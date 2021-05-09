American sprinter clocks a couple of 10.7 times for 100m at Continental Tour Gold while Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir enjoy one-two in the 800m

Sha’Carri Richardson showed scintillating sprint speed again on Sunday (May 9) with 10.74 (1.1) in her 100m heat at the USATF Golden Games at Mt Sac in California followed by victory in 10.77 (-1.2) into a headwind in the final.

The 21-year-old American ran 10.72 at the Miramar Invitational recently and at Mt Sac gave further proof she will be a force to be reckoned with at the Tokyo Olympics.

Richardson enjoyed a modest start but once she got moving she powered past her rivals to beat runner-up Javianne Oliver by more than a quarter of a second as Oliver ran 11.08.

With bright blue hair flowing in the wind, long nails and tattoos – including a large dragon on her shoulder – there are inevitable comparisons with between the Dallas-born sprint talent and the flamboyant Florence Griffith Joyner, whose world record of 10.49 has stood since 1988.

Can Richardson get close to Flo-Jo’s long-standing mark this year? A further test of her ability will take place on May 23 when she faces world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and British record-holder Dina Asher-Smith at the Wanda Diamond League in Gateshead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USATF (@usatf)

There was a brilliant one-two for Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir in the women’s 800m. Reekie out-kicked Melissa Bishop-Nriagu of Canada to clock an outdoor PB of 1:58.27 while training partner Muir finished fast to claim second in 1:58.46.

British half-milers have barely been able to put a foot wrong lately and Adelle Tracey ran a PB of 1:59.50 in fourth just behind Bishop-Nriagu, whereas Ellie Baker ran a PB of 2:00.24 for third in the B race.

Taking advantage of the fine California weather, Keni Harrison won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.48 (2.0) with Britain’s Cindy Sember clocking a PB of 12.53 in second as her sister, Tiffany Porter, was sixth in 12.69. The 400m hurdles specialist Sydney McLaughlin showed further improvements at the sprint hurdles too with a PB of 12.65.

McLaughlin will certainly face tough opposition when she moves back to the one-lap event, though. In the women’s 400m hurdles at Mt Sac, Shamier Little stormed to a world lead of 53.65.

There was a world lead in the men’s 400m hurdles too as Rai Benjamin ran 47.13 to beat Kyron McMaster, who clocked a British Virgin Islands record of 47.50, plus Alison Dos Santos, who ran a Brazilian record of 47.68. For good measure, Benjamin also took down Ed Moses’ long-standing stadium record.

Christopher Nilsen of the United States set a world lead in the men’s pole vault as well with 5.91m.

With world leads coming thick and fast, Elle Purrier of the United States won the 1500m in 3:58.36 with a powerful finish to beat Canadian Gabriela DeBues-Stafford. In fourth, Eilish McColgan ran 4:03.89 as fellow Brit Holly Archer clocked 4:08.81 in ninth.

Elsewhere Michael Norman’s good form continued with a dominant win in the 400m in 44.40 as fellow American Michael Cherry was runner-up with 44.86 and Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith seventh in 46.03.

Cravon Gillespie won the men’s 100m in 9.96 (1.9) with Britain’s CJ Ujah showing a fine return to form with 10.03. All eyes were on DK Metcalf, however, as the wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks ran 10.37 in the 100m heats.

In the men’s 1500m, Ollie Hoare of Australia ran 3:33.19 to pip Justyn Knight of Canada.

Noah Lyles beat Kenny Bednarek in a much-anticipated 200m head to head – and it was close as Lyles passed his rival in the final strides to win in 19.90 to 19.94 (0.7).

Gabby Thomas of the United States won the women’s 200m in a fast 22.12 (2.1) from Allyson Felix. Earlier in the meet, Jodie Williams ran 23.03 to win the women’s 200m B race.

A number of Brits were in the men’s 800m too. American Bryce Hoppel took the win in 1:44.94 with 1500m specialist Josh Kerr fifth in 1:45.74 as Guy Learmonth clocked 1:46.85 and Kyle Langford 1:47.08.

Later, after a break, a number of middle-distance races were held and these saw Britain’s Katie Snowden winning the 1500m B race by a comfortable margin in 4:06.06.

The women’s 5000m was won by Canadian Julie-Anne Staehli in 15:02.34 but in fourth Britain’s Jess Judd improved her PB by 10 seconds to an Olympic qualifier of 15:06.02 as Steph Twell clocked 15:35.07 in seventh.

In the 3000m steeplechase races, meanwhile, Courtney Frerichs of the United States won the women’s event in 9:27.70 as Britain’s Lizzy Bird was seventh in 9:36.36, while Brit Zak Seddon ran 8:29.37 for sixth in a men’s race won by American Sean McGorty in 8:20.77.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram