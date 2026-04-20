Charles Hicks becomes fastest-ever British-born marathon man with 2:04:35

London-born athlete runs quicker in Boston than Mo Farah's UK record of 2:05:11, but the 24-year-old made recent decision to switch allegiance to the United States.

On a day of fast times on the streets of Boston, John Korir ran a course record of 2:01:52, Sharon Lokedi won the women’s race in 2:18:51, while the Anglo-American distance runner Charles Hicks clocked 2:04:35.

Hicks was born in London and lived in Fulham until he was 12 years old. After moving to the United States and studying at Stanford and later joining the Bowerman Track Club in Oregon, he continued to compete for Britain – winning the European under-23 titles at 5000m and cross country – but switched last year to represent a country where he feels more at home – the United States.

If Hicks hadn’t switched nationality, his time at the 130th Boston Marathon on Monday (April 20) would have been the quickest marathon ever run by a British runner, beating Mo Farah’s national record of 2:05:11 from Chicago in 2018.

Due to his transfer of allegiance, though, it meant he didn’t even finish top American in Boston as that honour went to Zouhair Talbi with 2:03:45 who, similar to Hicks, was born in Morocco but has switched allegiance to the United States.

Hicks made his mark a few years ago when he became the second fastest British teenager in history over 10,000m behind Dave Bedford.

Aged 24, he has now lived the first half of his life in the UK and the second half in the United States. But in an interview in this month’s AW magazine, he says: “I was feeling increasingly fraudulent the more time I spent outside of the UK.”

This was his second marathon after clocking 2:09:59 in New York last November, just a few seconds behind Britain’s Patrick Dever, who leads the domestic challenge at the London Marathon this coming weekend.

In Boston, Hicks passed halfway in 61:55 – five seconds slower than Korir and 12 seconds behind the leader at that point, Lemi Berhanu – before picking off a few rivals in the second half of the race.

Whereas New York is not known to be a fast course, Boston can be quick if the runners benefit from a tailwind. This happens occasionally, most notably in 2011 when Geoffrey Mutai ran 2:03:02 – at the time the fastest marathon in history – as Ryan Hall finished top American in 2:04:58, several years before super shoes made their mark.

As a point-to-point course, Boston is not eligible for records. Still, it is a tough, hilly course and the athletes can take pride in their performances.

Korir was delighted with his 2:01:52 as he surged away from the field with 10km to go, eventually winning by almost a minute, sticking his tongue out and gesticulating with his hands in the closing metres.

The 29-year-old is made of tough stuff. Last year the Kenyan won his first Boston title despite recovering from a fall in the opening stages, whereas here he defended the crown in style as he ran the second half in 60:02.

In the battle for second, Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania showed the same grit and speed that earned him the world title last year as he out kicked Benson Kipruto of Kenya with 2:02:47 to Kipruto’s 2:02:50.

In third, Hailemaryam Kiros of Ethiopia ran 2:03:42, followed by Talbi and then Tebello Ramakongoana of Lesotho in fifth with 2:04:18.

Hicks was sixth with Richard Ringer of Germany, a former Night of the 10,000m PBs winner and European marathon champ, next in 2:04:47.

Like Korir, Lokedi successfully defended her title from last year. The 32-year-old is also a former New York City winner, too.

The women’s race was more cagey than the men’s event with the leaders passing halfway in 71:02.

Lokedi was too strong for her rivals in the latter stages as she powered to victory but the runner up was Loice Chemnung of Kenya in 2:19:35 with Mary Ngugi-Cooper – a Kenyan with strong British links – third in 2:20:07.

Mercy Chelangat of Uganda was fourth in 2:20:30 as Jess McClain finished top American home in 2:20:49, beating Shalane Flanagan's US women's course record of 2:22:02 from 2014.

In the wheelchair races, Eden Rainbow-Cooper of Britain won her second Boston Marathon title, taking the women's race in 90:51.

Marcel Hug clocked a men’s course record of 76:06.