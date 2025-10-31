Local track renamed in Lachie Stewart's honour

The 1970 Commonwealth 10,000m champion's legacy enhanced by fitting tribute.

His unforgettable performance in winning 10,000m Commonwealth gold in 1970 made him a national hero in Scotland, and now Lachie Stewart’s legacy has been further enhanced after a new running track in the town of Dumbarton was renamed in his honour.

The Olympian was born in nearby Alexandria, close to Loch Lomond, and lived much of his life in the local area until he passed away in May at the age of 81 following a short illness. After his retirement from the sport, he continued to be a strong advocate for it and could often be found at local road races and events, chatting to competitors and handing out prizes.

The closest track to his home was to be found in Dumbarton’s Posties Park – a venue which has been renovated and saw the brand new track officially opened for business earlier this year.

After a motion by Councillor David McBride, it has now been named in Stewart’s honour and members of his family, as well as officials from West Dunbartonshire Council, West Dunbartonshire Leisure Trust and Scottish Athletics gathered earlier this week to unveil the sign and mark the milestone.

“Lachie Stewart was a proud son of West Dunbartonshire and one of Scotland’s most celebrated athletes,” said McBride. “He made a lasting contribution to Scottish athletics, not only through his remarkable achievements in competition, but also through his continued advocacy for the sport following his retirement. Renaming our running facility after him allows us to recognise both his extraordinary sporting accomplishments, and his lifelong connection to our community.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Lachie’s son Glen said: “We are all delighted that the park has been named after my dad, Lachie, who was so passionate about athletics and keen to inspire the next generation.

“Thank you to West Dunbartonshire Council for making this happen and to local athletics advocate Maurice Donohue for the suggestion which was taken forward. It is a real honour and, alongside his Commonwealth Games victory and his experiences at the Olympics, will provide us with another incredible lasting memory of him.”

Stewart is best known for his rousing victory on the first day of those Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh 55 years ago, where he kicked past multiple world record-holder Ron Clarke of Australia with 100m to go to clock 28:11.72.

Stewart competed for Scotland in three Commonwealth Games and also ran for Britain in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. Running for Vale of Leven AC and Shettleston Harriers, he won 13 Scottish track titles and twice won the Scottish cross-country title. His first Scottish records came over 3000m steeplechase and he went on to set 18 Scottish records between 1966 and 1971 at events ranging from the steeplechase to the one hour race.