Two-time Commonwealth Games pole vaulter was left paralysed from the waist down when a 120kg barbell landed on her during a squat at a Salisbury gym in 2024.

Henrietta Paxton, the former Scotland and Great Britain pole vaulter who was paralysed in a gym accident in 2024, is suing PureGym for more than £10m, The Telegraph has reported.

Paxton, who competed at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games and cleared 4.35m at her best, was squatting with a 120kg barbell across her shoulders at the chain’s Salisbury site in May 2024 when the bar slid down her back. As she tried to save the lift she was pitched forward on to the floor, with the bar and its weights landing on top of her. The accident broke and dislocated her spine.

According to court papers lodged at the High Court in August, the open “Goliath Rig” she was using had no safety bars to protect her when the lift failed. Her lawyers, Helen Clifford Law, argue PureGym knew squats were among its members’ most popular exercises and that the rig’s manufacturer had recommended the bars be fitted. They also point to an incident involving a member squatting at the company’s Bristol gym in December 2023, five months before Paxton was injured.

She is also asking the court for the right to return for further damages should a fluid-filled cyst form in her damaged spinal cord – a known complication of such injuries.

PureGym, which has more than 700 sites in Britain and abroad, accepts the accident happened and that Paxton was paralysed, but denies it was to blame, arguing the risks of lifting heavy weights are obvious.

In a defence seen by The Telegraph, the company describes Paxton as an “extremely experienced athlete and weightlifter” who was on her 67th visit, had devised her own training programme and loaded the bar herself. It says she chose the open rig knowing it had no safety bars, when a power rack and two Smith machines with built-in stops were available in the same gym, and lists 18 ways in which it claims she was negligent – including not using a spotter and trying to save the lift rather than letting the bar fall.

PureGym also says the rig was supplied without safety bars by its maker, BLK Box, that no standard required them and that similar rigs have been used across its gyms since 2019 without a comparable accident. It describes the Bristol incident as a minor back injury on a different type of rack.

A PureGym spokesman called it a tragic accident which had resulted in life-changing injuries, adding that all of its equipment complies with relevant standards and that an investigation found no faults with the rig. The company said it could not comment further because of the ongoing legal proceedings. No trial date has yet been set.

Paxton was taken to Southampton General Hospital after the accident and has since thrown herself into para-sport. As AW reported in November 2024, she won a para-badminton title at the Inter-Spinal Unit Games within months of her injury and has targeted wheelchair basketball and rugby.

A former PE teacher who has since retrained as a nutritionist, she began her career as a combined eventer and long jumper – jumping well over six metres – before finding greater success in the pole vault, where she ranks No.11 on the UK women’s all-time list. According to The Telegraph, she still holds the Scottish record.

Paxton, a mother of two whose husband Shane Kelly is a former UK Athletics physio, launched a fundraising campaign in 2024 aiming to raise about £230,000 for home adaptations, rehabilitation and treatments she hopes could one day help her walk again.

Speaking to The Times shortly after her accident, she said: “I’m of the mindset that if you don’t think there’s any way forward, there’s not going to be.”