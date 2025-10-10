Why not warm up this winter at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon?

Enter the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in February to combine a great running challenge with a brilliant mid-winter break in superb weather

One of the fastest half-marathon courses in the world and set in the heart of Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates, the 2026 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon (February 14) is a must-see event.

If you're planning a break away from the cold and wet weather this winter – maybe even for Valentine's Day – then look no further to the RAK Half, where pleasant weather is almost guaranteed.

The 19th edition of the RAK Half features four different race distances available on Al Marjan Island – you have the choice of tackling 2km, 5km, 10km or the half-marathon.

Along with its famous running event, Ras Al Khaimah is renowned for its outstanding nature, leisure, adventure and authentic offerings. With an extraordinary history dating back over seven millennia, the northernmost Emirate in the UAE has become one of the most sought after destinations in the Middle East.

For those travelling to the emirate, remember there is no hard border crossing from Ras Al Khaimah and its neighbouring emirates, including Dubai. So you can travel freely between Ras Al Khaimah and the other bordering emirates without any restrictions.

At the top of the mountain, those with a real taste for adventure can take on the longest zipline in the world. At over 2.8km in length ‘flyers’ can reach speeds of up-to 150kph.

Soar across jagged mountain peaks and swoop through deep ravines at hair-raising speeds. Three minutes of adrenaline-pumping adventure at 1680m above the Arabian Gulf will leave you with a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

There is also the Jais Sky Tour, which takes explorers through a complex route of six ziplines that range from just 337m to well over 1km to experience the thrill of ‘flying’ at an average speed of 60kmph.

When you are in the area it’s also easy to combine a visit to the Suwaidi Pearl Farm. From the coast a short boat trip can take you to the farm where cultured pearls are farmed.

Abdulla Al Suwaidi opened Suwaidi Pearl Farm in honour of his late grandfather, Mohammed. Abdulla watched in awe as his grandfather would disappear under the water for minutes at a time and return clutching spherical translucent treasures that royal families would wear. Abdulla was convinced that Mohammed was half man and half fish!

The Al Wadi Equestrian Adventure Centre is nestled amid the rolling red dunes of Ras Al Khaimah’s desert lands. The centre is home to beautiful Arabian horses, the rare oryx, swaggering camels, pretty desert foxes and, if you are very fortunate the shy desert cat. The unspoilt environment affords an exceptionally authentic experience as you experience the wilds of Emirati nature at its finest.

Before and after the race, the area is ideal for relaxing. Within easy reach of the many beach front hotels are the highest mountains in the UAE at Jebel Jais. The viewing deck park here provides spectacular views across the mountains at a height of 1250m. With smooth roads up the mountains, it’s a popular destination for cyclists to tackle some great mountain climbs.

The Bear Grylls Explorers Camp is located in the mountainous northern Emirate, Ras Al Khaimah. Each explorer-instructor is highly skilled and trained in survival techniques practised by the famous British explorer Bear Grylls. During your stay in his Ras Al Khaimah camp, his team will equip you with the essential life skills, techniques and attitudes needed to survive the wilds of the mountains and desertlands.

On the race itself, Kenya's Alex Matata (59:20) and Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia (65:52) triumphed at this year's edition.

The course has seen several world records over the years. In 2007 Sammy Wanjiru ran a men’s world record of 58:53 in the RAK Half. Since then there have also been three women’s world records with Mary Keitany clocking 65:50 in 2011, Peres Jepchirchir running 64:52 in 2017 and Abal Yeshaneh with 64:31 in 2020.

In 2022, Jacob Kiplimo and Girmawit Gebrzihair ran course records of 57:56 and 64:14 respectively, while Eilish McColgan clocked a British record of 66:26.

Find out more about the RAK Half and enter here.