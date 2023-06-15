European 1500m record of 3:27.95 by Ingebrigtsen while fellow Norwegian Warholm clocks 46.52 for 400m hurdles on home soil in Oslo

On a glorious night for Norwegian athletics, Jakob Ingebrigtsen stormed to a European 1500m record of 3:27.95 while Karsten Warholm ran 46.52 for 400m hurdles. Punching the air in delight, both men celebrated like they’d scored in a Champions’ League final. Winning in such style on home soil clearly meant a lot.

Norway’s neighbours in Scandinavia have enjoyed periods of brilliance in the past. Most notably the Flying Finns of Hannes Kolehmainen, Paavo Nurmi and Lasse Viren dominated the distance running world. At the turn of the millennium Carolina Klüft led a series of superb Swedish performances and everyone was keen to copy their blueprint of success.

Now, the endurance running world in particular is fascinated by the “Norwegian model” of training – with an emphasis on building an aerobic engine via high mileage and ‘double threshold’ sessions. It’s not just their runners either, as Kristian Blummenfelt and Gustav Iden have enjoyed massive success in triathlon too. Certainly after Ingebrigtsen’s latest record-breaking feat, the hype will grow even more intense.

It wasn’t all about Ingebrigtsen, though. He was chased home by a world-class field at this Diamond League meeting with runner-up Mo Katir of Spain clocking 3:28.89 and Yared Nuguse of the United States running a North American record of 3:29.02 in third. It is 37 years since Steve Cram and Said Aouita became the first men to break the 3:30 barrier – in Nice in 1985 – but here a total of eight men ran sub-3:30.

Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya was fourth with 3:29.09 followed by Mario Garcia of Spain with 3:29.18, then Azzedine Habz of France with 3:29.26, Olli Hoare of Australia with an Oceania record of 3:29.41 and Narve Gilje Nordås – another Norwegian coached by Jakob’s father, Gjert Ingebrigtsen – enjoying another big PB with 3:29.47.

Spare a thought for British duo Josh Kerr and Neil Gourley, who ran 3:30.07 and a PB of 3:30.88 respectively but found themselves back in eighth and ninth.

There was talk of a possible crack at Hicham El Guerrouj’s world record of 3:26.00 and Ingebrigtsen’s early pace of 55.7 at 400m, 1:51.9 at 800m and 2:46.9 at 1200m was not far off the Moroccan’s pace in Rome from 25 years ago of 54.3, 1:50.7 and 2:46.4.

Ingebrigtsen found himself in a more competitive race, though, with a number of rivals breathing down his neck. Such a rugged pace softened up his pursuers but he still had company from Katir in particular entering the home straight but he kicked clear, with a last 200m of 27.1, to win in style.

“Being out by myself, it was a good race,” he said. “The race went as expected – running by myself as usual and the crowd was amazing – it was amazing to perform this way in front of my home crowd, it’s a dream come true.

“I won it last year but this year running in my main event is an incredible experience. I know that I was able to run fast like in Paris (where he set a world two miles best) – that’s what it’s all about – not what you do in training or so you’re going to do but actually running fast in the races when it matters.”

After finishing less than two seconds outside El Guerrouj’s world record, he added: “I 100% have more left in me. It’s all about consistency and delivering good performances in all of the races, I’ve done it before and we have it all under control. I just have to keep focused on each race ahead in the build up to Budapest, where it really matters.”

Reigning world champion Jake Wightman, on the comeback trail from injury, will have been an interested spectator from his current training camp as he prepares to defend his title in August.

Similarly impressive was Warholm as he ran a Diamond League record and the fourth quickest time in history to finish just over a second ahead of in-form American CJ Allen (47.58). Not surprisingly it was a world lead, too, beating Rai Benjamin’s 47.74.

It was Warholm’s first race since he took the European indoor 400m title in Istanbul in March and he said: “When you’re on the track, you’re in the bubble but I really felt the crowd lift me in the home straight – the adrenaline was really pumping in the last 100m. It was a race I will always remember – I felt really good today and knew something special was coming. Today shows in the right circumstances, I can really attack the world record, maybe even this year.

“It really sucked to be out injured last year and I wanted to make sure I came back with a big boom,” he added. “I’ve worked really hard to get back to this level so I’m really happy. I’m of course hoping for the world gold medal this year, that would be amazing to have again.”

Such was the standard of athletics at these Bislett Games, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia and Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda enjoyed one of the greatest 5000m battles in history but their exploits won’t earn many headlines.

It is 41 years since Dave Moorcroft sliced almost six seconds off Henry Rono’s world record for the distance in Oslo with 13:00.41 but here Kejelcha and Kiplimo both ran a meeting record of 12:41.73 with the Ethiopian narrowly getting the nod after a photo finish decision.

Only four men have run quicker – Joshua Cheptegei with the world record of 12:35.36, Kenenisa Bekele, Haile Gebrselassie and Daniel Komen. And such was the quality of this race, Telehun Bekele of Ethiopia ran 12:46.21 but was only third with Joe Klecker of the United States clocking 12:56.59 in fourth but finishing the length of the home straight behind the top two men.

As world indoor mile record-holder, Kejelcha is known for his speed. Kiplimo meanwhile won the world cross-country title in March. Together they battled out a tremendous final few laps with their final 3000m in around 7:30, their final 1600m in 3:54.33 and last 800m in 1:54.17.

With Ingebrigtsen excelling over 1500m, the historic Dream Mile was staged for women instead and saw an eye-catching victory from teenager Birke Haylom. The Ethiopian is only 17 and is already a world under-20 champion and here she ran a meeting record and world junior record of 4:17.13 as she ran away from the field with 600m to go.

Chasing hard from behind, Cory McGee of the United States was runner-up with 4:18.11 with Jess Hull of Australia running an Oceania record of 4:18.24 in third. It wasn’t a good night for Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, though, as she wound up 11th in 4:22.03 while Britain’s Katie Snowden did not start.

There was another superb East African victory in the women’s 3000m with Beatrice Chebet, the Commonwealth 5000m and world cross-country champion from Kenya, clocking 8:25.01 – a world lead and also inside Sonia O’Sullivan’s meet record. Behind, Jess Warner-Judd didn’t enjoy a great race as she ran 8:53.10 in 13th.

There was big British interest in the women’s 100m with Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot all in action but they were blown away by Marie-Josée Ta Lou as the Ivory Coast athlete had an inspired race with a 10.75 (0.9) victory.

Anthonique Strachan was runner-up with 10.92 and Shericka Jackson third with 10.98. In a big scrap for the minor places, Asher-Smith and Neita also ran 10.98 and the photo finish judge was unable to separate them as they were awarded equal fourth place as Lansiquot was seventh in 11.10.

“Today I just came to enjoy it. I relaxed and did what my coach told me to do! Like a fine wine, I’m getting better with age,” said Ta Lou.

Elsewhere, Erriyon Knighton of the United States impressed again as he took down Usain Bolt’s 200m meet record with 19.77 (0.6).

Competing in his first Diamond League since 2017, world record-holder Wayde van Niekerk won the men’s 400m in 44.38 ahead of Commonwealth champion Muzala Samukonga (44.49) with Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith fifth in 44.92.

In her first major competition of the summer, Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela won the triple jump with 14.91m (+2.1) ahead of Leyanis Hernández’s 14.87m and Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk’s 14.75m.

Femke Bol ran a world lead and meeting record of 52.30 in the women’s 400m hurdles and Mondo Duplantis took the men’s pole vault win in 6.01m on a night peppered with world-class results.

