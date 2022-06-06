American runs third fastest 400m hurdles ever but doubts over correct placing of barriers may invalidate time as we present our weekly international round-up

USA and non-European meets

Music City Track Carnival, Nashville, USA, June 3-5

Olympic 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin’s season opener was a superb 51.61 for the third fastest time in history, improving the previous world lead of Britton Wilson (53.75) by well over two seconds.

It was not a perfect performance though as she stuttered at some of the hurdles.

Only McLaughlin (51.46) and Dalilah Muhammad (51.58) in the Olympic final last year have ever run quicker.

Jamaican Andranette Knight was a distant second albeit in a still fast 53.39 PB after challenging the American in the first 200m.

There were some reports that the time might not stand as one of the hurdles might not have been correctly placed but the world record-holder did not actually benefit from it and would have had to substantially change her rhythm and stride pattern.

In the women’s 100m the under-20 Tamari Davis won in a PB 10.91/0.8 to go fourth in the junior all-time lists. Marybeth Sant Price was second in 10.96 after a 10.95/1.4 heat.

Jamaican Ackeem Blake won the men’s event with a 9.92/1.4.

Brittany Brown was first in the women’s 200m in 21.99/0.5 while Josephus Lyles was the men’s winner in 20.03/0.2.

The hurdle races were won by Alaysha Johnson (12.59/-0.6) and Freddie Crittenden (13.31/1.5).

In the 800m Chris-Ann Gordon-Powell’s 1:59.52 PB edged Olivia Baker’s 1:59.80.

Briton Tom Dodd set a PB of 3:38.76 for sixth place in the 1500m while Jamaine Coleman ran a PB and Euro qualifier of 8:28.56 in the 3000m steeplechase.

There were top-class hammer victories for Brooke Andersen (77.19m) and Daniel Haugh (79.44m PB) ahead of with Rudy Winkler’s 79.06m.

Sydney McLaughlin is on another level pic.twitter.com/5iOUfD2pYV — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) June 5, 2022

Star Athletic Sprint Series, Montverde, USA, June 4

Sha’Carri Richardson won her 100m races in heavily wind-assisted 10.82/3.5 and 10.73/4.3.

Jenna Prandini was second in both races in 10.82 and 10.75 while Britain’s former European indoor champion Asha Philip ran 11.05/3.5.

Prandini won the 200m in 22.01/2.3 as hurdles world record-holder Keni Harrison clocked 22.92/3.3 in her race.

In the 400m, Briton Victoria Ohuruogu improved her PB to an UK lead 51.05 as she again beat the world qualifying mark and moved up to 19th all-time in the UK. She also ran her fastest ever 200m of 23.42/3.7.

In the men’s 100m first round, Aaron Brown clocked 9.87 /5.5) and Marvin Bracy 9.91/2.6 though Bracy clearly won the final in 9.80/2.9 ahead of Brown’s 9.91.

Olympic 200m fourth-placer Adam Gemili ran his quickest 100m time for three years with a wind-assisted 10.09 win in his race.

Brown led the 200m times though with 20.15/3.5.

Hoke Festival of Miles, St Louis, USA, June 2

Paul Ryan won the men’s race in a 3:55.95 PB with Briton Euan Makepeace seventh in a PB 3:59.92.

Kingston, Jamaica, June 4

Former world under-20 champion Briana Williams won her heat in a wind-assisted 10.91/3.4m with a 10.97 legal final victory.

Shockoria Wallace was second in 11.08.

La Classique d’Athletisme de Montreal, Montreal, Canada, June 5

Nigerian Usheoritse Itsekiri won the 100m in 10.09/0.9.

European track events

Irena Szewińska Memorial, Bydgoszcz, Poland, June 3

As expected, Poland dominated the hammer contests with Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki winning the men’s event with 80.28m from world champion Pawel Fajdek (80.19m) while seven-time global champion Anita Wlodarczyk’s 74.13m headed the women’s contest.

Tom Walsh won a high quality shot competition with 21.80m ahead of Joe Kovacs’ final round 21.76m.

World indoor champion Darlan Romani was third with 21.45m.

Chris Nilsen’s 5.80m came out on top in the pole vault.

Olympic silver medallist in the 4x400m, Tony van Diepen continued his 800m improvement with a PB 1:44.31 ahead of South African Tshepo Tshite’s 1:44.59 and Andreas Kramer’s 1:44.59.

Melissa Gonzalez set a Colombian record of 54.80 at 400m hurdles to catch Viktoriya Tkachuk’s 54.81 with her final stride.

Khalifah Rosser headed the men’s event in 48.23 with Briton Chris McAlister fourth in 50.07.

Elijah Hall-Thompson won the 100m in a PB 10.02/-0.3 though was disappointed as a sub-10 time initially showed on the scoreboard. Jeremiah Azu was second in 10.18 after a 10.22/0.3 heat.

Adelle Tracey won the women’s 800m in 2:01.57 with Elle Baker third (2:01.91) though Nicole Yeargin’s 51.38 at 400m was pipped by Lithuania’s Modesta Morauskaite’s 51.34.

Germany’s Mohamed Mohumed headed the 1500m field in 3:35.69 with Emsley Carr Mile winner Matthew Stonier setting a PB and European qualifier of 3:35.92 in finishing a close third.

Jamal Britt’s 13.35/-0.9 won the 110m hurdles ahead of Damian Czykier’s 13.36 with David King fourth in 13.64/-0.9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A D E L L E T R A C E Y (@adelletracey)

Orlen Kusocinski Memorial, Chorzow, Poland, June 5

Wojciech Nowicki, improved the world hammer lead to 81.58m ahead of France’s Quentin Bigot PB 80.55m and Pawel Fajdek’s 79.62m.

Anita Wlodarczyk also enjoyed another win with a 75.76m throw though was hard pressed by Malwina Kopron’s 75.08m.

Tom Walsh was another maintaining their winning form with a meeting record in the shot with a season’s best of 22.31m ahead of world champion Joe Kovacs’ 22.00m with home athlete Konrad Bukowiecki third with 21.66m.

Olympic hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn was a highly winner as she ran 12.43/-1.4 despite a challenging head wind three metres up on Pia Skrzyszowska’s 12.73 and Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper (12.90).

The women’s long jump was decided on countback as Milica Gardasevic 6.81m PB and took the victory from Agate de Sousa’s São Tomé and Principe national record, as the Serb’s second best 6.64m (to 6.57m) gave her victory.

Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando won the 400m with a PB 44.68.

Ethiopian Dribe Welteji headed the women’s 800m with 1:58.28 PB with Olympic fourth-placer Jemma Reekie showing improved form with a 1:58.44 in second ahead of Pole Sofia Ennaoui’s 1:58.98.

Olympic bronze medalist, Patryk Dobek showed an impressive finish in the 800m as his 1:44.49 edged France’s Benjamin Robert’s 1:44.53 and Álvaro de Arriba (1:44.85). Jamie Webb was eighth in 1:45.54.

Olympic pole vault silver medallist Chris Nilsen, cleared a meeting record 5.92m ahead of former World record-holder Renaud Lavillenie, and Pal Haugen Lillefosse Norwegian under-23 record who both cleared 5.81m.

Home athlete Natalia Kaczmarek won the 400m in 50.40 ahead of multi global champion Allyson Felix’s 50.71 with European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic third with 50.74m.

Ewa Swoboda ran an impressive season opener with a 11.08/-0.4 100m meeting record with Bianca Williams fifth in 11.44.

Brazilian Rafael Pereira’s 13.28 gave him victory in the hurdles ahead of Damian Czykier (13.35).

German Christopher Linke’s 5:40.04 won him the mile walk ahead of Olympic champion Dawid Tomala’s 5:41.83.

Andujar, Spain, June 4

Jordan Diaz set a European triple jump lead and national record of 17.30m in both the fifth and sixth round.

World indoor record-holder Hugues Fabrice Zango jumped 17.09/0.3in second.

Gabriel Kehr won the hammer with a Chilean record 77.66m.

Ukrainian Roman Kokoshko weas first in the shot with a 20.71m throw.

Mohamed Ismail from Djibouti won the steeplechase in 8:24.67.

Fatima Diame dominated the women’s long jump with a 6.76/0.2 effort.

Combined Events Team Gold, Arona, Spain, June 5

There were wins for American Chari Hawkins (6243) in the heptathlon and Swede Marcus Nilsson (8115) in the decathlon.

Britain’s former world junior champion Niamh Emerson competed in five events as she continues her comeback.

She opened with a 14.23/0.2 hurdles followed by a season’s best in the shot (13.82m) and high jump (1.85m) – the latter which headed her event and then a 25.06/-0.8 at 200m.

She jumped a season’s best of 5.93/1.5 in the long jump but did not contest the final two events after her hamstring flared up toward the end of her long jump competition.

Czech Multi-Events Championships, Prague, June 4-5

Ondrej Kopecky (coached by former world record-holder Roman Sebrle) improved his PB to 8310 points in the decathlon while the heptathlon was won by Dorota Skrivanova’s 6073 PB.

Eisenstadt, Austria, June 2

There was a top class Austrian record of 69.11m for Lukas Weisshaidinger in the discus.

The javelin saw high-class German wins for Andreas Hofmann (87.32m) and Christina Hussong (64.87m).

Israel Olatunde set an Irish under-23 record of 10.27 in the 100m heats false started in the final.

Briton Jack Lawrie was second in the 400m hurdles in a PB 50.07.

Fernanda Ribeiro Gala, Porto, June 4

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the 10,000m in a 27:09.46 PB ahead of Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera’s 27:25.47.

Filobel Women’s Gala, Greece, June 1

Kristal Awuah won the 100m in 11.40/1.1 while Mollie Caudery was third in the pole vault with 4.39m in an event won by Katerína Stefanídi’s 4.64m.

Marija Vuković won the high jump with a 1.95m leap on countback ahead of Serbian Angelina Topić (daughter of 1990 European champion Dragutin) who had three good attempts at a world under-18 best of 1.97m.

Gandia, Spain, June 3

Briton Dewi Hammond won the 100m in 10.26/1.5.

Hengelo, Netherlands, June 5

The Ethiopian men’s world 10,000m trials (held the day before the FBK Games) saw a quick 10,000m win for Selemon Barega in 26:44.73 ahead of Tadese Worku (26:45.91) and Berihu Aregawi (26:46.13) and Doha world silver medallist Yomif Kejelcha (26:49.39).

Milkesa Mengesha (27:00.24) and Tsegay Kidanu (27:16.76) completed the top six ahead of guests Eritrean Habtom Samuel 27:20.08 and Burundi´s Egide Ntakarutimana (27:24.59).

Jessheim, Norway, June 2

Ireland´s Andrew Coscoran won the 1500m in 3:36.82 while Australian Georgia Griffith led home the women’s race in 4:03.95.

Memorial Carlos Gil, Salamanca, Spain, June 4

Eusebio Caceres won a competitive long jump in 8.13/1.8) ahead of Hector Santos’s 8.10m.

Montreuil, France, June 2

Lazaro Martinez equalled his triple jump PB with a 17.30m leap ahead of Olympic champion Pedro Pablo Pichardo’s 17.18m with multi global champion Christian Taylor continuing his comeback in eighth (16.11m).

Diribe Welteji produced another sub-four in the women’s 1500m in 3:59.48.

There was a Kazakhstan record in the 5000m by Daisy Jepkemei with 14:45.69.

Renelle Lamote won the women’s 800m in 2:00.68 while Collins Kipruto took the men’s event in 1:45.22

Kenyan Cornelius Kemboi headed the 5000m in a 13:04.31 just ahead of Isaac Kimeli from Belgium’s 13:04.72.

Arthur Cisse led home the 100m in 10.06 ahead of Jimmy Vicaut’s 10.10.

Brazil’s Gabriel Constantino 13.41 110m hurdles got the better of Andy Pozzi’s 13.46

Yaime Perez won the discus competition with a 64.45m throw.

Eloise Walker set a PB of 15:31.26 for the 5000m in finishing eighth.

Osterode, Germany, June 3

Former world champion David Storl beat Scott Lincoln on countback as both threw 19.94m.

Pfingstsportfest Meet, Rehlingen, Germany, June 5

There were British wins for Scott Lincoln with 20.19m in the shot and Adam Thomas in the 100m in 10.45/-1.3.

Christin Hussong won the javelin with a 62.28m throw while Traves Smikle won the discus with 63.97m and Matt Ludwig won the pole vault with a 5.70m leap.

In the 1500 m Christoph Kessler 3:38.15 over 800 m specialist Tshepo Tshite 3:38.92. In high jump Uzbekistan´s Safina Sadullayeva 188.

Sparkassen Gala, Regensburg, Germany, June 3-4

There was a national record and world lead in the men’s 4x100m for a German team running 37.99 ahead of a B team’s 38.67.

The women’s event saw Germany run 42.54.

There were 100m final wins for Julian Wagner (10.12/0.1) and Gina Luckenkemper (11.21/0.1) though Owen Ansah ran a 10.08/0.1 German under-23 record and European standard the day before.

George Mills won the 800m in 1:48.02.

Tampere, Finland, June 1

Jessica Tappin won the 400m hurdles in 56.19.

Vari, Greece, June 2

A British 4x400m team won the race in 3:03.71 from Hungary’s 3:04.63.

Road results

Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon, Goeberha, June 4

Ethiopia’s Ftaw Zeray Bezabeh won the women’s race in 66:57 ahead of world marathon bronze medallist Helalia Johannes who at the age of 41 set a world over-40 and Namibian senior record 67:49.

Tadu Teshome was third in 67:55.

In the men’s race, Lesotho’s Namakoe Nkhasi (61:01) narrowly headed South Africa’s Melikhaya Frans (61:03) and Daniel Paulus who set a Namibian record of 61:10.

Stockholm Marathon, Sweden, June 4

Kenya’s Felix Kirwa won in 2:11:08 from Eritrea’s Merhawi Kesete’s 2:11:45 though it is believed due to errors by motorcycle police officers they may have completed a kilometre longer than the measured course.

Ethiopian debutante Tsige Haileslase won the women’s race in 2:31:48 ahead of former world under-20 cross country champion Pauline Korikwiang in 2:32:18.

USATF Women’s 6km, Canton, USA, June 4

Sub-2:20 marathon runner Keira D’Amato won the American title in 17:52 just ahead of Annie Rodenfels (17:54) with Aliphine Tuliamuk (18:08) third.

Cork Marathon, Ireland, June 5

There were victories for Tim O’Donoghue (2:18:37) and Lizzie Lee (2:44:54).

