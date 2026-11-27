Low winter sun, wet roads and dark mornings mean good eyewear is just as useful in December as it is in July. We look at some of the latest options, from tech-packed smart glasses to budget-friendly favourites.

When we think about sunglasses, it's easy to associate them with summer holidays, sunshine and warmer weather. But eyewear is far more than a seasonal accessory, and its practical benefits are just as relevant during the colder months as they are in the height of summer.

Winter sunshine can be surprisingly low and intense, particularly when running and spending time outdoors. Glare from wet roads, reflective surfaces and even snow can make visibility more challenging, while shorter days mean we're often travelling directly into the sun during morning and evening training sessions. Good eyewear can help reduce glare, improve visual comfort and make outdoor activities more enjoyable, whatever the weather.

Of course, sunglasses aren't simply about comfort or style. UV protection remains important throughout the year, even on overcast days, helping protect our eyes from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Choosing eyewear with appropriate UV protection is therefore an important consideration, regardless of the season.

So, while summer might traditionally be sunglasses season, there's a good argument for keeping a quality pair close at hand all year round. Here, we take a look at some of the latest eyewear options, exploring their style, performance, comfort and practicality.

Oakley – Meta Vanguard - £424.20

The Meta Vanguard are where eyewear meets technology. Much more than simply sunglasses, the Vanguard combine 100% UVA/UVB protection from their wrap-around Prizm lens with the latest in AI technology.

Built for outdoor activities where visual clarity, coverage and comfort matter. The lenses are designed to enhance contrast and visibility, while providing protection from harmful UV rays. With changing light, low winter sunshine and glare from wet roads all presenting challenges for runners and cyclists, these make a real difference whatever the season.

A built-in 12-megapixel camera with a wide 122-degree field of view allows you to record your surroundings in up to 3K resolution, all hands-free. Whether you're capturing a running route, another adventure or simply a moment you'd otherwise miss, the ability to record from your own perspective is a genuinely interesting feature.

Add open-ear audio, voice controls, Meta AI functionality and integration with compatible Garmin devices, and these become much more than a traditional pair of sports sunglasses.

The Oakley Meta Vanguard represents an exciting blend of eyewear, performance and wearable technology, designed to keep you protected, connected and capturing the action throughout the year.

Voice alerts during a run are possible, as is feedback on pace, heart rate, and distance covered. Answer a call, hands-free, or listen to your favourite tracks and even change them without breaking stride. Add in voice commands to capture video, images or even a hyperlapse of your run, and we have a perfect integration of AI and eyewear while on the move.

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SunGod – Ultras Air - £160.00

The lightest style from the brand, the Ultras provide a streamlined silhouette and 8KO spherical lens for an aero fit and great range of vision. The no-bounce grip of the arms and nose piece allows you to focus on the road.

Available in a range of coloured or mirrored lenses, they all offer 100% UV protection and come with a lifetime guarantee.

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Rudy Project – Spinshield Pro - €159.00

The Spinshield Pro is a high-performance full-shield design for running and multi-sport. They offer excellent ventilation and anti-fog performance despite their full-coverage design, blocking wind, dust and debris on any terrain.

Available in a range of colours, as well as mirrored lenses for maximum glare reduction and high-contrast vision in bright sunlight.

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Goodr – Bolt G - £40.00

These half-rim frames with wide, reflective lenses won’t slip or bounce and provide full coverage for a sleek and protective fit. Durable, lightweight and flexible frames make them comfortable and highly adaptable to a range of face shapes and sizes. The lens is, of course, polarised, so it offers excellent UV protection in any conditions.

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Goodr – OG - £30.00

This classically styled frame is the original Goodr design and provides the no-slip, no-bounce fit no matter how bumpy the ride gets. Available in a wide range of colours, the lightweight premium polymer frame is designed for durability.

The polarised lenses have UV400 protection and are, again, available in a range of shades to suit your style preferences.

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