Early season track results are gradually increasing as March comes to an end

MANX HARRIERS TRACK 10,000M RUN & 5000/10,000m WALK, Douglas, March 27



Mixed events:

10000W: 1 T Partington (Manx) 43:40.8; 2 E Kelly (Nthn (IOM), W) 49:49.8

BOURNEMOUTH OPEN, Bournemouth, March 27

U15 mixed events:

DT: D: 1 R Roberts (Worth, U15W) 28.69

U13:

JT: C: 1 C Pabari (Ports, U13W) 37.46

Mixed events:

PV: 1 S Cotterill (B’mth, M45) 3.20; 2 T Carter (W’borne, W50) 2.50. LJ: B: 1 W Launder (B’mth, U15) 5.81. C: 1 S Deol (Read, U13W) 4.59. E: 1 R Chapman (Card, W) 6.02. TJ: 1 M Campbell-Brambilla (B&H, U20) 13.59; 2 B Butcher (B’mth, U20) 13.30; 4 G Scoot (Torb, U20W) 12.46; 5 A Purcell (B&H, U17W) 11.48; 8 M Nightingale (Ports, U20W) 11.23; 10 G Britton (M’head, M45) 11.04; 11 L Hill (W’borne, U20W) 11.02; 16 E Hutton (Ports, U15W) 10.21. SP: B: 1 D Broom (B’mth, W) 11.59. WT: 1 A Leiper (AFD, M60) 15.46; 2 D Broom (B’mth, W) 14.60; 3 S Wise (Lut, W) 13.18; 4 I Shepherd (B’mth, W) 12.55; 5 C Privett (Belg, M60) 12.21

Men:

SP: B: 1 T Scottow (Soton, U17) 13.54; 2 A Leiper (AFD, M60) 12.89; 3 S Dobson (B’mth, M60) 11.30; 4 C Privett (Belg, M60) 10.69. DT: A: 1 T Scottow (Soton, U17) 45.14; 2 P Evans (Woking, M50) 36.66. HT: A: 1 J Hayward (Rhon, U20) 39.54; 2 P Kelly (Woking, M55) 37.28. HT: A: 1 C Elford Pond (Win, U17) 59.14; 2 C Privett (Belg, M60) 41.64; 3 A Leiper (AFD, M60) 35.01; 4 S Ford (AFD, M65) 32.33

U20:

110H (-0.2): 1 S Ball (Read) 14.7. DT: A: 1 T Pattison (Ports) 44.05

M55:

WT: 1 P Kelly (Woking) 12.44; 2 R Wheeler (Poole) 11.29

M60:

DT: B: 1 C Privett (Belg) 41.05; 2 A Leiper (AFD) 40.79; 3 M Ferne (SC Vets, M70) 35.46; 4 B Scott (Mil K, M70) 31.86; 5 T Richards (High, M70) 31.17. JT: A: 1 A Leiper (AFD) 34.83

Women:

100H (1.8): 1 K Slade (B’mth) 14.8. DT: C: 1 D Broom (B’mth) 44.68. HT: B: 1 D Broom (B’mth) 54.79. HT: B: 1 E MacDonald (And, U17) 47.93; 2 A Howie (Worth, U15) 45.33; 3 R Roberts (Worth, U15) 40.02. JT: B: 1 L Greiff (WG&EL) 44.46; 2 L Odell (Read, U20) 37.84; 3 L Wilkinson (Salis, U20) 37.00

U20:

400H: 1 E Jeffery (W’borne) 66.7

U17:

300H: 1 J Collinson (Poole) 47.3. SP: C: 1 E Bostock (HAWC) 13.66

U15:

300: 1 L Bertacchini (Win) 42.3

U13:

DT: D: 1 C Smith (New FJ) 22.66

THE SOUTH OF ENGLAND T&F ACADEMY WARM UP, Portsmouth, March 26

SEN women:

HT: 1 L Murray (Swale, U20) 47.86; 2 H Gellatly (Ply, U20) 45.39; 3 F Brennand (B&H, U20) 43.24

Men: SP:

1 A Knight (Ports) 15.65. DT: r1: 1 C Scott (Soton) 53.86. r2: 1 C Scouller (Ports, M60) 30.84

Mixed events:

LJ: 3 S Deol (Read, U13W) 4.63

U20:

DT: r1: 1 J Schrjver (Bristol and West) 44.73. HT: 1 J Hayward (RHONDA) 44.86

U17:

400H: 1 Z Williams (Ports) 58.03; 2 L Turner (N’pton) 58.13. SP: 1 C Elford-pond (Winchester and District) 13.01; 3 K Barham (Dartf) 12.95. DT: r2: 1 K Bouwmeester-Reid (SMR) 39.07. HT: 1 K Barham (Dartf) 64.59; 2 C Elford-pond (Winchester and District) 55.20; 3 A Merrett (Yate) 40.37

Women:

800: 1 E Orbell (AFD, U15) 2:15.77. DT: r1: 1 N Holdsworth (IoW, U20) 33.96

U20:

400H: r1: 1 M Swingler (E’bne) 66.25. JT: r1: 1 L Odell (Read) 39.45; 2 E Waters (Rad) 39.29. r2: 1 R Wall (B&H) 37.95

U17:

DT: r1: 1 R Sprake (Win) 33.02. r2: 1 E McBriar (Win) 33.40. JT: r1: 1 D Yelling (B&H) 43.09

U15:

DT: r2: 1 A McBriar (Win) 27.15

U13:

JT: 1 C Pabari (Ports) 37.58

Full results on Power of 10 here

BRACKNELL AC 42ND YOUNG ATHLETES OPEN MEETING, Bracknell, March 26

U17 men:

100H (-2.0): 1 H Christian (G&G) 13.54

U17 women:

HT: 1 C Harris (WSEH) 45.30

U15:

DT: 1 E Simpson (B&B) 27.51. JT: 1 J Howells (G&G) 35.91

U13:

600: r1: 1 K Bryan (B&B) 1:43.25; 2 H Colenutt (Brack) 1:47.71

CUMBRIA SCHOOL OF HAMMER 1, Carlisle, March 26

Men:

HT: B: 1 D Gracie (Annan) 48.80; 2 M Sowerby (M45) 38.31



U20:

HT: B: 1 A Holliday (Carl) 47.41



U15:

HT: B: 1 J Reibbitt (Carl) 39.61



U17 women:

HT: A: 1 E Byers (Annan) 43.83; 2 E Quinn (VPCG) 42.85

TYNE CUP, Jarrow, March 23

Men: 200: A: 1 E Blackman (Corby) 21.5

ENGLAND ATHLETICS 10,000m RACE WALK CHAMPIONSHIPS, Coventry, March 19

Men:

Heather Lewis went fifth all-time in the UK rankings with a big PB of 45:59.45 finishing well clear of Beth Davies.

Cameron Corbishley won the men’s race in 42:49.97 from Chris Snook’s 44:21.49.

5000W: 2 S Uttley (Ilf, M60) 29:15.44; 3 J Ellerton (B&B, U17) 29:48.75. 10000W: 1 C Corbishley (M&M) 42:49.97; 3 G Thomas (Ton) 45:03.72; 4 T Partington (Manx) 45:55.75; 6 L Legon (Bexley) 47:24.27; 7 C Hopper (Camb H, U20) 49:37.36; 10 (Unattached) 56:46.95



Women:

5000W: 1 M Dunwell (Nthn (IOM), U20) 26:35.11; 2 G Griffiths (P’broke, U17) 26:59.85; 3= A Hughes (Taun, U20) 27:56.25; 3= K Stringer (M&M, U20) 27:56.25; 5 S Thomas (Swan) 28:15.59; 6 C Derbyshire (Nun, W40) 29:23.43; 7 M Jackson (Manx, W60) 29:51.02; 8 N Blatchford (Abing, W70) 34:45.02. 10000W: 1 H Lewis (P’broke) 45:59.45; 2 B Davies (Card) 47:35.68; 3 K Veale (IRL) 48:47.84; 4 A Jennings (AFD) 51:28.28; 6 E Ghose (Ton) 56:45.38; 7 G Manzotti (Ton, W50) 56:51.40; 8 J Benson (Ashf) 57:34.09; 9 M Turner (Manx, W45) 59:15.81

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE