Here is our detailed guide to the European Athletics Championships which begin in Munich on Monday August 15

To read the preview of the women’s events, including the timetable, click here.

Munich hosts the European Championships between Monday August 15 and Sunday August 21 towards the end of a season that has seen a record number of championships including the World Indoors, World outdoors, World under-20 and Commonwealth Games.

It will be held in the iconic Olympic stadium, 50 years after it hosted the Munich Olympics.

When the Europeans went biennial in 2012, there was a feeling that the championships would be too diluted, especially when being held not long before the London Olympics meant many top athletes failed to compete.

However, this year despite it’s close proximity to other championships it appears the event is thriving and some athletes have even actually prioritised this over the Worlds and there is evidence to suggest that some viewers actually enjoy these championships more as there is obviously more national success without the Americans, Jamaicans, Kenyans and Ethiopians.

The first European Championships I vividly recall are the 1969 Europeans with Ian Stewart winning an exciting 5000m and I first travelled to the Europeans as a spectator in Prague in 1978 and I first attended as a journalist in Split in then Yugoslavia in 1990 and I have been to all Europeans since Budapest in 1998.

This time in Munich sees the biggest ever British team as British Athletics has rightly decided this event can not only give plenty of success but also serves as a superb development event and makes up for some appalling empty spaces in the England Commonwealth Games team as they filled to fill half the team spots even though it was a home Games.

Coming as the third championships in a month, British success may not be that easy but we are predicting a healthy eight British golds and 21 medals though that does fall short of the 2014 heights where we got 17 golds and 23 medals though the latter is achievable if British athletes can hold their form for one more event and those carrying earlier injuries such as Dina Asher-Smith are back at full health.

In 1978, England and Scotland had a good Commonwealth Games in Edmonton in Canada but then struggled in Prague weeks later with only Dave Moorcroft (1500m), Daley Thompson (decathlon) and Tessa Sanderson (javelin) gaining an individual medals in both events but then only minor medals in Europe while favourites such as Allan Wells and Brendan Foster finished outside the medals.

The only gold medallist was Steve Ovett at 1500m (after a 800m silver) who along with Seb Coe (800m bronze) chose not to go to Canada.

How the Europeans is perhaps viewed differently now is illustrated by Ovett winning the BBC Sports Personalty of the Year award on the strength of his European gold and Foster had done likewise after his European success in 1974.

Here we is our men’s preview with a guide to who is likely to be in the medal hunt in each event plus timings of each final.

Men

100m (Tuesday 22.15 CET, 21.15 BST):

Championships record: Zharnel Hughes GBR 9.95 2018

Event legends: Valeriy Borzov URS (1969-74) & Linford Christie GBR (1986-94) 3 golds

GB winners (7): John Archer (1946), Linford Christie (1986/1990/1994), Darren Campbell (1998), James Dasaolu (2014), Hughes (2018)

2018 medallists: Zharnel Hughes GBR 9.95, Reece Prescod GBR 9.96, Jak Harvey TUR 10.01

Best in Eugene: 3sf Hughes GBR 10.13 (9.97 ht), dns sf Lamont Jacobs ITA (10.04 ht), 4th ht Prescod GBR 10.15

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Prescod GBR 9.93, Hughes GBR 9.97, Meba Zeze FRA 9.99, Lucas Ansah-Peprah GER 10.04, Lamont Jacobs ITA 10.04

British team: Jeremiah Azu (10.15), Ojie Edoburun (10.07), Hughes (9.97), Prescod (9.93) and also entered are Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (10.10) and Tommy Ramhdan (10.22)

What might happen: In an abysmal event for Europeans in Eugene if he runs Olympic champion Jacobs is favourite despite patchy form and missing Eugene due to injury. If he doesn’t, the Brits, who can field four due to Hughes defending, should dominate.

Prediction: 1 Jacobs ITA 9.96; 2 Hughes GBR 10.01; 3 Prescod GBR 10.03; 4 Azu GBR 10.06; 5 Jimmy Vicaut FRA 10.08

200m (Friday 21.20 CET, 20.20 BST):

Championships record: Ramil Guliyev TUR 19.76 2018

Event legend: Pietro Mennea ITA (1974-78) 2 golds

GB winners (4): Brian Shenton (1950), John Regis (1990), Doug Walker (1998), Adam Gemili (2014)

2018 medallists: Ramil Guliyev TUR 19.76, Nethaneel Mitchell Blake GBR 20.04, Alex Wilson SUI 20.04

Best in Eugene: 3sf Filippo Tortu ITA 20.10, 4sf Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake GBR 20.30 (20.11w ht), 7sf Joe Ferguson GBR 20.52 (20.33 ht)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Blessing Afrifah ISR 19.96; Meba Zeze FRA 19.97; Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake GBR 20.05, Filippo Tortu ITA 20.10, Hughes GBR 20.12

British team: Charlie Dobson (20.19), Zharnel Hughes (20.12), Mitchell-Blake (20.05) and also entered are Joe Ferguson (20.23) & Jeriel Quainoo (20.40)

What might happen: Defending champion Ramil Guliyev is half a second slower this year than he was in 2018, but is getting faster and could win.

Shock World under-20 champion Blessing Afrifah tops the rankings but can he raise himself for a second championships?

The Brits should be in medal contention with Charlie Dobson in his first senior Championships of particular intrigue. It was another event that Europeans under performed in the Worlds.

Prediction: 1 Guliyev TUR 19.96; 2 Afrifah ISR 20.01; 3 Hughes GBR 20.05; 4 Filippo Tortu ITA 20.09; 5 Dobson GBR 20.13

400m (Wednesday 21.43 CET, 20.43 BST):

Championships record: Iwan Thomas GBR 44.52 (1998)

Event legend: Roger Black (1986-94) 2 golds & 1 silver

GB winners (11): Godfrey Brown (1938), Derek Pugh (1950), John Wrighton (1958), Robbie Brightwell (1962), David Jenkins (1971), Roger Black (1986, 1990), Thomas (1998), Martyn Rooney (2014, 2016), Matthew Hudson-Smith (2018)

2018 medallists: Matthew Hudson-Smith GBR 44.78, Kevin Borlee BEL 45.13; Jonathan Borlee BEL 45.19

Best in Eugene: 3 Hudson Smith GBR 44.66 (44.38 sf), 4sf Alex Haydock-Wilson GBR 45.08, 5sf Kevin Borlee BEL 45.26

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Hudson Smith GBR 44.35, Alex Haydock-Wilson 45.08, Kevin Borlee BEL 45.12, Dylan Borlee BEL 45.18, Chris O’Donnell IRL 45.26

British team: Joe Brier (45.56), Alex Haydock-Wilson (45.08), Matthew Hudson-Smith (44.35)

What might happen: In Britain’s most successful event, defending champion Hudson-Smith has a huge advantage on the clock and a third in Eugene, second in Birmingham surely predicts a first in Munich.

If he can match his semi form in Eugene (but not his mixed relay form!) , Haydock-Wilson has a medal chance as do the Borlee brothers and Liemarvin Bonevacia if he can replicate his 44.48 form of last year.

Prediction: 1 Hudson-Smith GBR 44.55; 2 Bonevacia NED 44.91; 3 K Borlee 45.05; 4 Karol Zalewski POL 45.16; 5 Alex Haydock-Wilson GBR 45.35

800m (Sunday 19.40 CET, 18.40 BST):

Championships record: Olaf Beyer GDR 1:43.84 (1978)

Event legend: Adam Kszczot POL (2014-18) 3 golds

GB winners (4): John Parlett (1950), Mike Rawson (1958), Seb Coe (1986), Tom McKean (1990)

2018 medallists: Adam Kszczot POL 1:44.59, Andreas Kramer SWE 1:45.03, Pierre Ambroise-Bosse FRA 1:45.30

Best in Eugene: 6 Gabriel Tual FRA 1:45.49, 4sf Benjamin Robert FRA 1:45.67, 5sf Mark English IRL 1:45.78 (1:44.76 ht)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Benjamin Robert FRA 1:43.75, Tony Van Diepen NED 1:44.14, Gabriel Tual FRA 1:44.23, Patryk Dobek POL 1:44.49. Andreas Kramer SWE 1:44.59

British team: Ben Pattison (1:44.60), Daniel Rowden (1:45.53), Jake Wightman (1:46.39) and also entered are Kyle Langford (1:44.61) and Jamie Webb (1:45.32).

What might happen: There are 20 sub 1:45 men in the entries in one of the hardest races to predict but with no Max Burgin, no Britons are among the quickest in 2022.

Olympic medallist Patryk Dobek is probably the marginal favourite from consistent Tony Van Diepen.

The Brits all have medal chances but could just as easily exit in very competitive semi-finals as happened in Tokyo and Eugene and in Berlin in 2018. On 2022 times Jake Wightman is one of the slowest entries but is one of the better tacticians and comes off a world lead at 1000m in Monaco.

Prediction: 1 Dobek POL 1:45.10; 2 Van Diepen NED 1:45.16; 3 Adrian Ben ESP 1:45.35; 4 Robert FRA 1:45.40; 5 Pattison GBR 1:45.46; 6 Wightman GBR 1:45.50

1500m (Thursday 21.05 CET, 20.05 BST):

Championships record: Fermin Cacho ESP 3:35.27 (1994)

Event legends: Steve Cram GBR (1982-86) & Mehdi Baala FRA (2002-6) 2 golds

GB winners (6): Roger Bannister (1954), Brian Hewson (1958), John Whetton (1971), Steve Ovett (1978), Steve Cram (1982, 1986)

2018 medallists: Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 3:38.10, Marcin Lewandowski POL 3:38.14, Jake Wightman GBR 3:38.25

Best in Eugene: 1 Jake Wightman GBR 3:29.23; 2 Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 3:29.47; 3 Mohamed Katir ESP 3:29.90

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) 3:29.47, Mario Garcia ESP 3:30.20, Jake Heyward GBR 3:31.08, Matthew Stonier 3:32.50, Neil Gourley 3:32.93

British team: Gourley (3:32.93), Heyward (3:31.08), Stonier (3:32.50) and also entered are Elliot Giles (3:33.56) and George Mills (3:36.00).

What might happen: Even without world champion Wightman, Britain still have three of the fastest athletes going into this event but it’s hard to see them fighting for anything but minor medals with Jakob Ingebrigtsen sure to defend and make up for his shock Eugene loss and win the Ingebrigtsen family’s fourth gold.

The world bronze medallist Katir is absent too as he focuses on the 5000m but they still have Eugene fourth Mario Garcia. All the Britons set PB’s at the Commonwealths and can run fast and is it is likely to be another quick race.

Prediction: 1 Ingebrigtsen NOR 3:31.67; 2 Garcia ESP 3:32.56; 3 Heyward GBR 3:33.12; 4 Gourley GBR 3:33.65; 5 Stonier GBR 3:33.88

5000m (Tuesday 21.08 CET, 20.08 BST):

Championships record: Jack Buckner GBR 13:10.15 (1986)

Event legends: Mo Farah GBR (2006-14) 3 golds and a silver

GB winners (8): Sydney Wooderson (1946), Bruce Tulloh (1962), Ian Stewart (1969), Brendan Foster (1974), Jack Buckner (1986), Mo Farah (2010, 2012, 2014)

2018 medallists: Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 13:17.06, Henrik Ingebrigtsen NOR 13:18.75; 3 Morhad Amdouni FRA 13:19.14

Best in Eugene: 1 Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 13:09.24; 14 Marc Scott GBR 13:41.04 (13:22.54 ht); 15 Sam Parsons GER 13:45.89 (13:24.50 ht)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 13:02.03; Mohamed Mohumed GER 13:03.18; Sam Atkin GBR 13:03.64i, Isaac Kimeli BEL 13:04.72; Yeman Crippa ITA 13:04.95

British team: Sam Atkin (13:03.64i), Andrew Butchart (13:31.26), Patrick Dever (13:20.12)

What might happen: World champion Ingebrigtsen was the best European in Eugene by over half a minute but it won’t be quite so clearcut here. Spaniards Adel Mechaal (fifth in Olympic 1500m) and Eugene 1500m bronze medallist Mohamed Katir look the biggest dangers as both have strong finishes while Germany’s Mohamed Mohumed, Belgium’s Isaac Kimeli and Italian Yeman Crippa are among other potential medallists.

Prediction: 1 Ingebrigtsen NOR 13:21.65; 2 Katir ESP 13:22.45; 3 Mechaal ESP 13:22.86; 4 Mohumed GER 13:23.45; 5 Crippa ITA 13:23.86; 7 Dever GBR 13:24.35

10,000m (Sunday 20.00 CET, 19.00 BST):

Championships record: Martti Vainio FIN 27:30.99 (1978)

Event legends: Jurgen Haase GDR (1966-71) 2 golds and 1 silver

GB winners (2): Mo Farah (2010, 2014)

2018 medallists: Morhad Amdouni FRA 28:11.22, Bashir Abdi BEL 28:11.76, Yeman Crippa ITA 28:12.15

Best in Eugene: 10 Isaac Kimeli BEL 27:43.50; 11 Jimmy Gressier FRA 27:44.55; 13 Carlos Mayo ESP 27:50.61

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Crippa ITA 27:16.18, Jimmy Gressier FRA 27:24.51, Sam Atkin GBR 27:31.98, Emile Cairess GBR 27:34.08 (Andy Butchart GBR 27:36.77), Isaac Kimeli BEL 27:43.50

British team: Atkin (27:31.98), Cairess (27:34.08), Marc Scott (27:10.41 in 2021) and also entered Butchart (27:36.77), Jake Smith (28:01.05).

What might happen: Prediction: Europeans had an anonymous presence in Eugene and this should be between the six sub 27:40 performers with Jimmy Gressier and Yeman Crippa and Isaac Kimeli looking marginal favourites over the British trio.

If still there on the last lap, Marc Scott has chances though he has not run a 10,000m since Tokyo.

Prediction: 1 Crippa ITA 27:41.27; 2 Gressier FRA 27:42.65; 3 Scott GBR 27:48.23; 4 Kimeli BEL 27:49.76; 5 Cairess GBR 27:50.01; 6 Atkin GBR 27:51.40

3000m steeplechase (Friday 21.00 CET, 20.00 BST):

Championships record: Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad FRA 8:07.87 (2010)

Event legends: Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad FRA 4 golds & a DQ (2010-18)

GB winners (o): none. Silver: Mark Rowland (1990)

2018 medallists: Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad FRA 8:31.66, Fernando Carro ESP 8:34.16, Yohannes Chiappinelli ITA 8:35.81

Best in Eugene: 9 Daniel Arce ESP 8:30.05 (8:21.06 ht), 12 Ahmed Abdelwahed ITA 8:33.43 (8:21.04 ht); 13 Mehdi Belhadj FRA 8:34.49 (8:20.47 ht); 14 Sebastian Martos 8:36.66 (8:18.94)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Ahmed Abdelwahed ITA 8:10.29, Osama Zoghlami ITA 8:11.00, Daniel Arce ESP 8:14.31, Frederik Ruppert GER 8:15.58. Mehdi Belhadj FRA 8:16.35

British team: Jamaine Coleman (8:27.01), Phil Norman (8:26.28), Zak Seddon (8:24.68) and also entered Jonathan Hopkins (8:31.80) and Will Battershill (8:31.89)

What might happen: This will be the first Europeans since 2006 that Mekhissi-Benabbad won’t cross the line first in an event that saw mediocre performances by Europeans in Eugene.

It will be an event lacking world class performers and event-leader and Eugene-twelfth Ahmed Abdelwahed starts a marginal favourite from Daniel Arce, who was sixth in Munich but ninth in Eugene.

France’s Djilali Bedrani has the fastest PB of 8:05.23 set when finishing fifth in Doha but has a best of tenth from his two Europeans and only run one mediocre chase this year.

Home favourite former European under-23 champion Frederik Ruppert has run fast this summer but was 30 seconds slower in Eugene.

Britain have only one one medal in 23 Championships and won’t add to that but could get some finalists with British champion Jermaine Coleman probably the pick.

Prediction: 1 Ahmed Abdelwahed ITA 8:17.65; 2 Mehdi Belhadj FRA 8:19.05; 3 Daniel Arce ESP 8:21.45; 4 Topi Raitanen FIN 8:22.04; 8 Jermaine Coleman GBR 8:27.56

Marathon (Monday 11.30 CET, 10.30 BST):

Championships record: Koen Naert BEL 2:09:51 (2018)

Event legends: Gelindo Bordin ITA (1986-1990) & Stefano Baldini (1998-2006) 2 golds

GB winners (5): Jack Holden (1950), Brian Kilby (1962), Jim Hogan (1966), Ron Hill (1969), Ian Thompson (1974)

2018 medallists: Koen Naert BEL 2:09:51, Tadesse Abraham SUI 2:11:24; Yassine Rachik ITA

Best in Eugene: 3 Bashir Abdi BEL 2:06:48; 11 Maru Teferi ISR 2:07:59; 17 Hassan Chahdi FRA 2:09:20

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Ayad Lamdassem ESP 2:06:25; Maru Teferi ISR 2:06:58; Girmaw Amare ISR 2:07:35, Nicolas Navarro FRA 2:08:30; Iliass Aquani ITA 2:08:34

British team: Mo Aadan (2:12:37), Luke Caldwell (2:11:33), Andrew Davies, (2:14:23), Andrew Heyes (2:13:53), Phil Sesemann (2:12:58 in 2021)

What might happen: Coming so soon after Eugene, the number of sub 2:11 performers (30) is surprising but some athletes have obviously decided medals are far more attainable in Germany though curiously Maru Teferi 11th in Eugene is in the entries.

The curious late morning start time will not help finishing times.

On 2022 times, Spanish record-holder Ayad Lamdassem who was fifth in the Olympics looks the obvious class of the field but German pair Richard Ringer, the European Cup 10,000m winner at Highgate in 2018 and 2:06:27 performer Amanal Petros have prepared specifically for this race in 2022 and not run a marathon this year.

Defending champion Koen Naert is also entered but his 2022 form looks mediocre though 2014 champion Daniele Meucci has set a 2:09:25 PB this year.

With no Brits ranked in the top 30 on PB’s, even a top 10 place would be an achievement.

Prediction: 1 Lamdassem (ESP) 2:11:45; 2 Ringer GER 2:12:10; 3 Samuel Tesfarmariam SWE 2:12:45; 4 Meucci ITA 2:13:01; 5 Naert BEL 2:13:20; 10 Mo Aadan GBR 2:14:45

110m hurdles (Wednesday 22.22 CET, 21.22 BST):

Championships record: Colin Jackson GBR 13.02 (1998)

Event legend: Colin Jackson (1990-2002) 4 golds

GB winners (5): Don Finlay (1938), Colin Jackson (1990, 1994, 1998, 2002), Andy Turner (2010)

2018 medallists: Pascal Martinot-Lagarde FRA 13.17, Sergey Shubenkov RUS 13.17; Orlando Ortega ESP 13.34

Best in Eugene: 3 Asier Martinez ESP 13.17; 4 Damian Czykier POL 13.32; Joshua Zeller GBR 13.33

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Asier Martinez ESP 13.17, Sasha Zhoya FRA 13.17, Damian Czykier (POL) 13.25, Jason Joseph SUI 13.25, Pascal Martinot-Lagarde FRA 13.26, Just Kwaou-Mathey (FRA) 13.27

British team: David King (13.46), Miguel Perera (13.60), Andrew Pozzi (13.28)

What might happen: After a long season after NCAA, World and Commonwealth top-five finals, Josh Zeller has passed on competing but Britain still have Commonwealth medallist Andy Pozzi who appears to be improving his form, however a medal would be a surprise.

Shock Eugene bronze medallist Asier Martinez tops the rankings but World fourth Damian Czykier and 2021 world junior champion Sasha Zhoya and defending champion Pascall Martonot-Lagarde should contest the medals.

Prediction: 1 Martinez ESP 13.21; 2 Martinot-Lagarde FRA 13.24; 3 Zhoya FRA 13.27; 4 Czykier POL 13.29; 5 Jason Joseph SUI 13.20; 6 Pozzi GBR 13.32

400m hurdles (Friday 22.00 CET, 21.00 BST)

Championships record: Harald Schmid GER 47.48 (1982)

Event legend: Harald Schmid GER (1978-86) 3 golds

GB winners: Alan Pascoe (1974), Kriss Akabusi (1990), Dai Greene (2010), Rhys Williams (2012)

2018 medallists: Karsten Warholm NOR 47.64, Yasmini Copello TUR 47.81, Thomas Barr IRL 48.31

Best in Eugene: 4 Wilfried Happio FRA 47.41; 7 Karsten Warholm NOR 48.42 (48.00 sf); 8 Rasmus Magi EST 48.92 (48.42 sf)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Wilfried Happio (FRA) 47.41, Karsten Warholm (NOR) 48.00, Yasmani Copello (TUR) 48.27, Joshua Abuaku (GER) 48.80

British team: Seamus Derbyshire (49.44), Jacob Paul (49.62), Joshua Faulds (50.05)

What might happen: The world record-holder Karsten Warholm may have lost his world title but he should have gained from his runs in Eugene and won’t need to try and match the likes of Alison dos Santos but Wilfried Happio was a whole second ahead of him in the final.

The third European finalist Rasmus Magi is not entered which should allow 2016 winner Yasmani Copello to take his third successive medal.

With Commonwealth medallist Alastair Chalmers not competing, no Britons are expected to make the final.

Prediction: 1 Warholm NOR 47.50; 2 Happio FRA 47.56; 3 Copello TUR 48.30; 4 C Bengtstrom SWE 48.61; 5 J Abuaku GER 48.71

High Jump (Thursday 20.05 CET, 19.05 BST):

Championships record: Andrey Silnov RUS 2.36m (2006)

Event legends: Alan Paterson GBR ( 1946-50), Artur Partyka POL (1994-98), Robbie Grabarz GBR (2012-16) 1 gold & 1 silver

GB winners: Alan Paterson (1950), Robbie Grabarz (2012)

2018 medallists: Matusz Przbylko GER 2.35m

Best in Eugene: 3 Andrii Protsenko UKR 2.33m; 4 Gianmarco Tamberi ITA 2.33m; 11 Jonathan Kapitolnik ISR 2.24m (2.28q)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA) 2.33m, Andriy Protsenko (UKR) 2.33m, Loic Gasch (SUI) 2.31i, Enes Senses (TUR) 2.31m, Tobias Poyte (GER)/Mateusz Przybylko (GER)/Jonathan Kapitolnik (ISR) 2.30m

British team: Joel Clarke-Khan (2.27m), David Smith (2.25m)

What might happen: Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi is a good competitor and will be keen to regain the title he won in 2016 and become the first ever to win two titles in this event though Germany’s defending champion Mateusz Przybylko can also make history.

Andrii Protsenko was the best European in Eugene but has a relative modest record in this event as he competes for the sixth time with only a silver in 2014 to his name.

Joel Clarke-Khan should make the final as he is ranked ninth in 2022 of those competing.

Prediction: 1 Tamberi ITA 2.31; 2 Protsenko UKR 2.31; 3 Przbylko GER 2.31; 4 Gasch SUI 2.28; 5 Poyte GER 2.28; 10 Clarke-Khan GBR 2.25

Pole Vault (Saturday 20.05 CET, 19.05 BST):

Championships record: Mondo Duplantis SWE 6.05m 2018

Event legend: Renaud Lavillenie FRA (2010-18) 3 golds and a bronze

GB winners: No golds or silver. Bronze Geoff Elliott

2018 medallists: Mondo Duplantis SWE 6.05m, Timur Morgunov RUS 6.00m, Renaud Lavillenie FRA 5.95m

Best in Eugene: 1 Mondo Duplantis SWE 6.21m, eq5 Renaud Lavillenie FRA/Oleg Zernikel GER 5.87m

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Mondo Duplantis (SWE) 6.21m, Menno Vloon (NED) 5.91i, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre (GER) 5.90m, Renaud Lavillenie (FRA)/Oleg Zernikel (GER) 5.87m

British team: Harry Coppell (5.75m)

What might happen: World record-holder Mondo Duplantis will surely retain his title with ease, he had 34 centimetres of superiority over his fellow Europeans in Eugene.

Three-time champion Renaud Lavillenie has a good chance of a fifth medal and will be battling with his Eugene equal fifth spot of home athlete Oleg Zernikel and Menno Vloon who has cleared 5.91m this year but no heighted in the final in America.

Harry Coppell is only ranked 14th so will be doing well to make the final.

Prediction: 1 Duplantis SWE 6.00m; 2 Zernikel GER 5.85; 3 Renaud Lavillenie FRA 5.85; 4 Vloon NED 5.80; 5 Baere GER 5.80; 12 Coppell GBR 5.65

Long Jump (Tuesday 20.27 CET, 19.27 BST):

Championships record: Christian Reif GER 8.47m (2010)

Event legend: Igor-Ter Ovanesyan (URS) (1958-71) 3 golds and 2 silvers

GB winners (3): Lynn Davies (1966), Greg Rutherford (2014, 2016)

2018 medallists: Militiadis Tentoglou GRE 8.25m, Fabian Heinle GER 8.13m, Serhii Nykyforov UKR 8.13m

Best in Eugene: 2 Tentoglou GRE 8.32m; 3 Simon Ehammer SUI 8.16m; 8 Eusebio Caceras ESP

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Militiadis Tentoglou (GRE) 8.55i, Thobias Montler (SWE) 8.38i, Jules Pommery (FRA) 8.17m, Eusebio Caceras (ESP) 8.15m, Radek Juska (CZE)/Hector Santos (ESP) 8.11m

British team: Reynold Banigo (8.04m), Jacob Fincham-Dukes (7.85m), Jack Roach (7.82m)

What might happen: Olympic and defending champion Miliadis Tentoglou is the most consistent jumper in the world and should win another title to make up for his narrow loss at Eugene.

Eugene third-placer Simon Ehammer focuses on the Decathlon this time and Thobias Montler and Eusebio Caceras look the best of the rest.

If he can replicate his season’s best Reynold Banigo has final potential as does Jacob Fincham-Dukes who injured himself early season in a huge 8.45m no jump.

Prediction: 1 Tentoglou GRE 8.43m; 2 Montler SUI 8.23m; 3 Caceras ESP 8.15m; 4 Juska CZE 8.12m; 5 Pommery FRA 8.07m; 10 Banigo 8.02m

Triple Jump (Wednesday 20.15 CET, 19.15 BST):

Championships record: Jonathan Edwards GBR 17.99m (1998)

Event legend: Viktor Sanejev URS (1969-78) 2 golds and 2 silvers

GB winners (3): Keith Connor (1982), Edwards (1994), Phillips Idowu (2010)

2018 medallists: Nelson Evora POR 17.10m, Alexis Copello TUR 16.93m, Dimitrios Tsiamis GRE 16.78m

Best in Eugene: 1 Pedro Pichardo POR 17.95m; 4 Andrea Dallavalle ITA 17.25m; 5 Chiebuka Ihemeje ITA 17.17m

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Pedro Pichardo POR 17.95m, Andrea Dallavalle ITA 17.28m, Emmanuel Ihemeje ITA 17.13m, Jean-Marc Pontvianne FRA 17.08i, Benjamin Compaore FRA 17.06m

British team: Ben Williams (16.82m)

What might happen: World champion Pedro Pichardo was 70cm superior to his European rivals with his superb win in Eugene and should win Portugal’s second successive gold medal in an event they have only won one previous medal.

Italy and France should be battling for the other medals though German Max Hess will have the home support but looks nowhere near his 17.52m PB form.

If he can get more valid jumps in than he did in Birmingham, Ben Williams could make the final.

Prediction: 1 Pichardo POR 17.67m; 2 Dallavalle ITA 17.19m; 3 Ihmeje ITA 17.12m; 4 Compaore FRA 16.98m; 5 Pontvianne FRA 16.91m; 9 Williams GBR 16.68m

Shot Put (Monday 20.58 CET, 19.58 BST:

Championships record: Werner Gunthor SUI 22.22m (1986)

Event legend: David Storl (GER) (2012-18) 3 golds and a bronze

GB winners (1): Arthur Rowe (1958)

2018 medallists: Michal Haratyk POL 21.72m, Konrad Bukowiecki POL 21.66m, David Storl GER 21.41m

Best in Eugene: 6 Filip Mihaljevic CRO 21.82m; 9 Nick Ponzio ITA 20.81m (21.35q), 10 Marcus Thomsen NOR 20.66m

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Tomas Stanek (CZE) 21.94m, Konrad Bukowiecki (POL) 21.91i, Filip Mihaljevic (CRO) 21.84i, Nick Ponzio (ITA) 21.83, Armin Sinancevic (SRB) 21.29m

British team: Scott Lincoln (20.92m)

What might happen: The first two in Munich, Haratyk and Bukowiecki, narrowly missed out on making the final in Eugene and will be keen to do better though the position of favourite might be between Eugene sixth Filip Mihaljevic and top-ranked entry European Indoor champion Tomas Stanek who chose to focus on this event and missed out on Eugene.

Top-ranked European Zane Weir (21.99m) has not competed since May and is not entered.

If he can get close to his season’s best, Scott Lincoln will make the final.

Prediction: 1 Stanek CZE 21.87m; 2 Mihaljevic CRO 21.65m; 3 Bukowieki POL 21.23m; 4 Haratyk POL 21.19m; 5 Ponzio ITA 21.14m; 11 Lincoln GBR 20.14m

Discus (Friday 20.20 CET, 19.20 BST:

Championships record: Piotr Malachowski POL 68.87m (2010)

Event legend: Adolfo Consolini ITA (1946-54) 3 golds

GB winners: no medals

2018 medallists: Andrius Gudzius LTU 68.46m, Danield Stahl SWE 68.23m, Lucas Weisshaidinger AUT 65.14m

Best in Eugene: 1 Kristjan Ceh SLO 71.13m; 2 Mykolas Alekna LTU 69.27m; 3 Andrius Gudzius LTU 67.55m

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Daniel Stahl (SWE) 71.47m, Kristjan Ceh (SLO) 71.27m, Mykolas Alekna (LTU) 69.81m, Andrius Gudzius (LTU) 69.39m, Lukas Weisshaidinger (AUT) 69.11m

British team: Lawrence Okoye (65.49m), Nicholas Percy (65.00m)

What might happen: Europeans had the top five in Eugene so this should be one of the best quality events at Munich. World champion Kristjan Ceh is clearly the man in form and starts favourite from world elader and Olympic champion Daniel Stahl who had gold snatched from him in 2018 by Andrius Gudzius who also beat him in Eugene.

Eugene runner-up and teenager Mykolas Alekna is the son of 2006 winner Virgilijus, who also won a silver and a bronze.

Both Britons just missed the final in Eugene and were in the top 10 Europeans) and competed well in Birmingham and should challenge for a final position.

Prediction: 1 Ceh SLO 72.03m; 2 Alekna LTU 69.85m; 3 Stahl SWE 68.12m; 4 Gudzius LTU 67.45m; 5 Weisshaidinger AUT 66.35m; 6 Okoye GBR 65.55m

Hammer (Thursday 20.10 CET, 19.10 BST:

Championships record: Yuriy Sedykh URS 86.74m (1986)

Event legend: Yuriy Sedkkh URS (1978-86) 3 golds

GB winners: no golds or silvers. Duncan Clark bronze in 1946

2018 medallists: Wojciech Nowicki POL 80.12m, Pawel Fajdek POL 78.69m, Bence Halasz HUN 77.36m

Best in Eugene: 1 Fajdek POL 81.98m; 2 Nowicki POL 81.03m; 3 Elvind Henriksen NOR 80.87m

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Pawel Fajdek (POL) 81.98m, Wojciech Nowicki (POL) 81.58m, Elvind Henriksen (NOR) 80.87m, Quentin Bigot (FRA) 80.55m, Nence Halasz (HUN) 80.15m

British team: Nick Miller (77.13m)

What might happen: Pawel Fajdek always seems to have the advantage on his rivals in World Championships but his compatriot Nowicki got the better of him in Berlin and Tokyo and they have been well matched all season.

The hammer throwers also took the first five spots in Eugene and so it looks like a throw of around 80 metres will again be needed to medal with Henriksen and Halasz the most likely protagonists.

Commonwealth champion Miller made the final in Eugene and as eighth best European should make another here.

Prediction: 1 Fajdek POL 81.45m; 2 Nowicki POL 80.84m; 3 Halasz HUN 79.87m; 4 Myhaylo Kokhan UKR 79.25m; 5 Henriksen NOR 78.84m; 10 Miller GBR 76.75m

Javelin (Sunday 19.50 CET, 18.50 BST):

Championships record: Steve Backley GBR 89.72m (1998)

Event legends: Janis Lusis (1962-71) & Backley GBR (1990-2002) 4 golds

GB winners (4): Steve Backley (1990, 1994, 1998, 2002)

2018 medallists: Thomas Rohler GER 89.47m, Andrea Hofman GER 87.60m; 3 Magnus Kirt EST 85.96m

Best in Eugene: 3 Jakub Vadlejch CZE 88.09m; 4 Julian Weber GER 86.86m; 6 Lassi Etelatalo FIN 82.70m

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) 90.88m, Oliver Helander FIN 89.83m, Julian Weber (GER) 89.54m, Andreas Hofmann (GER) 87.32m, Vitezslav Vesely (CZE) 85.97m

British team: none selected

What might happen: Defending champion and 2016 Olympic winner Thomas Rohler is entered but with a 72.51m season’s best, 21 metres down on his PB, he won’t challenge while former world champion Johannes Vetter is absent and therefore Eugene fourth-placer Julian Weber should head a strong home challenge along with 2018 runner-up Andreas Hofmann.

Eugene bronze medallist Jakub Vadlejch starts a marginal favourite though the Finns Helander and Etelatalo could also challenge.

Prediction: 1 Vadlejch CZE 88.90m; 2 Weber GER 87.65m 3 Hofmann GER 86.86m; 4 Etelatalo FIN 84.35m; 5 Vesely CZE 84.22m

Decathlon (Monday 10.05 CET, 09.05 BST – Tuesday 21.35 CET, 20.35 BST):

Championships record: Daley Thompson GBR 89.72m (1986)

Event legends: Vasiliy Kuznetsov URS (1954-62) 3 golds

GB winners (2): Thompson (1982, 1986)

2018 medallists: Arthur Abele GER 8431, Ilya Shkurenyov RUS 8321, Vitali Zhuk BLR 8290

Best in Eugene: 1 Kevin Mayer FRA; 6 Niklas Kaul GER 8434; 7 Maicel Uibo EST 8425

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Kevin Mayer (FRA) 8816, Niklas Kaul (GER) 8434, Maicel Uibo (EST) 8425, Janek Oiglane (EST) 8405; Simon Ehammer (SUI) 8377

British team: none selected

What might happen: The world record-holder and world champion Kevin Mayer will be keen to go one better than his European best of second in 2014 and he will win very easily if anywhere near his Eugene form.

Germany have a strong team likely to be led by Oregon sixth-placer Niklas Kaul though defending champion Abele is also entered as is 2016 winner Thomas Van der Plaetsen though the latter two have yet to complete a decathlon in 2022.

World long jump medallist Simon Ehammer, who holds the decathlon world long record should certainly be in the medal positions on the first day especially.

Prediction: 1 Mayer FRA 8656; 2 Ehammer SUI 8445; 3 Kaul GER 8432; 4 Uibo EST 8376; 5 Oiglane EST 8324

20km Walk (Saturday 08.30 CET, 07.30 BST):

Championships record: Francisco Fernandez ESP 1:18:37 (2002)

Event legend: Francisco Fernandez ESP (1998-2006) 2 golds and a bronze

GB winners (3): Stan Vickers (1958), Ken Matthews (1962), Paul Nihill (1969)

2018 medallists: Alvaro Martin ESP 1:20:42, Diego Garcia ESP 1:20:48, Vasiliy Mizinov RUS 1:20:50

Best in Eugene: 3 Perseus Karlstrom SWE 1:19:18; 7 Alvaro Martin ESP 1:20:19; 9 Luis Amezcua ESP 1:20:44

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Perseus Karlstrom (SWE) 1:19:18, Alberto Amezcua (ESP) 1:19:58, Alvaro Martin (ESP) 1:19:58, Diego Garcia Carrera (ESP) 1:20:00, Nils Brembach (GER) 1:20:32

British team: Tom Bosworth (1:25:27), Callum Wilkinson (1:20:32 in 2021)

What might happen: The Olympic champion Massimo Stano focused on winning the 35km in Eugene and starts favourite and his major challenge should come from bronze medallist Perseus Karlstrom but he will also be challenged by a strong Spanish team who have won the last two Championships.

Callum Wilkinson was fourth in the Commonwealths but could aspire to top 10 here.

Prediction: 1 Stano ITA 1:18:10; 2 Karlstrom SWE 1:18:20; 3 Martin ESP 1:20:03; 4 Brembach GER 1:20:07; 5 Amezcua (ESP) 1:20:15; 10 Wilkinson GBR 1:21;25

35km Walk (Tuesday 08.30 CET, 07.30 BST):

Championships record: new event

Event legends/GB winners: none

2018 medallists: not held

Best in Eugene: 1 Massimo Stano ITA 2:23;14; 3 Perseus Karlstrom SWE 2:23:44; 10 Miguel Angel Lopez ESP 2:25:58

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Perseus Karlstrom (SWE) 2:23:44, Miguel Angel Lopez (ESP) 2:25:58, Aleksi Ojala (FIN) 2:28:22, Aurelien Quinion (FRA) 2:28:46, Christopher Linke (GER) 2:29:58

British team: none selected

What might happen: The first ever 35km looks open though Karlstrom is entered for both walks and having medalled in Eugene in both he may attempt another double here.

Miguel Angel Lopez and home athlete Christopher Linke look the best of the rest.

Prediction: 1 Karlstrom SWE 2:24:30; 2 Linke GER 2:25;34; 3 Lopez ESP 2:26:00; 4 Quinion FRA 2:26:25; 5 Ojala FIN 2:26:56

4x100m relay (Sunday 21.12 CET, 20.12 BST):

Championships record: France 37.79 (1990)

Event legends: France 6 golds (1966, 1969, 1974 1990, 1994, 2010) & 3 silvers and 3 bronzes

GB winners (5): 1998, 2006, 2014, 2016, 2018

2018 medallists: Great Britain & NI 37.80, Turkey 37.98, Netherlands 38.03

Best in Eugene: 3 GBR 37.83; dq France (38.09 ht); 6th ht Spain 38.70

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: GBR 37.83; Germany 37.99; France 38.09; Netherlands 38.70; Spain 38.70

British team: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Azu, Jona Efoluko, Adam Gemili, Hughes, Mitchell-Blake, Prescod

What might happen: Britain should win their fourth successive title if they get the baton round safely though hosts Germany could prove the dangers though they were poor in Eugene.

Olympic champions Italy may not necessarily have a Jacobs firing on all cylinders, or at all, but they should also be in the medal mix.

Prediction: 1 GBR 37.90; 2 Italy 38.02; 3 Germany 38.05; 4 France 38.45; 5 Spain 38.60

4x400m relay (Saturday 21.15 CET, 19.15 BST):

Championships record: Great Britain 2:58.22 (1990)

Event legends: GBR, 9 golds, 8 silvers, 1 bronze

GB winners (9): 1950, 1958, 1974, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2014

2018 medallists: Belgium 2:59.47, Britain 3:00.36, Spain 3:00.78

Best in Eugene: 3 Belgium 2:58.72; 7 France 3:01.35; 8 Czech Republic 3:01.63

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Belgium 2:58.72, France 3:01.35; Czech Republic 3:01.63, Poland 3:02.51, Netherlands 3:03.14

British team: Brier, Alastair Chalmers, Lewis Davey, Dobson, Haydock-Wilson, Kevin Metzger, Rio Mitcham

What might happen: Britain failed to qualify for Eugene and controversially no English team was selected for Birmingham but they still could add to their record number of titles and medals though their team looks like it might have to be do without Matthew Hudson Smith who is not in their entries.

Defending champions and Eugene medallists Belgium led by the Borlee brothers are favourites.

Prediction: 1 Belgium 3:01.05; 2 Great Britain 3:01.65; 3 Poland 3:01.80; 4 France 3:02.00; 5 Germany 3:02.06

