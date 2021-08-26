Sprinter clocks sizzling 10.60 at the Diamond League in Lausanne to beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah as we bring you news from the women’s events

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce defied chilly conditions in Lausanne on Thursday night to produce the performance of her life. The 34-year-old sped to victory in 10.60 (1.7) – the third fastest time in history – as Elaine Thompson-Herah finished runner-up in 10.64.

Thirteen years after she won her first Olympic 100m title, Fraser-Pryce believes she can still go quicker too. If so, Florence Griffith Joyner’s long-standing world record of 10.49 will be under threat. Only five days before this meeting, of course, Thompson-Herah ran a blistering 10.54 at the Pre Classic in Oregon.

“It was cold but I still came out here to do my job,” said Fraser-Pryce. “Believe it or not I still have not run my best race. I know there is more to give because I still need to work further on perfecting my technique.

“There will be more from me this season and certainly my goal is to break into the 10.5 range.”

“I don’t have the best technique as a sprinter so I have to be so deliberate to make sure I cement those phases. “I’m walking away with a PB and I’m so excited!”@realshellyannfp on her 10.60 victory, the third fastest time in history. #LausanneDL 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/9HJ7KAZqfq — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 26, 2021

Thompson-Herah, the Olympic 100m and 200m gold medallist, said: “My body is feeling tired after a long season and especially after having done a personal best four times in a month.”

This was the fastest women’s 100m ever on European soil and another Jamaican, Shericka Jackson, placed third in 10.92 as Britain’s Daryll Neita continued her fine season by equalling her 10.96 PB in fifth.

Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas was once again a class apart from her rivals as she put in a masterclass of triple jumping. After a wind-assisted 15.56m in the first round she jumped a best of 15.52m (0.6) in the fourth round.

After beating Inessa Kravets’ world record of 15.50m with 15.67m in Tokyo, this was the second best jump in history.

The Venezuelan said: “I feel like I am in really good shape and I just went out and wanted to enjoy the crowd and give the public a good show.

“Now I go back to Spain, keep training well and keep my focus before coming back to Zurich for the Diamond League Final. I really think I can break my world record again in Zurich.”

Femke Bol ran a meeting record of 53.05 to win the 400m hurdles after beating American Shamier Little in a duel down the home straight. Olympic silver medallist Dalilah Muhammad had an underpar run in fourth in 54.50, just ahead of European champion Léa Sprunger of Switzerland, who was enjoying her final race at the distance.

In the long jump, Ivana Španović of Serbia took victory with 6.73m (0.8) in the decisive final round, although runner-up Khaddi Sagnia of Sweden had the best jump of all with 6.92m (1.0) in the third round.

Britain’s Jazmin Sawyers has been openly critical of the ‘final 3’ format but found herself part of it here as she jumped a best of 6.66m (-0.8) in round five and then 6.43m (1.5) in the last round.

“I have extra motivation after finishing fourth at the Olympics,” said Španović. “My career has been long and I have learnt to bounce back from situations like this. It was stressful tonight, but I am happy to take the win.”

Sawyers added: “I’m actually quite happy with that. This is my first competition after Tokyo. 6.66m is solid on this year and I over-rotated on my landing.”

“I’m actually quite happy that. This is my first competition after Tokyo. 6.66m is solid on this year and I over-rotated on my landing.” @JazminSawyers on her third place finish in Lausanne. #LausanneDL 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/5RgScjiiJA — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 26, 2021

Mariya Lasitskene won the high jump with 1.98m from Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Nicola McDermott. Lasitskene cleared the height on her first attempt but Mahuchikh only managed it on her third, which meant the Russian beat the Ukrainian on countback.

Linden Hall of Australia was almost rewarded with a 1500m win after being the only runner to follow the pacemaker Chanelle Price through the early stages. She passed 800m in 2:07 and enjoyed a decent lead going into the final lap but was eventually run down by Freweyni Gebreezibeher of Ethiopia.

Gebreezibeher clocked 4:02.24 with Hall hanging on for second in 4:02.95 as British duo Jemma Reekie and Katie Snowden finished fifth and eighth in 4:04.72 and 4:09.81 respectively.

Earlier in the programme, however, British middle-distance runner Ellie Baker enjoyed a good win at 800m in 2:00.45.

“I’m very happy to end my season with a win,” she said. “I will finish my season now and take a two-week break.

“Next year there is the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games, so I will target these events. There are so many great British 800m runners, so making the team will be very hard.”

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram