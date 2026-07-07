James Alexander – making his mark in the 1500m

We meet a young Scot who is hoping to take on the world.

James Alexander arrived at the UK Athletics Championships having already ticked off one of his major goals for the summer. Just weeks earlier, the talented Scot had secured the qualifying standard for the World U20 Championships with a huge personal best of 3:41.87 at the IFAM Meeting in Brussels.

What followed in Birmingham was an unexpected bonus.

Competing at his first senior British Championships, Alexander lined up in a men's 1500m field packed with established names and international experience – and won by Arlo Ludowick from Jake Heyward and Thomas Keen. Simply gaining experience on the national stage would have been valuable enough, but the teenager produced one of the performances of his young career to finish second in his heat and book his place in the final.

It was another milestone for an athlete who has already built an impressive reputation in the junior ranks as the Scottish U20 cross-country champion found himself ultimately finishing ninth.

With school now behind him and decisions to make over his future – whether that means taking up opportunities in the United States or remaining closer to home at the University of Edinburgh – Alexander's immediate focus is on earning his first Great Britain & Northern Ireland vest. Having already achieved the World U20 qualifying standard, he now needs to secure selection at the England U20 Championships this month and take the next step towards Oregon.

How was your experience at the UK Athletics Championships?

I didn't really expect it, to be honest. It's been incredible. Being in the warm-up area alongside athletes like Neil Gourley, even Keely Hodgkinson, and all the other GB team members has been surreal. I'm proud of myself to have made the final. It's great to be part of an event like this. The tactics for the final were to just hold on and see how it goes at the finish.

How much experience do you think the British Championships will give you heading into the rest of the summer?

I think it will definitely help take some of the pressure off. In the heats [in Birmingham], I felt I managed things well and I raced smartly down the inside lane, so hopefully I can take that experience into the Worlds if I make the team.

Running a final, especially against senior competitors, is also valuable because it gets my legs used to racing twice in a short period. It’s hard racing twice over two days and it’s something that I’ve never done before.

You had a strong finish over the final 200m. What was going through your mind?

George Couttie was in front of me and he is such a strong athlete. I’ve watched him do well on an international scale and I saw him ahead of me so I just focused on chasing him down. I kept saying to myself “please get him”. We had a really good battle, I kept pushing all the way to the line and was able to finish just ahead of him.

What's your biggest achievement so far?

Honestly, making the British Champs final is probably my biggest achievement. I've had some good performances at the Scottish Championships, but reaching a British final is something I didn't expect, especially so young. It's an amazing feeling.

Which athlete do you look up to the most?

I’m going to be slightly different and say Roger Federer. I think he's incredibly inspirational, not just because of his achievements but because of the way he carries himself, I’ve always looked up to him. He always gives people his time and seems genuinely appreciative of the support he receives. He's a very cool person.

What's the biggest lesson you've learned during your career so far?

To relax. Last year I was a bit all over the place mentally. I've always had the ability to make teams, but I didn't always manage situations well. This year I've been much more relaxed mentally and physically, and that's been reflected in my performances.

What does your training set-up look like?

I'm based in Bearsden, near Glasgow. I'm currently running around 70 kilometres a week. I haven’t decided where I’m going yet but before I start university I want to make sure that I don't overdo things. My coach, Alex Chalmers, is very sensible with my training and makes sure I don’t overwork myself – I think that’s really important as a young athlete. I only do three sessions a week, including a tempo session on Thursdays, and we keep things simple.

How would you sum up your season so far?

Packed! There's been a lot of racing, but the training has been mentally demanding as well. It's been a busy year already.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

The World U20 Championships are the main goal. I'd also love to run well at the Monument Mile, which is a major race in Scotland. I did well there last year but I've stepped things up a level since then, so hopefully I can build on that performance.

Age: 18

Club: Garscube Harriers

Coach: Alex Chalmers

Events: 1500m/3000m

PBs: 3:41.87/8:23.93