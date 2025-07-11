BBC secures new five-year deal for UK athletics coverage

Major UK athletics events will be free-to-air for fans until 2029

Athletic Ventures and BBC Sport have announced a fresh five-year agreement to continue broadcasting the UK’s biggest athletics events, including the Novuna London Athletics Meet, until 2029.

The new deal ensures that world-class athletics will remain widely accessible to audiences across the UK, with coverage available on BBC TV, iPlayer, and the BBC Sport digital platforms. It guarantees that major UK athletics moments will stay free-to-air for fans nationwide.

The partnership will include live and highlights coverage of renowned athletics events including the Novuna London Athletics Meet (Diamond League), Novuna UK Athletics Championships and Novuna UK Athletics Indoor Championships.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport said: "Athletics holds a special place in British sport, and with so much incredible talent in Team GB and internationally right now, the competition has never been tougher. It’s fantastic that fans will be able to enjoy UK events like the amazing London Athletics Meet across our digital platforms and on free-to-air TV for another five years – no doubt we’ll see even more stars emerge."

UKA CEO Jack Buckner said: “This five-year deal is testament to our long-term vision and the proven appetite for athletics in this country. In an increasingly competitive sports market where broadcast opportunities can be short-term or uncertain, this extended partnership with BBC Sport provides exciting continuity for the sport, our athletes, and our fans.

“The BBC remains the gold standard in reach and coverage, and this agreement ensures British athletics will continue to have a strong, consistent platform to engage millions of viewers across the UK. We are also hoping that - with Government support for the bid - we can bring the 2029 World Athletics Championships back to the UK, knowing that we can give it the best possible showcase with this partnership.”

This new agreement adds to BBC Sport’s existing athletics coverage, which features events such as the Olympic Games, World Athletics Championships, European Athletics Championships, Diamond League, and the London Marathon.