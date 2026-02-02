Cole Hocker beats Josh Kerr over two miles at Millrose Games

The Olympic 1500m champion and world 5000m champion takes down a world class field to secure the victory in New York City.

Cole Hocker is no stranger to late surges. In the Olympic 1500m final two years ago, the US athlete famously overtook Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the inside in the last 50m to top the podium in Paris. At last September's World Athletics Championships, he also swung round the outside of Jimmy Gressier, Biniam Mehary and Isaac Kimeli when approaching the home straight to claim 5000m gold in Tokyo.

So it was perhaps no surprise that Hocker once again timed his kick to perfection in an eagerly anticipated two-mile race at the 118th edition of the Millrose Games (February 1).

Even though Grant Fisher pulled out of the race a few hours before due to illness, the field still boasted four global outdoor champions (Hocker, Kerr, Geordie Beamish and Jake Wightman).

Given the calibre of the line-up, the sell-out crowd at The Armory knew that there was a possibility someone could even win the race in a world record, bettering the 8:00.67 that Kerr set two years ago in New York City.

By half-way it was clear that this would be a more tactical affair, with Hocker passing the half-way point in 4:07.61. Kerr wasn't far behind in 4:07.85 while Habtom Samuel and Ethan Strand were also well placed.

Samuel soon surged towards the leading pack, prompting Graham Blanks to kick, with both Hocker and Kerr following. Samuel soon faded and, approaching the last two laps, Parker Wolfe put himself in contention with a burst of energy.

As the trio approached the home straight, Hocker was well placed on Wolfe's shoulder and capitalised immediately, darting past his compatriot to secure the victory in 8:07.31. Kerr tried to find a way on the inside but had to settle for second in 8:07.68, with Wolfe not far behind in 8:07.83.

The Wanamaker Mile, usually the blue riband event at the Millrose Games, still provided plenty of drama and saw two first-time winners.

Cameron Myers, off the back of his Australian indoor 3000m record of 7:27.57 in Boston, won the men's race in a world-leading 3:47.57 and ended Yared Nuguse's run of three consecutive titles. Myers became only the second Australian male athlete to win the prestigious race after Oli Hoare in 2022.

Nuguse was second in 3:48.31 and Hobbs Kessler placed third with 3:48.68. Nico Young went fourth on the US indoor mile-list with 3:48.72.

Nikki Hiltz edged out Jess Hull in the women's Wanamaker Mile, with the pair clocking 4:19.64 and 4:20.11 respectively. Courtesy of that incredible kick, Hiltz went third on the US indoor mile all-time list behind only Elle Purrier St. Pierre (4:16.41) and Heather MacLean (4:17.01) .

Hannah Nuttall produced one of her best ever indoor performances with a second-place finish in a fast 3000m. After Nozomi Tanaka had set the initial pace, Doris Lemnngole and Jane Hedengren went to the front but it was the Kenyan who maintained that pace as Hedengren dropped back. Nuttall had positioned herself well of the leading two and passed the American with a lap to go. However she couldn't chase down Lemnngole, who set a NCAA record of 8:31.39.

The Brit improved her personal best of 8:38.96 with a mark of 8:32.94, going fourth on the UK indoor 3000m all-time list behind Laura Muir, Melissa Courtney-Bryant and Jo Pavey.

Ben Pattison was another Brit who improved his indoor mark, going fifth on the UK indoor 800m all-time list with a mark of 1:45.53 for third in New York City.

Given Pattison's last indoor 800m race was in Manchester five years ago, his personal best of 1:49.04 was clearly set for revision and now only Elliot Giles, Jamie Webb, Seb Coe and Andrew Osagie have gone quicker indoors.

At the World Athletics Championships, Pattison consoled Cooper Lutkenhaus after his heat and, in the men's indoor 600m at the Millrose Games, the US teenager set an under-20 world record with 1:14.15.

Dina Asher-Smith continued her fine start to the season with another 60m victory over in the US. After triumphing at last weekend's New Balance Grand Prix in 7.08, the Brit followed up that performance with a 7.10 win in the Big Apple, seeing off Jacious Sears in the closing stages. She is now coached by Michael Ford at Baylor University in Texas.

Cordell Tinch, the world 110m hurdles champion in Tokyo, laid down a marker in the men's 60m hurdles with a 7.52 victory in New York City. He later revealed he wants to compete in the long jump for the rest of the indoor season.

In the women's 60m hurdles, double world 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams chased down world 60m record-holder Devynne Charlton, with the pair running 7.90 and 7.96 respectively.

Joe Kovacs was the main attraction in the men's shot put but victory actually went to Rajindra Campbell, who threw a world-leading 21.77m to Kovacs' 21.21m.