Eliud Kipchoge eyes running in Antarctica as a future challenge

The double Olympic marathon champion also revealed that New York City could be his last marathon major.

As Eliud Kipchoge prepares for this Sunday's (November 2) New York City Marathon, he is already thinking about new challenges after his professional career.

Having already competed in London, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Sydney and Tokyo, the 40-year-old Kenyan will collect his seventh and final star in the Big Apple, marking the completion of all the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

Kipchoge has now revealed that the upcoming New York City Marathon – the 24th competitive 26.2 mile race of his career – could be his last.

"November, and it’s New York…It’s a place that has been on my mind for a long time," Kipchoge told Olympics.com. "It’s time for me to go there and get a Seven Star before embarking on my new journey of running for other things – running for a purpose.

"I’m really ready to run well. I will be trying to be on the podium, [for me] it’s like any other serious, normal race. I will fight to run in a good way on the streets of New York. It's not about just participating, it's about competition."

The double Olympic marathon champion, who is also an 11-time world marathon major winner, later teased at the press conference of a "huge announcement" after he finished the race on Sunday.

He has however already outlined ambitions which include running in Antarctica and 50km across Saudi Arabia, to name just a few.

“To still push at my age is really good, I am showing people that age is just a number," he added. "I am happy because my age still handles the training well. I am still training with the younger ones. That’s my happiness…"

Kipchoge last competed at the Sydney Marathon in August, where he placed ninth (2:08:31). The Kenyan, who also finished sixth at April's London Marathon (2:05:25), will be taking on three marathons in a calendar year for the first time in his professional career.