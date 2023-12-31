Kenyan clocks 14:13 at New Year’s Eve event in Barcelona to take six seconds off Ejgayehu Taye’s mark

Beatrice Chebet ended 2023 in style with a world 5km record of 14:13 on the roads of Barcelona in the Cursa dels Nassos event on New Year’s Eve.

Runner-up was Ejgayehu Taye in 14:21 with Lilian Rengeruk third in 14:25.

Taye held the previous record with 14:19 from the same Cursa dels Nassos from 2021. Taye’s 14:19 came in a mixed race two years ago but Chebet’s performance on Sunday (Dec 31) also smashed the women-only world record of 14:29 set by Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi in Herzogenaurach in September 2021.

World 1500m finalist Katie Snowden finished seventh in 15:23 to go No.10 on the UK all-time rankings.

The men’s victory, meanwhile, went to Dominic Lobalu in 13:12.

Chebet, 23, is the reigning world cross-country champion and won the inaugural world 5km title in Riga in October – the latter also just ahead of Rengeruk and Taye.

Also in action on New Year’s Even was Marc Scott and Jess Warner-Judd as they won the Ribble Valley 10km in Lancashire.

Scott enjoyed a duel with Emile Cairess before kicking clear in the final 100m to win in 28:47 while Warner-Judd was first woman home in 32:42.

