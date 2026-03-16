World 4x400m records for British masters at Lee Valley

Global marks for W45 and W60 relay teams, whereas Julia Machin is also in world record-breaking form in the W55 high jump.

British masters continued their record-breaking with two world 4x400m relay records at Lee Valley held in a special race within the Inter Area event on Saturday while high jumper Julia Machin set a W55 high jump record, Steve Smythe reports.

Both the W45 and W60 relay squads bettered marks set by Irish teams earlier in the month.

The W60s fielded the same quartet that had set a world record outdoors in winning European gold in Madeira in October.

Chasing a target of 4:42.83 and needing an average of 70.7, European silver medalist Lisa Thomas led them off with a 66.0 before Christine Anthony produced a 70.6 and the record looked a formality.

Janice Ellacott, who is now in the older W65s age group run a controlled 70.7 and it was now a case of how much the record would go by.

European age-group champion Virginia Mitchell was the final runner and needing just 75 seconds, she powered round in 65.4 to take over 10 seconds off of the recently set Irish mark with a time of 4:32.60.

The time was only a few seconds off of the team’s world outdoor record of 4:30.03 set in Madeira.

Last year Mitchell and Anthony were also in Britain’s successful world record-breaking 4x800m attempt along with Elke Hausler and Clare Elms.

Mitchell is a member of Walton AC and incredibly so are all the four athletes who set the record in the W45s.

They were chasing a 4:12.60 target which looked harder on paper.

Competing in the same race as the W60s, Lucy Bartlett led them off with a 65.4 before Susie McLoughlin’s 62.6 moved them a little closer to the target but they were a few seconds down on schedule at halfway.

Sarah Loades, who is the European W50 300m hurdles champion, closed the target a little more with a spritely 62.0 and a great 60.3 anchor by Liz Amos, the twin sister of McLoughlin, saw the Walton/British team removed two seconds from Ireland’s record.

Also competing were a mixed team and led off by European M60 4x400m gold medallist Vincent Elie, Alison Collins, World indoor 400m medallist Wole Odele and Elke Hausler and they finished between the two record teams in 4:28.74.

Some of the competitors took part in the Inter Area event which was won overall by Southern Counties Vets.

Thomas won the W60 800m in 2:58.24 and the 200m in 30.38.

Mitchell won the W60 400m in 66.42 while Odele won the M60 200m in 26.97 and Elie won the 400m in 58.70 and 60m in 7.99.

Amos won the W35 400m in 60.97 and Loades the W50 race in 63.22.

Former International pentathlete Julia Machin won the W50 long jump with a 4.99m leap but already the outdoor world record holder she added the W55m world indoor record in the high jump she leapt 1.58m to better USA’s Pamela McCartney’s 1.56m as she won the W50 event by a massive 28 centimetres.

She also won the triple jump with a 10.27m leap.

In other events, the most notable men’s performance came from Barrie Marsden who improved his British and European M60 record to 8.89 as he closes in on the world record of 8.85 held by American Cortland Gray, set 22 years ago.

Also in record breaking form was M65 shot putter Allan Leiper who set a British record 14.10m and he finished second in the M60 event to UK M60 record-holder Morris Fox’s 14.33m.

Stephen McCauley just missed the M50 UK best of 16.21m in the shot with a 16.17m throw.

M45 world record-holder Mensah Elliott won the M35-49 hurdles in a fast 8.30.

Jo Rowland won the W35 shot with a 13.44m throw while multi world champion Paula Williams won the W50 event with a 13.13m throw. Williams also won the W50 60m in 8.64 but fractured in the ankle in the relay at the meeting and now won’t be going to Torun for the European Championships at the end of the month.

Diana Norman, the younger sister of high jump setter Machin, was second in the shot but gained a narrow revenge on Williams in the hurdles with a 9.86 to Williams’ 9.91.

Another close contest was in the W60 event between a pair of W65s as Susan Frisby (10.23) edged world record-holder Jane Horder (10.36).

The overall World master athlete of the year Sarah Roberts has not returned to her 2025 form just yet but the W75 won the W70 800m and 1500m in respective 3:25.20 and 6:47.07 times.

European M40 champion Chris Loudon won the 1500m easily in 4:05.61 while another European winner Dean Richardson won the M50 race in a fast 4:10.60.

Rebecca Perry won The W35 60m by three metres in 7.70 while Helen Godsell wasn’t too far short of her W70 British record of 9.22 with a 9.31 and she also won the 200m in 32.42.

The closest finish came in the M50 200m as Guiseppe Minetti won race one in 25.41 from Joshua Wood’s 25.42 and then Will MacGee won race two in 25.42.