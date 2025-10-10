Golds for Chris Upson, Sarah Roberts and Evaun Williams at European Masters Champs

Success for Great Britain in both the 10,000m and the javelin throw in Madeira

Great Britain secured three golds and ten medals on the opening day of competition at the European Masters Championships in Madeira (October 9).

The gold medals on the track came in the only day's track finals over 10,000m, which were held in sweltering conditions.

Sarah Roberts won the W75 title by 10 minutes, though her 47:41.41 was nearly two minutes down on her world record set in much cooler conditions in Oxford in May.

In the same race Marian Grace secured W65 silver in 50:44.86 and Carolyn Gale W75 bronze in 60:06.62. The overall race was won by Denmark's Tove Schultz-Lorentzen in 42:41.98.

Chris Upson was a runaway winner of the M60 event as his 37:05.86 enabled him to lap the entire field. He poured water on his head every lap to say cool as he won by just under two minutes.

The 1987 European junior 5000m champion Simon Mugglestone won his first European medal for 38 years when he finished second in the M55 10,000m in 36:02.08 as he trailed Dutchman Peter van der Velden (35:50.78), the top ranked male 10,000m competitor in age-graded terms of all the categories. Andy Green was fourth in 36:52.24.

Mike Burrett finished second in the M45 10,000m in 35:13.39 as Italian Gabrielle Frescucci won gold (34:24.00). Geoff Newton was second in the M80 10,000m in 54:00.76 behind Netherlands' Wim Oedejans 50:13.63.

Britain's other gold came in the field as previous multi world and European throws champion Evaun Williams easily won W85 gold in the javelin with a 18.77m throw. She also beat the W80 champion in the combined W75-90 event.

Britain's oldest remaining English Schools champion Warwick Dixon took M90 hammer bronze in a UK record 20.34m. Germany's Lothar Huchthausen was the gold medalist (26.71m).

Paula Williams gained W50 javelin bronze with a 33.27m throw as Agnes Preisinger (38.98m) gave Hungary the title.

In the men's M65 400m heats Britain had four of the fastest six athletes with world indoor champion Richard White quickest with 61:24. World outdoor champion and 100m world record-holder John Wright remains favourite.

Ireland's John Dwyer won the M40 weight with a 16.24m throw.

Gareth Cook was fourth in the M55 weight with a 17.00m throw and that position was matched by M75 hammer thrower Barry Hawksworth (37.93m).

Former AAA discus finalist Guy Dirkin was fifth in the M70 hammer with a 41.99m throw while Graham Holder also placed fifth in the M50 weight (17.50m).