: no individual names available

TEAM: 1 B&B 10; 2 Tonbridge 29; 3 M&M 56

MANCHESTER LEAGUE, Match 1, Stockport, October 10

Manchester Harriers’ Beth Barlow crossed the line first in 30:19 after a close duel with Emily Haggard-Kearney, under a leaden sky interspersed with bursts of rain, wind and sunshine at Woodbank Park, Steve Green reports.

After returning from a stint at Florida State University, Barlow opened a five-metre lead on the Irish cross-country international coming up the steep climb toward the end of the first lap and extended it to around 75m coming into the final straight.

W35 Kath Fitzpatrick was third, around 60m back, to lead Chorlton to the team win from Bury AC.

Stockport’s Rosie Philbin was the under-20 winner, in 18th, over the demanding 8km course, behind Nicola Reece’s top W50 spot.

The senior men’s race saw Nigel Martin and Callum Rowlinson fight out an exciting duel over the trails and hills of Woodbank. By mid-race, Rowlinson held a 10m lead going into the steep downhill to the valley for the final time.

However, 64-minute half-marathoner Martin was strongest on the final lap and, up the twisty climb to the finish, came home in 33:45, 14 seconds clear of his fellow Sale Harrier.

Harry Bond was a distant third, around 300m down, but Martin led Sale to the team win over Salford.

First under-20 was Jay Hutchinson in 15th place with Nicholas Barry the top veteran in fifth.

Tulli Arlo Mander finished first under-18 in 22:58, as Warriors’ Nyla Roode broke the tape first in the under-18 women’s race.

First under-16 boy was Gus Fisher of Macclesfield, while Roni Kohring of Warriors led team-mates Daisy McVicar and Eve Beddow home in the under-16 girls’ event.

Men: 1 N Martin (Sale) 33:42; 2 C Rowlinson (Salf) 33:55; 3 H Bond (Staffs M) 34:36; 4 G Ogden (Sale) 34:36; 5 N Barry (Sale) 34:37; 6 A Lawton (Dids) 35:04

M40: 1 K Darcy (Salf) 35:57

M45: 1 M Gittins (Vsle R) 36:45; 2 M Barnes (Sale) 37:11

M50: 1 P Speake (Wilm) 37:21; 2 R Hope (Horw) 37:37

M55: 1 J Goudge (Horw) 39:13

M60: 1 A Bramham (Horw) 43:23

M65: 1 A Raftery (Sale) 46:42

M70: 1 D Gee (Manch) 49:40

TEAM: 1 Sale 61; 2 Salford 83; 3 Vale Royal 258

U18: 1 A Tullius (Traff) 22:57; 2 M Glascott-Tull (Warriors) 23:13; 3 S Conkie (Vale R) 23:22

TEAM: 1 Trafford 18; 2 Sale 28; 3 Warriors 30

U16: 1 G Fisher (Macc) 16:38; 2 N Phillips (Sale) 17:00; 3 A Riley (Stock) 17:11

TEAM: 1 Stockport 20; 2 Trafford 23; 3 Sale 41

U14: 1 I Taylor-Unitt (Salf) 13:45; 2 F Jackson (Wirral) 14:15; 3 A Farrell (Warr) 14:17

TEAM: 1 Salford 20; 2 Liverpool 34; 3 Wirral 34

Women: 1 B Barlow (Manch) 30:18; 2 E Haggard-Kearney (Warriors) 30:34; 3 K Fitzpatrick (Chorl, W35) 30:40; 4 S Whittaker (Bury) 30:50; 5 N Reece (Wilm, W40) 31:07; 6 A Stiles (Traff) 31:16

W40: 2 A Braithwaite (Bury) 31:47

W45: 1 R Marshall (Bury) 32:59

W50: 1 A Chinoy (Sale) 36:26

W55: 1 H Smith (Vale R) 36:58

W60: 1 V Wilson (R Bear) 40:40

TEAM: 1 Chorlton 58; 2 Bury 74; 3 Trafford 101

U18: 1 N Roode (Warriors) 26:11; 2 B Soper (Warriors) 26:40; 3 R Haywood-Young (Sale) 26:50

TEAM: 1 Sale 12; 2 Warriors 22; 3 Stockport 27

U16: 1 R Khoring (Warriors) 19:11; 2 D McVicar (Warriors) 19:23; 3 E Beddow (Warriors) 19:37

TEAM: 1 Warriors 6; 2 Sale 37; 3 Salford 44

U14: 1 M Ferendenus (Salford) 15:12; 2 P Baker (Liv) 15:29; 3 A Gately (Wirral) 15:45

TEAM: 1 Liverpool 11; 2 Wirral 22; 3 Liverpool B 55

MET LEAGUE, Match 1, Claybury, October 10

Men: 1 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 24:45; 2 S McCaulay (Lon H) 25:02; 3 F Grierson (High) 25:02; 4 J Grange (High, U20) 25:11; 5 A Carter (VP&TH) 25:14; 6 W Perkin (TVH) 25:21

M40: 1 D Prosser (VP&TH) 26:25; 2 M Ouzia (High) 26:27

M50: 1 K Smith (VP&TH) 28:52

M60: 1 D Brown (Lon H) 33:50

M70: 1 B Lansdale (ESM) 46:21

U20: 1 B Murphy (Herts P) 27:37

TEAM: 1 Highgate 1889; 2 VP&TH 1887; 3 London Heathside 1457; 4 Highgate B 1427; 5 VP&TH 1360; 6 TVH 1155

M40 TEAM: 1 VP&TH 453; 2 Trent P 401; 3 Lon H 360

U18: 1 A Pflug (High) 16:46; 2 K Hussein (VP&TH) 16:47; 3 J Summers (Herts P) 16:59; 4 R Greenwood (Trent P) 17:06; 5 C Nicolson (Lon H) 17:11; 6 P Quesada-Carmona (SB) 17:50

TEAM: 1 VP&TH 108; 2 Shaftesbury 104; 3 London Heathside 98

U16: 1 F Prostalo (High) 14:01; 2 A Shoesmith (Herts P) 14:02; 3 J Maiden (Herts P) 14:06

TEAM: 1 Herts P 261; 2 Highgate 239; 3 VP&TH 239

U14: 1 D Janmohamed (10:52; 2 R Thomas (WG&EL) 10:56; 3 L Vernal (VP&TH) 10:59

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 215; 2 VP&TH 193; 3 WG&EL B 175

Women: 1 M Bryan (VP&TH) 29:49; 2 J Dos Santos (VP&TH) 30:08; 3 E Burfitt (TVH) 30:27; 4 R Bunting (Lon H, W40) 30:56; 5 A Mundell (TVH) 31:04; 6 H Davies (VP&TH) 31:05

W40: 2 M Pettitt (High) 32:13

W50: 1 S Judd (Herts P) 35:37; 2 T Addison (Lon H) 36:15; 3 L Faherty (High) 36:16

W55: 1 L Cendrowicz (High) 36:30

W60: 1 T Green (Trent P) 43:52

U20: 1 L Delvendhal (High) 31:28

TEAM: 1 Highgate 446; 2 VP&TH 438; 3 London Heathside 389; 4 WG&EL 368; 5 Ealing Eagles 287; 6 TVH 261

W35 TEAM: 1 Lon H 169; 2 Ealing E 154; 3 VP&TH 122

U18/U16: 1 J March (Barn) 15:33; 2 L Graham (St Mary’s, U16) 15:35; 3 E Hunt (St Mary’s, U16) 15:41; 4 R Schofield (Lon H) 15:49; 5 G Peters (Herts P, U16) 15:55; 6 A Porter (SB) 15:56

TEAM: 1 Barnet 297; 2 VP&TH 281; 3 WG&EL 276

U14: 1 A Clements (E&H) 11:28; 2 A Samuels (E&H) 11:32; 3 C Bootman (E&H) 11:52

TEAM: 1 Harrow 173; 2 WG&EL 154; 3 Barnet 148

SURREY LEAGUE Div 1, Match 1A, Wimbledon Common, October 11

The top-flight divisions in the men’s and women’s sections again combined in a match alongside the young athletes at this long-standing host venue.

While Jack Kavanagh won a close race for Holland Sports, it was sixth-placed Larry Ryan who led Belgrave Harriers to a narrow team win over hosts Hercules Wimbledon in the first round of their attempt to retain their league title.

It was Kavanagh’s eighth overall victory in the league as Jamie Crowe was a close second and the winner of the final match last season, Sam Bramwell, was a distant third.

In the team stakes it was close at the top, but newly promoted Ranelagh finished a distant last and, with fellow promoted club Woking also in the bottom two, the quality gap between the top two divisions was evident.

The women’s race was the final one on the programme and Belgrave Harriers made it a team double as Kitty Shepherd-Cross and Saron Haileselase led them home for a comfortable win over second team Guildford & Godalming’s Suzie Harvey.

For the first time this winter there was a separate team competition in the boys’ race for the under-18 – previously under-17 – and under-16 age groups, and it was Hercules Wimbledon who came out on top in both.

Nevertheless, it was Wilfred Hughes who led the race home for second-placed South London, as his club was second in both age groups, but it was Thomas Henigan who led Hercules home in the under-16 category.

For the girls, or should they now be called women in the under-18 age group, Daisy Larkin gave Belgrave another individual win over Lucy Richards, who ran in the colours of relatively new club Impact AC.

Men: 1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 23:55; 2 J Crowe (HW) 24:00; 3 S Bramwell (Herne H) 24:31; 4 O Fox (THH) 24:47; 5 J Woods (Holl Sp) 24:49; 6 L Ryan (Belg) 24:55; 7 T Foster (G&G) 24:57; 8 E McColgan (THH) 25:02; 9 J Collier (Kent) 25:09; 10 A Green (Holl Sp) 25:11

M40: 1 P J Hutchins (Wok) 26:13; 2 A Winchester (Dulw R) 26:32

M45: 1 R McDowell (HW) 26:22; 2 N Torry (Kent) 27:35

M50: 1 O Gosden (G&G) 27:54; 2 C Blackburn (Holl Sp) 28:53

M55: 1 G Holcroft (G&G) 26:48

M60: 1 A Cornish (Holl Sp) 34:35; 2 L Reilly (Kent) 35:06

M65: 1 M Lane (Rane) 37:02

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Belgrave 324; 2 Hercules Wimbledon 326; 3 Herne Hill 364; 4 THH 386; 5 Kent 452; 6 Guildford & Godalming 484

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 88

U18/U16: 1 W Hughes (S Lon) 14:45; 2 A Chapman (S Lon) 14:49; 3 E Roberts (K&P) 14:50

U16: 1 T Henigan (HW) 15:23; 2 M Harrison (HW) 15:33; 3 T Jones (Herne H) 15:34

U18 TEAM (4 to score): 1 HW 180; 2 S London 169; 3 Sutton & D 146

U16 TEAM (4 to score): 1 HW 241; 2 S London 201; 3 Herne Hill 197

U14: 1 J McCerney (S&D) 11:33; 2 J Lotter (Herne H) 11:41; 3 A Malcolm (S Lon) 11:54

TEAM: 1 Herne H 284; 2 S London 272; 3 HW 269

Women: 1 K Shepherd-Cross (Belg) 23:38; 2 S Haileselase (Belg, W35) 23:43; 3 S Harvey (G&G) 23:51; 4 M Coogan (Herne H) 23:59; 5 E Bond (G&G) 24:01; 6 R Whyte-Wilding (Belg) 24:02; 7 S Tooley (Herne H) 24:09; 8 E Apsley (THH) 24:10; 9 S Holt (Strag, W45) 24:12; 10 O Stillman (Herne H) 24:12

W40: 1 A Clements (Kent) 24:34; 2 G Reynolds (Herne H) 24:31; 3 L Bromilow (Kent) 26:02

W45: 2 L Bailey (Strag) 24:27; 3 C Grima (HW) 26:07

W50: 1 M James (S Lon) 26:59; 2 G Galbraith (HW) 27:10

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 27:42; 2 V Filsell (THH) 29:02

W60: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 30:05; 2 L Thomas (Vets) 30:52

W65: 1 P Whitter (Strag) 31:06

TEAM (7 to score): 1 Belgrave 79; 2 Herne H 113; 3 G&G 182; 4 THH 217; 5 HW 268; 6 Stragglers 269

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 30

U18/U16: 1 D Larkin (Belg) 22:09; 2 L Richards (Imp) 22:19; 3 S O’Brien (Herne H, U16) 22:20; 4 M Davidkova (K&P) 22:32; 5 S Lange (S&D, U16) 22:35; 6 H Kalfoss (G&G, U16) 22:36

U18 TEAM (4 to score): 1 Belgrave 54; 2 HW 66; 3 Epsom & Ewell 69

U16 TEAM: 1 Herne H 36; 2 HW 49; 3 S London 53

U14: 1 A Goodship (Wok) 17:30; 2 M Clowe-Wilson (Imp) 17:47; 3 A Frye (K&P) 17:52

TEAM: 1 Herne H 38; 2 S London 57; 3 Kingston & Poly 59

SURREY LEAGUE, Match 1B, Reigate, October 10

Priory Park hosted all of the lower divisions of the league, with three separate senior races, two for the men and one for the second flight of the women.

South London Harriers looked to bounce back from relegation from the top men’s flight last winter with a comprehensive division two team victory over hosts Reigate Priory.

They were led home by 2015 South of England under-13 champion Felix Vaughan, who won comfortably from South London team-mate Nate Ground.

The men’s third tier saw both of the bottom divisions race together and it was veteran Mike Cummings who led them home.

For the women, divisions two and three again raced together and it was Dorking & Mole Valley’s Alice Crane who comfortably came out on top in a race over the shorter of the two distance options available to the women.

It was Crane’s fourth win in the league and only her second outing of the year, following a run-out in the Barns Green 10km last month.

Men Div 2: 1 F Vaughan (S Lon) 27:49; 2 N Ground (S Lon) 28:16; 3 H Hayman (S Lon, U20) 28:33; 4 D Aikman (Croy) 28:40; 5 P Symons (Croy) 28:52; 6 A Camps (L City) 29:02

M40: 1 D Gaffney (S Lon) 29:07

M45: 1 M Hyatt (K&P) 30:34

M50: 1 N Henderson (E&E) 31:22

M55: 1 D Gillett (S Lon) 33:18

M65: 1 I Burks (Rei P) 38:35

TEAM: 1 S London 139; 2 Reigate Priory 437; 3 Wimbledon Windmilers 481; 4 Walton 503; 5 Croydon 527; 6 Clapham Chasers 528

B TEAM: 1 S London 98

Men Div 3 and 4: 1 M Cummings (Vets, M40) 29:54; 2 D Evans (DMV) 30:23; 3 W Thompson (Fulham) 30:26

M45: 1 G Dunk (Elmb) 30:22

M50: 1 R Berry (W4H) 31:36

M55: 1 E Francis (26.2RRC) 32:08

M60: 1 K Klidzia (SoC) 33:55; 2 S Corfield (SoC) 34:28

M65: 1 M Taylor (BA) 37:55

TEAM Div 3: 1 26.2RRC 274; 2 Fulham 319; 3 Striders of Croydon 344

B TEAM: 1 26.2RRC 127

TEAM Div 4: 1 Elmbridge 238; 2 W4H 241; 3 Sutton R 539

Women Div 2/3: 1 A Crane (DMV) 23:20; 2 S Lomas (E&E) 24:56; 3 H Norman (L City, W35) 25:41; 4 F Liddell (Windrush) 25:48; 5 Z Cowell-Jones (Elmb, W45) 25:54; 6 H Bellerby (L City, W35) 26:05

W45: 2 R Lindley (SoC) 26:14

W50: 1 S Alexander (Ling) 26:49

W55: 1 S Walker (DMV) 27:52; 2 N Richmond (Dulw R) 28:01; 3 A Critchlow (W4H) 28:49

W60: 1 P Adams (W4H) 29:06

W65: 1 V Victor (DMV) 33:41

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 34:13

D2 TEAM: 1 Ful-on-Tri 68; 2 Epsom & Ewell 73; 3 L City 133

B TEAM: 1 E&E 190

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Tadworth 30; 2 Sutton S 73; 3 Ealing E 112

B TEAM: 1 Ealing 183

WEST MIDLANDS YOUNG ATHLETES LEAGUE, Match 1, Walsall, October 11

What is claimed to be the largest young athletes’ league in the area saw Midland Counties under-17 bronze medallist George Harradence come out on top of the newly categorised under-18 men’s race.

There was an identical result in the under-16 boys’ race as Zak Rush, the English Schools bronze medallist and Midland and SIB international champion, repeated his own domination from last season.

For the under-18 women, Zara Bratt, the Midland under-17 fourth-placer, was a comfortable winner over Martha Blower.

U18 Men: 1 G Harradence (RSC) 15:19; 2 H Justice (S&SH) 15:28; 3 J Smith (Leam) 15:35

U16: 1 Z Rush (S&SH) 12:04; 2 G Harradence (RSC) 11:07; 3 R Hawley (W&B) 11:09

U14: 1 S Buxton (Stoke) 9:31; 2 H Bedford (S&SH) 10:18; 3 F Holden (Tip) 10:20

U18 Women: 1 Z Bratt (Stoke) 16:35; 2 M Blower (B&R) 17:06; 3 L Williams (Tip) 18:01

U16: 1 T Riches (Bir) 13:54; 2 L Pearce (C&S) 13:59; 3 E Rudkin-Wilson (R&N) 14:00

U14: 1 A Jones (W&B) 10:38; 2 I Vickary (RSC) 11:06; 3 R Holmes (R&N) 11:18