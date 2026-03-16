Friday Night Under the Lights kicks off our weekly round-up

Fast times at the Battersea Park event as our latest UK-wide summary includes the Bath Half, Essex 20, Podium 5km, Liverpool Half, Signals Relay and more.

FRIDAY NIGHT UNDER THE LIGHTS 5km, Battersea Park, London, March 13

Jonathan Cornish won the A race comfortably in 14:19 and, on an evening with gentle breezes, was only 11 seconds outside his best when heading Ben Bradley by eight seconds.

However, there were seven men still in contention at halfway and they were still altogether as they entered the long finishing straight. Then it was Cornish pushing on and drawing Bradley away from the rest as the Bracknell man was chased down by the pack but held on to second.

The women, ran in what was labelled as the “D Race” and Belgrave’s Nancy Bowley shaved her personal best set here two weeks earlier by three seconds to win in 16:08.

Overall (A Race): 1 J Cornish (HW) 14:19; 2 B Bradley (Brack) 14:27; 3 H Cox (Chilt) 14:29; 4 O Lock (N Som) 14:30; 5 J Harrison (Corn) 14:30; 6 C Deverill (Giff) 14:31; 7 J Shayler (Abing) 14:31; 8 J Beattie (Leeds, M40) 14:34; 9 B Andrews-Callec (Jers, U20) 14:35; 10 D Shaw (Herne H) 14:36

U20: 2 D Millard (Taunt) 14:50

Overall (B Race): 1 S Mokenen (Enf & H) 14:44

M40: 1 N Shanahan 15:07

U20: 1 T Morris (Linc SW) 14:49

Overall (C Race): 1 M Ross (VP&TH) 15:08; 2 D Gaffney (S Lon, M40) 15:14

Women (D Race): 1 N Bowley (Belg) 16:08; 2 Y Lock (TVH) 16:11; 3 G Billings (One Track) 16:48; 4 T Tewson (Camb U) 16:53; 5 I Matthews (Hy) 16:56

W45: 1 C Grima (HW) 18:23

NE COUNTIES & SIGNALS RELAYS, Hetton-le-Spring, Sunderland, Tyne & Wear, March 14

After being postponed from February due to icy roads and paths, entries were down as some clubs had made arrangements elsewhere but this did not stop Middlesbrough (Mandale) taking the men’s six-stage race over the 2.2-mile lap.

Joseph Wilson’s fastest overall split of 10:35 gave Mandale a first lap lead after a tight leg but they lost out to Tyne Bridge and Gateshead mid-race before Max Creasy and Joseph Cowperthwaite sealed victory on the final two laps.

It was closer in the senior women’s four stage race as Crook came from behind to snatch victory from Sunderland, whose Jessica Fox started them off with a 13:10 split. However, that was behind first lap leader Jess Sails, of Gateshead, whose 12:31 was comfortably the fastest on show. Thereafter, Kate Storey and Amy Etherington sealed it for Crook.

Justina Heslop, 47, put on a brave show on the final stage to give Elswick third overall with the second-best time of 12:59.

Men (6x2.2M): 1 Middlesbrough (Mandale) 67:20 (J Wilson 10:35, D Heslop (M45) 11:25, G Craggs 12:01; M Creasy 10:59, J Cowperthwaite 11:05, A Dumez 11:15); 2 Tyne Bridge 69:46 (J McKenna (M40) 10:37, M Hedley 11:22, T Charteris 11:47, T Charlton 11:33, T Scott (M50) 12:33, T Wilcock 11:54); 3 Gateshead 71:43; 4 Morpeth 71:48; 5 Elvet 71:52; 6 Sunderland 72:40

Fastest: Wilson 10:35; M Lindsley (Gate) 10:36; McKenna/P Smallcombe (Morp) 10:37

M35 (6x2.2M): 1 Sunderland 73:02 (C Gunn 12:02, M Rodenby 11:49, R Harrison 12:41, J Taylor 12:00, S Rankin 12:08, N Younger 12:22); 2 Gateshead 73:50; 3 Elvet 77:37

Fastest: McKenna (M40) 10:37; D Richardson (Gate) 11:15; D Sherlicker (Elvet, M40) 11:40

M50 (4x2.2M): 1 Elvet 50:57 (W Pearson (M55) 12:29, L McKewan13:07, D Milligan 12:14, M Littlewood 13:07); 2 Birtley 53:33; 3 Morpeth 55:00

Fastest: 1 Milligan 12;14; Pearson 12:29; P Farnie (Birtley) 12:34

Women (4x2.2M): 1 Crook 55:01 (E Appleton 14:17, B Iveson 13:55, K Storey 13:23, A Etherington 13:26); 2 Sunderland 55:15 (J Fox 13;10, A Callaghan 13:41, N Steel 14:09, K Stephenson (W45) 14:15); 3 Elswick 56:09 (I Burgay 13;36, S Platter 14:05, E Burght 15:29, J Heslop (M45) 12:59); 4 Birtley 56:34; 5 Claremont 59:51; 6 Gosforth 63:48

Fastest: J Sails (Gosf) 12:31; Heslop 12:59; K Francis (Birtley) 13:01

W35 (4x2.2M): 1 Crook 58:16 (L Donaldson 13:59, A Taylor (W55) 15:22, S Dixon (W40) 14:49, J lloyd0Edwards (W40) 14:06); 2 Ponteland 63:38; 3 Elswick 66:23

Fastest: Donaldson 13:59; Lloyd-Edwards 14:06; S Manson-Brown (Ponteland, W45) 14:08

GetPRO BATH HALF-MARATHON, March 15

For our main report from Bath, see here.

Overall: 1 J Wigfield (Tyne Br) 62:07; 2 P Sesemann (Leeds) 62:13; 3 A Manthorpe (Hallam) 62;14; 4 J Smith (P’Pridd) 62:31; 5 O Lockley (Leeds) 63:56; 6 E Buck (Newark) 64:04; 7 B Alcock (Bed C) 64:23; 8 D Bishop (Der) 64:31; 9 J Hobbs (B&H) 64:48; 10 R Thompson (Cambus) 64:49; 11 H Fry (Belg) 64:59; 12 C Thomas (HW) 66:18; 13 B Cole (Ton, M40) 66:21; 14 T Chandler (AFD) 66:26; 15 C Gibbens (Ton) 66:32; 17 O Fox (THH) 66:32; 18 S Griffiths (Les C) 67:05; 19 R Warner-Judd (B’burn) 67:42; 20 C Craik (Newb) 67:35

M40: 2 T Cornthwaite 68:21; 3 S Jackson 69:09

M45: 1 M Wilton 76:30

M50: 1 A McCarron (QPH) 75:17; 2 G Landon (T Bath) 77:32

M55: 1 S Winder (E&E) 77:36; 2 P Jones (Shrews) 78:09

M60: 1 B Reynolds (THH) 82:07

M65: 1 P Reddaway (Ware) 86:29

M70: 1 T Hutchison (T Bath) 97:16

Women: 1 A Bell (Pudsey & B) 69:15; 2 J Warner-Judd (B’burn) 71:21; 3 L McNeil (Hallam) 71:50; 4 V Hopkins (Ton) 72:29; 5 M Gadsby (Norw) 72:53; 6 L Jones (Herne H) 72;57; 7 K Estle-Morris (AFD) 73:07; 8 J Morgan (Liv) 74:48; 9 M Smith (Herne H) 74:18; 10 A Domville (T Bath) 75:14; 11 C Taylor (B&W) 75:42; 12 R Carter (HW) 76:36; 13 L Rayner (T Bath) 76:38; 14 L Morrison (Swin) 77:02; 15 C Smith 78:05; 16 B Evans 78:43; 17 K Walker (Corn) 79:28; 18 I Briscoe (Clap) 79:49; 19 A Jain 79:52; 20 Wallace (T Bath) 80:15

W40: 1 S Hoskin (M High) 80:30

W45: 1 G Pearson (Yeo) 83:47

W50: 1 A Granger (B&W) 83:12; 2 V Ratcliffe (T Bath) 85:40; 3 M Carpenter (T Bath) 89:40

W55: 1 K Harris (High) 81:26; 2 A Riddell-Webster (Fulham) 87:09

W60: 1 S Harris (St Alb) 93:34; 2 L Porter (Avon) 94:30; 3 C Adams 98:53

20 HALF-MARATHON FISSION, Berkeley, Gloucestershire, March 15

Overall (20M): 1 S Nott (Calne) 1:49:12; 2 M Lock (Wit) 1:52:21; 3 D Kennedy (B&B) 1:56:50

M50: 1 D Thomas (B&R) 2:06:34

Women: 1 C Merwood (CDF) 2:09:14; 2 K Roy (Chep, W40) 2:14:59

W55: 1 J Rockliffe (W Tempo) 2:23:17

Overall (13.1M): 1 L Munroe (Islwyn) 71:05

M50: 1 K James (P’pridd) 80:22

Women: 1 E Pitchersons (Emmers) 89:04

CHESHIRE SPRING HALF-MARATHON, Knutsford, March 15

Overall: 1 J Wizard (Hallam) 70:33; 2 H Powell 70:41; 3 M Lucass (Manch Tri, M40) 70:43; 4 D Lightfoot (B Pear) 71:17

M50: 1 M Swenson (Penny L) 76:40

M60: 1 M Dillon 86:47

Women: 1 L Candioli (Chesh Dr) 78:53

W45: 1 M Beever (Stainland) 84:35

W50: 1 N Whitaker (CoH) 92:14

W55: 1 F Carter (L Goat) 96:26

DERBY 10km, March 15

Sam Moakes won a close race, in 28:51 after a close race with Lewis Jagger as these two were two nearly minutes clear of the rest of the field.

The women’s section saw 2021 Olympic Games marathoner Jess Piasecki win by nearly three minutes in 32:41, a time well short of her best 31:19 recorded in that year.

The Stockport 35-year-old returned to racing after two years out with a 33:23 in the Trafford 10km.

Overall: 1 S Moakes (Unsanct) 28:51; 2 L Jagger (Newark) 28:55; 3 L Watson (Mansf) 30:43; 4 J Daykin (Unsanct) 30:52; 5 J McGraw (BRAT) 31:13; 6 J Fisher 41:18

M50: 1 M Cauldwell (Charn) 33:45

M55: 1 C Nicholl (Derb Tri) 33:36; 2 S Hassell 35:13; 3 S Brinklow 35:16

M60: 1 A Chambers (Ivanhoe) 38:04

Women: 1 J Piasecki (Stock, W35) 32:41; 2 W Baker (H’gate) 35:33; 3 L Shipley (Der) 35:36; 3 J Lockwood 36:31

W45: 1 H Woods (Kimb’ly) 37:42

W50: 1 A Corlett 41:02

ESSEX 20, Debden, Saffron Waldon, Marh 15

Norman Shreeve won by just under a minute in 1:45:35 but it was second placed David Smale who took the Essex title and also lead his Essex to victory in the six county contest.

Freya Weddell won the women’s race overall by two minutes in 2:03;26 but in third spot, Hannah Leggett was the county winner, although it was Weddell’s Hertfordshire who were women’s County winners.

Overall: 1 N Shreeve (C&C) 1:45:35; 2 D Smale (S’emd) 146:25; 3 B Short (Craw) 1:52:46; 4 J Eves (Herts P, M40) 1:53:24; 5 G Wright (Fleet) 1:53:35; 6 D Beaumont (Phoe) 1:53:32; 7 M Wallis (Ton) 1:53:36; 8 A Jeffries (Phoe) 1:53:43; 9 B Shearer (Ton, M45) 1:53:54; 10 T Oliver (Win) 1:54:04

M50: 1 H Mizon (Witham) 2:00:34; 2 R Farrant (Hunts) 2:01:52

M55: 1 R Lowe (Harl) 2:02:41; 2 N Marsh (Linc W) 2:07:57

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 2:13:55; 2 O Dare (Witham) 2:15:20

M70: 1 D Butler (Bill’cay) 2:28:46

Essex County TEAM: 1 Witham 24; 2 Southend 46; 3 Colchester H 48

Inter-County TEAM: 1 Essex 5:38:39; 2 Sussex 5:40:02; 3 Kent 5:42:10

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 2:03:26; 2 R Laurie (AFD) 2:05:26; 3 H Leggett (Nuclear St) 2:06:36; 4 J O’Regan (R’side, W40) 2:07:20; 5 C O’Connor (St Alb) 2:07:55; 6 H Hann (St Alb, W40) 2:08:56; 7 K King (St Ed, W35) 2:11:24; 8 K Creak (Col H, W40) 2:11:47; 9 R Nicholson (Waveney, W40) 2:12:21; 10 H McGill (Ips J, W35) 2 2:13:24

W45: 1 H Roberts (Dart) 2:17:28; 2 J Bolton (Bill’cay) 2:17:33

W50: 1 V Buck (Kent) 2:26:01

W55: 1 A Stearnes (Gravesend) 2:26:10

Essex County TEAM: 1 Springfield 22; 2 Colchester H 23; 3 Grange F& D 44

Inter-County TEAM: 1 Herts 6:20:18; 2 Essex6:33:57; 3 Suffolk 6:37:00

HACKNEY LEGACY HALF-MARATHON, London, March 15

Overall: 1 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 69:53; 2 J Gaston 71:29; 3 O Bandelli 71:39

M65: 1 C Finill (Harr) 89:06

Women: 1 I Padfield (W tempo) 78:38; 2 C Williams 79:30

HAMPTON COURT HALF-MARATHON, Surrey, March 15

Overall: 1 M Hashi (ESM) 71:15

M60: 1 A Brooks 87:29

Women: 1 C Brooks (E Ex Tri) 78:16

HARRY GAMBLE THOMPSON 20 Ten, Redcar, North Yorkshire, March 15

Overall (20M): 1 A Seaker (Loftus &W) 1:51;10; 2 T Backhouse Low Fell) 1:52:29

Women: 1 K Neesam (N Marske, W55) 2:20:59

Overall (10M): 1 R Scott (R&Z) 54:22

M55: 1 M Murray (N Marske) 61:52

Women: 1 D Sully (N Marske, W55) 75:44

LIVERPOOL HALF-MARATHON & 10, Merseyside, March 15

Jack Bromley led the large field back to the famous Pier Head in 69:47 for a 10-second win over Ireland’s David Meehan.

Lea Adamson won the women’s race by 22 seconds in 77:04, as Isabelle Jones was second.

Carol Carter, 55, won the women’s 10-miler in a personal best 66:17 after only starting running in 2020

Overall (13.1M): 1 J Bromley 69:37; 2 D Meehan (Tulla) 69:47; 3 J Wootton (Leeds) 70:12; 4 J Nettleton (Gate) 71:00; 5 J Myatt (Mossley) 71:29; 6 S Campbell (Liv) 71:43

M50: 1 D McDonough (Kirkby) 78:28

M55: 1 F Rafferty (S’port W) 77:02

M60: 1 D Poole 88:15

Women: 1 L Addison (Anna) 77:04; 2 I Jones 77:26; 3 A Smith (Liv) 78:31; 4 F Hayward (THH) 79:24

W60: 1 L Deary 1:40:05

Overall (10M): 1 P Edwards (Mikkeller) 54:37; 2 S Jones (Penny L, M40) 54:39; 3 E Kerins (Penny L) 54:56

Women: 1 C Carter (New J) 66:17

W50: 1 L Horrell (Vegan) 69:41

MILTON KEYNES FESTIVAL OF RUNNING, Buckinghamshire, March 15

Overall (20M): 1 S Wray 1:57:34

Women: 1A Lambert (Bed C) 2:05:48; 2 S Cross (Weth’by) 2:11:54

W45: 1 H Gibbs (Shenley) 2:18:23

Overall (13.1M): 1 C Nielsen (Kimb’ly) 71:35

Women: 1 E Smith (Charn, W35) 84:40

RETFORD HALF-MARATHON, Nottinghamshire, March 15

Overall: 1 S Roberts (Ret) 67:27; 2 M Rendell (Chap All) 68:30; 3 D Hames (Der) 70:14

M60: 1 R Kucharski Danum) 84:38; 2 P Lane IDanum) 84:47

Women: 1 H Miller (Worksop) 81:08; 2 L Muscroft (Steel, W40) 83;15; 3 E Stephenson (Holme P, W45) 83:47

W50: 1 C Martin (Telf) 91:39

W60: 1 C Payne (Granth) 97:35

SECRET HALF & 20, Nantwich, Cheshire, March 15

Overall (20M): 1 J Gust (Stoke) 1:48:22; 2 T Charles (Chorl, M40) 1:52:39; 3 R Moore (Vale R) 1:53:10; 4 J Cleever (M45) 1:53;11; 5 A Barker 1:53:18; 6 R Davis 1:54:07

M40: 2 J Savage (Chorl) 1:57:47

Women: 1 C Marsh (W45) 2:12:38

W50: 1 S Vidler S Chesh) 2:16:36

W55: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 2:16:05

Overall (13.1M): 1 J Thomas (Stoke) 69:43; 2 C Ferris (Stoke) 71:39

Women: 1 A Hollingsworth (Newc St, W40) 81:50

W50: 1 L Blizzard (Warr) 93:30

W60: 1 T Greenway 1:40:06

SHERWOOD PINES 20, Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, March 15

Overall (20M): 1 S Geraghty (M40) 1:56:38

Women: 1 H Shillitoe W35) 2:2963

TRIMPELL 20, Lancaster, Lancashire, March 15

Overall: 1 R Anderson (Teviot) 1:53:22; 2 S Stead (Kews) 1:55:18; 3 M Cardus (Settle) 1:56:17

M40: 1 P Howard (St Hel) 1:59:06

M45: 1 G McKenna 1:59:59

Women: 1 C Elliott (Sale, W35) 2:15:09

PODIUM CLASSIC 5km, Leicester, March 14

Matthew Ramsden handed out a defeat to Narve Nordas, Norway’s 2023 world 5000m bronze medallist when just getting the verdict by three-tenths of a second in 13:34, as 58 men were inside the 15-minute standard.

Earlier, Irishman Niall Murphy had narrowly led after one lap and then it was Jamie Crowe before Ramsden and Nordas matched strikes to the line.

The women’s race did see an overseas runner taking the tape in the form of 2021 Eurpean 1500m indoor champion Elise Vanderelst. The Belgian led throughout as Charlotte Dannatt, Emily Parker, Sarah Dufour-Jackson and Esme Davies gave chase before winning by 10 seconds in 15:42.

As Dannatt was a strong second, in 15:52, Molly Hudson came from behind to take third from Parker in 15:57.

Elite Men: 1 M Ramsden (B’burn) 13:34; 2 N Nordas (Nor) 13:35; 3 J Crowe (Cent) 13:37; 4 N Murphy (IRE) 13:38; 5 W Battershill (B&W) 13:41; 6 A Davis (Phoe) 13:42; 7 F Richatdson (C&T) 13:42; 8 K Omar ( Bir) 13:44; 9 D James (W Tempo) 13:44; 10 S Lorstad (SWE, U20) 13:46; 11 H Johnson (Salf) 13:48; 12 O Bell (Hetrts P) 13:51; 13 H Jonas (Norw) 13:55; 14 B Kebede (CleM) 13:56; 15 O Hind (Kent) 13:56

Elite Women: 1 E Vanderelst (BEL) 15:42; 2 C Dannatt (Camb’ly) 15:52; 3 M Hudson (Der) 15:57; 4 E Parker (Poole) 15:57; 5 S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 15:59; 6 E Davies (Norder) 16:05; 7 T Beach (Corn) 16:12; 8 F O’Hare (Liv) 16:17; 9 A Brooke (Belg) 16:18; 10 A Gummow (Herts P) 16:18; 11 N Gmuer (Leeds) 16:20; 12 E Fennelly (Belg) 16:24; 13 M Stenhouse (R&N) 16:27; 14 Maggie (Jordan=Lee (AFD) 16:29; 15 C Alexander (Ton) 16:30

HYDE PARK RELAYS, London, March 14

University College men headed Imperial College to take the men’s six-stage relays in this long-standing Student event, that was historically dominated by Oxford and Cambridge.

Not so this year as the London based teams came out on top.

Edwin Redhead had given UCL a first lap lead after a 15:12 split which they held to and then increased on the last lap when Jake Evans topped his time with 15:10

King’s College took the women’s event but their fastest split went to Carina Li of LSE with 17:50 but Evie Warren, running in the mixed eventt was faster with 17:03.

Men (4x5km): 1 UCL 62:20 (E Redhead 15:12, J Need 15:53, A Rumball 16:04, J Evans 15:10); 2 Imp C 63:02 (L Dunhamell-Callott 15:16, A Vosper 16:24, J Moran 15:47, F Hutchinson 15:33); 3 St Georges 64:24; 4 Reading U 64:28; 5 UCL B 68:01; 6 King’s C 68:16

Fastest: Evans 15:10; Redhead 15:12; Dunhamell-Callot 15:16

Women (4x5km): 1 King’s C 76:57 (E O’Shaughnessy 19:46, C Firth 19:26, I King 19:14, A Other 18:30); 2 Imp C 77:31 (B Nandi 20:08, H Little 19:54, H Mahager 19:23, E Morris 18:06); 3 UCL 80:01; 4 LSE 81:20; 5 St Georges 84:13; 6 Kings B 87:02

Fastest: C Li (LSE) 17:50; Morrice 18:06; A Other 18:30

Mixed (4x5km): 1 Surrey U 67:55; 2 UCL 70:37; 3 UCL B 74:13

Fastest women: C Li (LSE) 17:03

CHICHESTER CORPORATE CHALLENGE, Race 2, West Sussex, March 11

Lachlan Wellinton scored his second win of the series and did so in 12:37 for the 4.5km four lap trip, 17 seconds quicker than two weeks earlier and more than a minute clear of the rest of the field.

In the Schools races, Riley Ayre set a year 7 course record of 6:35 for their 2.1km distance.

Overall (4.5km):1 L Wellington (Ports) 12:37; 2 G Gathercole (THH) 13:51; 3 O Priston) 13:52

Women: 1 A Faul 16:12; 2 C Reading (Chich R) 16:16; 3 E Smart 16:34

INTER-SCHOOLS ROAD RUNNING CHALLENGE, race 3, Chichester, West Sussex, March 29

In the age group races, year 7 Riley Ayre bettered the year7/8 course record with 6:38 for the the 2.1km trip.

Boys Year 9 & 10 (2.8km): 1 H Warburton (Crofton) 8:28; 2 L Davis (Horndean) 8:31; 3 O Cameron (Horndean) 8:44

Year 7&8 (2.1km):

1 R Ayre (O Romero) 6:35;2 C Carman (Home) 6:38; 3 F Smith (Cams H) 6:47

Girls Year 9/10 (2.1km): 1 I Shaw (Swanmore) 7:10; 2 r Baker (St Ed) 7:20; 3 A Calder (Churchers) 7:38

Year 7/8: 1 S Grainger (H Cort) 7:14; 2 C Nicholas (Chich C) 7:28; 3 a Adams (Ports) 7:31

DAVE JONES PROM 5, Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, March 11

Overall: 1 B Robinson (B&W) 26:09

M50: 1 K Summers (Weston) 28:43

M60: 1 M Robinson 30:49

Women: 1 D Bruce (B&W, W35) 29:32

W50: 1 R Ellis (W’bury) 33:47

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 33:58

W60: 1 S Capstick (R Forever) 36:51; 2 J Roscoe (hep) 36:57

STREET 5km, Somerset, March 11

Overall: 1 A Gibson (Wells) 16:04

M60: 1 J James (Wells) 17:21

Women: 1 G Pearson (Yeo, W45) 19:15