Gemma Steel, 41, wins the Midland women’s 5-mile championship by two minutes, while 35-year-old Josh Burgess adds another Sussex League win after only taking up cross country last year.

KENT CROSS-COUNTRY LEAGUE, Match 4, Swanley, November 21

Swanley Park played host and attention was on the senior women as, just as they had a week off seven days ago, the men had a week off this time.

It was Amelia Smith who moved up from second in Match 2 to win from top veteran Andrea Clement.

Overall M70: 1 A Laws (B&B) 25:13; 2 A Newman (Ton) 26:23; 3 J Tollhurst (Padd W) 26:37

M75: 1 J Phelan (B&B) 29:16

U18: 1 E Banwo (Ton) 17:02; 2 A Other (B&B) 17:11; 3 D Horgan (B&B) 17:31

TEAM: 1 B&B 10; 2 Tonbridge 27; 3 Invicta EK 40

U16: 1 O Moore (Dart) 14:13; 2 Z Evans (B&B) 14:20; 3 Z Pluckrose (Ton) 14:22

TEAM: 1 B&B 13; 2 Tonbridge 16; 3 Central Park 51

U14: 1 J Tyrrell (Ton) 10:57; 2 J Pearce (B&B) 10:58; 3 L Jones (B&B) 11:03

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 15; 2 B&B 21; 3 Ashford 44

Women: 1 A Smith (B&B) 28:30; 2 A Clement (B&B, W40) 28:51; 3 A Royden (M&M) 29:38; 4 C Firth (B&B) 30:32; 5 A Karlsson (M&M) 31:02; 6 K Pingo (Dart, U20) 31:20

W40: 1 K Sheedy (M&M) 31:21

W45: 1 E Oen (Ton) 31:35

W50: 1 L Knight (Ton) 35:29

W55: 1 K Marchant (Beck) 36:09; 2 J Holford (Tun W) 36:39

TEAM (3 to score): 1 B&B 7; 2 M&M 15; 3 Tonbridge 38

Overall W65: 1 C Costiff (Ashf) 26:13; 2 G Arnott (Beck) 27:00; 3 V Roosner (Inv EK) 27:30

W70: 1 S Richardson (Tun W) 29:19

U18: 1 M Cummings (Camb H) 20:01; 2 P Hutchings (Ton) 20:07; 3 M Leek (M&M) 20:18

TEAM: 1 Cambridge H 15; 2 Tonbridge 17; 3 Medway & Maidstone 27

U16: 1 L Sanders (Camb H) 16:46; 2 A Watts (Ton) 16:05; 3 J Stephens (B&B) 16:14

TEAM: 1 Camb H 13; 2 Tonbridge 23; 3 B&B 29

U14: 1 I Hooper (Thanet) 11:50; 2 S James (B&B) 11:51; 3 Z Lett (B&B) 12:03

TEAM: 1 B&B 12; 2 Sevenoaks 50; 3 Bexley 72

BERKS, BUCKS & OXON CROSS-COUNTRY ASSOCIATION CHAMPIONSHIPS, Banbury, Oxfordshire, November 21

Broughton Castle was the venue for these championships, which date back more than 100 years and came back to the racing calendar in 1962 after what wound up as a 23-year break that began during the Second World War.

The Bracknell pair of Ben Wills and Callum Broadbent led the way in the senior men’s race, but it was third-placed Rob Corney who led Newbury to the team title after finishing second in this event last year.

The senior women’s race saw 41-year-old Nina Griffith, who was tenth in the 2025 South of England Championships, lead a Windsor 1-2-3 and the team race title.

Men: 1 B Wills (Brack) 26:11; 2 C Broadbent (Brack) 26:20; 3 R Corney (Newb) 26:46

M45: 1 B Gerrard (Newb) 30:26

M55: 1 M Slevin (Head RR) 33:54

U20: 1 W Humm (Brack) 28:09

TEAM: 1 Newbury 60; 2 Bracknell 68; 3 Abingdon 79

U18: 1 B Lucas (Brack) 20:35; 2 H Colson (Radley) 20:41; 3 S Weeks (Read) 21:08

TEAM: 1 Bracknell 12; 2 WSEH 28; 3 Banbury 44

U16: 1 F Fraser (WSEH) 14:02; 2 W May (Read) 14:08; 3 L Neil (St Gabriel’s) 14:14

TEAM: 1 Reading 13; 2 WSEH 25; 3 Reading B 28

U14: 1 J Lindsay (Abing) 13:19; 2 T Park (WSEH) 13:49; 3 C Blacburne (WSEH) 14:14

TEAM: 1 WSEH 11; 2 Reading 21; 3 WSEH B 31

Women: 1 N Griffith (WSEH, W40) 32:28; 2 J Heller (WSEH) 33:01; 3 Y Grant (WSEH) 33:23

W45: 1 J Franklin (Newb) 33:56

W55: 1 K Allread (Eynsh) 38:46

TEAM: 1 WSEH 6; 2 Newbury 22; 3 Eynsham 48

U18: 1 A Lorimer (Oxf C) 23:10; 2 V Marsh (Read) 24:16; 3 T Ferguson (WSEH) 25:05

TEAM: 1 WSEH 17

U16: 1 M Lennox-Imbastari (WSEH) 15:39; 2 R Walker (Banb) 15:57; 3 G Page (Brack) 16:02

TEAM: 1 Abingdon 20; 2 WSEH 23; 3 Bracknell 29

U14: 1 E Larkin (T Kennet) 13:26; 2 M Saunders (T Kennet) 14:19; 3 L Jones (Read) 14:26

TEAM: 1 Team Kennet Triathlon 9; 2 WSEH 38; 3 Bracknell 39

LEEDS UNIVERSITY RELAYS, November 21

Men (4x3km): 1 Leeds U 40:16 (9:45, 10:11, 10:15, 10:05); 2 Leeds Beckett 40:39 (9:50, 10:45, 9:54, 10:10); 3 Sheffield U 40:56 (10:29, 10:04, 10:15, 10:08); 4 Durham U 41:09; 5 Leeds Beckett B 41:26; 6 Nottingham U 42:02

Women (4x3km): 1 Liverpool U 49:00 (11:36, 12:46, 12:07, 12:31); 2 Durham U 49:11 (11:48, 12:05, 12:27, 12:51); 3 Nottingham U 49:21 (12:19, 12:04, 12:22, 12:36); 4 Leeds U 50:56; 5 Sheffield U 51:33; 6 Leeds Beckett 51:40

MIDLAND 7 WOMEN’S 5-MILE CHAMPIONSHIP, Romsley, Halesowen, West Midlands, November 21

John Stolberg led the Birmingham Running and Tri club to a solid team win over Tipton in an event that, especially for the women, seems to be one championship too many as High Harcourt Farm played host.

The 24-year-old opened out a minute on second-placed Johnathan Morris, who, in turn, was almost a minute clear of James Nelson.

41-year-old Gemma Steel, who raced for England in the British & Irish Masters International the previous week, had a more than comfortable victory in the 5-mile women’s race, two minutes clear of the Halesowen juniors Jess Dale and Ffion Collins.

Men (7M): 1 J Stolberg (BRAT) 37:08; 2 J Morris (W&B) 38:09; 3 J Nelson (Tip) 39:04; 4 H Richards (Notts) 39:46; 5 L Watson (Mansf) 39:47; 6 J Thomas (Hales) 40:28

M40: 1 C Patterson (Mansf) 41:05

M50: 1 J Bailey (Mansf) 43:27

M60: 1 P Rodgers (W&B) 50:48

TEAM: 1 BRAT 66; 2 Tipton 116; 3 Notts 158; 4 Halesowen 165; 5 TRX Wolves 254; 6 Wolverhampton & Bilston 268

Women (5M): 1 G Steel (Charn, W40) 29:45; 2 J Dale (Hales, U20) 32:04; 3 F Collins (Hales) 33:05

W45: 1 L Collins (Hales) 34:47

W50: 1 M Hepka (Hales) 36:06

TEAM: 1 Halesowen 14; 2 Bournville 55

NORTH STAFFS LEAGUE, Park Hall, November 21

Men: 1 L Gratton (Ruge, M40) 22:50; 2 H Bond (Staffs M) 23:14; 3 J Thomas (Stoke) 23:27

M45: 1 C Gidlow (Stoke) 23:49

M55: 1 P Jones (Shrews) 26:19

TEAM: 1 Stoke 72; 2 Shrewsbury 158; 3 Newcastle Staffs 161

U16: 1 F Stanton (C&S) 9:20

U14: 1 A Lofthouse (Crewe & N) 9:13

Women: 1 R Bourne (Staffs M, W35) 21:30; 2 J Clay (Staffs M, W40) 22:35; 3 L Salim (Trenth) 23:01

W45: 1 G Gilbody (Telf) 23:54

W50: 1 J Cook (Shrews) 24:20

W55: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 24:10

TEAM: 1 Trentham 43; 2 Telford 59; 3 Newcastle Staffs 72

U18: 1 L Dundas (Stoke) 10:40

U16: 1 R Stokes (Tip) 10:47

U14: 1 I Spencer (News St Tri) 7:53

SUSSEX LEAGUE, Match 2, Bexhill Common, East Sussex, November 21

Josh Burgess scored a repeat win for Lewes, but his club were just pipped in the team stakes by the Brighton Phoenix outfit.

The 35-year-old has long been in the sport as a modest track runner, but only started his cross-country career last year and did so with one Sussex League win and two second places.

The women’s event again also included the under-18s and the county’s star younger runner, 15-year-old Isabella Buchanan, the under-15 girls Inter-Counties silver medallist.

However, it was South of England fifth-placer Millie Dickinson who took the tape first, just as she did in the Sussex County event on this same course way back in January.

Men: 1 J Burgess (Lewes) 26:20; 2 B Pepler (Lewes) 26:44; 3 D Ervine (Hy) 26:46

M45: 1 J Baker (Chich R) 27:37

M50: 1 H Bristow (B&H) 28:26

M55: 1 L Sida (Lewes) 31:21

M60: 1 M Melluish (R Ac Worth) 31:26

M65: 1 M Warwick (Saints & S) 37:48

U20: 1 D Airey (Craw) 27:01

TEAM Div 1 (6 to score): 1 Phoenix 101; 2 Lewes 103; 3 Brighton & Hove 142

TEAM Div 2 (4 to score): 1 Hastings 87

M35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Phoenix 18; 2 Lewes 32; 3 Arena 80 34

M50 TEAM: 1 Arena 80 21

U18: 1 H Jeffries (Hy) 17:22; 2 M O’Connor (Lewes) 17:39; 3 W Crawford (Lewes) 17:37

TEAM: 1 Lewes 12; 2 Lewes B 38; 3 Phoenix 39

U16: 1 L Hennessey (Hy) 13:32; 2 A Dormer (Chich R) 13:33; 3 I Bowley (Phoe) 13:39

TEAM: 1 Hy AC 18; 2 Phoenix 23; 3 Chich R 24

U14: 1 R Ayre (Worth) 11:11; 2 B Pocock (Hy) 11:22; 3 F Cammack (Chich R) 11:45

TEAM: 1 B&H 15; 2 Phoenix 31; 3 Hy AC 34

Women: 1 M Dickinson (Phoe) 18:56; 2 I Buchanan (Hy, U18) 19:10; 3 F Pearce (E’brne, U20) 19:36

W40: 1 J King (Arena) 22:13

W45: 1 H Watts (Hay H) 22:36

W50: 1 P Blackledge (B&H) 23:04

W60: 1 C Wood (Arena) 24:28

W65: 1 K Divali (Lewes) 28:11

W70: 1 S Baker (Chich R) 32:10

U18: 2 E Hutchinson (Hast) 20:29; 3 S Dixon (Hy) 20:48

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Crawley 39; 2 Hy AC 44; 3 Phoenix 69

TEAM Div 2 (3 to score): 1 Arena 80 57

W35 TEAM (3 to score): 1 Arena 80 11; 2 Crawley 46; 3 Lewes 51

W50 TEAM: 1 Burgess Hill R 21

U18 TEAM: 1 Hy AC 12; 2 Crawley 15; 3 B&H 39

U16: 1 C Airey (Horsh BS) 16:15; 2 E Bartholomew (Lewes) 15:23; 3 A Skelton (Hy) 15:33

TEAM: 1 Hy AC 22; 2 B&H 30; 3 Chich R 38

U14: 1 E Ortiz (B&H) 12:14; 2 V Ridley (B&H) 12:24; 3 A Babicki (Phoe) 12:30

TEAM: 1 B&H 9; 2 Chich R 23; 3 B&H B 24