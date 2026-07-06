Joe Wilson triumphs at AJ Bell Great North 10km

The Great Run meeting in the North East of England leads our latest road running round-up.

AJ BELL GREAT NORTH 10km, Newcastle, Tyne & Wear, July 5

Joe Wilson had a comfortable victory, in a race where nearly 4000 starters squeezed on to the course and did so 18 seconds clear of Tony Sayers in 31:16.

There were good performances up the age groups where, for the men, Francois Rafferty was top M55 in 35:44.

There was a veteran winner in the women’s section where 40-year-old Kate Maltby had a 12 second winning margin over Crista Cain when crossing the line in 34:49.

Overall: 1 J Wilson (Mandale) 31:16; 2 A Sayers (Crook) 31:34; 32 C Franks (Gate, M40) 32:08

M45: 1 L Garrett (Mansf) 33:24

M50: 1 D Milligan 35:44

M55: 1 F Rafferty (S’port W) 35:44; 2 W Pearson (Elvet) 36:11

M60: 1 B Park (S’port W) 37:42; 2 M Murray (N Marske) 37:49; 3 P Clough (Elvet) 38:07

M65: 1 D L’Anson (St Ther) 40:05; 2 I Norman (Heaton) 40:20

Women: 1 K Maltby (Border, W40) 34:49; 2 C Cain (Best A, W35) 35:01; 3 J Ross 37:41

W45: 1 Z Oldfield (Lought) 37:56; 2 N Wood 40:19

W50: 1 C Hay (Mansf) 38:43; 2 R McDonnell (Inv EK) 40:15

W55: 1 W Chapman (Sund Str) 40:10; 2 A Longstaff 42:14; 3 J Wargent (Eg H) 43;33

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 40:08; 2 J Rooney (Kimber) 44:48

W65: 1 J Gray-Carnaffin (Jog Tyne) 45:22

W70: 1 D Kesterton (Steel) 49:32; 2 L Valentine (W’ton) 50:42

W75: 1 N Stanford (Serp) 56:53

BILLERICAY STRIDERS 10km, Essex, July 5

The 2019 Inter-Counties Cross-Country winner and multiple Euro and World Cross international Adam Hickey, now 38, was narrowly beaten by Ilford’s Tosin Adedeji, who was just outside his best with a 30:19 clocking.

Overall: 1 T Adedeji (NEB) 30:19; 2 A Hickey (S’end) 30:28

M50: 1 S Lynch 35:48

Women: 1 H Leggett (C&C) 38:03; 2 L Colman (W40) 39:04

DIDCOT 5, Oxfordshire, July 5

Overall: 1 M Lock (Wit) 26:44

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 27:55

Women: 1 N Roebuck (Wit) 30:55

W45: 1 K Daniels (Eynsh) 33:10

GOODWOOD RUNNING GP HALF-MARATHON, West Sussex, July 5

Overall: A McCaskill (Lancing) 70:44

HOLLYBANK ECCUP 10, Leeds, West Yorkshire, July 5

Ilkley’s Edward Hobbs won overall in 51:25 but, further up the age groups, there was good news for top M55 here Jon Walton who has now been re-confirmed as the British Masters’ marathon record holder, at 2:32:33 from Chester last year.

It had been thought that dual USA and UK citizen Iain Hunter, who ran 2:31:30 in late May had taken his mark, but Hunter has now opted to be classed as American, so the record returns to Walton.

Overall: 1 E Hobbs (Ilk) 51:25; 2 J Cummings (Ilk) 54:20; 3 J Wootton (Leeds) 55:41

M40: 1 S Courtnay (Stadium) 57:37

M45: 1 R Panesar (Valley St) 58:14

M50: 1 R Watkinson (Roth) 59:39

M55: 1 J Walton (Leeds) 60:12

M60: 1 J Harlock (CoH) 64:13

M65: 1 M Hall (Barns) 65:39

M70: 1 S Boynton (York A) 70:47

Women: 1 K Kennedy (R’hay) 65:11

W50: 1 M Fowler (R’Hay) 70:48

W55: 1 N McNally (Peni) 71:05

LORDSHILL 10km, Hampshire, July 5

Overall: 1 C Newnham (Cowes) 31:56

M50: 1 D Furmidge (IoW) 35:07

M60: 1 D Gale (Ports) 38:02

U18: 1 H Tekeste (Soton) 32:16

Women: 1 C Scobie (S’down, W35) 37:48

W40: 1 E Jolly (Southsea) 38:57

W70: 1 H Dean (Selsey) 47:04

PORTHCAWL 10km, South Wales, July 5

Just as has been the case in the last few of years, Omah Ahmed once again got the better of local favourite Dewi Griffiths, this time by 11 seconds in 29:44.

It was the Birchfield Harrier's third victory in a row in this race, over Griffiths by similar margins.

For the women, there was another win in the west for Bristol’s Charlotte Taylor, this time in 34:22 and followed a 33:08 personal best in Barry in Mid-May.

Further down the field there was another good performance from former World Championship marathon runner and two-time London marathon age group winner Angharad Mair who comfortably topped the W65 age group with a 41:42 clocking.

Overall: 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 29:44; 2 D Griffiths (Swan) 29:55; 3 J Butler (Swan) 30:12; 4 S Tyas (Belg) 30:22; 5 S Jewson (Croft A) 31:13; 6 P Wylie (W Tempo, M45) 31:23

M60: 1 T Allen (S Dom) 38:47

M70: 1 D Gibson (Tri Hard) 42:43

Women: 1 C Taylor (B&W) 34:22; 2 D Morris (Builth, W40) 36:53

W55: 1 T Jenkins (P’cawl) 40:50

W60: 1 J Evans (C’philly) 46:51

W65: 1 A Mair (Les C) 41:42

Wargrave 10km, Berkshire. July 5

Sarah Gee, 62, won another open women’s race to follow on from her victory at Frimley.

She said: “I was first woman but not quick, but then it was a new course with an extra hill, compared to last year, so I am disappointed as a good time was my goal.”

Overall: 1 R Corney (Newb) 32:04

Women: 1 S Gee (Windle, W60) 39:07

W50: 1 D Godwin (M’head) 40:54

NEWPORT PAGNELL CARNIVAL 5km, Buckinghamshire, July 4

Overall: 1 S Harman (Bucks & Stowe) 15:16

M40: 1 Kovalchuk 15:38

M50: 1 S Coombes (L Buzz) 16:46; 2 K White (Mil K) 16:47

M60: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 16:49

Women: 1 A Berry 17:02; 2 K Stilwell (Wyc P) 17:17; 3 S Ormerod (St Alb, W40) 17:18

W55: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 18;13

GREAT BENTLEY FRIDAY 5, Essex, July 3

Overall: 1 B Barber (Ips H, U20) 24:58; 2 O Rees (Ips Ph) 25:52

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 29:27

M65: 1 R Harvey (Fram) 32:27

Women: 1 K King (St Ed) 30:35

W55: 1 C Carter (New J) 33:13

SALE SIZZLERS 5km SERIES, Greater Manchester, July 3

Richard Allen, 30, scored his first victory in this series, albeit in one of his slower times over the distance at 14:27, as Sarah Potter made it a Leeds double by taking the women’s section in 16:48.

Overall: 1 R Allen (Leeds) 14:27; 2 J Martin (Hallam) 14:41; 3 B Lawrence (Salf) 14:58; 4 A Doyle (Vale R) 15:03; 5 C Rowlinson (Salf) 16:06; 6 M Taylor 15:08

M40: 1 P Martin 15:13

M45: 1 J Gilbert (Kent) 15:14

M55: 1 D Bennett (Roch) 16:07

M60: 1 M Wolstencroft (Bolt) 17:07

M70: 1 B Greaves (Royt) 21:20

Women: 1 S Potter (Leeds) 16:48; 2 G Malir (Leeds) 17:05

W40: 1 A Weyers (Chorl) 18:35

W45: 1 E Renondeau (Vale R) 18:39

W50: 1 N Walker 20:33

W55: 1 S Brown (Stock) 21:48

W60: 1 K Wood-Doyle (Stock) 21:45

W65: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 22:30

MIDWEEK ROAD RACE LEAGUE TRENT PARK 10km, July 2

Freya Weddell continues with her recent run of road race victories with her fourth win in recent days in this the first Division of the league.

Overall: 1 M Waddington (Ware) 33:31

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 37:02

W55: 1 P Habbick (NHRR) 42:44

MOTA-VATION SERIES, Race 3, Castle Combe, Oxfordshire, July 2

Matthew Lock scored a repeat victory in this race which was delayed by a week because of the late June heatwave.

The Witney runner completed the 3-miles, 1585-yard-long course, the first of two at this venue this summer, in 19:42 and with it, victory over Dan Blake, who was again second, by 34 seconds.

Melissa Hawtin, now 33, who was sixth in the 2008 English National under-15 race at Alton Towers in 2008, also scored a repeat victory in this evening series.

Overall (3M 1585yds): 1 M Lock (Wit) 19:42; 2 D Blake (Wit, M40) 20:16; 3 J Moran (Bic) 20:22

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 21:37; 2 L Newell (Abing) 22:53

M60: 1 M Slevin (Head RR) 25:04

M70: 1 S Thorp (Oxf C) 30:03

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Abingdon 81; 2 Headington RR 110; 3 Alchester 185

Women: 1 M Hawtin (Oxf C) 23:02; 2 N Roebuck (Wit) 23:38; 3 I Stubbs (Wit) 24:05

W40: 1 K Daniels (Eynsh) 25:45

W50: 1 L Kelly (W’stock) 26:35; 2 S Davies (Oxf C) 26:39; 3 S Howard (Wit) 26:50

W60: 1 K Angwin (Head RR) 27:10

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Head RR 67; 2 Witney 79; 3 Oxford C 101

TYNEDALE PIE & PEAS 10km, Prudhoe, Northumberland, July 2

Dan Milton scored a repeat race victory with a 32:32 clocking that was more than half-a-minute faster than last year on this run through the Tyne Valley from Ovington to Prudhoe.

Overall: 1 D Milton (Elsw) 32:32; 2 J Wales (Gate) 33:07; 3 J Anderson (NSP, M40) 33:17

M50: 1 T Banks (Elsw) 37:29

M55: 1 M Turnbull (Elsw) 37:04

M60: 1 N Hetherington (Wallsend) 38:59

Women: 1 Z Price (Salt) 41:28

YATELEY 10km SERIES HAMPSHIRE, July 2

Rebecca Flaherty placed third overall, in 34:15, just 33 seconds down on a race winner Leo Maliphant.

The 20-year-old Oxford student was just nine seconds outside her person best set late last year in Trieste, Italy.

Fourth overall Alex Eykelbosch has a faster personal best at 33:02 from Valencia last year but had to concede here to Flaherty with a 34:59 clocking.

Overall: 1 L Maliphant (M40) 33:42

Women: 1 R Flaherty (Bing) 34;15; 2 A Eykelbosch (Dac) 34:59; 3 B Rawlinson (W&B) 36:20

W45: 1 A Summers 40:32

BIG BASH 5, Bridge of Earn, Tayside & Angus, July 1

There were new bests in the race which was billed as an opportunity for fast times and Jamie Crowe duly delivered by comfortably beating his 2023 course record of 23:30.

The clock stopped at 22:58.3, which was rounded up to 22:59 for record purposes and victory over junior Iain Jordan by getting on for two minutes.

Crowe was reportedly aiming for the best time listed for a Scot but fell short of the 1989 mark of 22:48 set in the then famous Hillingdon 5 by Neil Tennant.

Whilst the women’s section was won by Gayle Lindsay in 29:59 there was another British age group best further down the field by Fiona Matheson.

Here, the Falkirk Harrier improved the W65 best set by Angharad Mair in May by well over a minute with 31:57 and was her third this year in her age group having previously set new marks at 5 and 10km.

Overall: 1 J Crowe (Central) 22:59; 2 I Jordan (Cent) 24:45; 3 J Lessells (Fife) 25:20

M60: 1 G Matheson (Falk) 30:53

M70: 1 J Scott (Edin) 35:51; 2 T Martin (Fife) 35:54

Women: 1 G Lindsay (PH Racing) 29:59; 2 R Ryan (Perth) 30:33; 3 K Lownie (PH Racing, W40) 30:46

W50: 1 R Van Rensburg (Fife) 31:42; 2 J Menzies (PH Racing) 32:33; 3 K Kennedy (Falk) 33:30; 4 L Johnston (Perth) 33:59

W60: 1 J Gudgin (Carnegie) 37:00

W65: 1 F Matheson (Falk) 31:57

W70: 1 M Martin (Fife) 38:14

VIC MUSGRAVE FAST 5km, Telford, Shropshire, July 1

Overall: 1 T Beasley (BRAT) 15:02; 2 O Blake (Osw) 15:05

M55: 1 P Jones (Shrews) 16:29

M65: 1 A Clarke (Osw) 19:42

Women: 1 L Hackett (W&B) 17:44; 2 D Sherwin (Stoke, W45) 17:56

W40: 1 S Mackness (Stoke) 18:40

W50: 1 L Callaghan 19:22

W55: 1 E Sherwin (Spa) 20:33; 2 A Sanders 21:35

W60: 1 S Snook (Shrop) 23:02

W65: 1 G Bowden (Mald) 23:35; 2 D Bryson (Shrews) 23:53

WROXHAM 5km, Norfolk, July 1

Overall: 1 L Smith (Norw) 14:42; D Adams (Norw) 14:52; 3 W Cork (Norw) 14:54; 4 B Eccles (Bure) 15:08; 5 A Bone (Waveney, U20) 15:11; 6 M Bath (Norw RR) 15:17

M40: 1 S Bacon (NNBR) 15:53

M45: 1 G Crush (Norw) 16:08

M50: 1 K Holland (Wym) 16:19; 2 S Mann (W Norf) 16:37

M65: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 19:19

Women: 1 E Grubb (Norw, W40) 16:46

W40: 2 H Carr (Wym) 17:48

W45: 1 L McDonnell (Wym) 19:40

W50: 1 J Andrews (Bungay) 17:56; 2 L Knights (Vegan) 21:09

W55: 1 M Brown (NNBR) 21:42

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 22:07; 2 C Henery (Norw) 22:49; 3 K Balcome (NNBR) 23:06

W65: 1 E Osborn (Wym) 32:49

BRDGES OF THE TYNE 5, Newcastle, Tyne & Wear, June 30

Jarlath McKenna came out on top with an eight second victory over Alex Brown in 25:05.

The Tyne Bridge 44-year-old set a personal best of 25:02 when winning here last year after finishing ninth in the World 100km championships the previous year.

McKenna had also won here in 2019 in 25:05 as his consistency was exemplary, having also placed second, in 25:03, in 2023.

It was close in the women’s race where Anna Pigford, Wendy Pawsey and Dian Foster battled it out before the younger Pigford (23) just scraped home ahead of 47-year-old Pawsey, as both women were given 30:58.

It was a personal best for Pigford, who moved up from third last year. It has to be noted that Pawsey started behind Pigford and her chip time was quicker at 30:56 in her debut over the distance.

Foster, 51, who was fourth here last year, third in 2024 and also fourth in 2023, was given 31:00 with a chip effort of 30:56.

Overall: 1 J McKenna (Tyne Br, M40) 25:05; 2 A Brown (Hought) 25:13; 3 S Hancox (Morp) 25:38

M50: 1 D Milligan (Elvet) 27:38

M55: 1 W Pearson (Elvet) 29:03

Women: 1 A Pigford (Hought) 30:58; 2 W Pawsey (NSP, W45) 30:58; 3 D Foster (T’dale, W50) 31:00

W40: 1 A Day (S Shields) 32:15

W45: 2 C O’Callaghan (S Shields) 32:54

W50: 2 S McLean-Dann (NSP) 31;49; 3 A Dargie (Tyne Br) 32:50

W55: 1 K Snaith (S Shields) 35;34

W60: 1 J Murdy (S Shields) 32:31

EMGP Milton Keynes 10km, Northamptonshire, June 16

W35 Rachel Doherty made in five wins in a row in this eight-race series, this time winning by nearly a minute in 37:24.

Overall: 1 S Winters (Bed C) 31:34

M70: 1 A Phillips (North RR) 36:18

TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 2:17:38

M35 TEAM: 1 R&N 2:27:34

Women: 1 R Doherty (Higham, W35) 37:24

W45: 1 Z Kemp (Dav) 39:29

W55: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & S) 38:54

TEAM: 1 Higham 2:02:22

W35 TEAM: 1 Higham 2:02:22

HOLME PIEREPONT GRAND PRIX 5km, Nottinghamshire, June 30

Overall: 1 J Wardle (R’cliffe) 15:55; 2 R Keal (Beest, M45) 16:04; 3 D Magalela (L Eaton, M45) 16:13

Women: 1 K Jalland (Charn) 18:15