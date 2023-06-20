Olympic and world 800m silver medallist runs runs 400m PB at England Athletics U20/23 Champs in Chelmsford as we bring you our latest track and field results round-up

After several weeks of uncertainty over whether Chelmsford would be ready in time to stage the England Athletics U20/23 Championships, the resurfacing of the track was completed successfully and many of the nation’s leading young athletes gathered there last weekend.

Keely Hodgkinson was the headline act as she won under-23 women’s 400m gold, but Michael Allison produced arguably the performance of the weekend in the under-20 men’s javelin.

ENGLAND ATHLETICS U20/U23 CHAMPIONSHIPS & U20 OPEN, Chelmsford, June 17-18

Keely Hodgkinson was the star name in action at Chelmsford as she set a PB on a weekend where athletes had one eye on qualifying standards for the European Under-20 Championships in Jerusalem, European Under-23 Championships in Espoo and Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago where the combination of victory and qualifier during or before guaranteed selection.

Others to impress included under-20s Charlie Carvell at 400m, Michael Allison in the javelin, Success Eduan at 200m, Phoebe Gill at 800m and Innes FitzGerald at 3000m.

Other under-23s to make their mark included Jeremiah Azu at 100m and Charlotte Payne in the hammer.

U20 men

Star performance in the field was Michael Allison’s 76.97m javelin, adding well over four metres to his PB and moving him to fourth all-time among UK juniors behind Britain’s greatest ever javelin thrower Steve Backley, former world junior champion David Parker and James Whiteaker.

It also puts him a very close second in this year’s European under-20 rankings.

Having already secured the necessary 70.00m hammer standard last month, Kai Barham did so again with a 70.04m throw to enjoy a four-metre victory as he too booked his place for Jerusalem.

Charlie Carvell, the 2021 European under-20 fourth-placer, looks set to do much better in Israel as he improved his PB from 46.48 to 46.18 as he won by well over a second.

With a 1:47.74 PB this summer, David Race was a huge favourite for the 800m and he confirmed his position and selection with a one-second victory in 1:49.88.

Having run 3:42.33 this summer, European under-18 1500m bronze medallist Tendai Nyabadza also looked the obvious selection certainty and his 3:50.87 gave him a second win over former under-17 English National winner Sam Mills.

That was also the case in the 3000m as Ed Bird, 18th in the World Cross Country and having improved to 8:03.52 this summer, looked a class apart as he won in 8:23.02.

English National runner-up James Dargan won a tight battle in the 5000m as he defeated sub-14 performer this summer, Conan Harper.

Sixteen-year-old Teddy Wilson ran his two fastest ever 100m times with a 10.44/-0.9 PB semi-final and then a 10.50 one-metre win in the final with a slightly stronger headwind 10.50/-1.4 with his latter performance exactly matching the qualifying standard for Jerusalem.

Needing a 21.20 qualifying mark and with a 21.21 PB, frustratingly Rusciano Thomas Riley had to face a strong 3.3m/sec headwind as he ran 21.25, which suggests the time wouldn’t have been a problem in the right conditions.

Daniel Goriola confirmed his sprint hurdles place for the Europeans with a 2.8m/sec headwind meaning his 13.88 victory was never going to approach his 13.76 PB and qualifying mark.

Sam Lunt was a class apart in the 400m hurdles as his 51.60 gave him a two-second victory and rubber stamped his Jerusalem place.

UK Inter-Counties cross-country champion Luke Birdseye took the steeplechase crown in a PB 9:10.18 but fell just over five seconds short of the qualifying mark.

Luke Ball, though, has no selection worries as his 2.14m PB in the high jump gained him selection.

Lazarus Benjamin fulfilled his selection as a 5.00m vault gained him an easy win though he is still searching for his 5.30m from from last year.

Under-17 D’mitri Varlack won the long jump with a PB 7.36/1.7 while Daniel Akrinadewo’s top British triple jump mark was only 15.03m, although he did already have the 15.30m qualifier this summer.

Rhys Allen trailed Aussie Darcy Miller’s 58.31m in the discus but wasn’t too far down on his best with 54.05m although he already has the 55.00m qualifier.

Sixteen-year-old Lewie Jones won the under-18 javelin competition with a huge PB of 65.23m though was short of the England qualifying mark of 67.00m for the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad in August.

Thanks to a big headwind, Noah Hanson missed the 13.80 Games mark in the hurdles with 13.89/3.7 but an earlier 13.51 in Loughborough ensures his selection.

Oliver Parker also had the necessary 53.50 Games 400m hurdles mark and he underlined his credentials with a 52.22 PB.

100 (-1.4): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA, U17) 10.50; 2 E Nwokeji (SB, U17) 10.64; 3 S Anyaogu (BFTTA) 10.65; – A Colgan (Unattached) 10.66. SF1 (-0.9): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA, U17) 10.44; 2 A Colgan 10.66; 3 N Hanson (NEB) 10.77; 4 E Duruiheoma (SB) 10.78. SF2 (-1.8): 1 S Anyaogu (BFTTA) 10.72; 2 E Nwokeji (SB, U17) 10.77; 4 D Ellington (E&H, U17) 11.03; 7 D Williams (BFTTA, U17) 11.14. Ht1 (-0.5): 2 D Ellington (E&H, U17) 11.02; 3 D Williams (BFTTA, U17) 11.07; 4 A Tugwell (Card Arch, U17) 11.10. Ht3 (-2.2): 1 E Nwokeji (SB, U17) 10.75; 2 A Colgan 10.78. Ht4 (-2.5): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA, U17) 10.65.

200 (-3.3): 1 R Thomas-Riley (Cov) 21.25; 2 B Cronin (Walton) 21.46; 3 D Patterson (Glas Sc Sp) 21.52; – R Tarrant (Victoria) 21.59; 4 C Nealon-Richards (Cov) 21.69; 5 J Houslin (TVH) 21.99. Ht1 (0.5): 1 R Tarrant (Victoria) 21.58; 2 J Houslin (TVH) 21.71; 3 J Hockin (H’gate) 21.93; 4 E Lowe (VP&TH) 21.96; 5 H Christer (BMH) 22.00. Ht2 (-0.2): 1 R Thomas-Riley (Cov) 21.41; 2 J Nash (E&H) 21.86; 3 M Sinclair (E&H) 21.89; 4 S McAlinden (Dac) 21.91. Ht3 (-1.3): 1 B Cronin (Walton) 21.45; 2 C Nealon-Richards (Cov) 21.60; 3 D Patterson (Glas Sc Sp) 21.61.

400: 1 C Carvell (Tel) 46.18; 2 A Beck (Win) 47.30; 3 J Minshull (Cov) 47.30; – T Sanki (New South Wales) 47.35; 4 A Houchin (Worc) 47.69; 5 S Chevous (Ips, U17) 47.71; 6 K Kafuti (Croy) 47.84; 7 O Irwin (WSEH) 48.01. Ht1: 1 C Carvell (Tel) 47.59; 2 S Chevous (Ips, U17) 47.98; 3 O Irwin (WSEH) 48.19; 4 T Hockley (Harrow) 48.37; 5 E Curran (Craw) 49.29; 6 D Purton (M&M) 49.54. Ht2: 1 K Kafuti (Croy) 48.10; 2 A Houchin (Worc) 48.17; 3 T Sanki (New South Wales) 48.20; 4 N Dyas (Hallam) 49.56. Ht3: 1 A Beck (Win) 47.92; 2 J Minshull (Cov) 47.94; 3 T Owler (Folk) 49.31.

800: 1 D Race (Gate) 1:49.88; – M Langborne 1:50.90; 2 H Ross-Hughes (Wirr) 1:51.59; 3 E Savage (Sale) 1:51.64; 4 H Jonas (Norw) 1:52.36; 5 M Ayling (St Ed, U17) 1:53.03; 6 L Richardson (B&R) 1:53.71. Ht1: 1 D Race (Gate) 1:52.15; 2 L Richardson (B&R) 1:52.79; 3 W Steadman (Chelm) 1:53.21; 4 O Denson (WSEH) 1:53.70; 5 K Crawford (A’deen) 1:53.73; 6 M Bishop (TVH) 1:54.65; 7 S Temple (Hart AC) 1:55.41. Ht2: 1 M Langborne (Unattached) 1:50.49; 2 H Ross-Hughes (Wirr) 1:51.10; 3 H Jonas (Norw) 1:51.31; 4 M Ayling (St Ed, U17) 1:51.33. Ht3: 1 E Savage (Sale) 1:52.60; 2 L Parker (Roth) 1:52.90; 3 F Hutchinson (Notts) 1:52.95; 4 D Smith (St Alb) 1:53.18; 5 S O’Loughnane (BMH) 1:53.53; 6 J Organ (Brec) 1:55.09.

1500: 1 T Nyabadza (Harm) 3:50.87; 2 S Mills (Exe) 3:52.01; 3 A Riley (B&H) 3:52.26; 4 M Waterworth (Phoe) 3:52.27; 5 I Rothwell (C&C) 3:53.14; 6 C Campbell (Tm E Loth) 3:53.46; 7 E Savage (Sale) 3:53.47; 8 W Singleton (Shrews) 3:54.99; – J Hadfield (AUS) 3:56.16. Ht1: 1 T Nyabadza (Harm) 3:47.60; 2 M Waterworth (Phoe) 3:47.97; 3 W Rabjohns (Poole) 3:48.07; 4 J Hadfield (AUS) 3:48.34; 5 C Campbell (Tm E Loth) 3:48.97; 6 W Singleton (Shrews) 3:49.61; 7 S Mills (Exe) 3:50.55; 8 R Miell-Ingram (Rad) 3:53.83. Ht2: 1 A McGill (Living) 3:51.20; 2 A Riley (B&H) 3:51.60; 3 T Shaw (York) 3:51.61; 4 I Rothwell (C&C) 3:51.70; 5 E Savage (Sale) 3:51.76; 6 G Keen (C&C) 3:53.19; 7 J Rees Gara (Wig D) 3:53.39; 8 D Galloway (Tel) 3:54.00; 9 T Archer (Lon Hth) 3:54.15; 10 J Vaughan (Bir) 3:55.51; 11 N Bennett (R&N) 3:57.05; 12 O Patton (Kilb, U17) 3:58.53.

3000: 1 E Bird (Poole) 8:23.02; 2 B Giblin (Traff) 8:25.83; 3 D Jones (Swan) 8:27.09; 4 L Small (Ashf) 8:33.36; 5 B Pye (H&P) 8:34.42; 6 J Small (Ashf) 8:36.20.

5000: 1 J Dargan (AFD) 14:37.58; 2 C Harper (Giff N) 14:38.05; 3 F Gilmour (Kilb) 14:42.02; 4 E Primett (Herts P) 14:46.46; 5 D Jones (Swan) 14:52.45; 6 G Couttie (H’gate) 14:56.85; 7 J Deacon (Chor ATC) 14:57.80; 8 T Chandler (AFD) 14:57.87; 9 F Ross-Davie (Gars) 14:58.29; 10 L Davis (Western Tempo) 15:06.27; 11 J O’Connell (AFD) 15:09.94; 12 A Barber (Harb) 15:13.79; 13 L Stone (AFD) 15:26.49.

110H (-2.8): 1 D Goriola (B&B) 13.88; 2 J Purbrick (SB) 14.01; 3 R Hedman (SB) 14.04; 4 H Curtis (Shef/Dearn) 14.86; 5 R Lawrence (E&H) 14.87; 6 P Kyle (B&W) 15.01. Ht1 (-3.3): 1 D Goriola (B&B) 14.03; 2 R Lawrence (E&H) 15.06; 3 R Wells (Wyc P) 15.35; 4 A Anah (Craw) 15.42; 5 P Gediz (B&B) 15.49. Ht2 (-1.5): 1 R Hedman (SB) 13.85; 2 J Purbrick (SB) 13.87; 3 H Curtis (Shef/Dearn) 14.86; 4 P Kyle (B&W) 15.07; 5 M Alajiki (Ashf) 15.52.

400H: 1 S Lunt (Wirr) 51.60; 2 H Christian (G&G) 53.60; 3 O Okoh (Chelm) 53.86; 4 N Miller (Bas) 54.13; 5 L Dronfield (B&B) 54.48; 6 C Johnson (Hallam) 54.96. Ht1: 1 O Okoh (Chelm) 51.90; 2 J Blanc (Have) 54.48; 3 L Dronfield (B&B) 54.70; 4 N Miller (Bas) 55.60; 5 Z Williams (Ports) 57.70. Ht2: 1 S Lunt (Wirr) 52.80; 2 H Christian (G&G) 53.21; 3 B Heron (N Ayr) 54.97; 4 C Johnson (Hallam) 55.89; 5 L Turner (N’pton) 57.49

3000SC: 1 L Birdseye (WSEH) 9:10.18; 2 D Stoneman (Bath) 9:20.89; 3 A Sproston (Craw) 9:26.83; 4 F Cooper (Yate) 9:46.72; 5 H Yelling (B&H) 9:52.14.

3000W: 1 J Ellerton (B&B) 15:39.27.

HJ: 1 L Ball (Yate) 2.14; 2 K Jack (SB) 2.09; 3 J Walecki (C&T) 2.05; 4 S Oceng-Engena (High) 2.05; 5= W Jackson (Wig D) 2.01; 5= E Glyde (Ply) 2.01; 7 B Pitts (Amber) 1.97; 8 S Davies (Swan) 1.97; 9 T Cherry (Dac) 1.97; 10 M Tait (Dunf) 1.97; 11 C Seago (Thurr) 1.93; 12 M Ogedenbe Dobies (Sale) 1.93; 13 D Phillips (PNV) 1.93.

PV: 1 L Benjamin (Sale) 5.00; 2 W Lane (Shef/Dearn) 4.70; 3 O Segun (Dartf) 4.45; 4 A Bowling (PNV) 4.45; 5 S Ouiles (Chelt) 4.30; 6 O Schorr-Kon (Lewes) 4.30; 7 S Ball (Read) 4.30; 8 D Tierney (Craw) 4.15; 9= C Wells (Lewes) 4.15; 9= T Splain (WSEH) 4.15.

LJ: 1 D Varlack (Mil K, U17) 7.36/1.7; – M Noufal 7.27/3.2 (7.03/1.9); 2 S Wright (Chelm, U17) 7.21/1.8; 3 J Taylor (WSEH) 7.08/1.7; ; 4 B Parker (A’dare, U17) 7.03/3.9 (6.91); 5 A Sharif (Sutt) 7.03/3.3; 6 J Al-Jalahma 6.94/3.8 (6.85/2.0); 7 S Danson (Traff) 6.82/3.0.

TJ: – M Noufal (Unattached) 15.42/2.8 (15.38/1.0); – A Fadeel (Unattached) 15.33/1.2; 1 D Akinradewo (Traff) 15.03/1.8; 2 M Alajiki (Ashf) 14.98/2.0; 3 I Abebrese (Herne H) 14.04/0.9; 4 K Masindo (Ashf) 13.94/-0.1; 5 M Cox (Herts P) 13.76/0.0; 6 B Lee (Mans) 13.51/0.0; 7 N Aboagye (Notts) 13.42/0.0.

SP: 1 I Delaney (Prest) 18.01; 2 R Allen (NEB) 17.34; 3 D Capes (PNV) 15.49; 4 S Ball (Read) 15.10; 5 A Brown (Chelm) 14.79; 6 D Pawlett (P’broke) 14.34

DT: – D Miller (AUS) 58.31; 1 R Allen (NEB) 54.05; 2 C Uzoigwe (Traff) 52.11; 3 T Babatunde (Dartf) 48.18; 4 P Harewood (SB) 47.41; 5 T Gannon (WSEH) 46.21; 6 B Steel (S’port W) 45.18; 7 B Duncan (B&B) 42.18; 8 T Pattison (Ports) 40.08; 9 B Crosby (Taun) 38.67.

HT: 1 K Barham (Dartf) 70.04; 2 H Ricketts (Read) 65.65; 3 O Merrett (Yate) 64.67; 4 C Elford Pond (Win) 57.98; 5 J Viner (Yate) 54.04; 6 D Menhennet (Yate) 54.02; 7 F Hanham (Read) 51.39; 8 L Mitchell (Kil’k) 50.53; 9 M Page (Yate) 46.14.

JT: 1 M Allison (WSEH) 76.97; 2 C Evans (Banb) 70.76; – J Greaves (AUS) 68.33; 3 B Jones (Taun) 66.39; 4 C Taylor (Harrow) 63.68; 5 T Spurrell (Yate) 63.63; 6 H Domingos (Read) 60.85; 7 J Pratt (Craw) 60.05; 8 L Forster (Leigh) 58.16; 9 A Padaruth (B&B) 56.92

U18 men

110H (-3.7): 1 N Hanson (NEB, U20) 13.89; 2 C Staddon (Bath, U20) 14.56; 3 T Corlis (Lon Hth, U17) 14.93; 4 M Roe (PNV, U20) 15.65; 5 G Isgrove (B&W, U20) 15.98. Ht (-3.6): 1 N Hanson (NEB, U20) 13.81; 2 C Staddon (Bath, U20) 14.37; 3 G Isgrove (B&W, U20) 15.87; 4 M Roe (PNV, U20) 16.00

400H: 1 O Parker (R&N, U20) 52.22; 2 D Gumbs (WSEH, U20) 53.09; 3 C West (M&M, U17) 55.00

SP: 1 L Mitchell (Kil’k, U20) 15.96

DT: 1 M Adeniran (BMH, U20) 51.19; 2 L Mitchell (Kil’k, U20) 46.36

JT: 1 L Jones (Swan, U17) 65.23; 2 B Williams (Have, U17) 59.39; 3 T Rutter (HAWC, U17) 54.84

U20 women

Despite a headwind, the first three were inside the 11.65 100m standard and European under-18 champion Nia Wedderburn-Goodison won by a metre in 11.53/-1.0 from Joy Eze and Renee Regis.

Further proof that Britain will have the quickest relay squad in Israel was provided in the 200m.

The 2021 Euro under-20 bronze medallist Success Eduan was still inside the 23.80 qualifying mark despite a strong wind to negotiate with her 23.61/-3.1 victory and she finished around six metres clear of world junior finalist Sophie Walton.

European under-18 400 champion Charlotte Henrich is still only 16 but will return to Israel this summer as her 54.04 season’s best bettered the 54.20 standard and defeated the already qualified by time by Ashley Nemits by five metres.

Sub-two performer this summer, Abigail Ives won her 800m heat but did not start the final which saw a clear victory for another huge prospect, 16-year-old Phoebe Gill who was close to her 2:03.10 PB with a two-second plus win over Indienne King and Iris Downes, who had also previously broken the 2:06.00 qualifying mark this summer.

The 1500m was another top quality race with four inside the 4:22.00 qualifier and a further four having gone into the race with a chance based on their previous times. North of England cross-country champion Ella Greenway, who was fourth in last year’s European under-18 800m, won in a fast 4:15.53 with under-17 and South of England champion Lyla Belshaw, second in a PB 4:17.34 with Jessica Lark (4:20.07) and Ava Lloyd (4:20.60) also setting PBs.

Multiple cross-country champion Innes FitzGerald already had the 1500m qualifier but was more intent on securing 3000m selection which she did comfortably enough with a hard 9:10.67 almost 20 seconds inside the required standard, despite hot and breezy conditions.

Behind her, under-17 and South of England champion Eliza Nicholson had her first sub-9:30 run as she gained the qualifying mark with 9:24.17 just ahead of the 2022 world mountain running champion Jess Bailey (9:24.67).

Scot Natasha Phillips, just one of two competitors in the 5000m, set a PB 16:18.50 to gain her selection at the longer event.

Three athletes went into the 100m hurdles final with the 13.70 qualifying mark but a big headwind kept times down as another European under-18 champion Mia McIntosh (13.80/-3.6) edged Jessica Duncton and Kira Holt (both 13.88) with the rest almost a second back.

The 400m hurdles was more predictable and clearcut as Emily Newnham improved her PB to 57.54 which consolidates her sixth position in the UK all-time under-20 lists.

Stephanie Okoro, third in last year’s European Under-18 Championships, fell just short of the 59.0 qualifying time with a 59.29 season’s best in second.

Frustratingly Hattie Reynolds just missed the 10:30 qualifying mark and her 10:30.92 PB with a clear steeplechase victory in 10:31.83.

Gracie Griffiths set a PB 13:48.72 in winning the 3000m walk.

World under-20 finalist Cleo Agyepong was one of few field qualifiers as her 14.83m season’s best just bettered the necessary 14.80m standard for selection.

Her Blackheath & Bromley clubmate Zara Obamakinwa was more clearcut as she left the British opposition almost 10 metres in arrears as she again bettered the 49.00m standard as she has in all nine of her competitions this year.

Lily Murray won the hammer with a PB 55.53m throw while javelin thrower Rachael Wall also had her longest ever throw though 44.21m won’t prove enough for selection.

Australians went one-two in the high jump as Gracie Wall’s 1.78m PB gave her a national title on countback over Halle Ferguson, who had achieved he 1.81m qualifier the week before.

Frustratingly Lucy Fellows, who has a legal 6.20m PB, had her longest ever long jump of 6.35/2.2 but was narrowly denied a 6.25m qualifying mark by the marginally excessive wind with Stephanie Jones (6.28/2.9) and Chishom Nwafor (6.25/3.5) also on standard but counting for nothing due to the breeze.

Triple jumper Georgina Scoot (12.84/-0.8) and pole vaulter Emilie Oakden (3.75m) both set PBs but were short of the necessary qualifying mark to interest the selectors.

In under-18 competition Ayesha Jones threw 48.72m in the javelin just ahead of Hannah Lewington’s 47.93m PB compared to England Athletics’ 48.00m qualifier.

100 (-1.0): 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow) 11.53; 2 J Eze (Gate) 11.63; 3 R Regis (BFTTA) 11.63; 4 M Akande (Linc W, U17) 11.69; 5 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow) 11.94; 6 N Clayton (Bir) 11.98; – J McMillan (South Australia) 12.15; 7 A Gittens (Herts P) 12.15. SF1 (-1.5): 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow) 11.68; 2 R Regis (BFTTA) 11.78; 3 N Clayton (Bir) 12.01; 4 E Quaye (Harrow) 12.06; 5 E Edwards (Glouc) 12.14; 6 S Folorunso (Gate) 12.14; 7 G Datey (WG&EL) 12.16; 8 L Baggott (Ports) 12.23. SF2 (1.8): 1 J Eze (Gate) 11.55; 2 M Akande (Linc W, U17) 11.66; 3 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow) 11.83; 4 A Gittens (Herts P) 11.94; 5 J McMillan (South Australia) 11.99; 6 N Desir (Card Arch, U17) 12.01; 7 S Blackwood (C&C) 12.05; 8 K Slater (Read) 12.19. Ht1 (-0.3): 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow) 11.64; 2 N Desir (Card Arch, U17) 12.03; 3 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow) 12.12; 4 K Slater (Read) 12.15. Ht2 (-2.8): 1 R Regis (BFTTA) 12.16. Ht3 (-1.3): 1 J Eze (Gate) 11.82; 2 J McMillan (South Australia) 12.11; 3 A Gittens (Herts P) 12.12; 4 S Blackwood (C&C) 12.12; 5 G Datey (WG&EL) 12.22; 6 L Tallon (Ton) 12.27. Ht4 (-1.1): 1 M Akande (Linc W, U17) 11.76; 2 N Clayton (Bir) 11.92; 3 E Edwards (Glouc) 12.05; 4 S Folorunso (Gate) 12.06; 5 T Rizzo (Herts P, U17) 12.25.

200 (-3.1): 1 S Eduan (Sale) 23.61; 2 S Walton (Horw) 24.21; – M Hanlon (AUS) 24.27; 3 F Akinbileje (B&B) 24.52; 4 C Downey (BFTTA, U17) 24.62; 5 G Datey (WG&EL) 24.70; 6 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow) 24.76; 7 P Akpe-Moses (Bir) 25.07. Ht1 (-1.1): 1 S Walton (Horw) 24.17; 2 C Downey (BFTTA, U17) 24.39; 3 G Datey (WG&EL) 24.58; 4 L Baggott (Ports) 24.70. Ht2 (-2.6): 1 S Eduan (Sale) 24.05; 2 P Akpe-Moses (Bir) 24.91; 3 N Clayton (Bir) 24.95; 4 M King (Ips) 25.04. Ht3 (-2.4): 1 M Hanlon (Unattached) 23.85; 2 F Akinbileje (B&B) 24.15; 3 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow) 24.31; 4 N Le’Gall (Wirr, U17) 24.76; 5 S Folorunso (Gate) 24.80; 6 M Wamba (VP&TH) 24.84.

400: 1 C Henrich (Inv EK) 54.04; 2 A Nemits (Wig D) 54.62; 3 C Kelsey (M’bro) 54.77; 4 J Astill (SNH) 55.29; 5 M Powell (Bir) 55.78; 6 K Dacosta (B’burn, U17) 56.02; – E Tobin (Western Athletics) 56.72; – A Bremans (Ton) 57.29. Ht1: 1 C Henrich (Inv EK) 54.95; 2 C Kelsey (M’bro) 55.76; 3 E Tobin (Western Athletics) 56.48; 4 K Mensah (Chelm) 57.16; 5 K Sherlock (TVH) 57.38. Ht2: 1 A Nemits (Wig D) 55.83; 2 A Bremans (Ton) 56.08; 3 K Dacosta (B’burn, U17) 56.26; 4 T Anglin (Unattached) 57.42; 5 S Barrett (R&N, U17) 57.72. Ht3: 1 J Astill (SNH) 55.84; 2 M Powell (Bir) 56.38; 3 E Holmes (W Ches) 56.52; 4 C Reynolds (Strat) 56.74; 5 D Bleach (Cov, U17) 57.11; 6 M Davidson (Cov) 57.65.

800: 1 P Gill (St Alb, U17) 2:03.78; 2 I King (Wig D) 2:06.24; 3 I Downes (Shrews) 2:06.46; 4 A Gisbourne (Bury, U17) 2:07.95; 5 Z Hunter (Leeds C) 2:10.42; 6 E Colbourn (H’gate) 2:10.45; 7 L Wormley (Craw) 2:12.10. Ht1: 1 A Ives (Bas) 2:09.16; 2 A Gisbourne (Bury, U17) 2:09.48; 3 L Wormley (Craw) 2:10.81; 4 A Bennett (Kett) 2:11.63; 5 L Unwin (Reig, U17) 2:12.86; 6 H Watson (Chelm) 2:14.35. Ht2: 1 P Gill (St Alb, U17) 2:06.65; 2 I King (Wig D) 2:06.93; 3 Z Hunter (Leeds C) 2:09.79; 4 L Armitage (Sale) 2:11.80; 5 J Elvin (Thurr) 2:12.99; 6 L Saxon (SSH) 2:13.50; 7 G MacDonald (A’deen) 2:13.66; 8 H Davies (Shef/Dearn) 2:14.75. Ht3: 1 I Downes (Shrews) 2:09.98; 2 E Colbourn (H’gate) 2:10.71; 3 C Wormley (Craw) 2:11.31; 4 G Tuesday (Lewes, U17) 2:11.33; 5 E Brooks (Linc W) 2:13.10; 6 A Hedge (St Alb) 2:13.72; 7 H Taylor (A’deen) 2:14.63.

1500: 1 E Greenway (Clee) 4:15.53; 2 L Belshaw (Col H, U17) 4:17.34; 3 J Lark (W Ches, U17) 4:20.07; 4 A Lloyd (Wig D) 4:20.60; 5 A Stratton (B’burn) 4:22.29; 6 I McGowan (Banb, U17) 4:27.85; 7 S Livingstone (Exe) 4:28.52; 8 A Bates (Kett) 4:30.04; 9 K Brady-Jones (Wirr) 4:30.32; 10 G Phelan (Wirr) 4:32.35; 11 P Palmer-Malins (Phoe) 4:33.71; 12 S Wigfield-Turner (Hallam) 4:39.08. Ht1: 1 J Lark (W Ches, U17) 4:26.54; 2 L Belshaw (Col H, U17) 4:27.42; 3 I McGowan (Banb, U17) 4:27.58; 4 K Brady-Jones (Wirr) 4:28.12; 5 S Livingstone (Exe) 4:28.40; 6 G Phelan (Wirr) 4:29.51; 7 T Ford (KuH) 4:33.63; 8 M Freeland (Mil K) 4:39.44. Ht2: 1 A Bates (Kett) 4:24.59; 2 E Greenway (Clee) 4:26.62; 3 A Lloyd (Wig D) 4:27.02; 4 A Stratton (B’burn) 4:27.80; 5 S Wigfield-Turner (Hallam) 4:31.27; 6 P Palmer-Malins (Phoe) 4:31.99; 7 M Burns (Chor ATC) 4:34.24; 8 R Vinton (Chelm) 4:39.71.

3000: 1 I FitzGerald (Exe) 9:10.67; 2 E Nicholson (Herne H, U17) 9:24.17; 3 J Bailey (Lev V) 9:24.67; 4 K Pye (AFD, U17) 9:39.01; 5 M Lyons (Card) 9:39.72; 6 E Shaw (W’borne) 9:41.88; 7 S Nicholls (Wells) 9:41.90; 8 E Loosley (C&C) 9:52.70; 9 L Huxley (Prest) 9:59.24; 10 H Ryding (Giff N) 10:00.40.

5000: 1 N Phillips (Dund H) 16:18.50; 2 O Martin (Abing) 17:09.72.

100H (-3.6): 1 M McIntosh (Harrow) 13.80; 2 J Duncton (Bir) 13.88; 3 K Holt (K&P) 13.88; 4 S Gammell (Wat) 14.80; 5 J Self (B&B) 15.00. Ht1 (-2.5): 1 M McIntosh (Harrow) 13.81; 2 M Corker (Liv H) 14.19; 3 S Gammell (Wat) 14.42; 4 J Self (B&B) 14.82; 5 B Bovell (G&G) 14.93. Ht2 (-0.4): 1 J Duncton (Bir) 13.71; 2 K Holt (K&P) 13.94; 3 E Ajagbe (Shef/Dearn) 14.42; 4 A Nwankwo (SB) 15.02.

400H: 1 E Newnham (SB) 57.54; 2 S Okoro (Have) 59.29; – A Case (Unattached) 60.73; 3 H Ulvede (N Abb) 60.88; 4 M Willis (Norw) 61.73; 5 S Lisk (Card Arch) 61.97; 6 E Jeffery (W’borne) 62.05; 7 G Majer (Birmingham (BUCS)) 63.56. Ht1: 1 E Newnham (SB) 61.01; 2 E Jeffery (W’borne) 62.59; 3 M Willis (Norw) 62.76; 4 G Majer (Birmingham (BUCS)) 62.88; 5 E Scott (Harrow) 65.45. Ht2: 1 S Okoro (Have) 61.29; 2 H Ulvede (N Abb) 62.55; 3 A Case (Unattached) 63.86; 4 S Lisk (Card Arch) 64.14; 5 L Halliday (Warr) 66.90; 6 T Tolan (H’gate) 67.40.

3000SC: 1 H Reynolds (Norw) 10:31.83; 2 R Clutterbuck (WSEH) 10:53.17; 3 J Hatch (WSEH) 11:20.00; 4 A Cox (Craw) 11:45.36.

3000W: 1 G Griffiths (P’broke) 13:48.72; 2 J Wilton (Ashf) 15:59.88.

HJ: – F Peacock (Unattached) 1.78; 1 A Rochford (Nenagh Olympic Athletic Club) 1.78; 2 G Wall (Bed C) 1.78; 3 H Ferguson (Traff) 1.78; 4 C Coates (Shef/Dearn) 1.74; 5 M Scales (HW, U17) 1.70; 6 M Judd (Win, U17) 1.70; 7 G Garber (Leeds C) 1.66; 8 R Tillson (Have, U17) 1.66; 9 B Bovell (G&G) 1.66; 10 J Hilditch (Jag) 1.66

PV: 1 E Oakden (Lewes) 3.75; 2 C O’Neill (Bir) 3.65; 3 B Rason (N&P) 3.50; 4 G Tutton (Lewes) 3.35; 5 N Perry (B&W) 3.20; 6 A Scott (Shef/Dearn) 3.05

LJ: 1 L Fellows (WSEH) 6.35/2.2; 2 S Jones (Sale) 6.28/2.9; 3 C Nwafor (Chilt) 6.25/3.5; 4 A Warre (WSEH) 6.02/3.3; 5 A French (Unattached) 5.97/3.3; 6 D Snell (B&B, U17) 5.97/4.6; – A French (Unattached) 5.88/2.0; 7 P Clayton (Notts) 5.84/2.9; 8 D Belgrave (Swin) 5.84/4.3; 9 J Lee (Carm) 5.83/3.4; 10 B Bovell (G&G) 5.81/3.7; – J Lee (Carm) 5.74/1.4; 11 L Clifford (Bir) 5.67/5.1; 12 I Mardle (Norw, U17) 5.60/4.1; 13 E Woods (Bir, U17) 5.57/2.0; – I Mardle (Norw, U17) 5.44/1.8.

TJ: 1 G Scoot (Torb) 12.84/-0.8; 2 A Gray (And) 12.43/-0.7; 3 A Warre (WSEH) 12.36/1.3; 4 M Booth (Sale) 12.13/0.0; 5 L Agberemi (Mil K) 12.08/2.3; – L Agberemi (Mil K) 12.06/1.4; 6 M Yalekhue (Amber) 11.92/0.9; 7 R Otaruoh (TVH) 11.92/0.9; 8 L White (Ayr S) 11.78/0.9; 9 D Keigher (Sale) 11.52/0.7; 10 C Earl (Morp) 11.41/0.9; 11 A McKinty (Orangegrove) 11.26/-0.4; 12 L Hirst (PNV) 11.05/1.3; 13 N Jones (Cov) 11.01/1.0.

SP: 1 C Agyepong (B&B) 14.83; 2 M Hopkins (Chelm) 13.78; 3 O Kuponiyi (Chelm) 13.44; 4 M Porterfield (Jag) 12.51; 5 C Aboagye (Croy) 12.49.

DT: 1 Z Obamakinwa (B&B) 52.57; – A Blackstock (New South Wales) 45.01; 2 O Austin (Soton) 42.86; 3 A Amadin (Sale) 40.52; 4 L Martin (M’field) 33.62; 5 M Porterfield (Jag) 33.33; 6 M Hopkins (Chelm) 32.44.

HT: 1 L Murray (Swale) 55.53; 2 A McAuslan-Kelly (TVH) 54.83; 3 G Jenvey (Soton) 48.67; 4 J Richardson (Sale) 48.25; 5 O Austin (Soton) 47.88; 6 A Fettis (Newp) 45.05.

JT: 1 R Wall (B&H) 44.21; 2 J Larsen (Soton) 42.84; 3 E Durand (Mil K) 42.61



U18:

400H: Ht: 1 A Wilson (Win, U17) 60.86; 2 L Wintle (P’broke, U20) 63.80.

SP: 1 A Amadin (Sale, U20) 14.85.

DT: 1 C Braka (Traff, U20) 40.31.

JT: 1 A Jones (Mil K, U17) 48.72; 2 H Lewington (WSEH, U20) 47.93; 3 H Wheeler (W Ches, U17) 46.27; 4 D Yelling (B&H, U17) 44.54; 5 H Court (Padd W, U17) 43.27; 6 D Kaye (Amber, U17) 39.09

U23 men

European 100m bronze medallist Jeremiah Azu looks one of the favourites for further medal success by the way he ran 10.16 with zero wind assistance over a metre clear of Australian Lachlan Kennedy.

Third-placer David Morgan-Harrison won the 200m into a headwind in 21.10/-1.9.

Well behind Aussie Reece Holder, Brodie Young, who ran 45.82 in America last month, was first Briton in the 400m in 46.60 as European under-20 champion Ed Faulds won his heat but did not contest the final.

A quality under-23 800m saw world under-20 medallist Ethan Hussey (1:48.52) guarantee European selection ahead of fellow Santiago de Cali finalist Ethan Hussey with 1:45.54 performer this summer Reece Sharman-Newell third.

BUCS indoor champion Taylor Bilyard won the 1500m.

There was a competitive men’s 5000m with English National junior champion Will Barnicoat guaranteeing his Espoo selection ahead of US-based Rory Leonard.

The English National senior champion Jamie Kingston was fifth and a former under-17 champion Sam Charlton was sixth.

Despite a hefty 2.5m/sec headwind, Tom Wilcock won the hurdles in a PB 13.98 just head of 13.56 performer this summer Sam Bennett while last year’s steeplechase junior champion Thomas Bridger moved up an age group to go close to his best with 8:51.66.

The 2021 European under-20 finalist Dominic Ogbechie who once cleared 2.22m indoors at the age of 16, won his first under-23 title with a 2.10m leap.

Though some way short of the necessary qualifying marks, Andy Knight won the shot title with a PB 17.53m and Ruben Banks (67.96m) did likewise in the hammer while Chukwuemeka Osammor was way off his PB his 54.04m victory is backed up by a 58.82m performance in the UK Winter Long throws and so can look forward to a trip to Finland.

Australian Howard McDonald won the javelin with a 78.05m throw but it was BUCS champion Ben East, who is still a teenager, who threw a PB 74.03m to win the British title.

100 (0.0): 1 J Azu (Card) 10.16; – L Kennedy (Queensland) 10.28; 2 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.34; 3 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.44; 4 J Harding (Bas) 10.61; 5 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.61. SF1 (0.5): 1 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.37; 2 L Kennedy (Queensland) 10.37; 3 T Panton (Woking) 10.53; 4 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.70; 5 J Gbagbo (B&B) 10.72. SF2 (-0.5): 1 J Azu (Card) 10.44; 2 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.66; 3 J Harding (Bas) 10.71; 4 T Ogunkanmi (NEB) 10.73. Ht1 (-0.1): 1 J Azu (Card) 10.57; 2 T Ogunkanmi (NEB) 10.71. Ht2 (-2.4): 1 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.53; 2 T Panton (Woking) 10.64; 3 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.64. Ht4 (-1.9): 1 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.69; 2 J Harding (Bas) 10.74.

200 (-1.9): 1 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 21.10; 2 B Swift (Lough S) 21.18; 3 J Hanson (Woking) 21.22; 4 D Chapman (Shef/Dearn) 21.23; 5 J Quainoo (B&B) 21.26. SF1 (-4.5): 1 J Quainoo (B&B) 21.54. SF2 (-5.3): 1 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 21.37; 2 J Hanson (Woking) 21.45. Ht1 (0.8): 1 J Quainoo (B&B) 21.03; 2 D Chapman (Shef/Dearn) 21.09; 3 F Waugh (Jag) 21.48; 4 M McLean (Sale) 21.50. Ht2 (-0.7): 1 J Hanson (Woking) 21.06; 2 S Black (Birm U) 21.60. Ht3 (-1.1): 1 E Blackman (Corby) 21.46; 2 D Kinlock (Croy) 21.62. Ht4 (-0.9): 1 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 21.27; 2 B Swift (Lough S) 21.36; 3 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 21.64

400: – R Holder (Queensland) 46.08; 1 B Young (Jag) 46.60; 2 E Agyare (E&H) 46.96; 3 I Cory (Yate) 47.49; 4 C Neal (Harrow) 47.61; 5 J Higgins (Soton) 48.37; 6 M Fagbenle (Harrow) 48.41. Ht1: 1 E Faulds (R&N) 47.48; 2 E Agyare (E&H) 47.54; 3 C Neal (Harrow) 48.32; 4 M Fotheringham (Jag) 48.83. Ht2: 1 B Young (Jag) 47.31; 2 M Fagbenle (Harrow) 48.94. Ht3: 1 R Holder (Queensland) 47.52; 2 I Cory (Yate) 47.98; 3 J Higgins (Soton) 48.27; 4 T Hunter (Sale) 48.97

800: 1 E Hussey (Leeds C) 1:48.52; 2 S Reardon (B&B) 1:48.75; 3 R Sharman-Newell (BMH) 1:49.13; 4 A Harrington (B&B) 1:49.46; 5 H Fisher (B&B) 1:50.30; 6 D Locke (Card) 1:50.60; 7 D Joyce (Tyne) 1:51.78. Ht1: 1 A Harrington (B&B) 1:49.25; 2 R Sharman-Newell (BMH) 1:49.48; 3 J Owen (Orion) 1:50.94; 4 S Davey (Worc) 1:50.97. Ht2: 1 S Reardon (B&B) 1:49.66; 2 E Hussey (Leeds C) 1:49.86; 3 D Joyce (Tyne) 1:50.34. Ht3: 1 D Locke (Card) 1:49.66; 2 H Fisher (B&B) 1:49.87; 3 C Crick (Ton) 1:50.46; 4 R Elston (Charn) 1:50.97.

1500: 1 T Bilyard (Gt Yar) 3:44.32; 2 J Ewing (Edin) 3:44.94; 3 J Patton (Kilb) 3:45.04; 4 B MacMillan (Centr) 3:45.04; 5 T Patrick (SB) 3:46.27; 6 D Robinson (Giff N) 3:46.50; 7 A Parkinson (Corby) 3:47.11; 8 A Melloy (C&C) 3:47.17; 9 R Serif (Vale R) 3:49.04; 10 E Leech (FoD) 3:49.14.

5000: 1 W Barnicoat (AFD) 14:09.20; 2 R Leonard (Morp) 14:10.15; 3 J Dickinson (Leeds C) 14:11.04; 4 N Potter (NEB) 14:13.25; 5 J Kingston (Ton) 14:18.50; 6 S Charlton (Walls) 14:34.38; 7 L Sheppard Brown (Card) 14:43.63; 8 T Tarragano (B&H) 14:44.19.

110H (-2.5): 1 T Wilcock (N’pton) 13.98; 2 S Bennett (Bas) 14.01; 3 J Agbodza (S’end) 14.30; 4 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 14.78; 5 W Adeyeye (NEB) 14.80; 6 B Ince (Oxf C) 15.23; 7 A Sanusi (NEB) 15.26; 8 D Naylor (C&N) 15.29. Ht1 (-2.8): 1 S Bennett (Bas) 14.37; 2 W Adeyeye (NEB) 14.96; 3 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 14.97; 4 D Naylor (C&N) 15.53; 5 A Sanusi (NEB) 15.53. Ht2 (-4.1): 1 T Wilcock (N’pton) 14.69; 2 J Agbodza (S’end) 15.00; 3 B Ince (Oxf C) 15.34; 4 J Cover (Bath) 15.64.

400H: 1 G Seery (B&B) 51.15; – K Bennett (Queensland) 51.61; 2 H Barton (Wells) 51.96; 3 P Lockwood (Lewes) 53.14; 4 J Adeniji (SB) 55.12; 5 K Welch (Taun) 55.50.

3000SC: 1 T Bridger (C&C) 8:51.66; 2 L Minale (Gate) 8:52.04; 3 K Imroth (SB) 9:01.04; 4 W Aitken (Doncaster Athletic Club) 9:10.23; 5 O James (B’mth) 9:18.15; 6 J Stolberg (BRAT) 9:22.54; 7 M Prior (Ilf) 9:34.72; 8 F Ward (R&N) 9:48.76; 9 S Kerfoot (B&W) 9:48.86.

3000W: 1 M Crane (Bexley) 13:48.64.

HJ: 1 D Ogbechie (High) 2.10; 2 K Aguocha (B&B) 2.06; 3 C Husbands (B&R) 2.02; 4 D Duruaku (Harrow) 2.02; 5 O Southern (Card) 1.98.

PV: 1= R Nairne (Jag) 4.70; 1= M Mellor (Card) 4.70; 3 K Kapur-Walton (Leigh) 4.50; 4 W Snashall (Craw) 4.35.

LJ: 1 S Mackenzie (Pit) 7.38/1.2; – S Taylor (New South Wales) 7.35/0.8; 2 A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 7.22/3.3; – A Hoole (Tm E Loth) 7.19/1.7; 3 B Sutton (B&B) 7.16/-1.2.

TJ: 1 A Yeo (KuH) 15.74/1.4; 2 B Ajala (Jag) 15.69/1.8; 3 S Ampofo (B&B) 14.98/1.0; 4 T Dronfield (B&B) 14.81/2.1; 5 J Woods (SB) 14.45/1.5; 6 N Odeh (Leic C) 13.95/-0.1; 7 J Knox (Lisb) 13.75/0.9.

SP: 1 A Knight (Soton) 17.53; 2 G Hyde (Harrow) 16.31; 3 Z Davies (Harrow) 15.54; 4 J Tyler (Tav) 15.47; 5 D Claydon (B&B) 15.20; 6 A Williams (W Norf) 13.95.

DT: 1 C Osammor (Shef/Dearn) 54.04; 2 J Douglas (Soton) 50.58; 3 D Claydon (B&B) 50.47; 4 A Phillips (B’mth) 47.23; 5 J Wordsworth (NSP) 46.64; 6 Z Davies (Harrow) 46.12; 7 E Abara (KuH) 45.87; 9 A Bowsher (I’ness) 40.84.

HT: 1 R Banks (WSEH) 67.96; 2 O Graham (SB) 60.97; 3 T Conibear (Yate) 52.11; 4 A Bowsher (I’ness) 51.01; 5 S Clifton (Win) 46.14.

JT: 1 H McDonald (Queensland) 78.05; 2 B East (Team K) 74.03; 3 F Bishop-Timings (R&N) 63.54; 4 P Brinton-Quinn (Have) 63.37; 5 J Dibble (Yeov O) 60.19; 6 B Jenvey (Soton) 53.69



U23 women

In a race disappointingly run as a straight final, Keely Hodgkinson further trimmed her 400m PB to 52.24 as she won by just under a second from Natasha Harrison (53.13). The multiple 800m medallist improved on her previous best of 52.41 which was set at last year’s British Championships.

Also coached by Trevor Painter, Steph Driscoll won the 800m in 2:05.92.

British hammer champion Charlotte Payne followed up her 72.51m PB of the week before which placed her third all-time in the UK with another top-class effort with a 71.16m victory which left her nine opponents over 11 metres in arrears and was her second best ever and was her 10th competition (out of 10) that she has exceeded the necessary 66.00m qualifying performance.

The 1500m was also not a fast race but both Sarah Calvert and Alex Millard already had the 4:14.0 qualifying time and Calvert’s 4:20.99 to 4:21.74 victory ensures she will be in Finland.

In the 5000m both Eloise Walker (15:51.63) and Megan Keith (15:55.92) were inside the 16:00 qualifying mark but had already ran significantly faster in better conditions and both should challenge for medals in Espoo.

With just 0.04 of a second covering the top four, Aleeya Sibbons edged British under-20 200m record-holder Amy Hunt to rubber stamp her Espoo selection with a 11.46 100m while Cassie-Ann Pemberton did likewise with a 23.71/-2.5 200m into a strong headwind.

A headwind also slowed Abigail Pawlett in the hurdles to 13.52/-2.0 but she too also had the qualifying mark.

BUCS champion Sarah Tait was another to guarantee selection with her victory as her 10:11.95 steeplechase victory as she also had the necessary qualifier as she enjoyed a 37-second winning margin over Morgan Squibb’s PB.

Hammer aside, field performances and numbers were a little patchy in places but all credit to pole vaulter Jade Spencer-Smith who set a 4.30m PB in excess of the 4.25m standard which was her previous best.

BUCS shot champion Serena Vincent came close to her 16.90m PB set in winning in the European Throwing Cup with her second best ever mark of 16.86m which was well over the necessary 16.50m standard.

Javelin thrower Lauren Farley will also make the trip as after her 56.73m win at Loughborough, and here her 52.06m gave her a six-metre margin of victory.

The first five triple jumpers set their longest ever marks albeit propelled by illegal winds with Lily Huland coming out on top with a 13.39/2.7 but she did have her best legal mark of 13.24/1.8 in the competition but needed a 13.50m for selection.

Georgina Forde-Wells was second (13.30/3.0).

The 3000m walk was most notable for the first three all being called Hannah with Aussies Mison and Bolton well clear of Cambridge Harrier Hopper and Mison was actually quicker than the male walkers competing in Chelmsford.

100 (0.5): 1 A Sibbons (NEB) 11.46; 2 A Hunt (Charn) 11.47; 3 A Bell (Jag) 11.49; 4 L Ashmeade (Wake) 11.50; 5 C Pemberton (Bir) 11.60; 6 T Powell (Manc H) 11.60; 7 H Foster (SB) 12.02; 8 S Grace (Norw) 12.07. Ht1 (-1.5): 1 L Ashmeade (Wake) 11.61; 2 A Bell (Jag) 11.62; 3 C Pemberton (Bir) 11.70; 4 S Grace (Norw) 12.04; 5 H Foster (SB) 12.15. Ht2 (-0.6): 1 A Sibbons (NEB) 11.61; 2 T Powell (Manc H) 11.62; 3 A Hunt (Charn) 11.67.

200 (-2.5): 1 C Pemberton (Bir) 23.71; 2 R Bennett (Sale) 23.94; 3 B Ironside (B’mth) 24.02; 4 A Babalola (WSEH) 24.62; 5 A Regis (E&H) 24.71; 6 M Whapples (SSH) 24.80. Ht1 (-1.3): 1 C Pemberton (Bir) 23.53; 2 B Ironside (B’mth) 23.87; 3 A Bell (Jag) 23.93; 4 M Whapples (SSH) 24.57; 5 S Grace (Norw) 24.70. Ht2 (-0.3): 1 R Bennett (Sale) 23.95; 2 A Regis (E&H) 24.56; 3 H Foster (SB) 24.58; 4 A Babalola (WSEH) 24.64.

400: 1 K Hodgkinson (Leigh) 52.24; 2 N Harrison (Stock H) 53.13; 3 P Malik (Harrow) 54.66; 4 I Andrei (Harrow) 56.24.

800: 1 S Driscoll (Liv H) 2:05.92; 2 M Hudson (Der) 2:06.81; 3 J Martin (KuH) 2:08.56; 4 L Keisler (Law) 2:09.32.

1500: 1 S Calvert (Living) 4:20.99; 2 A Millard (Inv EK) 4:21.74; 3 B Morley (Leeds C) 4:22.12; 4 A Wright (Phoe) 4:23.57; 5 K Willis (Norw) 4:27.35; 6 H Braybrook (Corby) 4:27.52; 7 N Carr (B&A) 4:27.80; 8 A Hancock (Read) 4:27.80; 9 E Marmion-Williams (Kett) 4:28.78. Ht2: 1 B Morley (Leeds C) 4:29.14; 2 S Calvert (Living) 4:29.61.

5000: 1 E Walker (Edin) 15:51.63; 2 M Keith (I’ness) 15:55.92; 3 C Alexander (Ton) 16:48.06; 4 A Garner (AFD) 17:19.62.

100H (-2.0): 1 A Pawlett (Traff) 13.52; 2 J Blundell (B&W) 13.61; 3 M Jessop (SB) 13.79; 4 J Smith (WSEH) 13.91; – I Breslin (New South Wales) 14.06; 5 J Clark (Traff) 14.31; – T Skelton (New South Wales) 14.33; 6 G Morgan (Card Arch) 14.63. Ht1 (-3.0): 1 A Pawlett (Traff) 13.79; 2 M Jessop (SB) 13.95; 3 J Smith (WSEH) 14.06; 4 J Clark (Traff) 14.22; 5 V Morgan (KuH) 14.69. Ht2 (-2.1): 1 J Blundell (B&W) 13.72; 2 I Breslin (New South Wales) 14.06; 3 T Skelton (New South Wales) 14.40; 4 G Morgan (Card Arch) 14.56; 5 K Slade (B’mth) 14.60; 6 D Hales (Tel) 14.62; 7 L Holt (SB) 14.69.

400H: 1 O Brennan (WSEH) 59.17; 2 A Briggs-Goode (Notts) 59.49; 3 M Coxon (Roth) 59.58; 4 O Allbut (SB) 60.92; 5 M Swingler (B&H) 61.69; 6 K Mackintosh (Newk) 63.06; 7 D Clarke (Harrow) 63.06; 8 K Hulme (Shrews) 63.73. Ht1: 1 O Brennan (WSEH) 60.17; 2 M Swingler (B&H) 62.49; 3 D Clarke (Harrow) 63.17; 4 K Mackintosh (Newk) 64.01; 5 K Hulme (Shrews) 64.39; 6 M Liddell (Gate) 65.92. Ht2: 1 A Briggs-Goode (Notts) 60.16; 2 M Coxon (Roth) 60.19; 3 O Allbut (SB) 62.01; 4 E Bee (Ply) 64.76.

3000SC: 1 S Tait (Jag) 10:11.95; 2 M Squibb (B&B) 10:49.52; 3 A Wills (Brack) 10:53.01; 4 E Weir (THH) 10:55.03; 5 M Collings (Woking) 11:04.01.

3000W: – H Mison (New South Wales) 12:50.34; – H Bolton (New South Wales) 14:18.14; 1 H Hopper (Camb H) 14:45.97; 2 P Spooner (HPH) 14:48.05.

HJ: 1 R Burrell (Bir) 1.70; 2 L Holt (SB) 1.66.

PV: 1 J Spencer-Smith (Harrow) 4.30; 2 S Ashurst (Sale) 3.95; 3 N Munir (TVH) 3.95; 4 F Miloro (SinA) 3.95; 5 J Carey (BWF) 3.50; 6 S Barbour (Jag) 3.50; 7 E Barrett (B&B) 3.20; 8 I Crameri (Tam) 3.20.

LJ: – A French (Unattached, U20) 6.23/1.2; 1 J Smith (WSEH) 6.19/1.4; 2 M Palmer (TVH) 6.14/-1.3; 3 B Ironside (B’mth) 6.11/1.4; 4 O Adamson (Herne H) 6.09/-0.6; 5 K Chapman (Card) 5.89/1.9; 6 M Hutton (E&E) 5.86/-1.0; 7 L Robinson (Traff) 5.71/0.7.

TJ: 1 L Hulland (TVH) 13.39/2.7; 2 G Forde-Wells (WG&EL) 13.30/3.0 (12.89/0.4); – L Hulland (TVH) 13.24/1.8; 3 M Yalekhue (Amber, U20) 12.29/1.7; 4 J Hulland (Sheff U) 12.27/2.0; 5 R Taylor (Jag) 11.90/1.4; 6 A Adeyanju (Harrow) 11.43/1.9.

SP: 1 S Vincent (Ports) 16.86; 2 T Tchoudja (Shett) 14.66; 3 J Hopkins (Chelm) 14.62; 4 S du Toit (Harrow) 13.34; 5 S Callaway (NEB) 13.02.

DT: 1 T Tunstall (Harrow) 49.29; 2 S Callaway (NEB) 48.45; – A Blackstock (New South Wales, U20) 45.76; 3 S du Toit (Harrow) 44.30; 4 K Maxwell (Jag) 44.13; 5 K Ebbage (Ton) 43.03; – A Baltazar-Hall (SB) 42.24; 6 E Botham (WG&EL) 40.81; 7 C Rimmer (Shef/Dearn) 38.42; 8 Z Acton (Burt) 38.29; 9 A Merritt (NEB) 37.44; 10 E Darvell (Banb) 37.22; 11 J Hopkins (Chelm) 36.07.

HT: 1 C Payne (Read) 71.16; 2 Z Price (Liv H) 59.95; 3 H Blood (Sale) 58.56; 4 A Merritt (NEB) 57.15; 5 C Thomas (Swan) 50.69; 6 S Sikiru (WG&EL) 50.59; 7 L Taylor (SNH) 49.32; 8 A Stewart (B&B) 49.30; 9 J Trapnell (Mil K) 49.02; 10 L Moffat (Mil K) 46.70.

JT: 1 L Farley (B&B) 52.06; 2 E Korczak (B&H) 45.50; 3 E Waters (Rad) 45.38; 4 K Burr (VPCG) 44.83; 5 J Brown (Amber) 42.95; 6 L Odell (Harrow) 42.13; 7 K Mackison (Craw) 40.33; 8 J Lewis (And) 39.61



BMC GOLD STANDARD RACES, Watford, June 14

Elliot Giles had a splendid night. He won the 800m in 1:45.90 and then 20 minutes later led home the 1500m in 3:43.82.

Olympic semi finalist Daniel Rowden was second in the 800m in a season’s best of 1:46.14.

Erin Wallace had never broken 2:03 before this year and after running 2:01.78 at the end of May, here she ran a stunning 1:59.69 to become the 31st British athlete to break two minutes.

Olympic 1500m runner Revee Walcott-Nolan became the 32nd as she improved her PB from 2:01.74 to 1:59.96.

Unfortunately the marks will not count for qualifying times as there was a late change and a male pacemaker was required.

Under-20 athlete Annie Mann improved her 1500m PB to 4:16.99 as she led home the metric mile.

Men: 800: A: 1 E Giles (Bir) 1:45.90; 2 D Rowden (WG&EL) 1:46.14; 3 A Davis (Phoe) 1:47.29; 4 L Shaw (Ports) 1:47.87; 5 J McMurray (St Alb) 1:47.95; 6 R Zaman-Browne (Manc H) 1:48.13; 7 N Landeau (Walton) 1:48.25; 8 J White (Ports) 1:49.09; 9 A Beer (AUS) 1:50.19. B: 1 M Wilson (Sun) 1:51.08; 2 I Williams (Carm) 1:51.28; 6 T Waterworth (Hunts, U17) 1:52.68; 7 H Ware (BMH, U20) 1:53.06.

1500: A: 1 E Giles (Bir) 3:43.82; 2 B Davies (Bed C) 3:44.22; 3 J Beeks (BMH) 3:44.24; 4 J Rowe (AFD) 3:44.62; 5 M Waterworth (Phoe, U20) 3:44.76; 6 R Howorth (Bath) 3:45.25; 7 J Gumm (Phoe) 3:45.97; 8 W Perkin (TVH) 3:46.17; 9 J Domoney (Salis) 3:46.28; 10 C Wyllie (HW) 3:46.44; 11 A Penney (HW) 3:46.50; 12 I Hirshman Chandler (SB) 3:47.19



Women: 800: A: 1 E Wallace (Giff N) 1:59.69; 2 R Walcott-Nolan (Lut) 1:59.96; 3 R Hawker (Card) 2:05.42; 4 H Parker (E&H) 2:08.57; 5 S Huxham (Hallam) 2:08.93; 6 M Squibb (B&B) 2:09.51; 7 T Cyrus (NEB, W35) 2:23.15.

1500: A: 1 A Mann (Win, U20) 4:16.99; 2 A O’Donoghue (IRL) 4:17.62; 3 S King (W&SV, U17) 4:19.69; 4 S Monk (G&G) 4:20.71; 8 Z Gilbody (W&SV, U17) 4:33.81

BMC GOLD STANDARD RACES, Stretford, June 13

Olympic finalist Alex Bell led home the women’s 800m in 2:01.56.

In the men’s 800m C race, Evan Grime followed up his UK under-15 1500m record with the second fastest ever time over two laps with only Max Burgin (1:53.1 in 2016) still ahead of him.

Grime’s previous best was 1:55.69.

Men: 800: A: 1 N Landeau (Walton) 1:49.16; 2 M Wharton (Sale) 1:49.61; 3 T Chamberlain (Holm) 1:50.07; 4 T Baines (B&W) 1:51.53. C: 2 E Grime (Salf, U15) 1:54.08; 3 M Clark (Prest, U17) 1:54.11; 4 F Mayoh (Traff, U20) 1:55.12.

1500: A: 1 D Robinson (Giff N) 3:45.72; 2 D Bebbington (B’burn) 3:46.00; 3 A McGill (Living, U20) 3:46.04; 4 K Reilly (Ton) 3:46.23; 5 M Dahl-Jessen (DEN) 3:46.23; 6 O Barbaresi (TVH) 3:46.68; 7 I Hughes (Sale) 3:48.20. B: 3 A Thomson (Fife, U20) 3:52.75; 6 D Holman (B’burn, U20) 3:55.26; 7 C Livesey (Salf, M40) 3:56.07



Women: 800: A: 1 A Bell (P&B) 2:01.56; 2 M Ekiru (KEN) 2:04.39; 3 M Mitchell (AUS) 2:09.61; 4 S Wilson (Giff N, U17) 2:10.73

SCOTTISH NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE, Grangemouth, June 18

Men: 800: r1: 1 J Mungin (Kilb, U17) 1:54.50; 4 L Culliton (Falk, U17) 1:56.76. r2: 1 J Connor (E Kilb, U17) 1:59.20. r3: 7 A Cameron (C’nauld, M50) 2:05.80; 8 P Holden (Harm, M45) 2:07.41. 1500: r1: 14 S Allen (C’nauld, M55) 4:36.44. r2: 3 H Cameron (A’deen, W) 4:23.48. 3000SC: 2 T Hely (Edin, M50) 10:58.80. LJ: 8 R Todd (Centr, M60) 4.41/2.1. DT: 1 A Peck (Jag) 47.84



U20: 110H (-0.8): 1 C Farquhar (Kilb) 15.49



U17: SP: 1 B Robb (Pit) 13.80. DT: 1 B Robb (Pit) 45.23; 2 J McKinlay (Edin) 40.75



Women: 100: r1 (-2.2): 1 S Malone (Jag) 12.10; 6 S Downie (Jag, W35) 12.69. 200: r1 (-0.4): 1 S Malone (Jag) 24.48; 4 S Downie (Jag, W35) 25.33. 800: r1: 1 Z Redmond (Kilb, U17) 2:14.33. r4: 5 S Ramage (Edin, W60) 2:59.36. 1500: 1 S Wilson (Giff N, U17) 4:40.30; 5 C McCallum (Shett, W35) 4:50.23. 100H (-1.3): 1 H McArthur (Jag) 14.96. HJ: 1 Z Loughrey (VPCG, U17) 1.64. LJ: 1 H McArthur (Jag) 5.70/3.0; 2 H Wallace (Jag) 5.59/2.8; – H Wallace (Jag) 5.54/0.1; 14 F Davidson (A’deen, W50) 4.39/2.1. SP: 1 A Kennedy (Jag, U20) 13.17. DT: 1 K Maxwell (Jag) 40.86; 2 H Elliott (Jag) 38.32



U17: 3000: 4 K Dobbie (Edin, W55) 12:01.27. SP: 1 C Barbour (Giff N) 12.16

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Loughborough, June 14

Men: 800: A: 5 T Barnett (Stoke, U20) 1:55.96. D: 4 C Roberts (Cov, M35) 2:03.71; 6 J Tyrrell (W&SV, U15) 2:04.57. 1500: A: 1 A McMillan (York) 3:48.27; 2 S Byrne (Swin, M35) 3:49.78; 7 A Hudson (Sutt, U20) 3:51.50; 10 T Emery (Chilt, U20) 3:57.55. B: 2 F McGrath (WSEH, U20) 3:57.86; 11 M Collins (R&N, U17) 4:03.83. C: 3 O Loveday (Hunts, U15) 4:13.01; 7 M Bacon (Roth, U15) 4:16.14; 12 S Long (Notts, M45) 4:26.70. 5000: A: 2 W Beardsley (W&SV, U20) 14:49.34; 8 L Buttrick (Absolute Tri, U20) 15:21.49; 9 J Comerford (R&N, U20) 15:21.92; 13 T Hartley (Notts, M55) 16:16.44



Mixed events: 800: F: 3 L Power (W&SV, U15W) 2:16.24. G: 1 M Mullett (W&SV, U13W) 2:16.75. 1500: D: 6 G Igoe (Roth, U15W) 4:33.16; 7 V Rudkin (W&SV, U15W) 4:33.56; 11 E Thomson (Roth, U20W) 4:36.15; 16 E Whitworth (Linc W, U15W) 4:41.15; 17 O McGhee (R&N, U15W) 4:41.15. E: 1 I Saunders (W&SV, U17W) 4:41.16; 6 K Webb (Mil K, U15W) 4:45.45; 7 I Porter (Linc W, U15W) 4:45.46. F: 2 M Shaw (Harb, W40) 4:53.07. 5000: B: 9 J Blizard (Roth, W45) 18:23.02; 10 R Jones (Helpston, W40) 18:57.08

MILTON KEYNES OPEN MEETING, Milton Keynes, June 18

Kara Bryan went equal second all-time in the UK under-13 rankings at 600m with a time of 1:37.5.

U13 mixed events: 600: r2: 1 K Bryan (B&B, U13W) 1:37.5; 2 I Nation (Brack, U13W) 1:45.3; 3 T Chesney (Mil K, U13W) 1:47.7



Mixed events: LJ: A: 2 Y Aspden (WSEH, U13W) 4.54. SP: 1 B Nash (Mil K, M50) 12.88. DT: 1 M Brookes (Diss, U17) 39.74; 2 A Mills (Kett, M50) 39.41; 3 L Nash (Mil K, U17) 39.06. DT: 1 T Richards (High, M70) 29.66; 2 P Oakes (Gt Yar, M70) 28.39; 4 B Scott (Mil K, M70) 27.24; 5 T Needham (PNV, M70) 26.54. DT: 1 L Ward (BMH, U13W) 21.97. HT: 1 T Head (NEB) 61.90. HT: 1 M Brookes (Diss, U17) 49.95. HT: 1 K Lake-Bryan (Barn, U15W) 38.18; 2 D Presswell (Mil K, W55) 31.36

NORTHERN TRACK & FIELD LEAGUE

WEST PREMIER, Bebington, June 18

Men: 400: B: 3 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 53.7. 1500: A: 2 S Perry (Nthn (IOM), U17) 4:03.7; 6 J Mackie (Wirr, M45) 4:29.1. 5000: A: 3 J Richardson (W Ches, U20) 15:37.3; 4 J Prest (Traff, M50) 16:30.3. 110H: A (0.0): 1 N Abraham (Sale) 15.6. B (0.0): 1 A Parkinson (Sale) 15.9. 4×400: A: 1 Sale 3:29.9. HJ: A: 1 J Margrave (Nthn (IOM)) 1.95. B: 1 R Corrin (Manx, U17) 1.90. PV: A: 2 D Darroch (Wirr, M55) 3.10. DT: A: 2 R Bate (Traff, M40) 36.74. HT: A: 1 A Kent (B’burn) 48.13; 2 R Bate (Traff, M40) 46.82; 3 D McKay (W Ches, M40) 42.39. B: 1 M Heywood (B’burn) 48.11; 2 J Flitcroft (Traff) 46.66. JT: A: 1 R Livesey (Sale, U20) 50.28; 2 D McKay (W Ches, M40) 44.53



Women: 1500: A: 2 A Clough (Traff, U17) 4:41.1. PV: A: 1 C Walsh (Sale) 3.30. B: 1 S Wilkinson (Sale, U20) 3.20. LJ: A: 1 M Robbins-Hulse (Traff, W35) 5.26. SP: A: 1 S Thompson (Sale) 14.70; 2 J Bate (Traff, W40) 10.10. B: 1 K Buckley (Traff, W40) 9.69. DT: A: 1 S Henton (B’burn, W50) 36.65; 2 J Bate (Traff, W40) 36.51; 4 C Perry (Nthn (IOM), U20) 30.72. HT: A: 1 E Harrison (B’burn, U20) 46.05; 2 J Bate (Traff, W40) 42.20. B: 2 K Buckley (Traff, W40) 33.30

EAST 2, Cudworth, June 18

Women: 200: A (0.0): 2 D Casson (Long, W55) 31.7. 1500: A: 2 G Colville (Barns, W55) 5:48.8. 3000: A: 1 G Colville (Barns, W55) 12:18.1

MASON TROPHY, Stoke, June 17



U17 men: 100: r1 (-1.0): 1 T Bristol (W Midlands) 11.03. 400: r2: 1 J Ward (Warwickshire) 50.38. 800: r1: 1 J Kinrade (Shropshire) 1:54.84; 2 S Hembry (Hereford & Wor) 1:55.18; 3 J Whittingham (Staffordshire) 1:55.50; 4 T Corwood (Cheshire) 1:57.65; 5 O Bell (Warwickshire) 1:59.69. r2: 1 J Sohna (Hereford & Wor) 1:57.91; 2 L Smith (Staffordshire) 1:59.83. 1500: r1: 1 E Busfield (Derbyshire) 4:02.72. 3000: 1 A Burgess (W Midlands) 8:51.45. 100H: r1: 1 C Beechall (Cheshire) 13.41; 2 O Dieppe (Hereford & Wor) 13.96. 400H: 1 E Godfrey (Warwickshire) 58.42; 2 A Varley (Cheshire) 58.92. HJ: 1 A Onyekwe (Warwickshire) 1.90. PV: 1 F Williams-Stein (Warwickshire) 3.91. LJ: 1 S Lok (Northants) 6.82. TJ: 1 A Onyekwe (Warwickshire) 13.17. SP: 1 N Brassington (Cheshire) 13.32. HT: 1 E Kendrick (Shropshire) 47.75; 2 J Callaghan (W Midlands) 45.56; 3 W Speed-Andrews (Northants) 39.75. JT: 1 M Young (Nottinghamshire) 53.31



U15: 100: r2 (0.0): 1 L Edwards (Shropshire) 11.41. 300: r1: 1 M Henry (Nottinghamshire) 37.85; 2 T Hinton (Northants) 38.43. r2: 1 D Wood (Shropshire) 37.04; 2 J Hodgson (Staffordshire) 37.99; 3 O Hume (Derbyshire) 38.19; 4 R Sanusi (W Midlands) 38.26. r3: 1 O Leyland (Hereford & Wor) 37.21; 2 S McCafferty (Staffordshire) 37.73; 3 O Johnson (Cheshire) 38.09; 4 A Tohovitis (Nottinghamshire) 38.35. 800: r1: 1 M Wootton (Nottinghamshire) 2:04.44; 2 R Brown (Shropshire) 2:05.27; 3 J Hayes (W Midlands) 2:05.76. 1500: r1: 1 A Lane (Warwickshire) 4:06.08; 2 O Davis (W Midlands) 4:11.91; 3 G Wagstaff (Hereford & Wor) 4:13.83; 4 A Elliott (Cheshire) 4:17.24. r2: 1 F Jones (W Midlands) 4:19.81. 80H: r1 (-0.8): 1 J Vural (Warwickshire) 11.71; 2 W Dapaa (W Midlands) 11.94. HJ: 1 S Agroh (Northants) 1.75. LJ: 1 L Deakin (W Midlands) 5.99; 2 H Fallon (Shropshire) 5.92; 3 W Dapaa (W Midlands) 5.88. DT: 1 M Stumpenhusen (Northants) 44.38. HT: 1 W Medley (Nottinghamshire) 40.01. JT: 1 G Mills (Northants) 41.74



U17 women: 300: r1: 1 A Freeman (Hereford & Wor) 40.52. r2: 1 T Adesina (Nottinghamshire) 40.92. r3: 1 C Bennett (W Midlands) 39.69; 2 N Ifeacho (Northants) 40.36; 3 M Pugsley (Shropshire) 41.14. 800: r1: 1 B Trow (Shropshire) 2:11.82; 2 S Harding (Cheshire) 2:15.51. r2: 1 E Jha (Cheshire) 2:15.33. 1500: r1: 1 M Taylor (Nottinghamshire) 4:34.36; 2 E Heavey (Cheshire) 4:34.47; 3 L Mico (Hereford & Wor) 4:38.85. 80H: r1 (0.0): 1 I Mur (Warwickshire) 11.77; 2 I Banks (Northants) 11.84. r3 (0.0): 1 K Brant (Staffordshire) 11.87. 300H: r1: 1 Z Smith (Nottinghamshire) 43.27; 2 M Walker (Cheshire) 43.46; 3 A Freeman (Hereford & Wor) 43.68; 4 B Tshibola (W Midlands) 46.04. r3: 1 L Boyes (Warwickshire) 45.11. 1500SC: 1 K Gardner (Nottinghamshire) 5:12.57. PV: 1 E Wilkinson (W Midlands) 3.10. LJ: 1 L Salter (Cheshire) 5.68; 2 E Woods (Hereford & Wor) 5.55. TJ: 1 H Thomas (W Midlands, U15) 10.52. DT: 1 S Joynt (Nottinghamshire) 33.20. HT: 1 K Stoll (Cheshire) 43.50. JT: 1 I Fellows (Derbyshire) 41.10



U15: 200: r1 (-2.1): 1 I Knight (Warwickshire) 25.69. 300: r1: 1 J Jeffries (Staffordshire) 41.98; 2 K Scott (W Midlands) 42.33; 3 A Kuffour (Nottinghamshire) 42.50. r2: 1 I Davies (Hereford & Wor) 40.51. r3: 1 R Phillips (Cheshire) 42.08; 2 C Hadfield (Derbyshire) 42.15. 800: r1: 1 O Enright (Northants) 2:17.66. 1500: r1: 1 T Thursfield (Staffordshire) 4:41.09; 2 O McGhee (Warwickshire) 4:44.48. 75H: r1 (-1.4): 1 G McCollin (Warwickshire) 11.61. JT: 1 S Slater-Rowley (Nottinghamshire) 37.24; 2 F Kirby (Derbyshire) 33.19

SOUTH WEST SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Exeter, June 17



U20 mixed events: 4×100: 1 Somerset Schools 45.81



U20 men: 3000: 1 I Henderson (Gloucestershire) 8:31.81. 110H (0.3): 1 P Kyle (Avon) 14.75; 2 O Hennessy Leach (Wiltshire) 14.82. 2000SC: 1 R Chang (Wiltshire) 6:24.86. HJ: 1 P Krunity-Salako (Wiltshire) 1.92. LJ: 1 T Akanbi-Mortimer (Somerset) 6.77. TJ: 1 D Sadiku (Avon) 13.13/0.2. SP: 1 J Schrijver (Avon) 13.27. DT: 1 J Schrijver (Avon) 44.86; 2 B Crosby (Devon) 42.52; 3 J Foord (Somerset) 38.72



U17: 100 (-1.5): 1 J Masters (Gloucestershire) 10.99; 2 D Bhatti (Gloucestershire) 11.06; 3 A Avis (Wiltshire) 11.14. Ht1 (-0.2): 1 D Bhatti (Gloucestershire) 10.99; 2 A Avis (Wiltshire) 11.10. Ht2 (-0.2): 1 J Masters (Gloucestershire) 11.00. 200 (0.2): 1 J Masters (Gloucestershire) 22.49. 400: 1 R Summers (Devon) 50.73. 3000: 4 H Maxwell (Wiltshire) 8:43.36; 6 T Gavin (Gloucestershire) 8:58.71. 100H (1.7): 1 J Taylor (Devon) 13.16; 2 A Dingley (Devon) 13.26; 3 T Wright (Somerset) 13.33. 400H: 1 N Maczugowski (Devon) 54.88; 2 T Wright (Somerset) 55.69; 3 S Chirita (Somerset) 58.29; 4 O Belbeck (Gloucestershire) 59.67. HJ: 1 T Knott (Dorset) 1.91. TJ: 1 W Langridge (Dorset) 13.57; 2 B Matthews (Devon) 13.20. SP: 1 G Leite (Avon) 16.81; 2 O Garrett (Avon) 13.52. DT: 1 L Tutcher (Gloucestershire) 45.31. HT: 1 L Tutcher (Gloucestershire) 56.16; 2 B Dickinson (Gloucestershire) 54.83; 3 A Merrett (Wiltshire) 51.37; 4 O Fileman (Devon) 43.82; 5 A Kinneir (Wiltshire) 39.83. JT: 1 H Watson (Gloucestershire) 52.07; 2 J Duckett (Wiltshire) 51.68



U15: 100 (-1.4): 1 J Dumbutshena (Wiltshire) 11.51; 2 J Wake (Devon) 11.56. Ht1 (-0.4): 1 J Dumbutshena (Wiltshire) 11.57. 300: 1 S Stevens (Devon) 37.74. 800: 1 A Virgilio (Wiltshire) 2:00.43; 2 S Wyatt (Avon) 2:01.61; 3 T White (Avon) 2:03.05. 80H (1.2): 1 J Saxton (Somerset) 11.92. HJ: 1 I Asuquo (Somerset) 1.72. LJ: 1 W Launder (Dorset) 6.36/0.9; 2 R Andrei (Dorset) 5.95/-1.2. TJ: 1 Z Richings (Dorset) 12.73; 2 T Mattis-King (Wiltshire) 11.59. DT: 1 F Parry (Gloucestershire) 35.59; 2 J Reid (Somerset) 35.26. JT: 1 O Boon (Avon) 52.42; 2 C Summers (Avon) 43.92; 3 J Earle (Wiltshire) 41.92; 4 C Martin (Devon) 41.06



U20 women: 100 (-0.2): 1 A Honey (Somerset) 12.06; 2 E Roots (Devon) 12.30. 800: 1 L Milliner (Devon) 2:13.43; 2 K Devereux (Avon) 2:14.83. 1500: 1 I Courtney (Dorset) 4:36.43. 3000: 1 H Blundy (Dorset) 10:03.25. 100H (1.5): 1 M Osola (Somerset) 14.78. 400H: 1 I Brown (Wiltshire) 67.40. HJ: 1 L Bailey (Avon) 1.69; 2 K Knight (Cornwall) 1.66; 2 E Isaias (Devon) 1.66. LJ: 1 E Bowell (Avon) 5.71; 2 G Stokes (Dorset) 5.70; 3 A Watling (Wiltshire) 5.57. DT: 1 E Koppert (Dorset) 33.86; 2 F Holt (Avon) 31.27. JT: 1 M Davis (Gloucestershire) 40.16



U17: 100 (0.4): 1 I Walkey (Avon) 12.20; 2 O Hayes (Devon) 12.21. Ht1 (-1.6): 1 I Walkey (Avon) 12.39. Ht2 (1.6): 1 O Hayes (Devon) 12.27; 2 E Farrier (Gloucestershire) 12.38. 300: 1 E McIntosh (Avon) 40.75; 2 J Collinson (Dorset) 40.83. 1500: 1 L Chance (Avon) 4:41.89; 2 R Brook (Gloucestershire) 4:42.94; 3 G Tolputt (Somerset) 4:43.14; 4 M Shorey (Devon) 4:44.24. 3000: 1 E Spencer (Gloucestershire) 10:02.51. 300H: 1 P Northcott (Cornwall) 44.43; 2 J Collinson (Dorset) 45.12; 3 E Mullins (Wiltshire) 46.92. 1500SC: 1 D Davies (Somerset) 5:06.05; 2 L Bickerton (Dorset) 5:10.31. HJ: 1 I Pain (Gloucestershire) 1.68. PV: 1 A Burgess (Dorset) 3.10. TJ: 1 M Mowbray (Dorset) 11.16. SP: 1 E Robinson (Devon) 13.81; 2 A Eneanya-Bonito (Somerset) 13.08. DT: 1 N Evans-Shields (Devon) 42.60; 2 K Miller (Wiltshire) 34.16; 3 G Flory (Somerset) 32.04. HT: 1 P Milburn (Devon) 52.94; 2 L Hess (Devon) 45.67; 3 E Patterson (Devon) 44.27



U15: 100 (0.0): 1 K Little (Devon) 12.50. 200 (-0.6): 1 N Tamblyn (Cornwall) 25.85. 300: 1 S Purnell (Dorset) 41.75; 2 G Blewitt (Avon) 42.38. 800: 1 L Codling (Gloucestershire) 2:13.14; 2 M Cossins (Gloucestershire) 2:16.24. 1500: 1 O Steer (Devon) 4:44.92; 2 A Sutton (Cornwall) 4:45.08; 3 J Davey (Somerset) 4:46.02; 4 I Cherrett (Dorset) 4:46.72. 75H (-1.1): 1 K Tarzey (Avon) 11.60. SP: 1 H Bagnowiec (Avon) 11.35; 2 R Corbin (Devon) 11.09. DT: 1 H Bagnowiec (Avon) 31.64; 2 C Doney (Cornwall) 28.69. HT: 1 T Brown (Devon) 45.34; 2 H Scott (Wiltshire) 39.32; 3 H Stead (Devon) 34.24. JT: 1 L Bull (Gloucestershire) 35.15; 2 E Palmer (Devon) 34.21

ABERDEEN AAC OPEN GRADED MEETING 3, Aberdeen, June 14

Mixed events: 800: r1: 3 H Cameron (A’deen, W) 2:03.04. HJ: 1 J Macgregor (A’deen, M55) 1.58

NORTH EAST GRAND PRIX, Jarrow, June 14

U17 mixed events: 300: r3: 1 M Riddell (Tyne, U15) 38.44



Mixed events: 100: r2 (1.4): 2 C Obinna-Alo (Sun, U15W) 12.44. 400: r1: 4 K Hutchinson (Hart, M40) 51.48; 7 M Riddell (Tyne, U15) 52.60. r2: 4 D Towart (Tyne, M45) 54.37. r4: 2 E Creasey (M’bro, U17W) 59.52; 3 S Lynn (NSP, M60) 59.75. r5: 1 C Furness (NSP, U15) 57.37. Mile: r1: 12 S Pikett (Els, W) 4:51.21. r3: r3: 1 T Joyce (Tyne) 4:16.17; 2 R Slater (Gosf, U20) 4:21.786 J Close (Morp, U17) 4:24.07. r4: 4 J Duthie (Walls, M50) 5:05.90; 8 N Graham (Birt, U13W) 5:10.95. r5: 6 P Phillipson (Birt, U13W) 5:21.36; 8 K Graham (Birt, U13W) 5:25.11. HJ: 1 C McQue (Sun, U15) 1.73



Men: 2000SC: 1 M Shantry (WSEH) 6:17.86; 3 S Carragher (Aln, M50) 7:20.20

U17: PV: 1 T Hill (Darl) 3.60

WATFORD HARRIERS OPEN GRADED, Watford, June 14

Mixed events: 200: r2 (0.1): 1 D Benjamin (WSEH, M35) 22.86. 800: r1: 8 C Anthony (St Ed, W60) 2:44.67. r10: 5 A Lewis (Soton, M40) 2:05.85; 6 E Phillips (SB, U15) 2:05.90. r11: 4 J Hirst (St Alb, U15) 2:02.70; 6 P Watkeys (BMH, M40) 2:04.43; 8 N Laud (Ips, M45) 2:05.40. r12: 2 P Davis (Lut, M45) 1:59.26; 6 L Carlin (St Alb, U15) 2:02.48; 9 I Collier (Chilt, U15) 2:03.79. r13: 4 T Taylor (St Ed, U17) 1:57.39; 6 A Taylor (St Ed, U17) 1:57.98; 7 J Clement (SB, U17) 1:58.69; 10 R Baxter-Laud (Ips, U17) 1:59.34. r14: 4 I Jessop-Tranter (Chilt, U17) 1:57.48; 6 A Pinder (Chilt, U17) 1:58.48. r15: 3 E Pinder (Chilt, U17) 1:56.24; 5 F Shepherd (M&M, U17) 1:56.42. r16: 1 D Smith (St Alb, U20) 1:54.77; 4 S Stapley (Reig, U17) 1:56.72; 5 J Dunne (Chich, U17) 1:56.88. r2: 1 E McGinley (Wat, U13W) 2:25.53. r5: 1 A Charles (WSEH, U13) 2:16.97; 11 K Gorman (Chilt, U13W) 2:23.96. r6: 6 J Davis (Lut, U13) 2:14.73; 9 P Shaw (SB, U15W) 2:17.89. r7: 4 D Allford (BMH, U15W) 2:14.43; 6 E Jacobs (Mil K, U15W) 2:14.49; 8 O Enright (Mil K, U15W) 2:15.63. r8: 4 J Elvin (Thurr, U20W) 2:12.29; 5 M Mairs-Ingram (SB, U17W) 2:12.30; 7 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 2:12.58; 8 C Harris (Barn, U20W) 2:12.72; 9 L Wilkinson (Chilt, U17W) 2:13.29. r9: 7 J March (Barn, U15W) 2:09.27; 10 L Wilson (SB, U17W) 2:12.56; 12 L Smith (B&B, U15W) 2:16.90. 3000: r1: 1 J Smith (Mil K, U15) 9:37.05; 2 J Holdsworth (Chilt, U15) 9:37.87; 3 N Hughes (Chilt, M50) 9:40.97; 4 N Brown (AFD, W) 9:43.11; 6 N Griffiths (Soton, W35) 9:51.24; 7 K Shaw (C&C, U17W) 9:54.75; 8 M Hughes (Chilt, U20W) 9:55.74; 11 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15W) 10:07.27; 12= R Vinton (Chelm, U20W) 10:09.09; 15 E Ford (Chilt, U17W) 10:17.95; 21 O Geary (Mil K, U15W) 10:54.81. r2: 6 L Dunham (Herts P, U17) 8:49.65; 9 A Pearson (IoW, U17) 8:51.24; 10 L Doran (Chilt, U17) 8:51.87; 14 I Wood (Mil K, M40) 8:57.11; 22 A Suleyman (Chilt, U15) 9:28.90



M60 men: SP: 1 A Leiper (AFD) 13.78

CAMBRIDGESHIRE EVENING OPEN MEETING 2, St. Ives, June 14

Mixed events: Mile: r1: 1 J Dempsey (SB) 3:59.28; 4 M Amos (Hunts, M40) 4:38.53; 6 D Preston (Hunts, M45) 4:43.35. r2: 5 E Hausler (Newmkt J, W60) 6:13.46. TJ: 2 L Van Baaren (Norw, U15W) 9.80. DT: 1 L Nash (Mil K, U17) 39.30; 2 S Burke (Hunts, M50) 34.85. DT: 1 B Fryer (C&C, W) 37.61; 3 T Needham (PNV, M70) 26.45

CHARNWOOD AC OPENS, Loughborough, June 14

U15 mixed events: 300: 1 I Jones (Bir, U15W) 42.95. LJ: 1 F Lilly (Linc W, U13W) 4.32



Mixed events: 200: r6 (-0.6): 3 A Browne (Donc, M40) 24.27; 5 A Halliday (H’gate, M45) 24.89. 400: r3: 1 K Alexander (Jag) 47.80. 800: r4: 1 A Paget (Rush, U13) 2:17.37; 3 E Beddow (Warr, U13W) 2:23.32; 5 I Beddow (Warr, U13W) 2:25.80. HJ: 1 J Holmes (Shef/Dearn, U17) 1.96. PV: 2 N Clarke (Lewes, U20W) 3.10; 5 E Wilkinson (Cov, U17W) 3.00; 6 C Prince (RSC, U20W) 3.00; 7 T McManus (Bir, U15W) 2.50. SP: B: 1 A Williams (W Norf) 14.03. SP: B: 1 D Capes (PNV, U20) 15.68; 2 J Twiddle (KuH, M50) 14.14. SP: B: 1 L Capes (PNV, U15) 16.96. HT: 1 I Cooley (Roth, M65) 34.65

