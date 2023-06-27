Athletissima meeting in Switzerland ready to stage two-lap duel on Friday as Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Ryan Crouser and Femke Bol are also in action

After breaking her own British 800m record in her first race of the summer in Paris earlier this month, Keely Hodgkinson tackles two laps again in the Diamond League against a line-up that includes Commonwealth champion Mary Moraa.

Hodgkinson beat the Kenyan comfortably during the indoor season, but Moraa has looked more impressive this summer so far with a 50.44 for 400m in April and 800m victories that include 1:58.83 in Nairobi and 1:58.72 in Rabat.

Hodgkinson ran 1:55.77 in Paris and has since improved her 400m best to 52.24 to win the England under-23 title in Chelmsford.

Moraa beat Hodgkinson and Laura Muir in the Commonwealth 800m final with strange yo-yo-ing tactics – going from first to last and back to first – and later won the Diamond League final in Zurich too.

Also in the race on Friday (June 30) are Habitam Alemu, Catriona Bisset, Natoya Goule, Noelie Yarigo and Jemma Reekie.

Fresh from his European record at the Bislett Games, Jakob Ingebrigtsen tackles the 1500m again and is up against world 3000m steeplechase record-holder Lamecha Girma plus Brits Neil Gourley and Josh Kerr among others.

All eyes will also be on Jacob Kiplimo in the men’s 5000m following his epic duel with Yomif Kejelcha in Oslo, where both men ran 12:41.73. This time there is no Kejelcha to contend with but the field is still strong with Kiplimo’s fellow Ugandan and world 5000m record-holder Joshua Cheptegei among the opposition.

Also on the track, the in-form Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast leads the women’s 100m line-up against Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland, Gina Luckenkemper of Germany and Brits Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot.

Femke Bol is in action again, too, with the Dutch star running the 400m hurdles in a race that includes Brits Jessie Knight and Lina Nielsen.

In the field, Ryan Crouser takes to the shot put circle against fellow American Joe Kovacs, Italy’s Zane Weir and New Zealander Tom Walsh.

The men’s javelin features Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India, plus Anderson Peters of Grenada and Johannes Vetter of Germany, while the women’s pole vault sees Katie Moon of the United States and Holly Bradshaw of Britain due to make her season’s debut.

Other Brits in action include Josh Zeller in the 110m hurdles and Aimee Pratt in the steeplechase.

Morgan Lake is also in a women’s high jump contest and takes place in the city centre the day before the main programme. This also features Yaroslava Mahuchukh and Yuliya Levchenko of Ukraine, Nicole Olyslagers of Australia and Belgian heptathlete Nafi Thiam.

