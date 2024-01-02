Brits in good form overseas in fast New Year’s Eve races plus results from a world record 5km in Spain

Cursa dels Nassos, Barcelona, Spain, December 31

Now a Swiss citizen, South Sudan-born Dominic Lobalu won the men’s race in 13:12 to equal Jimmy Gressier’s European record, but all eyes were on Beatrice Chebet who won the women’s race in a world record 14:13.

Men: 5km: 1 Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu SUI 13:12 =AR; 2 Matthew Kipkoech KEN 13:18; 3 Abdessamad Oukhelfen 13:27; 4 Mohamed Abdilaahi GER 13:32 NR; 5 Flavien Szot FRA 13:37; 6 Djilali Bedrani FRA 13:40; 7 Ilias Fifa 13:42; 8 Yoann Kowal FRA 13:44; 9 Mael Gouyette FRA 13:50; 10 Mao Jinhu CHN 13:52 NR; 11 Mohammed Benyettou ALG 13:52 NR; 12 Rémi Schyns BEL 13:54 NR; 13 Nahuel Carabaña AND 13:56; 17 Joe Armstrong GBR 14:14

10km: 1 Mohamed El Ghazouany MAR 28:45; 2 Antonio Lopez 29:01; 3 Adam Maijo 29:04; 48 Sebastian Symington GBR 31:34

Women: 5km: 1 Beatrice Chebet KEN 14:13 WR; 2 Ejgayehu Taye ETH 14:21; 3 Lilian Rengeruk KEN 14:26; 4 Joy Cheptoyek UGA 14:28 NR; 5 Medina Eisa ETH 14:40; 6 Kassie Wubrist ETH 15:04; 7 Katie Snowden GBR 15:23; 8 Esther Guerrero 15:45; 9 Leila Hadji FRA 15:50; 10 Holly Dixon GBR 16:11

10km: 1 Meritxell Soler 32:37; 2 Douae Ouboukir MAR 32:41; 3 Cristina Silva 33:59

San Silvestre Vallecana, Madrid, Spain, December 31

The world cross country silver medallist Berihu Aregawi and fellow Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh took the honours.

Aregawi, who topped the world rankings in 2023 at 5000m (12:40.45), 10,000m (26:50.66) and 10km (26:33) but could only get a fourth at 10,000m and eighth at 5000m in Budapest, allowed world silver medallist Mohammed Katir to make the early running.

The pair passed the mostly downhill 5km mark in 13:24 before Aregawi made his move at 8km (21:27) and left the 2021 winner and he had a 100 metre margin at the finish.

“I had been warned the final stages were tough so I preferred not to push too much in the first half, then I felt very strong and could win,” said Aregawi.

Katir was a clear second with fellow Spaniard Aaron Las Heras third ahead of a superb run from Scott Beattie.

The Briton, who was ninth in the World Championships 5km in Riga, ran 27:58 (after a 13:32 opening half) and it would have topped the UK rankings but for the downhill nature of the course improving on Andy Butchart’s 28:07 set in Valencia last January.

Just three seconds covered the leading three women with Yeshaneh (30:30) winning from Asmarech Anlay (30:31) and Ayel Likina (30:32).

The trio had passed halfway in 15:03 in the company of Lonah Chemtai Salpeter who faded in the tough final 2km.

“This was my first race in Spain and I’m impressed by the large crowd assembled in the streets,” said Yeshaneh, who was fourth in Boston in one of only three races in 2023. “It’s nice to say farewell to the year here.”

Men: 10km: 1 Berihu Aregawi ETH 27:15; 2 Mohamed Katir 27:30; 3 Aaron Las Heras 27:52; 4 Scott Beattie GBR 27:58; 5 Oliver Löfqvist SWE 28:27; 6 Yago Rojo 28:30; 7 Rory Leonard GBR 28:33; 8 Ellis Cross GBR 28:34; 9 Mario García 28:37; 10 Ibrahim Chakir 28:38; 11 Alejandro Quijada 28:39; 12 Diego Patricio Arévalo ECU 28:40; 13 Sebastián Martos 28:44; 14 Sergio Jiménez 28:51; 15 Peter Durec SVK 28:52; 16 Juan Antonio Pérez 28:57; 17 David Cantero 28:57; 73 Samuel Jones GBR 31:33

Women 10km: 1 Ababel Yeshaneh ETH 30:30; 2 Asmarech Anlay ETH 30:31; 3 Ayel Likina ETH 30:32; 4 Lonah Chemtai Salpeter ISR 31:09; 5 Laura Priego 32:27; 6 Giovanna Epis ITA 32:42; 7 Laura Luengo 32:52; 8 Fatima Ouhaddou 32:53; 9 Naima Ait Alibou 33:17; 10 Majida Maayouf 33:24; 11 Clara Simal 33:26; 12 Laura Mendez 33:42; 13 María Azucena Díaz 33:44; 14 Esther Ramos 33:54; 15 Lucía Rodríguez 33:55; 16 Cristina Trujillo 33:59; 17 Clara Viñaras 34:13; 18 Maria Barbero 34:26; 19 Célia Antón 34:38; 20 Sara Reglero 34:54; 21 Ivana Zagorac CRO 34:56; 22 Alice Crane GBR 35:03

BOclassic, Bolzano, Italy, December 31

Nadia Battocletti won in an Italian 5km record 15:30 from Kenyan Nelly Chepchirchir.

Sabastian Sawe won the men’s 10km race in 28:00 from Yemaneberhan Crippa’s 28:03.

Men: 10km: 1 Sabastian Sawe KEN 28:00; 2 Yemaneberhan Crippa 28:03; 3 Maxime Chaymeton RSA 28:39; 4 Fearghal Curtin IRL 29:08; 5 Paulos Surafel GBR 29:13

Women: 5km: 1 Nadia Battocletti 15:30 NR; 2 Nelly Chepchirchir KEN 15:33; 3 Margaret Kipkemboi KEN 15:49; 4 Giovanna Selva 16:11

São Paulo, Brazil, December 31

Men: 15km: 1 Timothy Kiplagat KEN 44:52; 2 Emmanuel Bor KEN 45:28; 3 Reuben Longosiwa KEN 45:44; 4 Josephat Joshua TAN 45:50; 5 Héctor Garibay BOL 46:07; 6 Johnatas De Oliveira 46:33; 7 Moses Kibet UGA 46:41; 8 Sávio De Paula 46:50; 9 Nicholas Kiptoo KEN 46:58; 10 Lucas Paulo Ferreira Barbosa 47:13

Women: 15km: 1 Catherine Relin KEN 49:54; 2 Sheila Chelangat KEN 51:35; 3 Ayalew Wude ETH 51:46; 4 Jhoselyn Jéssica Camargo BOL 53:38; 5 Viola Chelagat KEN 53:52; 6 Felismina Cavela ANG 55:04; 7 Kleidiane Jardim 55:08; 8 Rita Jelagat KEN 56:14; 9 Nubia Silva 56:18; 10 Amanda De Oliveira 56:19

Pamplona, Spain, December 29

Diamond League triple jump winner Andy Diaz won the triple jump with 16.90m but only on a better second jump.

Men: 60: 1 Tiaan Whelpton NZL 6.66; 2 Ricardo Sanchez 6.69. Ht 3: 1 Sanchez 6.69

60H: 1 Job Geerds NED 7.64; 2 Dimitri Bascou FRA 7.65. Ht 1: 5 Jake Porter GBR 8.21

LJ: 1 Jaime Guerra 7.91; 2 Maximilian Entholzner GER 7.85; 4 Eusebio Cáceres 7.60

TJ: 1 Andy Díaz ITA 16.90; 2Tiago Pereira POR 16.90; 3 Nikólaos Andrikópoulos GRE 16.13

Women: 60: 1 Demi Van Den Wildenberg NED 7.38; 2 Sina Mayer GER 7.45

60H: 1 Nika Glojnarič SLO 8.18

PV: 1 Andrea San José 4.40

LJ: 1 María Vicente 6.63; 2 Fatima Diame 6.55; 3 Tessy Ebosele 6.38

Trofeo Ibercaja Zaragoza Gran Premio de Aragon, Zaragoza, Spain, December 23

Men XC: 1 Eric Nzambimana BDI 27:44; 2 Allan Biwott KEN 28:04; 3 Eduardo Menacho 28:07; 4 Zakaria Elbobkraoui MAR 28:11; 5 David Kiplagat KEN 28:22; 6 Antonio Abadía 28:23; 7 Mohamed Aataati MAR 28:30; 8 Pol Oriach 28:43; 9 Sergio Del Barrio 28:49; 10 David Palacio 29:32

Women: XC: 1 Katie Izzo USA 30:41; 2 Caroline Biwott KEN 30:58; 3 Cristina Espejo 31:36; 4 Neide Dias ANG 32:10; 5 Maurine Jemutai KEN 32:41; 6 Laura Domene 32:58

Guangzhou Marathon, China, December 24

Men: Mar: 1 Tadesse Mamo ETH 2:13:06; 2 Tebalu Zawude ETH 2:13:12; 3 Gudeta Legese ETH 2:13:35; 4 Cen Wangjiang 2:14:25; 5 Emmanuel Naibei KEN 2:14:32; 6 Yin Shujin 2:14:47; 7 Abel Chebet UGA 2:14:50

Women: Mar: 1 Tigist Bikila ETH 2:27:57; 2 Genet Abdukadir ETH 2:29:21; 3 Aamelmal Tagel BRN 2:29:31; 4 Tiki Gelana ETH 2:34:14; 5 Li Dan 2:35:37

Tokyo, Japan, January 1

Men: 20kmW: 1 Hayato Katsuki 1:22:18, 2 Kazuya Iwai 1:22:31, 3 Atsuki Tsuchiya 1:24:53

U20 10kmW: 1 Kaito Aoki 42:39, 2 Chen Yu-Hsin TPE 42:41, 3 Kohaku Nakadai 44:2

Women: 10kmW: 1 Kumiko Okada 42:46 NR, 2 Ayane Yanai 42:58, 3 Yukiko Umeno 44:56

