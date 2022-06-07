Triple jumper heads quality field marks at BIG at Bedford as we run through the best of the action in the UK during the past week

For details of our overseas round-up, click here

To read separate coverage of the FBK Games at Hengelo, click here

Rabat Diamond League, click here

BoXX United Manchester Continental Tour Silver, click here

Continental Tour Gold in Ostrava, click here

BIG meet, Bedford, June 2

Olympian Ben Williams achieved a top class England Commonwealth Games qualifier of 16.82m/1.0 in the triple jump. He has only jumped further a couple of times, both in 2019. It is a UK lead for 2022.

The 2006 European silver medallist Nathan Douglas, who is 40 later in the year, set a season’s best of 15.76m in second.

Daniel Ayodele achieved the top under-17 outdoor mark of the year with a 14.13m leap.

Jahisha Thomas achieved her longest ever jump of 13.66/2.6 to win the women’s competition but the wind was over the legal limit.

Joel Clarke-Khan cleared a 2.27m PB in the high jump ahead of David Smith’s 2.25m as the pair went top of the UK rankings for 2022. It was an England Commonwealth Games qualifier for Clarke-Khan and Scottish qualifier for Smith.

Morgan Lake won the women’s contest with a 1.90m leap while Gracie Wall set a UK under-17 lead of 1.73m.

Jack Roach won the long jump with a wind-assisted 7.80/2.9 but also had a legal 7.79/0.0.

Just eight centimetres covered the top three women with Rebecca Chapman’s wind-assisted 6.33/3.1 defeating Alice Hopkins 6.27/1.0 and Molly Palmer’s 6.25/1.9 PB which is the best under-20 outdoor mark of the year.

Nicholas Percy carried on his good form with a 61.42m discus victory while Craig Murch’s 70.58m was the best of the hammer throwers.

In the junior competition, Kai Barham set a Euro under-18 qualifying standard of 71.39m.

Charlotte Payne won the women’s hammer with a 65.86m throw.

Zac Davies’ 17.15m PB headed the under-18 shot contest while Cleo Agyepong’s 16.46m won the women’s event, the latter easily breaking the European under-18 qualifying mark.

National Athletics League, June 4

Thames Valley Harriers and Windsor, Slough, Eton and Hounslow won the second round of Premiership matches.

Thames Valley won at Kingston with World Indoor shot finalist Amelia Strickler’s 17.22m giving her victory by over four metres.

Newham’s Katie Head won the hammer with 67.33m well ahead of Jessica Mayho.

The best quality track race was the 400m where Bristol’s Oliver Biddle (46.56) defeated under-20 Sam Reardon’s PB 46.69 with the latter also winning the 800m.

At Eton, Windsor made the most of their home advantage with Jacob Paul again in good form with a 50.34 hurdles victory while Amy Holder was close to her PB with a 56.39m throw.

Woodford Green with Essex Ladies provided two of the match highlights with Youcef Zatat improving his shot PB to 18.67m to strengthen his hold as Britain’s current No.2 and European junior medallist Yemi Mary John winning the 400m in a near PB 53.16.

Crawley won the National Championships match at Bedford while Portsmouth looked to have won the National one match though full results have yet to be confirmed.

Fully detailed reports and results will follow once the results have been made official and agreed by the team managers.

BMC PB Classic, Milton Keynes, June 4

Under-17 and former English Schools cross-country runner-up Henry Dover won the 1500m in a PB 3:54.95.

The fastest under-15 was Schools International cross-country runner-up Alex Lennon but his 4:08.76 was down on his ranking topping 4:05.63.

The women’s 1500m was also headed by an under-17 as the 2020 English National winner Zoe Gilbody won with a stunning 11-second PB of 4:26.12.

In third place, reigning English Schools cross-country and 1500m champion Shaikira King went under 4:30 for the first time to go top of the UK under-15 rankings.

In a mixed race, Noah Homer was third in 4:28.14 to go second in the UK under-13 boys rankings.

English National junior champion Will Barnicoat won the 3000m in 8:18.53 just ahead of South of England cross-country and English Schools 3000m champion Edward Bird’s PB 8:18.96 with third-placer Corey Campbell just missing his under-17 ranking topper with a 8:19.51.

The women’s 3000m also went the way of a National winner as Jess Bailey improved her PB to 9:19.12 to go fifth all-time in the under-17 age group. She won by 50 seconds.

Oliver Patton won the 2000 metre steeplechase in 5:52.78 for a European under-18 qualifying mark.

Olivia Brown won the 1500 metre steeplechase in 5:11.64 while Gabrielle Phelan won the 2000m steeplechase in 6:49.96 just ahead of Kiya Dee’s 6:50.37.

Over 300 athletes competed with 107 (36% of finishers) achieving PBs despite rain early on and the windy conditions throughout the day.

BMC PB Classic, Street, June 4

Ellie Wallace won the women’s 3000m in a PB 9:22.91 ahead of Schools International cross-country winner Innes Fitzgerald’s 9:27.83 debut.

Iffley Festival of Miles, Oxford, June 4

At the venue where Roger Bannister famously broke four minutes 68 years ago, NCAA Division 2 indoor 1500m champion Callum Elson, who broke four minutes this winter, won in very windy conditions in 4:02.73. Cameron Allan set a PB of 4:03.24 in second.

Isobel Ives won the women’s race in 4:44.08 from under-20 Iris Downes (4:47.03) as the latter a 2:04.44 800m performer, faded in the last 100 metres.

Six of the seven finishers set PBs and the odd one out missed it by a second.

Derek Jackson had a good attempt at his UK M70 record of 5:29.57 and was on schedule at halfway but faded in the wind with 5:33.40.

Colin Ridley was on target for the UK M60 record early on but again the conditions slowed his second half and he ended up with an outdoor PB of 5:00.57.

Clare Elms was well outside her British and former world W55 mark and despite the wind was disappointed with one of her slowest ever times but her 5:26.58 was still a world age-58 best and scored 101.91 per-cent on age-grading.

BMC Regional Races, Crownpoint, June 3

James Donald headed the 3000m in 8:10.96 while Annabel Simpson also set a PB of 9:05.41 to head European under-20 cross-country champion Megan Keith’s 10 second PB of 9:06.85 to be fastest woman.

Though well outside her indoor record (10:48.13), Fiona Matheson set a British outdoor 3000m mark of 10:57.95 to better her previous mark in the same meeting last year by a second.

It scored 103.96 per-cent on age-grading.

Under-20 Andy McGill won the 800m in a PB 1:51.93.

Aldershot Farnham & District Open, Aldershot, June 2

Stephanie Twell ran 16:00.6 in the mixed 5000m.

Luc Legon won the 5000m walk in 22:50.3.

Hercules Wimbledon 1500m night of Races, Wimbledon, June 1

Britain’s European cross-country representative Stuart McCallum won the fastest of 12 graded 1500m races with a 3:46.03 ahead of Ben Murphy’s 3:46.46 PB.

The fastest women’s time came from Maddie Deadman who ran a PB 4:21.45

Clare Elms set a world age-58 best of 5:00.07 to go top of the UK W55 rankings but just missed her sub-five target.

Watford Open, June 1

Katie Pye temporarily went top of the UK under-15 rankings with a 4:30.50 1500m PB while 16-year-old Phoebe Gill (4:20.4) set a seven second PB to go a close second in the under-17 UK rankings.

Road results

Medway 10km, Gillingham, June 5

Ben Tyler (34:10) and Victoria Croucher (42:03) gained clear victories.

Orsted Great Grimsby 10km, June 5

William Strangeway (31:55) and Laura Smith (35:05) both earned hard-fought victories with respective wins of 12 and 16 seconds.

Run Through Jubilee Bridge 10km, Runcorn, June 5

Danny Cliffe (31:30) headed the women’s race by just under three minutes while W40 Anna Begbie (40:03) had just under a minute on the rest of the women’s field.

St Annes Carnival 5km, June 3

Luke Minns (15:22) and Melissa Houghton (22:21) comfortably took the honours.

Metro Aberdeen Beach 10km, June 3

The races were led home by William Mackey (31:36) and Elaine Wilson (40:19).

Run Through Olympic Park 5km, June 3

Thirteen year-old Olivia Forrest ran her first sub-19 5km to win the women’s race in 18:55 and finish fourth overall in a race won by Thomas Palmer (17:47).

South West PB Series 5km, Bath, June 1

British Masters cross-country bronze medallist Ben Cole (14:33) won narrowly from Simon Byrne (14:36) but it was even closer in the women’s race as Katrina Entwistle and Claire Hammett shared the winning time and PB’s of 17:33 with Entwistle getting the verdict.

Off-road

Grand Union Canal Race, June 3

British 100 miles women’s record-holder Samantha Amend won the 145 mile race from Birmingham to London outright in a time of 25 hours and 45 minutes defeating the top man Ian Hammett (27:48) by over two hours.

Parkrun

Parkrun, June 4

British-based Australian Timothy Lefroy (14:47 at Dulwich) was the only runner to go sub-15 while former European cross-country champion Gemma Steel was the best of the women with a 16:25 at Watermead Country Park which placed her second overall.

The top age-graded performance appears to be 93 year-old Grace Chambers’ 49:00 at Ormeau getting 101.87%. Women took the eight best age-graded performances with W60 record-setter Fiona Matheson next best with a 19:34 at Falkirk earning 99.15%.

The 1968 and 1972 Olympic finalist Sheila Carey – now a W75 – ran 25:58 for eighth best at Hastings High School.

The top man in age-graded terms was M50 Paul Jones’ 16:05 at Isabel Trail with 93.16%.

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE