Scot in winning form at Walnut with sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sha’Carri Richardson also in action as we present our international round-up from the past few days

USA results

USATF Distance Classic, Walnut, May 19

Despite bad weather, Briton Neil Gourley won the 1500m in an outdoor PB of 3:35.43 ahead of New Zealand’s Sam Tanner (3:35.61) and Olympic sixth-placer Cole Hocker of the United States (3:36.24).

It was however just outside the 3:35.00 qualifying mark for Eugene and he said: “No world champs QT this week, but we’re sure as hell training hard, competing well and just generally having some fun with it. Next stop Pre Classic.”

Jamaine Coleman (8:37.73) finished 15th in the 3000m steeplechase in a season’s best 8:37.73 in a race won by Canadian John Gay’s 8:24.27.

Jenny Nesbitt was third in the 5000m in 15:35.69 won by Allie Buchalski’s 15:18.60.

New York, May 19

Juliette Whittaker, who is only 18, became the second ever high-school sub-two 800m performer in 1:59.80 ahead of Olivia Baker’s 1:59.90 and Brenna Detra’s 1:59.94.

Sixteen-year-old Sophia Gorriaran ran 2:00.65 in sixth with Briton Adelle Tracey seventh in 2:00.79.

Kenyan Festus Lagat won the men’s 800m in 1:45.02.

British steeplechase record-holder Lizzie Bird won in a European lead of 9:30.57 which is a European and Commonwealth Games qualifier.

USATF Throws Festival/Tucson Elite Classic, USA, May 19-21

Rudy Winkler’s 78.51m won the hammer with Mexican Diego Del Real 78.26m in second and Daniel Haugh third in 77.94m while in an earlier competition Haugh’s 77.76m defeated Del Real 77.66m with Commonwealth champion Nick Miller fifth in 75.61m while Joseph Ellis improved his PB to 74.52m in eighth to go 13th all-time in the UK.

There was also a quality men’s discus with a 68.69m PB win for Sam Mattis ahead of Andrew Evans’ 66.74m.

Janee Kassanavoid improved to 78.00m in the women hammer to narrowly defeat Brooke Andersen’s 77.75m and that moved her to sixth all-time.

Former world champion Tom Walsh won the men’s shot with 21.60m as Jamaican Danniel Thomas-Dodd 19.53m won the women’s event with Sarah Mitton’s 19.47m and Jessica Ramsey’s 19.38m.

The javelins were won by Tim Glover’s 82.81m and Kara Winger’s 63.75m.

Britain’s American-based 1984 Olympic eighth-placer Roald Bradstock threw 59.78m with the senior implement which is superior to the UK M60 best with a much lighter 600kg held by Kevin Murch’s 52.24m.

Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen’s cleared 5.80m to win the pole vault.

Jacksonville, USA, May 21

In a meeting marred by bad weather, there were fast hurdles wins for Devon Allen (13.17/1.2) and Brittany Anderson (12.59/-0.2).

Sha’Carri Richardson won a 100m race in 11.27/-0.1 but was only fourth in 11.37 in the main race, won by Aleia Hobbs’ 11.28/-1.5.

Trevor Stewart won the men’s 400m in 45.91 with Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Korir third in 46.22.

World champion Tajay Gayle won the long jump with a 7.83/-0.9 leap.

Oregon High School Championships, Eugene, May 21

Mia Brahe-Pederson gained a 11.09/3.2 and 23.25/0.4 sprint double.

North Carolina High School Championships, Greensboro, May 21

Shawnti Jackson, the daughter of former world 400m hurdles champion Bershawn, gained a sprint triple of 11.45/-2.5, 23.19/-0.9 and 52.32.

European meetings

WACT Challenger meet, Savona, Italy, May 18

Daryll Neita won her 100m heat in 11.12/1.0 and was second in the 200m in a PB 22.81/2.0 behind Dominican Republic’s Olympic medalist Marileidy Paulino’s 22.59.

Ami Pipi was second in the 400m in 52.19.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs clocked a windy 9.99/2.3 in his heat and then 10.04/0.3 in the final to defeat Ivory Coast’s Arthur Cisse ‘s 10.10 after a legal 10.09 in his heats with former European record-holder Jimmy Vicaut’s 10.12.

In the women’s triple jump there was a temporary world lead for Thea Lafond from Dominica’s 14.53/0.7 ahead of Ana Jose Tima 14.46/0.9.

Iberoamerican Championships, La Nucio, Spain, May 21

Olympic silver medalist Marileidy Paulino won the 400m in a world-leading 49.49 well clear of Dominican Republic’s Fiordaliza Cofil (50.64).

Though relatively modest distances, there was were world outdoor leads in the triple jumps for Cubans Lazaro Martinez (17.30/0.3) and Leyanis Perez set a world outdoor lead in the women’s with a 14.58/-0.4 opening jump to defeat Liadagmis Povea’s 14.41m. Martinez’s mark would only last a day.

World indoor shot champion Darlan Romani maintained his good form with a championship best 21.70m throw.

Álvaro de Arriba won the the men’s 800m in 1:45.19.

World discus Champion Yaimé Pérez from Cuba won with a 62.06m throw.

Considering the strong headwind Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando impressed with a 20.27/-2.1 200m win.

Lidio Feliz improved in the 400m to 44.64 well clear of Luguelin Santos’ 45.50.

Gerald Drummond won the men’s 400m hurdles in a Costa Rican record 48.87.

Melissa Gonzalez’s Colombian record took the women’s equivalent in 54.87.

Argentina’s Belen Casetta won the women’s steeplechase in 9:29.60.

Duszniki, Poland, May 20

Piotr Lisek won the street pole vault in a meeting record 5.80m.

Castiglione Meeting, Grosseto, Italy, May 22

The Italian city, which the previous week had hosted the European masters road races, switched to track action and Cuban but Italian-based Andy Diaz 17.64/0.3 improved his compatriot Martinez’s world lead.

Kenyan world leader at 100m, Ferdinand Omanyala, won the 100m in 10.11/0.2 ahead of Arthur Cisse’s 10.14 and also won a 200m race in a PB 20.50/-0.3 though Mudiyanselage Abeykoon ran a Sri Lankan record 20.37/-0.3 in another heat.

Addisu Yihune from Ethiopia won the 5000m in a PB 13:02.10 from fellow junior Peter Maru from Uganda (13:08.89).

Algerian Yassine Hathat won the 800m in 1:45.13.

Briton Reynold Banigo won the long jump with a 7.94/0.4 leap.

There was a close shot contest with Zane Weir (21.07m) edging Nick Ponzio’s 21.04.

Netsanet Desta (4:04.65) was first in the 1500m with under-18 Mebriht Mekonen third in 4:05.45.

Kalamata, Greece, May 21

Olympic champion Miltiádis Tentóglou 8.22/1.9 defeated Tobias Montler’s 8.10/0.6

Pole Pia Skrzyszowska won the 100m in 11.12/1.4.

Flanders Cup, Lokeren, Belgium, May 22

Seventeen-year-old Ermiyas Girma won the under-18 800m in 1:44.36 to become the second fastest ever Ethiopian over the distance behind world champion Mohammed Aman.

Djoao Lobles won the senior race in 1:45.66.

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam won the 100m hurdles in 13.58/1.1.

Halle, Germany, May 21

American Chase Ealey improved her shot put to a world lead 19.76m ahead of Auriol Dongmo’s 19.09m and Fanny Roos’s 18.72m.

In the men’s. Briton Scott Lincoln had one of his best ever victories as his 20.92m Euro qualifier defeated Marcus Thomsen’s 20.57m and former double world champion’s David Storl 20.31m. It was Lincoln’s second longest ever throw.

Kristin Pudenz won the women’s discus with a 66.61m throw.

Geneva, Switzerland, May 21

World indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji gained a 11.17/0.4 and 22.83/0.2 sprint double.

Fontainebleau, France, May 17

Britain’s Olympic 400m runner Nicole Yeargin set a 200m PB of 23.09/-0.3.

Other international meets

Kingston, Jamaica, May 21

Oblique Seville had a big breakthrough to break 10 seconds for 100m for the first time with a 9.86/0.2 well clear of teenager Contro Jones’ 10.14.

After pulling out of the Diamond League in Birmingham due to discomfort felt in training, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah gained another sprint double with wins in 10.94/-1.8 and 22.55/-0.7.

Candice McLeod won the 400m in 50.58 while Rasheed Broadbell dominated the hurdles with a 13.36/0.4.

Briton Miguel Francis headed the 200 m in 20.71/-0.1.

Indian National Grand Prix series, Bhubaneswar, India, May 21

Triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker confirmed Eugene selection with a 17.19/1.4 victory ahead of Karthik’s 17.10/0.0.

Road

Goteborg Half-Marathon, Gothenburg, Sweden, May 21

There were victories for Kenyan Amos Kipruto (60:50) and Ethiopian Tigist Assefa (68:20).

ASICS Vienna Women Run (5km), Austria, May 22

Kenyans dominated with Vicoty Chepngeno (15:03) heading Gladys Chepkurui (15:06) and Miriam Chebet (15:26)

Walks

Kitakyushu, Japan, May 20



Koki Ikeda won the 5000m walk in 18:40.62.

Russian 20km Walks Championships, Cheboksary, May 21-22

Vasiliy Mizinov won the Russian 20km title in 1:18:41 ahead of Anton Kurbatov’s 1:18:46 and under-20 Danila Martynov’s 1:18:50.

In the 35km Sergey Kozhevnikov (2:27:29) narrowly defeated Aleksandr Garin (2:27:48).

The women’s titles were won by Reykhan Kagramanova (1:27:35) and Margarita Nikiforova (2:38:49).

The under-20 10km races were won by Maksim Pyanzin’s 39:17 and Anastasiya Kolchina’s 43:36.

