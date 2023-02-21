Records galore at British Masters including a world mark for Virginia Mitchell plus results of the senior indoor championships in Birmingham

BRITISH MASTERS AF INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sheffield, February 18-19

Highlights included multiple European and world champion Virginia Mitchell easily breaking the world indoor record in her W60 debut while there were British records for W50 Paula Williams, W65 Carole Filer, W75 Angela Copson and two for W85 Dot Fraser and M80 Allan Long, who set marks at 200m and triple jump to add to his recent 60m.

There were some highly competitive events but a few disciplines were a little thin which some put down to Sheffield being used instead of the usual Lee Valley and some South of England athletes being less keen to travel afar.

M35 men:

Duayne Bovell, who set his 100m PB of 10.65 16 years ago, was the fastest 60m man over all the age groups with a 7.15 60m victory.

David Mould was the quickest 400m runner with 50.56 as Paul Wright was quickest at 800m.

The 2019 European masters double medallist Mike Cummings came close to lapping his opponents as he won the 1500m by 27 seconds.

Another dominant athlete was jumper Antony Daffurn, a former Scottish senior champion, with a double victory as he won the long jump by a metre (6.72m) and the triple by well over two.

60: 1 D Bovell (B&B) 7.15. 200: r1: 1 I Horlock (Woking) 23.81. r2: 1 M Dickens (Tel) 23.38; 2 D Awde (Woking) 23.78; 3 A Osei (Lon Hth) 23.86. 400: r2: 1 D Mould (B&R) 50.56; 2 L Robson (Gate) 51.37; 3 I Horlock (Woking) 51.84; 4 D Awde (Woking) 52.27. 800: r2: 1 P Wright (Mans) 1:58.68; 2 O Williams (Les C) 2:00.03; 3 J Hiorns (Notts) 2:01.25; 4 C Lamb (R&N) 2:04.48. 1500: 1 M Cummings (Herne H) 4:10.24. PV: 1 B Ahmet (K&P) 3.60; 2 S Gower (Bir) 3.40. LJ: 1 A Daffurn (Harrow) 6.72. TJ: 1 A Daffurn (Harrow) 14.34



M40:

Martin Lloyd, a 2.21m high jumper, 16 years ago, dominated his event, winning gold by 23 centimetres with a 1.98m leap.

Marvin Edwards was easily the best at 60m though runner-up Andrew Spour was the best at 200m.

Keith Hutchinson, a 2022 European Indoor Masters finalist, defended his 800m title in 2:02.06.

Portuguese-born Bruno Lima won a tactical 1500m with a fast last lap to repel 3:41.92 performer in his youth Gareth Price who is a former AAA finalist.

60: 1 M Edwards (NE Vets) 7.28; 2 A Spour (Linc W) 7.52; 3 O Pool (Truro) 7.59; 4 B Reeves (Glouc) 7.72; 5 A Reid (B&B) 7.77. Ht1: 1 A Spour (Linc W) 7.53; 2 B Reeves (Glouc) 7.77. Ht2: 1 M Edwards (NE Vets) 7.27; 2 O Pool (Truro) 7.66; 3 A Reid (B&B) 7.76. 200: r2: 1 A Spour (Linc W) 23.28; 2 P Hall (Bir) 23.71; 3 O Pool (Truro) 24.46; 4 T Grantham (Shef/Dearn) 24.50. 400: r2: 1 P Hall (Bir) 54.45; 2 D Brown (PNV) 54.92. 800: r1: 1 D Acheson (AFD) 2:06.75. r2: 1 K Hutchinson (Hart) 2:02.06; 2 S Brown (WestEnd RR) 2:03.64. 1500: 1 B Lima (Salf) 4:15.48; 2 G Price (K&P) 4:16.07. HJ: 1 M Lloyd (Bexley) 1.98; 2 C Nicholls (Bas) 1.75; 3 A Cresswell (Worc) 1.65

M45:

The reigning European Masters champion Dominic Bradley, who won the World masters 100m title in 10.84, was three metres to the good at 60 metres with a 7.19. He also won the 200m in 22.89.

Adam Bellis, a distant second at 200m, was a class apart at 400m in 53.36.

The 800m was a quality three-way affair for gold with Paul Harmer, a world masters finalist in Tampere last summer, outkicking 1:49.20 performer David Locker, who matched his European silver medal from last winter with 400m runner-up Richard Scott, a world indoor finalist in Torun in 2019.

Mark Atkin won a long and high jump double while Grant Stirling took the triple jump title by over two metres.

Steve McCauley had the longest shot throw of the day as he retained his title with a 14.10m throw.

60: 1 D Bradley (C&N) 7.19; 2 J Wood (Harrow) 7.49; 3 C Harvey (Lewes) 7.55; 4 A Monk (R&N) 7.82. Ht1: 1 D Bradley (C&N) 7.22; 2 R Higson-Blythe (Wake) 7.89; 3 A Monk (R&N) 7.90. Ht2: 1 J Wood (Harrow) 7.47; 2 C Harvey (Lewes) 7.60; 3 J Tindal (Pit) 7.79. 200: r2: 1 D Bradley (C&N) 22.89; 2 A Bellis (Traff) 23.82; 3 C Harvey (Lewes) 24.43. 400: 1 A Bellis (Traff) 53.36; 2 R Scott (SW Vets) 56.09. 800: 1 P Harmer (Charn) 2:06.99; 2 D Locker (Kett) 2:07.08; 3 R Scott (SW Vets) 2:07.38. 1500: 1 J McLoughlin (Walton) 4:26.43; 2 D Preston (Hunts) 4:28.70. 60H: 1 P Davey (Ashf) 9.79. HJ: 1 M Atkin (GAC) 1.55. LJ: 1 M Atkin (GAC) 5.36. TJ: 1 G Stirling (E’bne) 12.43. SP: 1 S McCauley (Oxf C) 14.10; 2 R McKenna (R&N) 10.74



M50:

Darren Scott, a former multi world and European champion, and one of Britain’s greatest ever master sprinters, won the 60m in 7.60 but narrowly lost out at 200m to the younger Mike Coogan, who won European and World M45 titles but was running his first major indoor race as a M50. His 23.60 moved him to third all-time in the UK behind Steve Peters and Scott.

Tony O’Brien, the European Masters Indoor 3000m champion and second fastest ever Briton at 1500m indoors, gained a 800m and 1500m double.

The 2018 world 110m hurdles champion Gary Smith won the hurdles in 8.57 which puts him third all-time in the UK.

European Masters long jump champion Craig Beecham found 5.97m good enough for the long jump title while John Twiddle was first in the shot.

60: 1 D Scott (SHS) 7.60; 2 M Wall (Steel) 7.77; 3 Y Opaleye (Hunts) 7.88; 4 M White (Mans) 7.91. 200: r1: 1 M Wall (Steel) 24.82. r2: 1 M Coogan (E Ches) 23.60; 2 D Scott (SHS) 23.78; 3 M White (Mans) 25.35. 400: r2: 1 R Bruce-Brand (Derry) 56.65. 800: 1 T O’Brien (Liv PS) 2:08.66; 2 M Turner (Hale) 2:09.43; 3 B Brodie (Bella H) 2:14.14. 1500: 1 T O’Brien (Liv PS) 4:23.22; 2 M Turner (Hale) 4:31.13. 60H: r2: 1 G Smith (Lut) 8.57; 2 L Ramm (Linc W) 8.82; 3 S Bass (Bed C) 10.08. HJ: 1 A England (N Masters) 1.55. PV: 1 D Robinson (Hale) 3.20; 2 D Hateley (Nun) 3.00. LJ: 1 C Beecham (Newb) 5.97; 2 E Ogunniyi (Worth) 5.75; 3 M Lawrence (Lon Hth) 5.62; 4 S Nash (TVH) 5.43; 5 J Ogunniyi (SB) 5.11. TJ: 1 D Thomas (Exe) 11.89; 2 G Britton (M’head) 10.75. SP: 1 J Twiddle (KuH) 13.75; 2 G Pell (Scunt) 13.12; 3 D Askew (Donc) 12.03; 4 L Ramm (Linc W) 11.66



M55:

Polish-born Boguslaw Zelechowski a European silver medallist in the long jump, came out on top in the 60 metres in 7.68 and also was first at 200m in 24.66 with Paul Canning second each time and also won his speciality with a 5.49m leap.

Adrian Haines, a former World and European masters medallist, gained a 800m and 1500m double, though he only won the 800m from Rob McHarg by 0.04 of a second with Steve Atkinson, two hundredths further back. He also picked up a 400m bronze.

Dave Annetts was the quickest 3000m walker on show overall with his 14:14.79.

European Masters runner-up Barrie Marsden predictably won the hurdles.

European masters bronze medallist John Nicholls won the shot by three metres.

60: 1 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS) 7.68; 2 P Canning (Mil K) 7.72; 3 A Burniston (Donc) 7.90; 4 R Whiting (Worth) 7.95; 5 C Taplin (Cov) 8.14; 6 W Odele (Camb H) 8.16. Ht1: 1 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS) 7.73; 2 R Whiting (Worth) 7.93; 3 I Allen (Yeov O) 8.18; 4 R Samuel (Harrow) 8.19. Ht2: 1 P Canning (Mil K) 7.75; 2 A Burniston (Donc) 7.84; 3 C Taplin (Cov) 7.91; 4 W Odele (Camb H) 8.19. 200: r2: 1 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS) 24.66; 2 P Canning (Mil K) 24.86; 3 R Whiting (Worth) 25.27; 4 A Burniston (Donc) 25.29; 5 B Marsden (Wyc P) 26.52; 6 I Allen (Yeov O) 26.76. 400: r1: 1 A Haines (Phoe) 59.47; 2 C Kennedy (Dur) 60.40. r2: 1 C Taplin (Cov) 57.53; 2 W Odele (Camb H) 58.94. 800: r2: 1 A Haines (Phoe) 2:12.20; 2 R McHarg (Belg) 2:12.24; 3 S Atkinson (Phoe) 2:12.26; 4 G Gemmell (Bella H) 2:16.21; 5 C Johnston (Falk) 2:17.12. 1500: 1 A Haines (Phoe) 4:37.86; 2 R McHarg (Belg) 4:38.24; 3 S Atkinson (Phoe) 4:41.25. 60H: r2: 1 B Marsden (Wyc P) 9.26. 3000W: 1 D Annetts (N Herts) 14:14.79. HJ: 1 J Macgregor (A’deen) 1.55. LJ: 1 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS) 5.49; 2 I Allen (Yeov O) 5.11. SP: 1 J Nicholls (Warr) 13.09; 2 T Balko (B’burn) 10.15

M60:

Pat Logan retained his 60m title but was 0.15 quicker this time in winning by two metres in 7.95.

Runner-up Mike Vassilou, a double European finalist in Braga last winter, won over 200m in 26.17 and picked up another silver at 400m.

Colin Ridley missed out on retaining his 800m and 1500m titles as Jed Turner denied him at 800m by 0.13 of a second but he did win in the longer event.

There was also a close race in the hurdles as World outdoor runner-up Neil Tunstall (9.53) just defeated Des Wilkinson (9.57), though the latter did move up to fourth UK all-time in the age group.

European masters triple jump gold medallist Julien Gittins took another title by over a metre with a 10.95m leap.

World Indoor Ultra multi-event champion Andrew Waddington took high and long jump titles and also competed at 200m, 400m and 800m.

British record-holder and world masters runner-up Allan Leiper won the shot with a 14.06m throw and also medalled in the high jump and pole vault.

60: 1 P Logan (K&P) 7.95; 2 M Vassiliou (E&H) 8.14; 3 M Woods (Padd W) 8.14; 4 J Statham (Charn) 8.16; 5 P Ilo (RSC) 8.41; 6 D Shaw (Worc) 8.70; 7 M Weetman (C&S) 8.73. Ht1: 1 P Logan (K&P) 8.08; 2 M Woods (Padd W) 8.21; 3 P Ilo (RSC) 8.33. Ht2: 1 M Vassiliou (E&H) 8.17; 2 J Statham (Charn) 8.23; 3 M Weetman (C&S) 8.63; 4 D Shaw (Worc) 8.74; 5 I Moody (Pit) 8.89. 200: r2: 1 M Vassiliou (E&H) 26.17; 2 N Tunstall (Corn) 27.08; 3 P Ilo (RSC) 27.15; 4 J Statham (Charn) 27.20. 400: r1: 1 R Parkin (Der) 63.25. r2: 1 C Edwards (E Ches) 61.18; 2 J Turner (Steel) 61.28; 3 C Bates (Dartf) 62.16. r3: 1 R White (Worc) 59.48; 2 M Vassiliou (E&H) 59.97; 3 S Lynn (NSP) 61.39; 4 P Ilo (RSC) 61.86; 5 A Waddington (BMH) 62.45. 800: r2: 1 A Gannaway (Win) 2:23.81; 2 C Ireland (Steel) 2:24.62; 3 M Cornyn (IRL) 2:26.74; 4 A Waddington (BMH) 2:28.07; 5 K Pye (Mid M) 2:30.32. r3: 1 J Turner (Steel) 2:19.85; 2 C Ridley (Col H) 2:19.98; 3 R Parkin (Der) 2:20.57; 4 R Metcalf (SC Vets) 2:23.73; 5 C Bates (Dartf) 2:24.50. 1500: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 4:46.66; 2 R Parkin (Der) 4:48.28; 3 R Metcalf (SC Vets) 4:49.46; 4 C Ireland (Steel) 4:54.38; 5 J Turner (Steel) 5:03.72; 6 A Gannaway (Win) 5:13.29; 7 K Pye (Mid M) 5:14.21. 60H: 1 N Tunstall (Corn) 9.53; 2 D Wilkinson (Lut) 9.57; 3 I Wells (Gt Yar) 10.15; 4 G Reddington (WSEH) 10.59; 1 T James (Bed C, M65) 10.78. HJ: 1 A Waddington (BMH) 1.44. PV: 1 R Todd (Centr) 2.92; 2 A Leiper (AFD) 2.92; 3 C Hayton (Leeds C) 2.82; 4 P Yeoman (Newp) 2.42. LJ: 1 A Waddington (BMH) 4.65; 2 I Moody (Pit) 4.41; 3 D Shaw (Worc) 4.40. TJ: 1 J Gittens (Leeds C) 10.95; 2 J Barratt (Stock H) 9.92. SP: 1 A Leiper (AFD) 14.06; 2 M Hausler (C&C) 13.75

M65:

World Masters 100m finalist John Brown had one of the clearest short sprint wins of the day with a 8.30 victory.

Tennyson James took gold over 200m and the hurdles while Pete Mountain climbed to the top of the podium in the 800m and 1500m.

Clem Leon was first in the high and triple jumps but just lost out to Trevor Wade in the long jump (4.31m to 4.27m) though his 9.64m triple jump moved him to sixth all-time in the UK.

60: 1 J Browne (Mil K) 8.30; 2 C Moven (R&N) 8.68; 3 I Broadhurst (Wrex) 8.73; 4 P Clayton (Notts) 8.78; 5 C Leon (B&B) 9.10; 6 R Davies (Swan) 9.36. 200: r2: 1 T James (Bed C) 27.37; 2 I Broadhurst (Wrex) 27.39. 400: 1 I Licietis (Charn) 67.93; 2 P Wignall (HW) 68.25; 3 K Lowe (Arena) 69.26. 800: 1 P Mountain (B&W) 2:41.59; 2 D Watson (Warr) 2:43.49. 1500: 1 P Mountain (B&W) 5:27.61; 2 D Watson (Warr) 5:28.50. HJ: 1 C Leon (B&B) 1.30. PV: 1 K Moncrieff (Falk) 2.32. LJ: 1 T Wade (TVH) 4.31; 2 C Leon (B&B) 4.27. TJ: 1 C Leon (B&B) 9.64; 2 A Earle (W&B) 9.52. SP: 1 J Fenton (Dartf) 11.68; 2 M Bollands (N Masters) 9.91

M70:

Pete Mould came close to the British M40 record of 66.03 set last year by David Spencer with a 66.34 to go third all-time.

European Masters 5km champion John Skelton showed a good turn of speed to win the 800m and 1500m from a far from fully fit UK record-holder Dave Oxland and BMAF Chairman Pete Kennedy.

Geoff Tyler narrowly won the shot while Simon Barrett was first at 60m in 8.69.

60: 1 S Barrett (Newb) 8.69; 2 D Hinds (Serp) 9.00; 3 J McGarry (Irv) 9.12; 4 G White (York) 9.33; 5 R Singh (Cov) 9.44; 6 C Palmer (Ryst) 9.76; 7 T Wells (Corby) 9.78; 8 P Reynolds (Barn) 11.65. 200: r1: 1 D Hinds (Serp) 29.88; 2 C Palmer (Ryst) 31.88; 3 T Wells (Corby) 33.73; 4 G Beattie (Sale) 37.98. r2: 1 S Barrett (Newb) 28.24; 2 J McGarry (Irv) 30.36; 3 D Walker (N Masters) 30.90. 400: r2: 1 P Mould (B&R) 66.34; 2 S Barrett (Newb) 66.87; 3 D Hinds (Serp) 70.47; 4 C Palmer (Ryst) 74.41. 800: r2: 1 J Skelton (Mil K) 2:40.27; 2 D Oxland (Notts) 2:42.68; 3 P Kennedy (Lewes) 2:43.64; 4 D Jones (Strat) 3:02.52; 5 G Pearson (N Masters) 3:10.98; 6 G Beattie (Sale) 3:24.42. 1500: 1 J Skelton (Mil K) 5:26.23; 2 D Oxland (Notts) 5:36.61; 3 P Kennedy (Lewes) 5:38.48; 4 D Jones (Strat) 6:33.53. 60H: 1 T Wells (Corby) 11.26; 2 G Daniel (Chelm) 11.77; 3 R Singh (Cov) 13.89. 3000W: 1 P Boszko (Bir) 17:43.86; 2 R Emsley (Corby) 18:31.48. HJ: 1 P Reynolds (Barn) 0.95. LJ: 1 R Singh (Cov) 4.18; 2 J Spriggs (EMAC) 3.63; 3 G Daniel (Chelm) 3.51; 4 P Reynolds (Barn) 2.52. TJ: 1 J Spriggs (EMAC) 7.59; 2 P Reynolds (Barn) 5.50. SP: 1 G Tyler (Chelm) 11.77; 2 T Straker (NSP) 11.66; 3 K Bates (PNV) 9.89; 4 T Needham (PNV) 8.11; 5 P Reynolds (Barn) 7.63



M75:

Victor Novell took a 60m and 200m double.

60: 1 V Novell (Soton) 9.41; 2 J Smith (Moth) 9.59; 3 M James (Les C) 10.44. 200: r1: 1 D Shelton (N Masters) 39.19; 2 J Exley (Oxf C) 39.56. r2: 1 V Novell (Soton) 31.22; 2 J Smith (Moth) 32.65; 3 M James (Les C) 35.46; 4 J Whelan (N Masters) 38.83. 400: 1 M Weir (Belp) 75.20; 2 A Eland (Seat) 83.05. 800: 1 J Exley (Oxf C) 3:17.26; 2 A Eland (Seat) 3:38.44; 3 N Robson (Bing) 3:56.31. 1500: 1 M Weir (Belp) 5:38.55. SP: 1 B Hawksworth (Der) 10.22

M80:

Allan Long, who set a UK M80 60m record in December of 9.38, wasn’t able to match it here with a 9.54 clocking but he did break Tony Bowman’s UK 200m record of 32.30 with a 31.97 clocking.

The record breaking did not end there as he set a UK triple jump mark of 8.15m.

Second was Anthony Treacher who holds the UK marks at the long jump at M70, M75 and M80 age groups and here won another title in his speciality with a 3.28m leap and also won the 400m.

60: 1 A Long (Herne H) 9.54; 2 B Hughes (N Masters) 10.04; 3 C O Donovan (Ireland) 10.07; 4 A Treacher (SW Vets) 10.30; 5 R Davies (SC Vets) 10.52. 200: r1: 1 R Davies (SC Vets) 35.86; 2 C O Donovan (Ireland) 36.10; 3 D Cowgill (N Masters) 55.61. r2: 1 A Long (Herne H) 31.97; 2 A Treacher (SW Vets) 35.82. 400: 1 A Treacher (SW Vets) 92.07; 2 D Cowgill (N Masters) 1:58.23; 3 B Roberts (B’ville) 2:05.01. 800: 1 B Roberts (B’ville) 4:22.70. 1500: 1 B Roberts (B’ville) 8:26.54. 60H: 1 R Davies (SC Vets) 14.37. 3000W: 1 R Stewart (NSP) 27:58.23. HJ: 1 R Davies (SC Vets) 1.05; 2 P Rees (Rhon) 0.95; 3 M Herring (Kett) 0.95. PV: 1 M Herring (Kett) 1.40. LJ: 1 A Treacher (SW Vets) 3.28; 2 R Davies (SC Vets) 2.82; 3 P Rees (Rhon) 1.92. TJ: 1 A Long (Herne H) 8.15; 2 A Treacher (SW Vets) 6.51; 3 P Rees (Rhon) 5.23. SP: 1 R Davies (SC Vets) 8.20; 2 P Rees (Rhon) 6.62; 3 M Herring (Kett) 6.34

Women

W35:

World masters 100m finalist Shereen Charles was a clear 60m winner while Emma Wiltshire won a competitive 200m.

Nisha Desai, a regular British senior Championships finalist at 400m hurdles with a 58.21 PB over the barriers was inside the minute at winning the 400m.

Scot Laura Haggerty won a 800m and 1500m double while Deborah Dasse achieved golds in the high and triple jump while Nia Rutter, who was second to Dasse in both, won the hurdles and shot.

60: 1 S Charles (SB) 8.13; 2 A Potter (Wake) 8.32; 3 A Pop (Brain) 8.45. 200: r2: 1 E Wiltshire (R&N) 26.33; 2 A Potter (Wake) 26.46; 3 K Balogun (Ilf) 26.49. 400: 1 N Desai (Morp) 59.16; 2 K Eckersley (Bolt) 60.49; 3 A Potter (Wake) 62.65. 800: 1 L Haggarty (Kil’k) 2:22.65. 1500: 1 L Haggarty (Kil’k) 4:59.92. 60H: 1 N Rutter (BWF) 9.96. HJ: 1 D Dasse (Liv PS) 1.53; 2 N Rutter (BWF) 1.45. PV: 1 C Parkinson (Wyc P) 3.10. TJ: 1 D Dasse (Liv PS) 10.53; 2 N Rutter (BWF) 10.36. SP: 1 N Rutter (BWF) 10.48



W40:

World masters Heptathlon runner-up Jodie Albrow again showed her versatility as she was the fastest woman hurdler of the day with a 9.39 PB and she also won the high and long jumps and was second in the shot to Jemma Bate.

Chidinma Agwu went one place better and one hundredth slower than last year to win the 60m.

Claire Spurway won a 200m and 400m double and European Masters Indoor runner-up and former world champion Zoe Doyle was the quickest woman overall at 800m with 2:20.69 though surprisingly no runner contested the 1500m in this age group.

Gillian Cooke, a 6.43m long jumper who competed for Scotland in the 2006 Commonwealth Games, won the pole vault.

60: 1 C Agwu (Traff) 8.18; 2 H Richardson (M’bro) 8.64; 3 J Rowicki (Prest) 8.77. 200: 1 C Spurway (SB) 27.26; 2 N Adusei (Leeds C) 27.93. 400: 1 C Spurway (SB) 64.60. 800: 1 Z Doyle (Wyc P) 2:20.69; 2 M Shaw (Harb) 2:24.01; 3 F Maddocks (Belg) 2:29.37. 60H: 1 J Albrow (Belg) 9.39; 2 S Gilding (Norw) 10.98. HJ: 1 J Albrow (Belg) 1.45. PV: 1 G Cooke (Edin) 2.80. LJ: 1 J Albrow (Belg) 4.93. TJ: 1 T Howell (Walton) 9.65. SP: 1 J Bate (Traff) 10.04; 2 J Albrow (Belg) 9.65



W45:

Tracey Milward retained her 60m title in a PB 8.41 and also won the 400m in an indoor PB of 62.75 while another impressive double winner was Nikki Sturzaker, who took the plaudits at 800m and 1500m.

World Masters outdoor bronze medallist Karen Burles was a clear winner of the 200m in an indoor PB 26.63 which came within 0.3 of the UK record.

60: 1 T Milward (Ross) 8.41; 2 L Marsh (Pit) 8.69; 3 C Sciberras (G&G) 8.96. 200: 1 K Burles (Read) 26.63; 2 L Marsh (Pit) 28.63. 400: 1 T Milward (Ross) 62.75; 2 C Smith (PNV) 63.34. 800: 1 N Sturzaker (Herne H) 2:32.34. 1500: 1 N Sturzaker (Herne H) 5:12.28. PV: 1 S Gonzalez Betancourt (SB) 2.80; 2 H Fox (Linc W) 2.10. LJ: 1 C Sciberras (G&G) 4.47



W50:

Michelle Thomas, who holds the UK W45 200m record, gained a 8.40 and 27.86 sprint double.

Paula Williams, who was a metre back in second, went one better in the hurdles and her 9.71 moved her to third all-time in the UK but even more noteworthy was her 13.05m throw in the shot as that added 42 centimetres to Carol Parker’s UK record.

European road masters medallist Grazia Manzotti was the pick of all the women’s walkers with a 17:19.39 3000m.

Reigning World and European pole vault champion Irie Hill, who can compete in the W55 age group next winter, gained a high jump and pole vault double.

60: 1 M Thomas (Bir) 8.40; 2 P Williams (Strat) 8.52; 3 K Miles (Win) 8.65; 4 A Saunders (Pend) 8.69; 5 S Dooley (SMR) 9.45. 200: r2: 1 M Thomas (Bir) 27.86; 2 A Saunders (Pend) 29.13. 1500: 1 S Robson 5:36.78. 60H: 1 P Williams 9.71. 3000W: 1 G Manzotti (Ton) 17:19.39. HJ: 1 I Hill (Mid M) 1.35. PV: 1 I Hill (Mid M) 2.80. LJ: 1 A Saunders (Pend) 4.26. TJ: 1 A Broadhurst (Wrex) 8.97. SP: 1 P Williams (Strat) 13.05; 2 S McGrath (C&C) 9.93; 3 A Broadhurst (Wrex) 9.91



W55:

There was a 8.86/28.99 sprint double for Juliet Sidney while Alison Murray took high jump and pole vault titles while Lisa Webb was a clear winner of the W50 plus 1500m.

60: 1 J Sidney (Newp) 8.86; 2 F Steele (Law) 9.11; 3 A Virgo (RSC) 9.27; 4 M Wakefield (Oxf C) 9.50; 5 L Kirby (Parc BB) 9.51; 6 D Casson (Long) 9.61. 200: 1 J Sidney (Newp) 28.99; 2 F Steele (Law) 29.63; 3 A Virgo (RSC) 31.16; 4 L Kirby (Parc BB) 31.78. 800: 1 K Scott (Steel) 2:49.78. 1500: 1 L Webb (SB) 5:34.43. HJ: 1 A Murray (HW) 1.25. PV: 1 A Murray (HW) 2.40



W60:

Having run a 2:24.26 800m last winter in finishing second in the European masters, and entering the W60 age group a few weeks earlier than here, there seemed little doubt that Virginia Mitchell would eradicate Yvonne Crilly’s UK mark of 2:35.91 and Spaniard Maria Esther Pedrosa Carrete’s world mark of 2:35.22.

She duly obliged with a solo 2:32.81 in her opening race of the winter.

Last year she won the European masters W55 title at 400m in 63.03 which meant Caroline Powell’s nine year-old world and British mark of 64.76 looked achievable the following day and she looked on target for 300 metres but had to settle for 65.97 and go a very clear second on the UK all-time lists.

The 2018 European champion Kirstin King won the 60m in 8.62 to go reasonably close to her UK mark of 8.52 (a time that would have medalled in the W40-W55 categories) and she also gained a 200m title in 29.17 to go reasonably close to Powell’s UK mark of 28.95.

World masters outdoor runner-up Sue Frisby was a clear winner of the hurdles while Melanie Garland won the long jump with a 4.22m leap and the triple jump with 8.75m.

60: 1 K King (Brack) 8.62; 2 E Maguire (IRL) 9.10; 3 E Font Freide (AFD) 9.14; 4 J Ellacott (Rad) 9.23; 5 M Garland (Worc) 9.39; 6 A Bryant (FoD) 9.60; 7 A Kelly (Giff N) 9.78; 8 J Nottingham (Diss) 9.82. Ht1: 1 E Font Freide (AFD) 9.12; 2 J Ellacott (Rad) 9.25; 3 A Bryant (FoD) 9.71; 4 J Nottingham (Diss) 9.80; 5 S Richardson (York) 10.04; 6 J Pryce (RSC) 10.09. Ht2: 1 K King (Brack) 8.64; 2 E Maguire (IRL) 9.16; 3 M Garland (Worc) 9.41; 4 A Kelly (Giff N) 9.72; 5 L Willis (R&N) 10.10; 6 C St. John-Coleman (Chelm) 10.25; 7 G Clarke (Ryst) 10.29. 200: r2: 1 K King (Brack) 29.17; 2 E Maguire (iRL) 29.70; 3 M Garland (Worc) 32.06; 4 A Bryant (FoD) 32.91; 5 J Nottingham (Diss) 33.14. 400: r2: 1 V Mitchell (G&G) 65.97; 2 C Anthony (St Ed) 74.36; 3 J Nottingham (Diss) 78.99. 800: 1 V Mitchell (G&G) 2:32.81; 2 E Hausler (Newmkt J) 2:48.07; 3 K Brooks (Corby) 2:48.80; 4 C Anthony (St Ed) 2:51.34. 1500: 1 E Hausler (Newmkt J) 5:44.22. 60H: 1 S Frisby (Leic C) 10.32; 2 G Clarke (Ryst) 12.83. HJ: 1 E Maguire (IRL) 1.38; 2 M Garland (Worc) 1.25; 3 S Richardson (York) 1.15; 4 G Clarke (Ryst) 1.15. LJ: 1 M Garland (Worc) 4.22; 2 D Timmis (Linc W) 3.56; 3 C St. John-Coleman (Chelm) 3.49; 4 S Richardson (York) 3.46; 5 G Clarke (Ryst) 3.43. TJ: 1 M Garland (Worc) 8.75; 2 J Pryce (RSC) 8.50; 3 L Willis (R&N) 7.39. SP: 1 C Cameron (VPCG) 9.48; 2 J Roginski (Harb) 9.00; 3 J Wilson (Read) 8.62; 4 H Barker (Leeds C) 7.64

W65:

World masters outdoor hurdles champion Carole Filer won a high and long jump double and her 4.01m leap in the latter was another UK record to add to her W60 marks.

Alison Bourgeois, the reigning World Masters outdoor 800m and European indoor 800m and 1500m winner, picked up another two middle distance titles unopposed and next summer she enters the W70 category.

Another world champion Sue Yeomans predictably won the pole vault with a 2.30m leap and as she hits the W70 category next month and has a season’s best of 2.40m, the current world mark of 2.33m looks achievable at the World Masters in Torun a few days after her birthday.

Hilary West won a 60m and 400m double while Nicola Buckwell did likewise at 200m and the hurdles.

60: 1 H West (Macc) 10.57. 200: 1 N Buckwell (Newp) 34.90. 400: 1 H West (Macc) 83.99. 800: 1 A Bourgeois (EMAC) 2:51.80. 1500: 1 A Bourgeois (EMAC) 5:59.60. 60H: 1 N Buckwell (Newp) 13.40; 2 J Ashton (Wit) 13.99. HJ: 1 C Filer (Norw) 1.20; 2 L Moore-Fox (IRL) 1.05. PV: 1 S Yeomans (St Alb) 2.30. LJ: 1 C Filer (Norw) 4.01; 2 N Buckwell (Newp) 3.22; 3 L Moore-Fox (IRL) 2.28. TJ: 1 L Moore-Fox (IRL) 6.26. SP: 1 L Moore-Fox (IRL) 7.82; 2 J Ashton (Wit) 7.17; 3 N Buckwell (Newp) 6.37

W70:

The world masters heptathlon champion Caroline Marler, who set her 800m PB of 2:06.9 in the 1976 Olympic Trials heats (under her maiden name Falla) and ranked in the UK top 10 that year, again showed her versatility by winning four golds. She was first at the high jump, shot, hurdles and 200m and was equal second in the 60 metres behind Georgina Smith.

Double world medallist Emily McMahon, who she shared second place with in the 60m, won the long jump.

Nancy Hitchmough, a regular world and European medallist all the way back to the 1990’s, made her first Championships appearance wince 2019 and won a 800m and 1500m double.

60: 1 G Smith (N’pton) 10.44; 2 E McMahon (E&H) 10.60; 2 C Marler (Otl) 10.60. 200: 1 C Marler (Otl) 35.64; 2 J Kelsall (Burt) 39.45. 800: 1 N Hitchmough (D&S) 3:27.34. 1500: 1 N Hitchmough (D&S) 6:51.67. 60H: 1 C Marler (Otl) 13.28. HJ: 1 C Marler (Otl) 1.05. LJ: 1 E McMahon (E&H) 2.97; 2 J Kelsall (Burt) 2.83. SP: 1 C Marler (Otl) 7.97



W75:

Angela Copson, one of Britain’s greatest ever athletes in the W55 plus age groups, turned 75 last summer, and she set her first indoor record in the W75 age group as her 3:21.32 800m clocking took over 15 seconds off of Kathleen Stewart’s mark but fell five seconds short of American Jeanne Daprano’s 11 year-old world record.

60: 1 M Parker (N Masters) 15.27; 2 D Marler (Swan) 15.84. 800: 1 A Copson (R&N) 3:21.32. LJ: 1 D Marler (Swan) 1.57. TJ: 1 D Marler (Swan) 4.04. SP: 1 M Parker (N Masters) 4.94



W80:

Kathleen Stewart lost a W75 800m record over the weekend but gained 200m and 400m titles while another multi winner was Iris Holder who won golds in the 60m and long and triple jumps.

60: 1 I Holder (Worc) 12.14. 200: 1 K Stewart (NSP) 42.44. 400: 1 K Stewart (NSP) 1:40.36. 800: 1 I Hornsey (FVS) 4:32.25; 2 B Stracey (Linc W) 5:18.15. 1500: 1 B Stracey (Linc W) 11:20.51. LJ: 1 I Holder (Worc) 2.30. TJ: 1 I Holder (Worc) 5.51

W85:

Dot Fraser, a former European W80 winner, made her debut as a W85 indoors and her 14.65, her quickest 60m time for four years, clipped Mary Wixey’s 16 year-old mark by a hundredth of a second and she also set an inaugural British mark of 61.37 at 200 metres.

60: 1 D Fraser (Linc W) 14.65. 200: 1 D Fraser (Linc W) 61.37

Full results are on Power of 10 here

UK ATHLETICS INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, Birmingham, February 18-19

For a full report click here

Men: 60: 1 R Prescod (E&H) 6.54; 2 J Azu (Card) 6.57; 3 E Amo-Dadzie (WG&EL) 6.61; 4 A Robertson (Sale) 6.62; 5 O Bromby (Soton) 6.62; 6 J Efoloko (Sale) 6.66; 7 A Thomas (Brack) 6.71. SF1: 1 J Azu (Card) 6.63; 2 E Amo-Dadzie (WG&EL) 6.65; 3 O Edoburun (SB) 6.75; 4 D Offiah (TVH) 6.76; 5 N Walsh (Sale) 6.78; 6 J Lawrence (Bir) 6.79; 7 O Esan (Craw) 6.87; 8 M Aminu (Tel) 6.89. SF2: 1 R Prescod (E&H) 6.60; 2 A Robertson (Sale) 6.62; 3 O Bromby (Soton) 6.67; 4 M Odamtten (WG&EL, U20) 6.70; 5 S Baffour (Cov) 6.79; 6 K Oludoyi (Harrow) 6.82; 7 D Hammond (Card) 6.83; 8 T Panton (Woking) 6.91. SF3: 1 J Efoloko (Sale) 6.74; 2 A Thomas (Brack) 6.74; 3 S Gordon (Card) 6.76; 4 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 6.80; 5 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 6.85; 6 M Brown (Mil K) 6.86; 7 K Gowan-Wade (B&B) 6.92. Ht1: 1 J Efoloko (Sale) 6.71; 2 C Dobson (Col H) 6.74; 3 D Hammond (Card) 6.84; 4 T Panton (Woking) 6.90; 5 J Smith (B&W) 6.95. Ht2: 1 J Azu (Card) 6.73; 2 D Offiah (TVH) 6.83; 3 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 6.85; 4 O Esan (Craw) 6.88; 5 A Cross (C&C) 6.94. Ht3: 1 E Amo-Dadzie (WG&EL) 6.72; 2 O Edoburun (SB) 6.75; 3 K Oludoyi (Harrow) 6.77; 4 S Baffour (Cov) 6.79; 5 J Brown (Card) 6.91. Ht4: 1 A Robertson (Sale) 6.66; 2 O Bromby (Soton) 6.73; 3 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 6.80; 4 M Aminu (Tel) 6.87. Ht5: 1 A Thomas (Brack) 6.75; 2 M Odamtten (WG&EL, U20) 6.79; 3 N Walsh (Sale) 6.84; 4 K Gowan-Wade (B&B) 6.85; 5 M Brown (Mil K) 6.90. Ht6: 1 R Prescod (E&H) 6.76; 2 S Gordon (Card) 6.77; 3 J Lawrence (Bir) 6.80; 4 J Broome (Sale) 6.92; 5 B Cronin (Walton, U20) 6.94

200: 1 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 21.10; 2 S Baffour (Cov) 21.16; 3 D Kinlock (Croy) 21.46; 4 D Patterson (Glas Sc Sp, U20) 21.78. SF1: 1 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 21.23; 2 D Patterson (GSOS) 21.53; 3 D Offiah (TVH) 21.56. SF2: 1 B Snaith 21.34; 2 M Fotheringham 21.80; 3 B Whitehead 21.89. SF3: 1 Baffour 21.22; 2 Kinlock 21.26; 3 K Aiken 21.47. Ht1: 1 A Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 21.40; 2 M Fotheringham (Jag) 21.54. Ht2: 1 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 21.50; 2 B Snaith (NEB) 21.53; 3 D Offiah (TVH) 21.70. Ht3: 1 S Baffour (Cov) 21.51; 2 E Blackman (Corby) 21.66. Ht5: 1 D Patterson (Glas Sc Sp, U20) 21.84; 2 B Cronin (Walton, U20) 21.96

400: 1 S Reardon (B&B) 46.96; 2 B Higgins (Shef/Dearn) 47.07; 3 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 47.14; 4 L Davey (NEB) 47.49; 5 J Brier (Swan) 47.92. SF1: 1 J Brier (Swan) 47.00; 2 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 47.29; 3 B Stickings (B&B) 48.41; 4 C Bailey (Ips) 48.45. SF2: 1 A Haydock-Wilson (WSEH) 46.96; 2 D Putnam (B&B) 47.40; 3 S Lunt (Wirr, U20) 48.36; 4 K Metzger (Traff) 48.62; 5 E Greatrex (WG&EL) 48.68. Ht1: 1 J Brier (Swan) 47.46; 2 B Stickings (B&B) 48.21; 3 O Okoh (Chelm, U20) 48.27. Ht2: 1 L Thompson (Shef/Dearn) 48.18; 2 S Lunt (Wirr, U20) 48.44; 3 M Fagbenle (Harrow) 48.53; 4 P Seema Roca (B&B) 48.72. Ht3: 1 A Haydock-Wilson (WSEH) 47.68; 2 B Higgins (Shef/Dearn) 47.86; 3 B Hawkes (Leam) 48.72. Ht4: 1 S Reardon (B&B) 47.43; 2 L Davey (NEB) 47.52; 3 C Bailey (Ips) 48.02; 4 E Greatrex (WG&EL) 48.67; 5 M Overall (Craw) 48.72. Ht5: 1 D Putnam (B&B) 48.02; 2 K Metzger (Traff) 48.24; 3 S Derbyshire (Stoke) 48.30

800: 1 G Learmonth (Lass) 1:47.43; 2 B Claridge (Abing) 1:48.06; 3 J McMurray (St Alb) 1:49.42; 4 S Wiggins (SB) 1:50.34; 5 A Harrington (B&B) 1:50.53; 6 B Murphy (Ton) 1:50.55. Ht1: 1 G Learmonth (Lass) 1:48.69; 2 B Murphy (Ton) 1:49.49; 3 S Wiggins (SB) 1:49.64; 4 A Harrington (B&B) 1:49.76. Ht2: 1 B Claridge (Abing) 1:50.64; 2 J McMurray (St Alb) 1:50.78; 3 D Locke (Card) 1:50.96; 4 A Parkinson (Corby) 1:51.33

1500: 1 N Gourley (Giff N) 3:41.20; 2 G Mills (Phoe) 3:42.87; 3 B Moore (WSEH) 3:47.74; 4 T Bilyard (Gt Yar) 3:49.16

3000: 1 J West (Ton) 7:49.78; 2 O Perrin (Menai) 7:50.86; 3 C Wheeler (MKDP) 7:51.80; 4 H McLuckie (SB) 7:55.82; 5 A Manthorpe (Shef/Dearn) 7:56.60; 6 A Fogg (Cov) 8:00.39; 7 B Potrykus (WG&EL) 8:09.46; 8 G Wheeler (MKDP) 8:10.65; 9 A Kinloch (Ton) 8:17.74

60H: 1 D King (Ply) 7.62; 2 A Pozzi (Strat) 7.81; 3 C Fillery (WG&EL) 7.93; 4 M Perera (Harrow) 7.96; 5 T Wilcock (Northampton) 7.97. Ht1: 1 C Holder (Sutt) 8.07; 2 J Porter (Bir) 8.12; 3 W Adeyeye (NEB) 8.47; 4 S Bates (Nun) 8.48; 5 D Aryeetey (Harrow) 8.50; 6 C Roe (Cov) 8.60. Ht2: 1 C Fillery (WG&EL) 7.97; 2 T Wilcock (N’pton) 7.98; 3 J Cover (Bath) 8.55; 4 D Naylor (C&N) 8.68; 5 O Sproston (Stoke) 8.71; 6 T Clayden (Ply) 8.94. Ht3: 1 M Perera (Harrow) 8.02; 2 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 8.07; 3 M Griffin (Bir) 8.46; 4 C Mitchell (Prest) 8.62; 5 O Adnitt (KuH) 8.65. Ht4: 1 D King (Ply) 7.65; 2 A Pozzi (Strat) 7.80; 3 R Cottell (B&B) 8.14; 4 E Bradley (W Ches) 8.14; 5 L Reveley (J&H) 8.46; 6 W Hodi (Liv H) 8.58

3000W: 1 C Wilkinson (E&H) 11:00.98; 2 C Snook (AFD) 11:57.16; 3 L Legon (Bexley) 12:44.21; 4 T Partington (Manx) 12:49.00; 5 G Wilkinson (E&H) 13:29.40; 6 M Crane (Bexley) 13:32.50 HJ: 1 W Grimsey (WG&EL) 2.16; 2 D Duruaku (Harrow) 2.12; 3 A Coward (SB) 2.12; 4 J Clarke-Khan (TVH) 2.08; 4 K Jack (SB, U20) 2.08; 6 L Ball (Yate, U20) 2.08; 7 K Aguocha (B&B) 2.04 PV: 1 C Myers (Birt) 5.05; 2 E Bradley (W Ches) 4.90; 2 R Nairne (Jag) 4.90; 2 J Phipps (Bir) 4.90; 5 G Heppinstall (Shef/Dearn) 4.90; 5 J Watson (Bir) 4.90; 7 T Walley (Wrex) 4.90; 8 J Lister (Harrow) 4.60 LJ: 1 R Banigo (Sale) 7.85; 2 J Roach (Harrow) 7.53; 3 S Khogali (WG&EL) 7.45; 4 P Ogun (Croy) 7.35; 5 O Adepegba (NEB, U20) 7.34; 6 J Lelliott (Harrow) 7.26 TJ: 1 J Bright-Davies (TVH) 16.05; 2 S Okome (Sale) 15.40; 3 M Nevers (Notts) 15.32; 4 D Akinradewo (Traff, U20) 15.13; 5 J Gilkes (Cov) 15.00; 6 J Woods (SB) 14.72 SP: 1 S Lincoln (York) 20.36; 2 Y Zatat (WG&EL) 18.47; 3 P Swan (Corn) 17.39; 4 L Byng (Strat) 17.31; 5 G Hyde (Harrow) 16.17; 6 G Beard (NEB, M40) 16.10; 7 Z Davies (Harrow) 15.29; 8 A McInroy (SB, M35) 14.30 Women:

60: 1 D Neita (Camb H) 7.17; 2 A Philip (NEB) 7.21; 3 A Rees (Edin) 7.30; 4 J Eze (Gate, U20) 7.31; 5 B Williams (E&H) 7.34; 6 C Pemberton (Bir) 7.36; 7 L Ashmeade (Wake) 7.46; 8 T Powell (Manc H) 7.49. SF1: 1 D Neita (Camb H) 7.18; 2 B Williams (E&H) 7.31; 3 C Pemberton (Bir) 7.42; 4 T Powell (Manc H) 7.43; 5 A Bell (Jag) 7.46; 6 S Malone (Jag) 7.55; 7 D Kuypers (B&B) 7.59. SF2: 1 J Eze (Gate, U20) 7.37; 2 L Ashmeade (Wake) 7.45; 3 E Turner (M&M) 7.54; 4 E Carr (Mil K) 7.60; 5 E Bandy (Herts P) 7.61; 6 S Skervin (Notts) 7.65; 7 S Blackwood (C&C, U20) 7.75. SF3: 1 A Philip (NEB) 7.25; 2 A Rees (Edin) 7.28; 3 D Walker (Bir) 7.43; 4 E Modeste (E&H) 7.62; 5 B Ironside (B’mth) 7.63; 6 N Costley (Herne H, U20) 7.65; 7 M Angelo (Leeds C, U20) 7.65; 8 S Grace (Norw) 7.69. Ht1: 1 B Williams (E&H) 7.38; 2 S Skervin (Notts) 7.64; 3 M Angelo (Leeds C, U20) 7.67; 4 J Eduwu (S Lon, U20) 7.68; 5 S Zintchem (Hallam) 7.76. Ht2: 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow, U20) 7.43; 2 C Pemberton (Bir) 7.48; 3 A Bell (Jag) 7.51; 4 D Kuypers (B&B) 7.61; 5 E Modeste (E&H) 7.62. Ht3: 1 D Walker (Bir) 7.45; 2 L Ashmeade (Wake) 7.46; 3 T Powell (Manc H) 7.49; 4 E Carr (Mil K) 7.62; 5 L Evans (B&B) 7.67. Ht4: 1 J Eze (Gate, U20) 7.36; 2 S Grace (Norw) 7.59; 3 E Bandy (Herts P) 7.62; 4 S King (Herne H, U20) 7.63; 5 A Babalola (WSEH) 7.65; 6 D Aderinto (Camb H) 7.67. Ht5: 1 D Neita (Camb H) 7.37; 2 B Ironside (B’mth) 7.56; 3 S Blackwood (C&C, U20) 7.72; 4 G Datey (WG&EL, U20) 7.78. Ht6: 1 A Rees (Edin) 7.28; 2 E Turner (M&M) 7.56; 3 N Costley (Herne H, U20) 7.63; 4 F Cowan (Jag) 7.78. Ht7: 1 A Philip (NEB) 7.44; 2 S Malone (Jag) 7.55; 3 J Henry (VPCG) 7.73; 4 A Brown (S Lon, U20) 7.73. 200: 1 S Eduan (Sale, U20) 23.49; 2 H Brier (Swan) 23.60; 3 H Williams (Herts P) 23.77; 4 S Walton (Horw, U20) 23.94; 5 H Longden (Card) 24.00. SF1: 1 H Williams (Herts P) 23.60; 2 H Longden (Card) 23.66; 3 A Sibbons (NEB) 24.00; 4 L Evans (B&B) 24.28; 5 B Ironside (B’mth) 24.50. SF2: 1 H Brier (Swan) 23.56; 2 S Eduan (Sale, U20) 23.58; 3 S Walton (Horw, U20) 23.71; 4 E Bandy (Herts P) 24.34; 4 E Blakey (Der) 24.70. Ht1: 1 S Walton (Horw, U20) 24.31; 2 A Sibbons (NEB) 24.33; 3 E Bandy (Herts P) 24.33; 2 S Eduan (Sale, U20) 24.47; 4 N Kihuyu (Hallam, U20) 24.82. Ht2: 1 H Williams (Herts P) 23.92; 3 L Evans (B&B) 24.64; 5 E Blakey (Der) 24.70. Ht3: 1 H Brier (Swan) 24.07; 2 H Longden (Card) 24.07; 3 B Ironside (B’mth) 24.28; 4 G Datey (WG&EL, U20) 24.92 400: 1 A Pipi (E&H) 52.52; 2 L Nielsen (E&H) 52.90; 3 C McAulay (Traff) 52.98; 4 H Kelly (Bolt) 53.78; 5 N Kendall (TVH) 54.09; 6 M Abichi (E&H) 55.09. SF1: 1 C McAulay (Traff) 53.39; 2 H Kelly (Bolt) 53.73; 3 M Abichi (E&H) 54.03; 4 E Newnham (SB, U20) 54.71; 5 T McHugh (Sale) 54.98; 6 J Tappin (TVH) 56.17. SF2: 1 A Pipi (E&H) 53.40; 2 H McLean (SB) 54.05; 3 A Nemits (Wig D, U20) 55.23; 4 S Banjo (NEB) 55.48; 5 R Callan (Jag) 55.88; 6 E Blakey (Der) 56.11. SF3: 1 L Nielsen (E&H) 52.99; 2 N Kendall (TVH) 53.61; 3 S Bundy-Davies (Traff) 54.65; 4 F Roberts (Card) 55.62; 5 S Harry (Belg) 55.96; 6 E Sisson (Charn, U20) 56.55. Ht1: 1 H McLean (SB) 54.63; 2 S Banjo (NEB) 54.88; 3 T McHugh (Sale) 55.09; 4 S Harry (Belg) 55.24. Ht2: 1 A Pipi (E&H) 53.98; 2 E Newnham (SB, U20) 55.28. Ht3: 1 L Nielsen (E&H) 54.51; 2 S Bundy-Davies (Traff) 54.68; 3 E Sisson (Charn, U20) 55.82; 4 J Tappin (TVH) 56.18. Ht4: 1 N Kendall (TVH) 53.89; 2 H Kelly (Bolt) 54.00; 3 M Abichi (E&H) 54.04; 4 F Roberts (Card) 55.02; 5 E Alderson (Liv H) 56.37. Ht5: 1 C McAulay (Traff) 53.63; 2 A Nemits (Wig D, U20) 55.46; 3 R Callan (Jag) 55.66; 4 E Blakey (Der) 55.66 800: 1 I Boffey (E&H) 2:03.27; 2 J Selman (Fife) 2:03.68; 3 A Ives (Bas, U20) 2:03.97; 4 G Finch (BMH) 2:04.61; 5 E Greenway (Clee, U20) 2:05.52; 6 J Cherry (VPCG) 2:05.77. Ht1: 1 J Selman (Fife) 2:03.96; 2 S Driscoll (Liv H) 2:06.16; 3 B Ansell (Jag) 2:06.62; 4 R Hawker (Card) 2:08.08; 5 J Martin (KuH) 2:09.18. Ht2: 1 A Ives (Bas, U20) 2:05.03; 2 G Finch (BMH) 2:05.18; 3 J Cherry (VPCG) 2:05.67; 4 G Vans Agnew (Craw) 2:08.17; 5 A Stratton (B’burn, U20) 2:09.87; 6 L Creasey (M’bro, U20) 2:10.81. Ht3: 1 I Boffey (E&H) 2:05.06; 2 E Greenway (Clee, U20) 2:05.52; 3 H Cameron (A’deen) 2:05.71; 4 M Hudson (Der) 2:05.78; 5 A Lloyd (Wig D, U20) 2:07.34; 6 I Downes (Shrews, U20) 2:08.81 1500: 1 E Baker (SB) 4:06.73; 2 K Snowden (Herne H) 4:06.98; 3 E Wallace (Giff N) 4:09.22; 4 K Mhlanga (Herts P) 4:21.09; 5 A Wright (Phoe) 4:21.35; 6 L Church (Read) 4:21.66; 7 H Anderson (E Kilb) 4:23.45; 8 A Mann (Win, U20) 4:23.97; 9 E Simpson (Shef/Dearn) 4:26.33. Ht1: 1 K Snowden (Herne H) 4:20.74; 2 K Mhlanga (Herts P) 4:21.07; 3 L Church (Read) 4:22.95; 4 A Wright (Phoe) 4:24.65; 5 H Anderson (E Kilb) 4:26.05; 6 E Lowery (Vale R) 4:27.11; 7 I Cotham (W&B) 4:27.35; 8 E Marmion-Williams (Kett) 4:28.42. Ht2: 1 E Baker (SB) 4:23.82; 2 E Wallace (Giff N) 4:23.90; 3 E Simpson (Shef/Dearn) 4:24.87; 4 A Mann (Win, U20) 4:26.87; 7 S Livingstone (Exe, U20) 4:32.25; 8 L Hackett (W&B, U20) 4:33.63 3000: 1 Melissa Courtney-Bryant 8:50.76; 2 Hannah Nuttall 8:50.85; 3 Eloise Walker 9:00.53; 4 Amy-Eloise Markovc 9:00.87; 5 Izzy Fry 9:01.13; 6 Saskia Millard 9:17.72; 7 Ellie Wallace 9:19.25; 8 Elsa Palmer 9:20.93; 9 Philippa Stone 9:31.63; 10 Bryony Gunn 9:36.84 60H: 1 C Sember (WG&EL) 8.10; 2 M Jessop (SB) 8.26; 3 A Barrett (Traff) 8.32; 4 M McIntosh (Harrow, U20) 8.36; 5 M Cluley (B&B) 8.45; 6 H Mills (And) 8.49; 7 J Duncton (Bir, U20) 8.50. Ht1: 1 M Jessop (SB) 8.39; 2 H Mills (And) 8.49; 3 A Broadbelt-Blake (TVH, W35) 8.55; 4 D Hales (Tel) 8.66; 5 J Self (B&B, U20) 8.75; 6 V Morgan (KuH) 8.76; 7 S Gammell (Wat, U20) 8.84; 8 P King (Have, U20) 8.87. Ht2: 1 C Sember (WG&EL) 8.25; 2 J Smith (WSEH) 8.50; 3 A Davies (B&B) 8.54; 4 J Davidson (A’deen) 8.61; 5 L Bonsu (Croy, U20) 8.65; 6 K Slade (B’mth) 8.71; 7 K Holt (K&P, U20) 9.06. Ht3: 1 J Blundell (B&W) 8.32; 2 J Duncton (Bir, U20) 8.41; 3 M Cluley (B&B) 8.44; 4 E Nwofor (NEB) 8.52; 5 E Maughan (Bed C, U20) 8.61; 6 E Campbell (Giff N) 8.71. Ht4: 1 A Barrett (Traff) 8.32; 2 M McIntosh (Harrow, U20) 8.34; 3 L Evans (Card) 8.56; 4 G Morgan (Card Arch) 8.56; 5 C Walker (York) 8.63; 6 F Dockerty (Sale, U20) 8.74; 7 M Osola (B&W, U20) 8.88; 8 A Watson (Hart AC, U20) 9.10 HJ: 1 M Lake (WSEH) 1.90; 2 L Zialor (Mil K) 1.87; 3 K Anson (Liv H) 1.84; 4 E Madden Forman (Traff) 1.77; 5 H Ferguson (Traff, U20) 1.77; 5 L Walliker (Exe) 1.77; 7 L Evans (Card) 1.73; 8 C McGarvey (SB) 1.73; 9 G Garber (Leeds C, U20) 1.68 PV: 1 J Ive (Sutt) 4.35; 2 S Cook (Hale) 4.25; 3 J Spencer-Smith (Harrow) 4.15; 4 S Dowson (B&B) 4.05; 5 N Hooper (Bir) 4.05; 6 J Robinson (WSEH) 3.90; 7 M Bailey (Harrow) 3.90; 8 S Ashurst (Sale) 3.90; 9 F Miloro (SinA) 3.90; 10 J Carey (BWF) 3.75; 10 N Munir (Wyc P) 3.75; 12 I Smith (Stoke) 3.75; 13 E Leong (B&W) 3.60 LJ: 1 J Sawyers (Stoke) 6.73; 2 L Hadaway (York) 6.56; 3 J Smith (WSEH) 6.16; 4 L Thompson (E&H) 6.04; 5 N Manson (Giff N) 6.01; 6 B Ironside (B’mth) 5.96; 7 H Mills (And) 5.94; 8 L Fellows (WSEH, U20) 5.70 TJ: 1 M Elcock (WG&EL) 12.71; 2 L Hulland (Lough S) 12.71; 3 M Jackson (TVH) 12.46; 4 A Warre (WSEH, U20) 12.38; 5 A Gray (And, U20) 12.24; 6 M Booth (Sale, U20) 12.20; 7 L White (Ayr S, U20) 12.17; 8 M Yalekhue (Amber, U20) 12.13; 9 J Hulland (Shef/Dearn) 12.08 SP: 1 S McKinna (Gt Yar) 17.20; 2 A Strickler (TVH) 17.01; 3 S Vincent (Ports) 16.76; 4 S Thompson (Sale) 15.14; 5 T Tchoudja (Shett) 14.11; 6 J Hopkins (Chelm) 14.09; 7 C Agyepong (B&B, U20) 14.05; 8 A Kennedy (Jag, U20) 13.52; 9 H Mills (And) 13.49; 10 S Fortune (Dees) 13.19; 11 A Pawlett (Traff) 13.13; 12 A Adeniji (Harrow) 12.56; 13 O Kuponiyi (Chelm, U20) 12.03 3000W: 1 M Dunwell 13:40.33; 2 A Jennings 14:16.37; 3 E Kelly 14:28.88; 4 G Griffiths 14:34.12; 5 H Hopper 15:00.22; 6 J Nicholls 15:15.07; 7 P Spooner 15:30.81

Para men

60: 1 K Santos (Norw) 7.02; 2 Z Shaw (Clee) 7.02; 3 E Oyinbo-Coker (NEB) 7.10; 4 B Corrall (Charn) 7.93

SP: 1 A Davies (Card) 16.39

Para women:

60: 1 F Olszowka (Bexley) 8.18; 2 A Smith (G&G) 8.39; 3 H Bartlett (Norw) 8.41; 4 E O’Connell (Dac) 8.44; 5 V Levitt (Hynd) 8.71; 6 B Jackson (Harl, U20) 8.83; 7 R Scott (SNH, U20) 8.84; 8 S Kaur (B&W) 9.08.