Alabama and New Mexico take first-ever team titles in Terre Haute, while Amanuel and Amebaw dominate in Italy.

NCAA Division I Championships, Terre Haute (USA, Nov 21)

New Zealand's Hannah Gapes and Kenya's Elsingi Kipruto won the individual titles at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, while the women of the University of Alabama and the men of the University of New Mexico each claimed their program's first national team title.

Gapes clocked 18:44.3 over 6km to beat Morocco's Salma Elbadra (18:51.8) and Caren Kiplagat (18:52.8). Kiplagat led a Kenyan group that filled positions three to 14. Freshman Katy Zang (19:04.7) was the top US finisher. Jane Hedengren, runner-up last year, was well back in 39th (19:26.1).

Kipruto won the men's 10km in 28:27.7 from fellow Kenyans Dismus Lokira (28:30.8) and Denis Kipngetich. Rocky Hansen was the first American home in sixth (28:38.4), and Ireland's Nick Griggs was ninth (28:45.7).

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Cross Internacional de Atapuerca, Atapuerca (ESP, Nov 22) – WA XC Tour Gold

Rodrigue Kwizera won a tight senior men's 7.661km in 22:38, three seconds clear of world cross country silver medallist Berihu Aregawi (22:41). Aregawi's 19-year-old Ethiopian team-mate Fasika Ayele was third (22:45). Last year's winner Mathew Kipsang Kipchumba was fourth in 22:54, though he did lead ADA Calvià – Vistasol to the Spanish club title.

The women's 7.661km went to Kenya's Mirriam Cherop in a sprint finish. Cherop, Ethiopia's Wosane Asefa and Asefu Abreha were all given the same time of 25:56. Last year's winner Nadia Battocletti, in her first cross country race of the season, was fifth in 26:09. Carla Gallardo was the first Spaniard home in ninth (26:38), just ahead of Idiara Prieto (26:39), who led Bilbao Atletismo to the club title.

María Viciosa (22:09) and former World U20 1500m champion Wegene Adisu (19:13) won the U23 races over 6.275km.

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Cinque Mulini, San Vittore Olona (ITA, Nov 22) – WA XC Tour Gold

Eritrea's world 5km bronze medallist Saymon Amanuel defended his title at the 94th Cinque Mulini, winning the senior men's 8.2km in 23:28. Burundi's Celestin Ndikumana (23:57) was second, ahead of Kenyans Frankline Kibet (24:05) and Andrew Alamisi (24:12). With Yeman Crippa a late withdrawal, Germany's Markus Görger was the top European in fifth (24:22), one place ahead of Italy's Luca Alfieri (24:23).

In the women's 6.2km, Ethiopia's Likina Amebaw was a runaway winner in 19:54, with Kenya's Cynthia Chepkirui second (20:40) and Lucia Arnaldo third (20:58). It was Amebaw's third successive WA XC Tour Gold title and her fifth straight victory, following wins at the World Ultimate 5000m and World Road Running 5km.

The short-course races went to Valeria Minati (11:36) and two-time European cross relay champion Sebastiano Parolini (10:00). Mimosa Miari Fulcis (14:43) and 2024 European U18 3000m medallist Vittore Simone Borromini (12:35) won the U20 races.

Cross International Le Maine Libre, Allonnes (FRA, Nov 21-22)

Ethiopia's Milkesa Fikadu won for the second year running, clocking 21:37 to finish four seconds ahead of 2023 European cross country champion Yann Schrub. Schrub ran 21:41 in his first race since early April.

Irish Championships, Dublin (IRL, Nov 22)

Brian Fay (22:13) beat Jack O'Leary (22:16) to take the senior men's title. Fiona Everard won the women's race in 25:44. Emma Hickey, the European U18 1500m medallist, won the U20 women's race (15:48), while Lucas Lyons won the U20 men's (13:47).