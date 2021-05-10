Ethiopian runner and Polish javelin thrower go high up world all-time lists as track and field action around the world continues to build toward the Olympics

The major action over the weekend was the USATF Golden Games, which is part of the Continental World Tour Gold, at Walnut. For a full report click here

The big domestic meeting was the Saucony British Milers’ Club Grand Prix at Trafford. For the full report click here

There was plenty of other major action though headed by the European Throwing Cup, a quality women’s 10,000m in Portugal and a fast 5km in London by Jack Rowe.

European Throwing Cup, Split, Croatia, May 8-9

Olympic fourth-placer Maria Andrejczyk of Poland produced a stunning first round throw of 71.40m in the javelin to move to third on the world all-time list behind Barbora Spotakova (72.28m) and Osleidys Menendez (71.70m). It added over five metres to her PB, while European champion Christin Hussong from Germany was second with 66.44m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria M. Andrejczyk (@m.andrejczyk)

There was further Polish success in the women’s hammer with Malwina Kopron (72.82m) and world record-holder Anita Wlodarczyk (72.37m) taking a one-two and Poland topped the overall medal table.

Turkey’s Esraf Aparak won the men’s hammer with 75.89m, just ahead of Britain’s Chris Bennett (75.36m) with world champion Pawel Fajdek only fourth (74.48). Bennett’s GB team-mate Taylor Campbell was fifth in 73.23m.

Germany’s Johannes Vetter continued his good form with a 91.12m throw to win the javelin ahead of Adrian Mardare who was second with a Moldovan record of 86.66m.

Johannes Vetter (@jojo_javelin) delivered a javelin clinic at the European Throwing Cup in Split! 👌 📺 Watch his incredible series again, including his two 90 metre-plus throws! 🚀 #Split2021 — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) May 10, 2021

The discus events were won by Portugal’s Liliana Ca (62.80m) and Hungary’s Janos Huszak (65.35m).

Sara Gambetta of Germany won the shot in a PB 18.86m. Romania’s Andre Toader also set a PB to win the men’s event in 20.83m with Britain’s Scott Lincoln third in 20.25m.

Maia, Portugal, May 8

Ethiopian world indoor 1500m record-holder Gudaf Tsegay made an incredible 10,000m debut to set a world leading 29:39.42 to move her to fifth all-time.

The 2010 world indoor champion Kalkidan Gezaghen of Bahrain became history’s 11th sub-30 performer with 29:50.77. Briton Lily Partridge was fifth in 34:11.90.

Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto won the men’s race by 48 seconds in an Olympic qualifier 27:11.01.

Friday Night 5km Under the Lights, Battersea Park, May 7

Jack Rowe gained a superb win in 13:36 as he left a quality field almost 200 metres in arrears. Rowe, who moved into the UK all-time top 20 with this run, was followed in by John Sanderson and Andy Coley-Maud.

The European Indoor 3000m finalist had not run a measured 5km on the road before but it was quicker than his track PB of 13:37.85 set when finishing second in the Muller British 5000m Championships last year.

The women’s race saw Naomi Taschimowitz’s 16:16 just get the better of Naomi Mitchell’s 16:18.

Loughborough & England Athletics Pathway Invitational, Loughborough, May 9

Jessica Mayho just missed her hammer PB with a 66.98m throw while Harry Hughes won the javelin with a UK 2021 ranking-topping 75.94m with Daniel Bembridge moving into second place in the rankings with a PB 73.73m.

Spanish Town, Jamaica, May 8

A Jamaican 4x100m team with Asafa Powell, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake and Oshane Bailey clocked 38.33, the second fastest time in the world this year. Blake also won the 100m with 10.05/1.9 as Shericka Jackson won the 200m in 22.62/1.5.

Pliehausen, Germany, May 8

World long jump champion Malaika Mihambo won the 150m in 17.44/-0.5 ahead of Laura Muller (17.55) with Muller reversing the order in the 300m 37.42 to 37.47. Elena Burkhard won the 2000m steeplechase in a world-leading 6:15.28. Multi world indoor 400m champion Pavel Maslek won the men’s 150m in 15.74/0.2 and was second in the 300m behind Patrik Sorm, as both were timed in 33.25.

Ready, Steady, Tokyo Olympic test event, Japan, May 9

World high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim cleared 2.30m in the high jump to share victory with Naoto Tobe while Takashi Eto finished third and also cleared 2.30m. Barshim, who had had only one competition since winning the world title in October 2019 was matched in the jump-off by Tobe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince♕ Barshim243 (@mutaz.barshim)

There was a surprise in the steeplechase as under-20 Ryuki Miura won in a Japanese senior record of 8:17.46 ahead of Kenya’s Philemon Ruto (8:21.10).

A good quality men’s 400m hurdles was won by Kazuki Kurokawa in 48.68 from Hiromu Yamauchi’s 48.84 and Masaki Toyoda (48.87).

Yuki Hashioka won the long jump with a 8.07/1.8 leap. A further quality home win was provided by Taio Kanai, who edged the 110m hurdles in 13.38/-0.8 from Shunsuke Izumiya (13.43).

The 5000m saw wins for Japan’s Takashi Ichida (13:27.73) and Kenyan teenager Teresia Muthoni (15:10.91).

Kanagawa, Japan, May 8-9

Richard Kimunyan won the 10,000m in 27:45.64 just ahead of Rio Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui (27:45.96). Vincent Yegon won the 5000m in 13:15.15.

Stretford, Manchester, May 9

Nick Percy of Britain won the discus with a 62.32m throw.

North East Counties AA Open meeting, Middlesbrough, May 8

Chris Perkins, who is the English Schools 800m and English national cross-country bronze medallist, and aged just 15, smashed his PB at 1500m by winning the senior men’s race in 4:00.35.

Kent Championships, Ashford, May 8-9

Strong winds at Ashford kept times down at one of the first county championships of 2021. The under- women’s 200m final was run into a 8.3m/sec headwind and English Schools runner-up Kaliyah Young, who won the under-17 race in 23.93 two years ago, was held back to a 25.85 victory.

MEAC Championships, Greensboro, USA, May 8

Randolph Ross won the 400m in 44.60 while Javone Harding gained a 10.21/0.1 and 20.21/1.7 sprint double. Cambrea Sturgis took a women’s sprint double of 11.03/3.1 and 22.88/0.9.

Canyon, USA, May 8

Ushan Perera won the high jump in a Sri Lankan record 2.30m. Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati took a 10.07/1.6 and 20.13/1.1 sprint double.

Hatfield 5, May 8

Georgina Schwiening won the women’s race in 27:03 to go top of the UK 5-mile rankings for this year.

Runthrough Aintree Racecourse 10km, Liverpool, May 9

Matt Clowes was a clear winner in 30:27.

Mid-American Conference Championships, Oxford, USA, May 8

Amir Willis won the 200m in 20.45/1.4.

Varna Marathon, Bulgaria, May 9

Naom Jebet from Kenya won the women’s race in a 2:33:08 course record.

For more in-depth results, go to our AW Clubhouse – CLICK HERE

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram