Zola Budd’s long-standing mark falls on day two in Birmingham as Neil Gourley also underlines his growing middle distance strength

If day one of the UK Athletics Indoor Championships was dominated by the 60m sprinters, then day two saw the endurance athletes shining in the spotlight at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

A series of compelling races played out on the newly-laid track as athletes competed not just for national titles but also places on the British team bound for next month’s European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Ellie Baker usually has more of a focus on the 800m, but last year’s European 1500m finalist is looking to learn more about the longer distance. She knew from training that progress was being made but winning the British Indoor title and breaking a championships record which had stood since 1986 in the process was beyond her expectations.

The 24-year-old narrowly won a thrilling duel with Katie Snowden by clocking 4:06.73, a time which eclipsed the 4:06.87 run by Zola Budd back when these championships were staged at RAF Cosford. Snowden was fractionally behind in 4:06.98, while Erin Wallace – who had led for much of the race – was outside the European Indoor standard with a season’s best 4:09.22.

“I honestly cannot believe it,” said Baker. “I knew I was in great shape coming into the indoor season, but it hasn’t been showing in my races which for me has been super frustrating. But to come away with the championship record and my first British Championships gold, in my very first British Championships competing in the 1500m… it’s all a lot of firsts and I’m delighted with everything.

“Going into this race, I didn’t have the qualification time, so I was unsure if I would be going, so I’m ecstatic to be on the plane. I haven’t done many 1500m races and my coach wanted me to use this as a learning experience to help with my 800m performances. I think, after today, my coach will want me in the 1500m field more frequently.”

Neil Gourley is no stranger to top-level competition but has yet to grab the major prize he firmly believes is within his reach. Watching Jake Wightman – with whom he has raced since their early days in the sport – winning the world title last year has reinforced what might be possible and he has followed his team-mate’s example by placing a focus on building strength over the winter.

There are clear signs that the approach is working as the Giffnock North athlete, who moved to second on the UK all-time rankings for the mile after running 3:49 at the recent Millrose Games, came through in the closing stages to clock 3:41.20 and pip George Mills (3:42.87) to the men’s 1500m title. A season’s best of 3:47.74 gave Blake Moore bronze.

“We’ve worked a lot out in Flagstaff on getting stronger, I’ve done a lot of aerobic work and trained a little bit more like a 5km guy if anything just to try to catch up with the way the 1500m is being run in the world right now,” said Gourley, who could be seen doing a speed interval session on the track just as the crowd was filtering out of the arena at the end of the day’s action.

“It’s paying off, because even though I’ve been working on the strength stuff the speed is still there, if not better. High standards breed high standards and that’s just what’s happening at the moment.”

A European Indoor medal would bring further affirmation that the plan is working and Gourley added: “The focus is on outdoors, but there’s no reason why I can’t give a really good account of myself at the European Indoors and try to win that race.”

Guy Learmonth is another athlete seeing some hard work paying off, the Scot finally having managed to put together a solid block of training after battles with Covid and injury. Training with Justin Rinaldi’s group in Melbourne helped the 30-year-old to a fourth British indoor title as he led from gun to tape to clock 1:47.43 and hold off Ben Claridge’s personal best run of 1:48.06, with James McMurray clinching third in 1:49.42 – also a PB.

The struggles of recent years almost caused Learmonth to walk away from the sport, but instead he is facing up to competing in his fifth European Indoor Championships.

“I went out to Melbourne this winter and came back rejuvenated and ready to go out there and compete,” he said. “Something told me to keep this going and keeping going is in my DNA.”

Issy Boffey is at the other end of the experience scale, but will be looking to make the second European Indoor 800m final of her career after a closing surge took her to British Indoor victory. She made sure of her Istanbul spot with a time of 2:03.27, closely followed by defending champion Jenny Selman’s 2:03.68 and Abigail Ives’ 2:03.97.

A foot injury forced Melissa Courtney-Bryant to watch the last edition of the European Indoors from afar but the 2019 3000m bronze medallist feels she is now getting back to her best and will be in the thick of the continental action this time around.

She showed great composure to take control of the women’s 3000m with just over three laps remaining, as defending European champion and training partner Amy-Eloise Markovc slowed at the front. There was then a show of strength to hold off Hannah Nuttall, Courtney-Bryant running 8:50.76 to her opponent’s 8:50.85. Eloise Walker came through for bronze in 9:00.53 as Markovc finished fourth in 9:00.87, having set off form the gun in hot pursuit of an Istanbul qualifying mark.

The men’s contest was also a tight affair, with James West taking gold in 7:49.78 from Osian Perrin (7:50.86) and Charles Wheeler (7:51.80).

Teenager Sam Reardon is also on his way to Turkey after a memorable 400m, the teenager just having enough for victory with 46.96 as Ben Higgins (47.07) and Lee Thompson (47.14) completed the podium. World 4x400m bronze medallist Ama Pipi took the women’s contest in 52.52 from Laviai Nielsen (52.90) and Carys McAuley’s PB of 52.98.

The 200m is not contested at the major indoor championships, but that did not stop the competition from being fierce. Richard Akinyebo won men’s gold with a big PB of 21.10 from Stephen Baffour’s 21.16 best as Derek Kinlock was third in 21.46. England U20 champion Success Eduan produced a season’s best of 23.49 for women’s victory from Hannah Brier’s PB 23.60 and Hannah Williams’ best of 23.77.

Callum Wilkinson landed his first British Indoor title with a world-leading time of 11:00.98 in the men’s 3000m walk. There was a PB of 11:57.16 for Christopher Snook in second place, while Luc Legon also produced his fastest time ever for bronze with 12:44.21.

There were personal bests for the top two in the women’s walk, too, as Mia Dunwell clocked 13:40.33 and Abigail Jennings 14:16.37. Erika Kelly completed the podium with 14:28.88.

