British 800m mark falls in Hodgkinson’s first race of the summer at the Diamond League on Friday

Keely Hodgkinson threatened to start her summer season “with a bang” but even the 21-year-old looked surprised when she ran away from a world-class field to break her British 800m record at the Diamond League in Paris on Friday (June 9).

With 1:55.77, Hodgkinson improved her national record of 1:55.88, which was set when finish runner-up to Athing Mu in the Olympic final in 2021. However it was the way the Briton demolished her rivals that was just as impressive as the time.

Following pacemaker Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz-Zawadzka through 400m in 57.3, Hodgkinson looked keen to take the lead with 300m to go and, moving past the rabbit, she had already created daylight on the rest of the field.

Hitting 600m in 86.5 with a decent lead, it was clear Hodgkinson was on for a special run and she finished strongly for a meeting record and world-leading mark.

Ajee’ Wilson of the United States was runner-up in 1:58.16 with Natoya Goule of Jamaica third in 1:58.23 and Catriona Bisset of Australia fourth in 1:58.55 as the top nine runners broke two minutes.

“I just wanted to commit today. Then when I saw the lights go behind me, I thought OMG keep going!”@keelyhodgkinson after her UK 800m record of 1:55.77 in Paris. 🎙️ @stuartweir pic.twitter.com/tGOjlUFrZi — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 9, 2023

“I am a little bit shocked that I ran so fast,” said Hodgkinson. “Paris next year, I will definitely be back.

“The weather was really nice, so warm. I had heard good things about the track. With this full stadium and the great crowd, it was amazing. I am so happy.

“Now the aim is to stay healthy, we still have to see, I want to keep running fast. The focus is on the summer, on Budapest. What is next with such a fast time early in the season? Well, I do not know. Hopefully I will run even faster.”

She is due to race over 400m at next weekend’s England Athletics Under-23 Championships in Chelmsford before tackling the Diamond League events in Lausanne and London.

» Subscribe to AW magazine here