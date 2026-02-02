Start Fitness North East Harrier League kicks off our cross-country round-up

Chris Larkin and Catriona MacDonald come out on top at the popular event in the North East of England.

START FITNESS NORTH EAST HARRIER LEAGUE, South Shields, January 31

Temple Memorial Park hosted the fifth race in the series as Chris Larkin was first home overall after moving up from second in the previous race in the series.

Larkin was second fastest in that pre-Christmas race.

This fifth leg of the league also saw presentations of the Sherman Cup and Davidson Shield.

In the women’s race Catriona MacDonald was first home, ahead of Jessica Fox, who was fastest among all of the women in the previous round of races.

Seventh home overall and less than a minute down was North East favourite W45 Justina Heslop.

Overall: 1 C Larkin (Heaton) 30:40; 2 C Franks (Gate, M40) 31:03; 3 M Linsley (Gate) 31:32

M45: 1 A Heppell (Gosf) 34:43

M50: 1 L McEwan (Elvet) 36:28

M55: 1 M Turnbull (Elsw) 37:54

M60: 1 S Everett (Durh) 40:05

M65: 1 D Walton (Elsw) 43:03

U20: 1 L McFonough (Alnw) 31:43

U17: 1 G Bryce (Blyth) 19:44; 2 W Haswell (Sund) 19:53; 3 D Heatley (Blyth) 20:21

U15: 1 A Johnston (Blyth) 11:03; 2 J Floyd (Blyth) 11;13; 3 J Johnson (Gate) 11:14

U13: 1 J Hopper (J&H) 11:32; 2 F Hutchinson (Durh) 11:37; 3 J Hardy (Heaton) 11:57

Women: 1 C MacDonald (Morp) 23:49; 2 J Fox (Sund) 23:56; 3 A Etherington (Crook) 24:15

W40: 1 S Attwood (Crook) 25:22

W45: 1 J Heslop (Elsw) 24:36

W50: 1 L Short (T’dale) 26:09

W55: 1 K Anderson (T’dale) 29:14

W65: 1 C Page (Alnw) 29:25

U17: 1 M Owens (Darl) 23:48; 2 C Owens (Darl) 23:02; 3 S Elliott (Gosf) 25:02

U15: 1 F Heatley (Morp) 12:38; 2 J Gould (Gate) 12:54; 2 C Das (Gosf) 14:01

U13: 1 J Davies (Sedge) 12:56; 2 M Pugh (T’dale) 13:03; 3 C De Lucas (Phoe Fly) 13:07

OXFORDSHIRE LEAGUE, Round 4, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, February 1

Cotswold Farm Park at Guiting Power, saw the league move outside the Oxfordshire boundaries and with it a victory for 40-year-old Ben Cole, who notched up his third league win of the winter.

The second claim Swindon Harriers opened out a 30-metre victory over team mate Simon Byrne.

For the women, it wa W35 s Victoria Bodeker who came out on top for Hook Norton Harriers.

In the younger age groups, James Mayneord was again in winning form, his third of the 2025/26 campaign.

Overall: 1 B Cole (Swin, M40) 28:41; 2 S Byrne (Swin) 28:49; 3 J Davies (Oxf C_) 28:57

M40: 2 D Blake (Wit) 30:23

M50: 1 B Paviour (Read) 31:54; 2 J Bolton (W’stock) 32:45

M60: 1 M Slevin (Head RR) 38:09

M70: 1 M Sheridsn (Newb) 402:05

U17: 1 J Norton (Newb) 21:43; 2 J Steel (Abing) 21:59; 3 S Nixon-Gagg (Abing) 21:19

U15: 1 J Mayneord (Swin) 16:45; 2 L Moss (Newb) 16:55; 3 A Collins (Bic) 16:57

U13: 1 S Cousins (Radley) 11:30; 2 J Lindsay (Abing) 11:32; 3 R Gray (Banb) 11:53

Women: 1 V Bodeker (Hook N, W35) 34:08; 2 L Robertson (Newb) 35:28; 3 L Morrison (Swin) 35:35

W40: 1 J Franklin (Newb) 35:36

W50: 1 J Stueber (H’worth) 39:51

W60: 1 K Bates (Etnsh) 49:46

U17: 1 A Lorimer (Oxf C) 24:32; 2 S Kintish (Oxf C) 25:8; 3 K Barney (Radley) 26:34

U15: 1 N Parry-Spring (Radley) 19:20; 2 E Scrace (Swin) 19:30; 3 E Charlesworth (Swin) 19:52

U13: 1 B Brien (Swin) 11:10; 2 R Walker (Banb) 13:15; 3 P Wall (Swin) 13:28

RAF CHAMPIONSHIPS, RAF Halton, Buckinghamshire, January 29

Men: 1 R Wood (Odiham) 32:38; 2 C Davies (MMB) 32:40; 3 A Baker (Crsanwell, M40) 32:50; 4 M Kallenberg (Wittering) 33;10; 5 B Livesey (High Wyc, M40) 33:18; 6 B Evans (Cosf) 34:05

M50: 1 M Witfield (N’wood) 35:28

Women: 1 C Richardson (Shawbury) 28:46; 2 L Rycroft (B Norton) 29:43; 3 C Cory (Stamford Hall) 31:19

W45: 1 J Johnson (B Norton) 33:51