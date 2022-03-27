Details from Pembury Country Park and other late winter season results include the Inter-Counties match

SIAB SCHOOLS INTERNATIONAL, Pembrey Country Park, March 26

England dominated the 2022 SIAB Schools Cross Country International as they took the six team events and 11 of the 12 available individual medals and all four individual titles on a bright, sunny day in Wales on Saturday (March 26).

Jake Meyburgh had been the only athlete this year over any age group to achieve a UK Inter-Counties, English National, English Schools and English area title but he was unable to win a sixth major title this year as English Schools runner-up Alex Lennon, who is normally in the under-15 age group to Meyburgh’s under-13, repeated his Surrey Schools victory with a 14:06 win to 14:12 in this junior boys’ race.

England took the first five places with Isaac Stabler third in 14:14 as Ireland’s Sean Corry was the best of the rest in sixth.

The only athlete to achieve an English Schools and Schools International double was junior girl Shaikira King. She used her track speed to fight off the challenge of English National champion Isabella Waugh with a 10:52 clocking to 10:55.

England took the first six places in this junior girls’ race with Isla McGowan a close third in 10:57. In seventh, Scotland’s Freya Campbell was the best non-English athlete, just ahead of Wales’ Millie Gold in eighth.

In the English Schools intermediate girls race in Kent earlier this month, English National champion Jess Bailey had fought off the challenge of Innes Fitzgerald. However Fitzgerald, who has unusually only ever raced schools races and parkruns, was a clear winner on Saturday, the biggest of the day, in 14:41 to Bailey’s 15:07.

The former English Schools and English National winner Zoe Gilbody, who is a year younger than the top two, was third in 15:16 as again England had the top six.

Wales Beca Bown in seventh and Ireland’s Clodagh Gill in eighth were the only athletes to get among the English competitors.

The English were less dominant in the intermediate boys’ contest as English National champion Robert Price, who is a year younger than most of his opponents, reversed English Schools form with Brandon Pye as he won in 20:36 and he was followed in by Ireland’s Cormac Dixon (20:42) with Pye third in 20:46.

Scotland’s Corey Campbell was a close fourth in 20:47 as England had to wait until 13th for their final scorer though they still won very easily.

England’s intermediate mixed 4x1500m relay team of Miles Waterworth, Rebecca Flaherty , Matthew Pickering and Scarlett Livingstone won in 19:59 from Ireland’s 20:25, Scotland’s 20:30 and Wales’ 20:32.

The order was slightly different in the junior relay which Finlay Goodman, Katie Webb, Ruben Price and Eva Jha combined for a 20:50 victory ahead of Ireland (21:13), Wales (21:20) and Scotland (21:40).

Inter boys (6km):

1 R Price (England, U15) 20:36; 2 C Dixon (Ireland) 20:42; 3 B Pye (England) 20:46; 4 C Campbell (Scotland) 20:47; 5 L McCay (England) 20:54; 6 C Norman (England) 21:00; 7 C Shennan (Scotland, U15) 21:06; 8 S Plummer (England, U15) 21:08; 9 B Coogan (Ireland) 21:16; 10 I Thomas (Wales, U15) 21:27; 11 D Mulrooney (Ireland) 21:30; 12 L Mallon (Ireland) 21:35; 13 J Dargan (England) 21:54; 14 O Hopkins (Ireland) 21:59; 15 A Adams (England) 22:04; 16 R Marshall (Scotland) 22:08; 17 A Nugent (Scotland, U15) 22:10; 18 C Bell (Scotland) 22:17; 19 A Breeze (Wales) 22:18; 20 A Page (Scotland) 22:19; 21 F Donoghue (Ireland) 22:20; 22 F Bruce (Wales, U15) 22:21; 23 P Farrell (Ireland) 22:23; 24 H Evans (Wales) 22:26; 25 M Knak (Scotland) 22:49; 26 G Dunne (Ireland) 23:14; 27 C Morgan (Wales) 23:26; 28 J Welsh (Wales, U15) 23:26; 29 I Bowen (Wales, U15) 23:52; 30 M Willis (Wales) 24:02; 31 A Collier (England, U15) 24:17

Junior boys (4km):

1 A Lennon (England) 14:06; 2 J Meyburgh (England, U13) 14:12; 3 I Stabler (England) 14:14; 4 G Wilson (England) 14:21; 5 A Pearson (England) 14:24; 6 S Corry (Ireland) 14:28; 7 J Wotherspoon (Scotland) 14:31; 8 W Birchall (England, U13) 14:33; 9 D O’connell (Ireland) 14:44; 10 O Head (England) 14:46; 11 E Coyle (Ireland) 14:58; 12 E Grime (England, U13) 14:59; 13 R Johnson (Ireland) 15:01; 14 A Miller (Scotland) 15:02; 15 L Murray (Ireland) 15:03; 16 D Daunt (Scotland) 15:06; 17 S Farrell (Ireland) 15:08; 18 J Sanders (Wales) 15:09; 19 L Culliton (Scotland) 15:13; 20 J Wallace (Ireland) 15:15; 21 W Coles (Wales, U13) 15:20; 22 M Jenkins (Wales) 15:20; 23 D McGuire (Scotland) 15:24; 24 T McManus (Ireland) 15:29; 25 J Alexander (Scotland) 15:35; 26 O Nash (Wales) 15:41; 27 H Turner (Wales) 15:45; 28 E Vaughan (Wales) 15:46; 29 T Robin (Scotland) 15:55; 30 G Tough (Wales, U13) 19:14

U13 (1.6km):

1 L Machado (Cardiff Archers) 5:57; 2 O Phillips (Cardiff Athletics, U11) 6:22; 3 M Hayhurst (Unatt) 6:34; 4 T Davies (Carmarthen & District Harriers, U11) 6:39; 5 G Thomas (Carmarthen & District Harriers) 6:45

Inter women (4km):

1 I Fitzgerald (England) 14:41; 2 J Bailey (England) 15:07; 3 Z Gilbody (England, U15) 15:16; 4 S Nicholls (England) 15:20; 5 H Lathwell (England) 15:27; 6 E Thomson (England) 15:29; 7 B Bown (Wales, U15) 15:47; 8 C Gill (Ireland) 15:51; 9 M Hughes (England) 15:53; 10 L Langan (England, U15) 15:59; 11 L Foster (Ireland) 16:01; 12 E Dougall (Scotland) 16:05; 13 M Thomson (Scotland) 16:10; 14 C Heggie (Scotland, U15) 16:17; 15 M McClelland-Brooks (Scotland, U15) 16:20; 16 A Teasdale (Scotland, U15) 16:28; 17 O Shepherd (Scotland, U15) 16:31; 18 J Inglis (Scotland, U15) 16:35; 19 C Jones (Wales) 16:40; 20 C Hughes (Ireland) 16:42; 21 N Dinan (Ireland) 16:59; 22 E Hughes (Ireland) 17:02; 23 M MacDuff (Wales, U15) 17:09; 24 S Knoyle (Wales) 17:12; 25 C Horne (Scotland, U15) 17:14; 26 H Wade (Ireland, U15) 17:22; 27 C Scott (Wales, U15) 17:24; 28 H Hughes (Ireland) 17:25; 29 H O’brien (Ireland) 17:34; 30 M Griffiths (Wales) 17:41; 31 L Oakenfull (Wales, U15) 18:13; 32 N Jones (Wales, U15) 19:20



Junior girls (3km):

1 S King (England) 10:52; 2 I Waugh (England) 10:55; 3 I McGowan (England) 10:57; 4 L Belshaw (England) 11:07; 5 F Woodhead (England) 11:11; 6 K Pye (England) 11:13; 7 F Campbell (Scotland) 11:14; 8 M Gold (Wales) 11:22; 9 R Simons (England) 11:27; 10 I Wharton (England) 11:29; 11 I McCarron (Ireland) 11:38; 12 L Hale (Wales, U13) 11:39; 13 E Cooney (Ireland) 11:44; 14 E Bolton (Ireland) 11:49; 15 J Hurst (Wales) 11:49; 16 N Garvey (Ireland) 11:49; 17 R Herdman (Wales) 11:49; 18 D Allen (Ireland) 11:50; 19 J Taylor (Scotland) 11:50; 20 M Hughes (Wales, U13) 11:51; 21 E McGregor (Scotland) 11:52; 22 M Pierce (Wales, U13) 11:53; 23 A Thomas (Wales) 11:59; 24 M McCourt (Wales) 12:00; 25 A Stewart (Scotland) 12:01; 26 C Scullion (Ireland) 12:01; 27 E Konig (Scotland) 12:18; 28 S Wilson (Scotland) 12:20; 29 I Cuffe (Ireland) 12:30; 30 L McPherson (Scotland) 12:32; 31 N McKinlay (Scotland) 12:36; 32 J Foster (Ireland) 12:54



U13 (1.6km): 1 G Davies (Swansea H) 6:29; 2 M Phillips (Taf Running & Orienteering Team) 6:42; 3 E Drew (Swansea H, U11) 6:48; 4 T Shelmerdine (Swansea H) 6:55; 5 L Stabler (Swansea H) 6:58

SOUTH EAST SCHOOLS’ INTER-COUNTIES YEARS 7 & 8 CHAMPIONSHIPS, Writtle, March 26

Year 7 (3.3km):

Essex won all four team titles on offer though individual wins went the way of Thomas Whorton (Year 7) and Joseph Scanes (Year 8) both of Kent in the boys races and Kitty Scott (Year 7) and Lola Roake (Year 8) both of Surrey in the girls races.

1 T Whorton (Surrey) 12:28; 2 G Gilbert (Sussex) 12:30; 3 F Lumber-Fry (Sussex) 12:37; 4 A Kadar (Surrey) 12:46; 5 H Rowbotham (Surrey) 12:53; 6 H Potton (Essex) 12:54; 7 J Shaw (Kent) 12:58; 8 J Parrott (Essex) 12:59; 9 Z Thomas (Essex) 13:00; 10 C Warren (Kent) 13:01; 11 H Leigh (Essex) 13:02; 12 N Tundervary (Essex) 13:04; 13 S Harkin (Sussex) 13:06; 14 M Adam (Kent) 13:13; 15 I Harfield (Hampshire) 13:14; 16 Z Johnson (Essex) 13:15; 17 D Arnold (Essex) 13:17; 18 O Foden (Hampshire) 13:20; 19 B Wright (Sussex) 13:26; 20 H Pawsey (Sussex) 13:28; 21 L Furby (Hampshire, U11) 13:28; 22 N Donougher (Sussex) 13:29; 23 J Emerson (Surrey) 13:30; 24 S White (Hampshire) 13:30; 25 G Vickers (Surrey) 13:31; 26 C Ugoji (Kent) 13:31; 27 A Burniston (Hampshire) 13:32; 28 T Ferreira (Essex) 13:33; 29 A Whitton (Surrey) 13:33; 30 J Bowyer (Surrey) 13:33; 31 T Emmons (Essex) 13:35; 32 T Best (Hampshire) 13:38; 33 T Newson (Essex) 13:39; 34 T Moore (Hampshire) 13:39; 35 A Morrell (Surrey) 13:40; 36 A De Koning (Essex) 13:45; 37 J Messer (Sussex) 13:48; 38 O Knipe (Hampshire) 13:48; 39 N Truter (Surrey) 13:50; 40 G Webb (Essex) 13:50; 41 L Battrum (Essex) 13:53; 42 H Wrigley (Kent) 13:54; 43 O Spence (Essex) 13:54; 44 N Gould (Essex) 13:55; 45 J Fernie (Sussex) 13:57; 46 F Shaughnessy (Surrey) 14:01; 47 A Hannah (Surrey) 14:02; 48 J Willcox (Kent) 14:03; 49 C South (Kent) 14:03; 50 M Davey (Hampshire) 14:04; 51 E Surrey (Kent) 14:07; 52 D Cumings (Surrey) 14:08; 53 D Williams (Surrey) 14:09; 54 H Morgan (Kent) 14:09; 55 H Lawrence (Kent) 14:11; 56 C Lord (Kent) 14:12; 57 J Hearn (Essex) 14:13; 58 C Overton (Surrey) 14:14; 59 T O’hanlon (Hampshire) 14:14; 60 W Sands (Kent) 14:15; 61 R Stubberfield (Essex) 14:16; 62 J Samuel (Surrey) 14:16; 63 B Skelton (Hampshire) 14:17; 64 T Gwinnell (Kent) 14:17; 65 H Harman (Hampshire) 14:17; 66 B Machleidt (Hampshire) 14:23; 67 E Delgado-howell (Sussex) 14:23; 68 R Evans (Kent) 14:27; 69 J Rushforth (Surrey) 14:28; 70 O Jeffery (Hampshire) 14:29; 71 A Taylor (Hampshire) 14:31; 72 J Presley (Hampshire) 14:32; 73 J Hanton (Kent) 14:33; 74 S Ferrell Turk (Sussex) 14:37; 75 R Sykens (Sussex) 14:40; 76 S Bailey (Kent) 14:43; 77 B Rivero (Surrey) 14:44; 78 N Pedrazas (Kent) 14:48; 79 F Roebuck (Hampshire) 14:50; 80 J Miranda (Kent) 14:58; 81 H Hunt (Sussex) 14:59; 82 A Munt (Kent) 15:44; 83 B Knott (Kent) 15:55

TEAM:

1 Essex 62

2 Sussex 79

3 Surrey 87

4 Hampshire 137

5 Kent 147

6 Essex ‘B’ 185

7 Surrey ‘B’ 249

8 Hampshire ‘B’ 309

9 Kent ‘B’ 325

10 Sussex ‘B’ 379

11 Kent ‘C’ 439

Year 8 (3.3km):

1 J Scanes (Kent) 11:43; 2 F Rowe (Essex) 11:55; 3 F McLaren (Essex) 12:24; 4 A Mizon (Essex) 12:27; 5 E Sone (Surrey) 12:29; 6 S Sanz-Kozyra (Kent) 12:32; 7 A Kelly (Essex) 12:33; 8 C Wilson (Hampshire) 12:34; 9 B Catchpole (Kent) 12:44; 10 S Noott (Hampshire) 12:48; 11 S Bennett (Sussex) 12:50; 12 H O’Shea (Surrey) 12:50; 13 T Wiles (Essex) 12:51; 14 S Murray (Hampshire) 12:54; 15 L Draper (Kent) 12:56; 16 S Sweeney (Essex) 12:56; 17 J Eida (Essex) 12:57; 18 E Wilson (Surrey) 12:59; 19 E Bertheussen (Surrey) 13:03; 20 J Hill (Kent) 13:09; 21 C Ansell (Sussex) 13:10; 22 O Wheatley (Surrey) 13:11; 23 W Bachelor (Kent) 13:11; 24 J Denslow (Sussex) 13:12; 25 T Olajide (Essex) 13:12; 26 H Smeeton (Sussex) 13:13; 27 H Stockill (Essex) 13:14; 28 J Hardland (Sussex) 13:15; 29 T Holland (Surrey) 13:15; 30 N Mavrovitis (Surrey, U15) 13:16; 31 A Ganchev (Essex) 13:17; 32 A Roberts (Sussex) 13:17; 33 J Shepard (Hampshire) 13:18; 34 H Lamb (Surrey) 13:18; 35 S Reynolds (Essex) 13:19; 36 M Orchard (Surrey) 13:23; 37 S Phillips (Surrey) 13:24; 38 A Everitt (Kent) 13:24; 39 T Alder (Essex) 13:26; 40 N Jones (Essex) 13:27; 41 A Claudet (Surrey) 13:28; 42 L Matthews (Sussex) 13:29; 43 O Darcey (Surrey) 13:29; 44 H Greenfield-gormer (Essex) 13:30; 45 R Gawler (Kent) 13:34; 46 H Day (Essex) 13:37; 47 S Fossa (Hampshire) 13:38; 48 C Ganson (Kent) 13:39; 49 T Cherry (Sussex) 13:39; 50 A Whitelock (Kent) 13:40; 51 A Walker (Surrey) 13:40; 52 O Maranzaon (Sussex) 13:41; 53 N Swainson (Kent) 13:41; 54 D Morrison (Surrey) 13:41; 55 T Lashmar (Essex) 13:42; 56 D Francis (Kent) 13:43; 57 A Holman (Hampshire) 13:44; 58 W Tilson (Essex) 13:47; 59 L Hutchinson (Hampshire) 13:51; 60 C Eagle (Essex) 13:53; 61 N Thompson (Kent) 13:53; 62 E Hanlon (Kent) 13:54; 63 H Orme (Sussex) 13:56; 64 B O’Grady (Kent) 13:56; 65 P Fitzmaurice (Kent) 14:08; 66 W Roeser (Surrey) 14:10; 67 R Barra (Sussex) 14:12; 68 C Lynch (Kent) 14:13; 69 E Byfield (Kent) 14:14; 70 O Regan (Kent, U15) 14:18; 71 A Latchford (Sussex) 14:29; 72 L Shattock (Hampshire) 14:44; 73 L Chaffey (Hampshire) 14:49; 74 S Pickersgill (Sussex) 15:18

TEAM:

1 Essex 45

2 Kent 74

3 Surrey 105

4 Sussex 142

5 Hampshire 169

6 Essex ‘B’ 174

7 Surrey ‘B’ 221

8 Kent ‘B’ 290

9 Essex ‘C’ 303

10 Sussex ‘B’ 344

11 Kent ‘C’ 389

Year 7 girls (3km):

1 K Scott (Surrey) 12:30; 2 A Chappell (Kent) 12:38; 3 E Harrold (Essex) 12:40; 4 T Ferguson (Surrey) 12:45; 5 E Bramall (Hampshire) 12:51; 6 H Harrison (Essex) 12:52; 7 A Shipton (Essex) 12:54; 8 S Richmond (Kent) 13:00; 9 A O’Brien (Hampshire) 13:08; 10 M Robertson (Surrey) 13:13; 11 I Forrest (Essex) 13:24; 12 B Webb (Sussex) 13:29; 13 A Thomas (Hampshire) 13:33; 14 E Hill (Sussex) 13:34; 15 C Oakley (Hampshire) 13:35; 16 I Kaur (Surrey) 13:37; 17 P Horton (Essex) 13:37; 18 H Bardsley (Hampshire) 13:39; 19 K Hoppe (Hampshire, U11) 13:40; 20 T Garrard (Surrey) 13:41; 21 O Friel (Essex) 13:41; 22 A Burrows (Essex) 13:43; 23 R Quirk (Essex) 13:44; 24 J Page (Essex) 13:44; 25 N Staunton (Essex) 13:45; 26 K McBride (Surrey) 13:45; 27 L Gowen (Surrey) 13:46; 28 M Corbett (Sussex) 13:48; 29 D Arnold (Surrey) 13:50; 30 A Tharmakulasingam (Surrey) 13:51; 31 M Spires (Hampshire) 13:52; 32 A Spires (Hampshire) 13:54; 33 F Brewer (Hampshire) 13:55; 34 S Murase (Surrey) 14:00; 35 A Burch (Surrey) 14:01; 36 D Booth (Surrey) 14:01; 37 J Smykala (Hampshire) 14:02; 38 R Pearson (Kent) 14:04; 39 A Other (Surrey) 14:06; 40 Y McCrohan (Surrey) 14:08; 41 A Carter (Hampshire) 14:12; 42 M Horn (Hampshire) 14:13; 43 A Shaw (Essex) 14:14; 44 E Sandhu (Essex) 14:15; 45 C Coleman (Surrey) 14:18; 46 L Mead (Surrey) 14:18; 47 C O’Brien (Hampshire) 14:21; 48 T Muir (Sussex) 14:22; 49 N Macgregor (Surrey) 14:22; 50 C Haycock (Essex) 14:22; 51 E Mathias (Essex) 14:24; 52 A Klidjian (Surrey) 14:26; 53 A Spencer (Hampshire) 14:27; 54 S Tran (Kent) 14:29; 55 K Dunford (Sussex) 14:30; 56 J Christopherson (Sussex) 14:30; 57 E Murray (Sussex) 14:30; 58 C Vickers (Hampshire) 14:31; 59 A Millward (Sussex) 14:31; 60 M Hopkins Parry (Sussex) 14:32; 61 A Jones (Surrey) 14:34; 62 S Ware (Sussex) 14:35; 63 R Fox-Robinson (Hampshire) 14:38; 64 G Barrett (Hampshire) 14:44; 65 A Palomares-Dominguez (Surrey) 14:47; 66 L Baisley (Kent) 14:48; 67 S Wright (Kent) 14:48; 68 L Surgeoner (Sussex) 14:50; 69 A Hendley (Hampshire) 14:55; 70 K Cowell (Sussex) 14:55; 71 I Taylor-Bush (Essex) 14:56; 72 A Foley (Kent) 14:57; 73 T Shang (Essex) 14:57; 74 L Hartman (Essex) 14:58; 75 A Heims (Sussex) 15:02; 76 M Caceres (Kent) 15:27; 77 A White (Sussex) 15:28; 78 S Taylor (Kent) 15:35; 79 A Lee (Kent) 15:37; 80 A Smith (Kent) 16:03

TEAM:

1 Essex 65

2 Surrey 77

3 Hampshire 79

4 Essex ‘B’ 181

5 Surrey ‘B’ 191

6 Sussex 213

7 Hampshire ‘B’ 216

8 Kent 235

9 Surrey ‘C’ 271

10 Hampshire ‘C’ 354

11 Sussex ‘B’ 376

Year 8 girls (3km):

1 L Roake (Surrey) 12:34; 2 D Stollery (Essex) 12:35; 3 O Forrest (Essex) 12:47; 4 R Crossley (Kent) 12:54; 5 G Baker (Hampshire) 12:55; 6 I Pauling (Surrey) 12:57; 7 N Wynn (Essex) 12:58; 8 S Omotosho (Essex) 13:01; 9 E Lewis (Kent) 13:02; 10 B North (Hampshire) 13:04; 11 M Watts (Kent) 13:06; 12 K Bunn (Hampshire) 13:07; 13 E Easton (Surrey) 13:07; 14 J Klein (Sussex) 13:10; 15 C Barnard (Essex) 13:12; 16 L Wilkin (Essex) 13:13; 17 T Waller (Hampshire) 13:15; 18 L Lancaster-Evans (Hampshire) 13:16; 19 N Stanley (Kent) 13:17; 20 C Mitchell (Hampshire) 13:20; 21 A Facius (Sussex) 13:22; 22 H Matthews (Essex) 13:22; 23 U Doublet (Hampshire) 13:23; 24 S Coppda (Surrey) 13:24; 25 B Regan (Kent) 13:24; 26 G Brough (Surrey) 13:26; 27 H Painter (Kent) 13:30; 28 I Freeman (Surrey) 13:38; 29 N Raymond (Kent) 13:41; 30 H Pye (Surrey) 13:42; 31 S Price (Surrey) 13:42; 32 Z Morley (Essex) 13:43; 33 R Delgado-Howell (Sussex) 13:44; 34 M Kotcheff (Surrey) 13:45; 35 L Lai (Sussex) 13:47; 36 F Sharp (Kent) 13:47; 37 M Cruikshanks (Hampshire) 13:50; 38 A Hornsby (Hampshire, U15) 13:50; 39 O Le Quense (Hampshire) 13:51; 40 J Walker (Essex) 13:54; 41 C Fotherby (Essex) 13:54; 42 A Lee (Surrey) 13:59; 43 L Cox (Sussex) 14:01; 44 D Leech (Essex) 14:03; 45 E Whyman (Sussex) 14:04; 46 E Bridges (Essex) 14:07; 47 S Kilburn (Sussex) 14:08; 48 T Gorst (Sussex) 14:11; 49 J Mahoney (Kent) 14:12; 50 D Tower (Hampshire) 14:13; 51 E Warn (Essex) 14:16; 52 S Jennings (Surrey) 14:21; 53 S Woods (Essex) 14:28; 54 E Singer (Sussex) 14:30; 55 R Price (Essex) 14:31; 56 N Roberts (Essex) 14:32; 57 A Mernaka (Kent) 14:32; 58 S Mabb (Kent) 14:39; 59 I Heath (Sussex) 14:41; 60 E Brockwell (Sussex) 14:44; 61 C Hough (Kent) 14:45; 62 B Burkett (Essex) 14:47; 63 C Druggan-Cherry (Kent) 14:50; 64 K Brown (Sussex) 14:54; 65 P Pepper (Essex) 15:05; 66 R Davies (Surrey) 15:31

TEAM:

1 Essex 51

2 Hampshire 82

3 Kent 95

4 Surrey 98

5 Sussex 191

6 Essex ‘B’ 225

7 Surrey ‘B’ 255

8 Kent ‘B’ 324

9 Sussex ‘B’ 332

10 Essex ‘C’ 342

