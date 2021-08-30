Olympic 800m silver medallist goes top of the UK under-20 rankings for 2021 during a busy week that saw plenty of action on the track, road and trails

The past week has seen two Wanda Diamond League meetings, world records and many British Paralympic golds. Recent coverage on the AW website includes the following.

Elsewhere a busy week saw the following…

National Athletics League, Premiership North, Nottingham, August 28

Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson set a 400m PB of 52.61 – a time that would have placed her a close second in this year’s European Under-20 Championships and is a clear UK 2021 age group lead and moved her to 10 all-time in the UK under-20 women’s rankings.

Birchfield’s women’s shot winner Adelle Nicoll’s 17.17m PB strengthened her fourth spot in the 2021 UK rankings and was her first 17-metre throw and Nicoll also won the discus.

Hosts Notts won the match easily.

National Athletics League, Premier London South, Eton, August 28

Unable to get in the Paris Diamond League, Jessie Knight followed up a fine PB run in Lausanne with a 54.81 400m hurdles win.

Mid-Cheshire 5km, Kingsley, August 27

Adam Craig won the men’s race in 13:48 from Andy Heyes’ 13:49 while Richard Allen was third in 13:55.

Katie Holt took the women’s race in a PB 15:28 to go second in the UK rankings for 2021 with Lisa Heyes setting a PB of 15:48 in second with Lauren McNeil also going faster than ever before with 16:13 in third.

In ninth place, English Schools 3000m champion Jessica Bailey set an UK under-15 lead of 16:53 to go third all-time in the UK.

Sara Avery went joint top of the UK W55 rankings with Clare Elms with an 18:06 PB. Tony O’Brien with 15:29 and Lee Jones with 15:44 went top of the UK M50 rankings.

Cardiff 5km – Race for Victory, August 29

Charlotte Arter ran a Welsh record of 15:29 on the roads ahead of training partner Jenny Nesbitt (15:44).

The event hosted the Welsh Championships and an Inter-Area match between Wales, Midland Counties, North of England and UK Armed Forces and the men’s race was won by Alfie Manthorpe from the North of England in 14:15 ahead of Abed Teweldebrhan (14:17) and Dan Nash (14:19) with marathon international Dewi Griffiths sixth in 14:31.

BMC Gold Standard Races, Stretford, August 24

Rocco Zaman-Browne won the 800m in 1:47.58 from Ben Greenwood with European under-18 3000m champion Thomas Keen showing his improved speed by setting a PB of 1:47.97 in third.

In the women’s race Jenny Selman set an 800m PB of 2:01.64 in defeating European under-23 champion Isabelle Boffey.

Trafford Grand Prix, Stretford, August 24

Olympic 800m finalist Alexandra Bell set a four-second PB in a mixed 1500m race with 4:08.63.

National Athletics League, Premiership London North, Stonex Stadium Hendon, August 28

Harrow won the final match of the season with Holly Mills enjoying an 11.61 100m and 13.77 sprint hurdles double.

Jamal Rhoden-Stevens from the hosts and runners-up Shaftesbury won the 200m in 20.90 while there were field wins for Nick Percy (60.12m discus) and Chris Bennett (74.16 hammer).

National Athletics League, Championships North, Liverpool, August 28

Kirsty Law became the seventh British women’s discus thrower to break 60 metres as she threw 60.13m.

She won by 27 metres!

Nicholas Walsh, who ran a legal 10.46 PB the week before, was denied another by a marginal illegal tailwind (2.2) as he won in 10.31. Osian Jones won the hammer with a 71.31m throw.

Watford Open Graded Meeting, Watford, August 25

Olympian Revee Walcott-Nolan came close to her 1500m PB with a 4:08.64 in a mixed race while British Olympic Trials finalist Niamh Bridson Hubbard improved her PB to 4:15.41.

English Schools 800m champion Phoebe Gill ran a PB 4:27.90 to go top of the UK under-15 girls 1500m rankings for 2021.

England under-15 boys 1500m runner-up Gianleo Stubbs ran a PB 4:07.01 to go second in the UK rankings for this year.

Downtown Yakima Road Mile, Yakima, USA, August 28

Sam Prakel took the men’s race in 3:55 sharing the winning time with Tripp Hurt, Vincent Ciattei and Casey Comber.

The 2016 Olympic 1500m champion Matt Centrowitz was 10th in 3:57.

Nikki Hultz won the women’s race in 4:22 with Eleanor Fulton matching the time in second. A close fourth was Britain’s European indoor 3000m champion Amy-Eloise Markovc in 4:24.

Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, Chamonix, France, August 27-28

François D’Haene of France won the gruelling and popular 171km trail ultra-race for the fourth time in 20 hours and 45 minutes.

In seventh overall, the first woman home was Courtney Dauwalter as the American claimed her second victory in the event in 22 hours and 30 minutes – the fastest female time ever for the full-distance UTMB.

Finnish Championships, Tampere, Finland, August 26-29

Wilma Murto cleared a national record of 4.72m in the pole vault. Oliver Helander won a good quality javelin contest with a season’s best of 86.13m from Lassi Etelatalo (83.05m) and Toni Kuusela (82.15m).

Ella Junnilla’s 1.91m won the high jump. Krista Tervo took the women’s hammer with 70.29m ahead of world and European under-20 champion Silja Kosonen (68.30m).

Swedish Championships, Boras, August 27-29

Khaddi Sagnia won the women’s long jump with 6.81m after a 6.93m/0.3 PB in qualifying. Olympic champion Daniel Stahl won the discus with 67.04 over silver medalist Simon Pettersson’s 62.91m.

Wictor Petersson won the men’s shot title with 19.76m ahead of Stahl’s 19.47m PB. Fanny Roos won the women’s shot with a 18.50m throw.

England Age-Group Combined Events Champs inc European Challenge, Manchester, August 29

Katie Stainton won the women’s heptathlon with 5854 points, just 10 points down on her winning performance in winning the British title in Manchester.

Her performances were 14.21 for the hurdles, 1.74m for the high jump, 11.93m for the shot, 24.28 for the 200m, 5.91m for the long jump, 39.15m for the javelin and 2:13.18 for the 800m – not losing a single point to any of her rivals in all seven events. Anna McCauley was runner-up with 5318 points.

Scotland’s Andrew Murphy won the men’s decathlon with 7127 points from Sam Talbot’s 7054. Joe Stone, the England long and triple jump champion, won the under-15 boys octathlon by the stunning margin of 1163 points with a score of 4407 in an event that did not include his two best events!

He ran 53.80 in his first ever 400m to go second in the UK rankings for 2021.

Sammy Ball dominated the under-17 decathlon with 6240 points to take the title by 725 points despite no- heighting in the pole vault.

Eloise Hind won the under-17 heptathlon event with 5245 points as Arabella Wilson took the U15 girls hexathlon with 3457 points.

There were also some events held that were cancelled from the main championships earlier in the season and Rudi May won the under-15 boys pole vault with a 3.51m leap while Arisa Burgess won the equivalent girls event with a 2.81m vault.

North East Relay Championships (Signals Relay), Hetton-le-Hole, Sunderland, Tyne & Wear, August 28

Morpeth Harriers took both men’s and women’s races. Houghton’s Luke Pickering (10:39) and Morpeth’s Catriona MacDonald (12:31) ran the fastest legs with former Olympic marathoner Aly Dixon running 12:35 for Sunderland Strollers veterans’ women’s team.

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, August 29

Stepan Kiselev won the men’s race in 2:12:14. Lyudmila Lebedeva won the women’s race in 2:29:48 from former Olympic bronze medallist Tatyana Arkhipova in 2:30:44.

French 10,000m Championships. Pace, France, August 29

Florian Carvalho won in a 27:55.68 as Eritrean Mekdes Woldu took the women’s race in 33:03.02 ahead of Melody Julien’s French under-23 record of 33:07.25.

Stalowa Wola, Poland, August 29

Bartlomiej Stoj won the discus with a 63.47m throw.

Fukui, Japan, August 27-28

Yoshihide Kiryu took the 50m in 5.87/-1.4 and the 100m in 10.18/0.0.

