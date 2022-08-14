Here is our guide to the women’s events in Munich together with predictions and the timetable

Munich hosts the European Championships between Monday August 15 and Sunday August 21 towards the end of a season that has seen a record number of championships including the World Indoors, World outdoors, World under-20 and Commonwealth Games.

It will be held in the iconic Olympic stadium, 50 years after it hosted the Munich Olympics.

Timetable (CET given – 1 hour ahead of British time)

Day 1 Monday August 15

MORNING SESSION 10:00–14:15

10:00 Shot Put M Qualification (A+B)

10:05 100m M Decathlon

10:25 Pole Vault W Qualification (A+B)

10:30 Marathon W Final

10:40 100m M Round 1

10:50 Long Jump M Decathlon (A+B)

11:05 100m W Round 1

11:20 Shot Put W Qualification (A+B)

11:30 Marathon M Final

12:10 Long Jump M Qualification (A+B)

12:40 Shot Put M Decathlon (A+B)

MONDAY EVENING SESSION 18:15–22:25

18:15 Discus Throw W Qualification (A)

18:30 High Jump M Decathlon (A+B)

19:00 400m M Round 1

19:25 Discus Throw W Qualification (B)

19:35 400m W Round 1

20:05 Triple Jump M Qualification (A+B)

20:15 1500m M Round 1

20:38 Shot Put W Final

20:58 Shot Put M Final

21:15 400m M Decathlon

21:48 10,000m W Final

Day 2 Tuesday August 17

MORNING SESSION 08:30–14:50

08:30 35km Race Walk* W Final

08:30 35km Race Walk* M Final

09:05 110m Hurdles M Decathlon

09:35 110m Hurdles M Round 1

09:50 Long Jump W Qualification (A+B)

09:50 Discus Throw M Decathlon (A)

10:15 1500m W Round 1

10:55 Discus Throw M Decathlon (B)

11:30 Pole Vault M Decathlon (A)

11:40 3000m Steeplechase M Round 1

12:15 Hammer W Qualification (A)

12:25 400m M Semi-finals

12:30 Pole Vault M Decathlon (B)

13:00 400m W Semi-finals

13:30 Hammer W Qualification (B)

TUESDAY EVENING SESSION 18:35–22:30

18:35 High Jump M Qualification (A+B)

18:30 Javelin M Decathlon (A)

19:30 Javelin M Decathlon (B)

20:05 100m M Semi-finals

20:27 Long Jump M Final

20:35 100m W Semi-finals

20:55 Discus Throw W Final

21:08 5000m M Final

21:35 1500m M Decathlon Final

22:15 100m M Final

22:25 100m W Final

Day 3 Wednesday August 18

MORNING SESSION 09:35–14:20

09:35 Hammer M Qualification (A)

10:30 100m Hurdles W Heptathlon

10:50 Hammer M Qualification (B)

11:05 400m Hurdles M Round 1

11:35 High Jump W Heptathlon (A+B)

11:40 400m Hurdles W Round 1

12:20 Discus Throw M Qualification (A)

12:35 Triple Jump W Qualification (A+B)

13:35 Discus Throw M Qualification (B)

WEDNESDAY EVENING SESSION 19:50–22:25

19:49 Shot Put W Heptathlon (A+B)

20:00 Pole Vault W Final

20:15 Triple Jump M Final

20:30 110m Hurdles M Semi-finals

21:00 Hammer W Final

21:10 200m W Heptathlon

21:43 400m M Final

22:02 400m W Final

22:22 110m Hurdles M Final

DAY 4 Thursday August 18

MORNING SESSION 09:00–13:30

09:00 Javelin W Qualification (A)

09:20 3000m Steeplechase W Round 1

09:25 Long Jump W Heptathlon (A+B)

10:10 800m M Round 1

10:15 Javelin W Qualification (B)

10:45 800m W Round 1

10:50 Pole Vault M Qualification (A+B)

11:25 400m Hurdles M Semi-finals

11:36 Javelin W Heptathlon (A)

11:55 400m Hurdles W Semi-finals

12:30 200m M Round 1

12:48 Javelin W Heptathlon (B)

13:05 200m W Round 1

THURSDAY EVENING SESSION 20:05–22:25

20:05 High Jump M Final

20:10 Hammer M Final

20:13 200m M Semi-finals

20:37 200m W Semi-finals

20:58 Long Jump W Final

21:05 1500m M Final

21:25 5000m W Final

21:55 800m W Heptathlon Final

DAY 5 Friday August 19

MORNING SESSION 10:00–12:00

10:00 4x100m Relay M Round 1

10:00 Javelin M Qualification (A)

10:05 High Jump W Qualification (A+B)

10:25 4x100m Relay W Round 1

10:50 800m W Semi-finals

11:10 4x400m Relay M Round 1

11:15 Javelin M Qualification (B)

11:40 4x400m Relay W Round 1

FRIDAY EVENING SESSION 20:20–22:25

20:20 Discus Throw M Final

20:27 800m M Semi-finals

20:45 1500m W Final

20:55 Triple Jump W Final

21:00 3000m Steeplechase M Final

21:20 200m M Final

21:45 400m Hurdles W Final

22:00 400m Hurdles M Final

22:22 200m W Final

DAY 6 Saturday August 20

MORNING SESSION 08:30–11:55

08:30 20km Race Walk* M Final

10:15 20km Race Walk* W Final

SATURDAY EVENING SESSION 20:05–22:25

20:05 Pole Vault M Final

20:15 800m W Final

20:25 Javelin W Final

20:43 100m Hurdles W Round 1

21:15 4x400m Relay M Final

21:45 4x400m Relay W Final

22:13 3000m Steeplechase W Final

DAY 7 Sunday August 21

EVENING SESSION 19:05–21:25

19:05 High Jump W Final

19:10 100m Hurdles W Semi-finals

19:40 800m M Final

19:50 Javelin M Final

20:00 10,000m M Final

20:45 100m Hurdles W Final

21:12 4x100m Relay M Final

21:22 4x100m Relay W Final

Women

100m (Tuesday 22.25 CET/21.25 BST):

Championships record: Christine Arron FRA 10.73 (1998)

Event legend: Marlies Gohr GDR (1978-86) 3 golds

GB winners (3): Heather Armitage (1958), Dorothy Hyman (1962), Dina Asher-Smith (2018)

2018 medallists: Dina Asher-Smith GBR 10.85, Gina Luckenkemper GER 10.98, Dafne Schippers NED 10.99

Best in Eugene: 4 Asher-Smith GBR 10.81; 5 Mujinga Kambundji SUI 10.91; 3sf Daryll Neita 10.97 (10.95 ht)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Asher-Smith GBR 10.83; Kambundji SUI 10.89, Neita GBR 10.90, Luckenkemper GER 10.99; Ewa Swoboda POL 11.05

British team: Dina Asher-Smith (10.81), Imani Lansiquot (11.15), Daryll Neita (10.90), Asha Philip (11.27). Also entered Ashleigh Nelson (11.30), Bianca Williams (11.40).

What might happen: On 2018 and Eugene form, Dina Asher-Smith would be a clear favourite but it will depend on her recovery from the small injury she picked up in the 4x100m final.

If she is just slightly below her best, World Indoor champion Mujinga Kambundji, competing in her fifth Europeans with just a single bronze to her name looks the most likely challenger along with British champion Daryll Neita who has also been consistent in the low 10.9’s.

Ewa Swoboda has won numerous European age-group titles and indoor gold medals but failed to make the final in 2018.

Prediction: 1 Asher-Smith GBR 10.89; 2 Neita GBR 10.92; 3 Kambundji SUI 10.95; 4 Luckenkemper GER 10.99; 5 Swoboda POL 11.03

200m (Friday CET 22.22, BST 21.22):

Championships record: Heike Drechsler 21.71 (1986)

Event legend: Irina Szewinska POL (1966-74) 2 golds and a bronze

GB winners (2): Dina Asher-Smith (2016, 2018)

2018 medallists: Dina Asher-Smith GBR 21.89, Dafne Schiippers NED 22.14, Jamile Samuel NED 22.37

Best in Eugene: 3 Asher-Smith GBR 22.02 (21.96 sf); 8 Mujinga Kambundji SUI 22.55 (22.05 sf), 5sf Ida Karstoft DEN 22.84

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Asher-Smith GBR 21.96; Kambundji SUI 22.05; Corinna Schwab GER 22.51; Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 22.59; Karstoft DEN 22.67

British team: Dina Asher-Smith (21.96), Beth Dobbin (23.01), Daryll Neita (22.81), Jodie Williams (23.00). Also entered Nelson (23.14).

What might happen: Asher-Smith and Kambundji have around half a second superiority over the rest and hopefully Asher-Smith will be fit enough to go got her third successive title.

If she runs her first major 200m, Daryll Neita will be a medal challenger – she won the British title in a wind-assisted 22.34.

If not the other medals will likely be fought between German Corinna Schwab, Irish teenager Rhasidat Adeleke and Eugene 400m fourth-placer Lieke Klaver.

Prediction: 1 Asher Smith GBR 22.10; 2 Kambundji SUI 22.18; 3 Neita GBR 22.36; 4 Adeleke IRL 22.50; 5 Schwab GER 22.65

400m (Wednesday 22.02 CET, 21.02 BST):

Championships record: Marita Koch GDR 48.16 (1982)

Event legend: Marita Koch GDR (1978-86) 3 golds

GB winners (0): No golds but Joy Grieveson 2nd 1962

2018 medallists: Justyna Swiety-Ersetic POL 50.41, Maria Belibasaki GRE 50.45, Lisanne de Witte NED 50.77

Best in Eugene: 4 Lieke Klaver NED 50.33 (50.18 sf); 8 Anna Kielbasinska POL 50.81 (50.65 sf), 4 sf Rhadsidat Adeleke IRL 50.81, plus 5th sf Natalia Kaczmarek 51.34 (50.21 ht)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Femke Bol NED 49.75, Natalia Kaczmarek POL 49.86, Klaver NED 50.18, Kielbasinska POL 50.28, Modesta Mouskaite LTU 50.49

British team: Victoria Ohuruogu (50.72), Laviai Nielsen (51.70), Nicole Yearginm (51.17). Also entered Zoey Clark (51.22), Ama Pipi (51.31)

What might happen: If she runs, which is not guaranteed as she wants to also ensure Netherlands do well, then Femke Bol will be the favourite especially after her 49.75 Dutch record in Chorzow. Only a metre back in Poland was Natalia Kaczmarek who ran a superfast heat in Eugene but a poor semi-final and it was her compatriot Anna Kielbasinska who made the final there and the defending champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic is very much the third best Pole this time.

The Top European in fourth was Lieke Klaver who peaked in the semi-finals and is also entered for the 200m here as is Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke.

Commonwealth medallist Victoria Ohuruogu should be close to another medal here.

Prediction: 1 Bol NED 49.75; 2 Kaczmarek POL 49.98; 3 Klaver NED 50.23; 4 Kielbasinska POL 50.45; 5 Adeleke IRL 50.65; 6 Ohuruogu GBR 50.69

800m (Thursday 20.15 CET, 19.15 BST):

Championships record: Olga Mineyeya URS 1:55.41 (1982)

Event legend: Vera Nikolic YUG (1966-71) 2 golds and a bronze

GB winners (2): Lillian Board (1969), Lynsey Sharp (2012)

2018 medallists: Natilya Pryshchepa UKR 2:00.38, Renelle Lamote (FRA) 2:00.62; 3 Olha Lyakhova UKR 2:00.79

Best in Eugene: 2 Keely Hodgkinson GBR 1:56.38, 7 Anita Horvat SLO 1:59.83 (1:59.60 sf), 4sf Lore Hoffmann SUI 1:59.88

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Hodgkinson GBR 1:56.38, Jemma Reekie GBR 1:58.44; Lamote FRA 1:58.48, Horvat SLO 1:58.96, Elena Bello ITA 1:58.97

British team: Alex Bell (1:59.76), Keely Hodgkinson (1:56.38), Jemma Reekie (1:58.44). Also entered Jenny Selman (2:00.70i), Isabelle Boffey (2:01.30).

What might happen: There is no Athing Mu and no fast starting or finishing Kenyans and Keely Hodgkinson should comfortably add the outdoor title to the indoor one she won in 2021 as she has a huge time advantage.

The consistent 2018 runner-up Renelle Lamote looks a good medal bet along with her Berlin conqueror Olha Lyakhova and world finalist Anita Horvat.

Prediction: 1 Hodgkinson GBR 1:57.81; 2 Lamote FRA 1:58.55; 3 Lyakhova UKR 1:59.40; 4 Reekie GBR 1:59.45; 5 Horvat SLO 1:59.51

1500m (Friday 20.45 CET, 19.45 BST):

Championships record: Tatyana Tomashova RUS 3:56.91 (2006)

Event legend: Nuria Fernandez ESP (2010-12) 2 golds

GB winners (1): Laura Muir (2018)

2018 medallists: Laura Muir GBR 4:02.32, Sofia Ennaoui POL 4:03.08, Laura Weightman GBR 4:03.75

Best in Eugene: 3 Muir GBR 3:55.28; 5 Ennaoui POL 4:01.43; 11 Marta Perez ESP 4:04.25 (4:04.24sf)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Muir GBR 3:55.28, Claudia Bobocea ROU 4:01.10, Gaia Sabbatini ITA 4:01.93, Sarah Healy IRL 4:02.86

British team: Ellie Baker (4:06.64), Melissa Courtney-Bryant (4:04.13), Laura Muir (3:55.28), Katie Snowden (4:03.90)

What might happen: As the reigning champion and the recent Commonwealth winner who has also won two global medals, Laura Muir is a huge favourite.

Sofia Ennaoui was the next best European in Berlin and Eugene and a possessor of a fast finishing kick will be her most dangerous opposition.

Romania’s Claudia Bobocea is second on the rankings but has a modest competitive record and Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, who was second in the Commonwealths plus Italy’s European under-23 champion Gaia Sabbatini and home athletes Katharina Trost and Hanna Klein are probably better medal hopes.

Prediction: 1 Muir GBR 4:03.65; 2 Ennaoui POL 4:04.01; 3 Sabbatini ITA 4:04.50; 4 Mageean IRL 4:04.65; 5 Klein GER 4:05.23

5000m (Thursday 21.25 CET, 20.25 BST):

Championships record: Sifan Hassan NED 14:46.12

Event legend (inc 3000): Sonia O’Sullivan IRL (1994-2002) golds and a silver

GB winners (inc 3000): Yvonne Murray (1990)

2018 medallists: Sifan Hassan NED 14:46.12, Eilish McColgan GBR 14:53.05, Yasemin Can TUR 14:57.63

Best in Eugene: 6 Hassan NED 14:48.12; 8 Karoline Grovdal 14:57.62; 11 McColgan GBR 15:03.03

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Grovdal NED 14:31.07, Konstanze Klosterhalfen GER 14:37.94, Can TUR 14:41.40, McColgan GBR 14:42.14, Hanna Klein GER 4:51.71

British team: Amy-Eloise Markovc (14:56.60), Eilish McColgan (14:42.14), Calli Thackery (15:02.55). Also entered Jenny Nesbitt (15:17.39), Izzy Fry (15:21.32).

What might happen: In the defending champion Sifan Hassan’s absence, the race for first will now be of more interest with three athletes standing out with only five seconds between their PB’s.

Karoline Grovdal tops the 2022 rankings and is the reigning cross-country champion and she beat most of her rivals when she set her PB in Oslo.

The 2019 world bronze medallist Konstanze Klosterhalfen chased her home in Oslo but will have home advantage while Eilish McColgan, who was second in 2018, will also be a factor if she is not suffering from Championships final fatigue.

The 2018 Bronze medallist Yasemin Can looks the next best but European Indoor 3000m champion Amy-Eloise Markovc will also challenge after her Commonwealth PB in fourth.

Prediction: 1 Klosterhalfen GER 14:44.56; 2 Grovdal NOR 14:44.86; 3 McColgan GBR 14:46.85; 4 Can TUR 14:53.23; 5 Markovc GBR 14:57.80

10,000m (Monday 21.48 CET, 20.48 BST):

Championships record: Paula Radcliffe GBR 30:01.09 (2002)

Event legend: Fernando Ribeiro POR (1994-8), Sonia O’Sullivan IRL (1998-2002), Dulce Felix POR (2012-16), Jo Pavey (2012-4) gold and 1 silver

GB winners (2): Paula Radcliffe (2002), Jo Pavey (2014)

2018 medallists: Lonah Salpeter ISR 31:43.29, Susan Krumins NED 31:52.55, Alina Reh GER 32:28.48

Best in Eugene: 4 Sifan Hassan NED 30:10.56; 10 Eilish McColgan GBR 30:34.60; Jess Judd GBR 30:35.93

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: McColgan GBR 30:19.02, Judd GBR 30:35.93; Can TUR 31:20.18; Harrison GBR 31:21,53; 5 Reh 31:39.86

British team: Samantha Harrison (31:21.53), Jessica Judd (30:35.93), Eilish McColgan (30:19.02)

What might happen: Only three Europeans were deemed good enough to run in Eugene and only the two Britons run here and both have good medal chances along with the 2018 champion Lonah Salpeter and the 2016 winner Yasemin Can.

However both 5000m medal favourites Klosterhalfen and Grovdal are entered without a 2022 time to their name and both are potential winners with Klosterhalfen probably having the edge in a finishing kick.

Prediction: 1 Klosterhalfen GER 30:45.66; 2 McColgan GBR 30:46.56; 3 Grovdal NOR 30:48.23; 4 Judd GBR 30:51.23; 5 Can TUR 30:52.65; 7 Harrison GBR 31:20.45

3000m steeplechase (Saturday 22.13 CET, 21.13 BST):

Championships record: Yuliya Zarudneva RUS 9:17.57 (2010)

Event legend: Gesa-Felicitas Krause GER (2012-18) 2 golds and a bronze

GB winners (0): No golds. Hatti Archer silver (2010)

2018 medallists: Gesa-Felicitas Krause GER 9:19.80

Best in Eugene: 5 Luiza Gega ALB 9:10.04; 7 Aimee Pratt GBR 9:15.64; 10 Alice Finot FRA 9:21.40 (9:14.34 ht)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Elizabeth Bird GBR 9:07.87, Gega ALB 9:10.04, Finot FRA 9:14.34; Pratt GBR 9:15.64; Marusa Mismas Zrimsek SLO 9:17.14

British team: Lizzie Bird (9:07.87), Aimee Pratt (9:15.54), Elise Thorner (9:32.42)

What might happen: Luiza Gega, a fine fifth in the Worlds, is the marginal favourite but Commonwealth runner-up Elizabeth Bird now tops the rankings after her stunning British record in Monaco and a repeat of that quality will her see her take Britain’s first ever women’s steeplechase title in any major Championships.

Her British team-mate Aimee Pratt made the final in Eugene, unlike Bird and also has clear medal chances especially with the late withdrawal of Alice Finot who ran 9:14.34 in the heats in America .

Two-time champion Gesa-Felicitas Krause is not entered.

Prediction: 1 Gega ALB 9:16.45; 2 Bird GBR 9:17.05; 3 Pratt GBR 9:21.40; 4 Chiara Scherrer SUI 9:22.45; 5 Mismas Zrimsek SLO 9:23.56

Marathon (Monday 10.30 CET, 09.30 BST):

Championships record: Christelle Daunay FRA 2:25:14 (2014)

Event legend: Rosa Mota POR (1982-90) 3 golds

GB winners (0): No medals

2018 medallists: Volha Mazuronak BLR 2:26:22, Clemence Calvin FRA 2:26:28, Eva Vrabcova-Nyvltova CZE 2:26:31

Best in Eugene: 3 Lonah Salpeter ISR 2:20:18; 12 Jess Piasecki GBR 2:28:41; 15 Militsa Mircheva BUL 2:30:20

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Nienke Brinkman NED 2:22;51, Miriam Dattke GER 2:26:50, Domenika Mayer GER 2:26:50, Kristina Hendel GER 2:27:29. Rabea Schoneborn (2:27:35)

British team: Becky Briggs (2:29:06), Rosie Edwards (2:31:56 in 2021), Naomi Mitchell (2:30:54), Alice Wright (2:29:08)

What might happen: With over 40 sub 2:30 performers of which the majority have not run a marathon in 2022, this is difficult to predict. Nienke Brinkman has a clear advantage in the rankings of those entered after her Dutch record in Rotterdam but Germany should have a good home medal chance with four of the top five times this year with Hannover winner Domenika Mayer possibly their best hope.

Those who are making their 2022 debuts look for Swiss Fabienne Schlumpf and Ireland’s Fionnula McCormack. On their 2022 times it is hard to see any Britons making the top 10 but Alice Wright, fifth in the 2018 10,000m, could be ready for a breakthrough.

Prediction: 1 Brinkman NED 2:26:54; 2 Mayer GER 2:28:01; 3 McCormack IRL 2:29:05; 4 Sara Moreira POR 2:29;12; 5 M Dattke GER 2:29;23; 8 Alice Wright GBR 2:30:16

100m hurdles (Sunday 20.45 CET, 19.45 BST):

Championships record: Yordanka Donkova BUL 12.38 (1986)

Event legend: Karin Balzer GDR (1969-71) Svetla Pishtikova BUL (1994-8) 2 golds

GB winners(0): no golds or silvers. Tiffany Porter bronze (2016)

2018 medallists: Elvira Herman BLR 12.67, Pamela Dutkiewicz GER 12.72, Cindy Roleder GER 12.77

Best in Eugene: 5 Cindy Sember GBR 12.38w, 4sf Pia Skrzyszowska POL 12.61, 3sf Nadine Visser NED 12.66

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Sember GBR 12.50, Skrzszowska POL 12.51. Visser NED 12.66, Luca Kozak HUN 12.70, Ditaji Kambundji SUI 12.70

British team: Jessica Hunter (13.12), Cindy Sember (12.50)

What might happen: Commonwealth medallist Cindy Sember was the only European finalist after a British record in her semi-final and has a very good chance of joining her sister Tiffany Porter as the only British medallists.

Pia Skrzyszowska and Nadine Visser are next in the rankings and were unlucky to miss out on making the Eugene final and look her most likely medal challengers.

Prediction: 1 Sember GBR 12.51; 2 Visser NED 12.59; 3 Skrzyszowska POL 12.62; 4 Kambundji SUI 12.69; 5 Kozak HUN 12.75

400m hurdles (Friday 21.45 CET, 20.45 BST):

Championships record: Natalya Antyukh RUS 52.92 (2010)

Event legend: Ionela Tirlea ROU (1998-2002) 2 golds

GB winners (2): Sally Gunnell (1994), Eilidh Doyle (2014)

2018 medallists: Lea Sprunger SUI 54.33, Anna Ryzhykova UKR 54.51, Meghan Beesley GBR 55.31

Best in Eugene: 2 Femke Bol NED 52.27; 8 Anna Ryzhykova UKR 54.93 (54.51 sf), 4sf Viktoriya Tkachuk 54.24

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Bol NED 52.27, Line Kloster NOR 53.91, Jessie Knight 54.09; Viktoriya Tkachuk UKR 54.24, Anna Ryzhykova UKR 54.33

British team: Jessie Knight (54.09), Hayley McLean (55.48), Lina Nielsen (54.73). Also entered Jessica Turner (55.63), Jessica Tappin (55.89)

Prediction: If she runs, Femke Bol will win easily and she could afford to race at 95 per-cent and still win with plenty of hand to conserve energy if she runs three events here.

Viktoriya Tkachuk and Line Kloster look the most likely other medallists. Jess Knight would be a challenger on her May form but she hasn’t broken 55 seconds since June.

Prediction: 1 Bol NED 52.80; 2 Tkachuk UKR 54.01; 3 Kloster NOR 54.12; 4 Ryzhykova UKR 54.36; 5 Sara Gallego ESP 54.60; 7 Knight GBR 54.91

High Jump (Sunday 19.05 CET, 18.05 BST):

Championships record: Blanka Vlasic CRO 2.03m (2010), Tia Hellebaut BEL 2.03m (2006), Venelina Veneva-Mateeva BUL 2.03m (2006)

Event legend: Ruth Beitia ESP (2012-16) 3 golds

GB winners (2): Sheila Lerwill (1950) Thelma Hopkins (1954)

2018 medallists: Mariya Lasitskene RUS 2.00m, Mirela Demiriva BUL 2.00m, Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch GER 1.96m

Best in Eugene: 2 Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR 2.02m; 3 Elena Vallortigara ITA 2.00m; 4 Iryna Heraschenko UKR 2.00m

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Mahuchikh UKR 2.03m, Vallortigara ITA 2.00m, Heraschenko UKR 2.00m, Karmen Bruus EST/Angelina Topic SRB 1.96m, Marija Vukovic NME 1.96i

British team: Morgan Lake (1.93m), Laura Zialor (1.91i)

What might happen: Europeans took three of the first four places in Eugene so this should be a high quality event with the trio likely to share the medals.

World Indoor champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh is only 20 years old and already has three global outdoor senior medals and should add a European senior title to the three European Youth amd Junior golds she has won as well as a world under-20 title.

Prediction: 1 Mahuchikh UKR 2.03m; 2 Vallortigara ITA 2.00m; 3 Heraschenko UKR 2.00m; 4 Topic SRB 1.97m; 5 Vukovic MNE 1.95m

Pole Vault (Wednesday 20.00 CET, 19.00 BST):

Championships record: Katarina Stefanidi GRE 4.85m 2018

Event legend: Katarina Stefanidi GRE 2 golds and a silver

GB winners (0): No gold or silver. Bronze: Holly Bradshaw (2018)

2018 medallists: Katarina Stefanidi 4.85m, Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou GRE 4.80m, Holly Bradshaw GBR 4.75m

Best in Eugene: 4 Tina Sutej SLO 4.70m; 5 Katarina Stefanidi GRE 4.70m; 6 Wilma Murto FIN 4.60m

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Tina Sutej SLO 4.80m, Roberta Bruni ITA 4.71m, Margot Chevrier FRA/Stefanidi GRE/Lene Retzius NOR 4.70m

British team: Molly Caudery (4.60m), Sophie Cook (4,45i)

What might happen: This looks like being between former Olympic and world champion and two-time European champion Katarina Stefanidi and world indoor medallist Tina Sutej who beat the Greek on countback at Eugene.

Other potential medallists are 4.70m performers Roberta Bruni, Margot Chevrier and Lene Retzius.

Commonwealth medallist Molly Caudery will need to be in her best form to make the final.

Prediction: 1 Stefanidi GRE 4.70m; 2 Sutej SLO 4.70m; 3 Bruni ITA 4.65m; 4 Retzius NOR 4.65m; 5 Lisa Gunnarson SWE 4.60m; 9 Molly Caudey GBR 4.50m

Long Jump (Thursday 20.58 CET, 19.58 BST:

Championships record: Heike Drechsler GER 7.30m (1990)

Event legend: Heike Drechsler GER (1986-1998) 4 golds

GB winners (1): Jean Desforges (1954)

2018 medallists: Malaiko Mihambo GER 6.75m, Maryna Bekh UKR 6.73m, Shara Proctor GBR 6.70m

Best in Eugene: 1 Mihambo GER 7.12m; 6 Khaddi Sagnia SWE 6.87m; 7 Ivana Vuleta SRB 6.84m

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Mihambo GER 7.12m, Vuleta SRB 7.06i, Sagnia SWE 6.95m, Bekh-Romachuk UKR 6.86m, Jazmin Sawyers GBR 6.84m

British team: Jazmin Sawyers (6.84m), Jahisha Thomas (6.56m),Abigail Irozuru (6.59m)

What might happen: The reigning Olympic, World and European champion Malaiko Mihambo is a huge favourite and has not lost a major outdoor event since the 2016 Olympics.

The world indoor champion Ivana Vuleta was a disappointing seventh in Eugene but in her sixth Europeans, will be keen to make up for 2018 when she headed qualifying but couldn’t take part in the final due to injury.

Khaddi Sagnia, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk and Jazmin Sawyers are among the other leading contenders but Lorraine Ugen has withdrawn from the British team.

Prediction: 1 Mihambo GER 6.97m; 2 Sagnia SWE 6.87m; 3 Vuleta SRB 6.85m; 4 Bekh-Romanchuk UKR 6.81m; 5 Sawyers GBR 6.78m

Triple Jump (Friday 20.55 CET, 19.55 BST):

Championships record: Tatyana Lebedeva RUS 15.15m (2006)

Event legend: Olha Saludukha UKR (2010-4) 3 golds

GB winners (1): Ashia Hansen (2002)

2018 medallists: Paraskevi Papahristou GRE 14.60m, Kristin Gierisch GER 14.45m, Ana Peleteiro ESP 14.44m

Best in Eugene: 8 Patricia Mamoma POR 14.29m (14.32q); 9 Kristiina Makela FIN 14.18m (14.48q); 11 Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk UKR 13.91m (14.54q)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Bekh-Romanchuk UKR 14.74i, Makela FIN 14.48m, Neele Eckhardt-Noack GER 14.48m, Hanna Minenko ISR 14.47m, Mamona POR 14.42i

British team: Naomi Metzger (14.37m)

What might happen: No European made the top seven in Eugene and no one has really stood out outdoors this summer but World Indoors runner-up Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk would be favourite if she can match her indoor form or what she jumped in qualifying in Eugene but failed to replicate in the final.

In that final, the 2016 champion Patricia Mamona, who won an Olympic silver medal, was the best but she has been nowhere near her 2021 form this summer.

Naomi Metzger made the final in 2018 but based on her Commonwealth medal should make the top six in Munich.

Prediction: 1 Bekh-Romanchuk UKR 14.56m; 2 Mamona POR 14.45m; 3 Eckhardt-Noack GER 14.39m; 4 Makela FIN 14.36m; 5 Minenko ISR 14.35m; 6 Metzger GBR 14.29m

Shot Put Monday 20.38 CET, 19.38 BST):

Championships record: Vita Pavlysh UKR 21.69m (1998)

Event legend: Nadezhda Chizhova URS (1966-74) 4 golds

GB winners (0): no medals

2018 medallists: Paulina Guba POL 19.33m, Christina Schwanitz GER 19.19m, Aliona Dubitskaya BLR 18.81m

Best in Eugene: 3 Jessica Schilder NED 19.77m; 5 Auriol Dongmo POR 19.62m; 11 Fanny Eoos SWE 18.27m

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Dongmo POR 20.43i, Schilder NED 19.84m, Roos 19.42m, Jorinde van Klinken NED 19.08i, Sara Gambetta GER 19.05i

British team: Sophie McKinna (18.82i), Divine Oladipo (17.97m), Amelia Strickler (18.18m). Also entered Adele Nicoll (17.59m)

What might happen: The world indoor champion Auriol Dongmo has been unable to match her Belgrade form outdoors and the best form this summer has been shown by Jessica Schilder who was third in Eugene and set a Dutch record in the Diamond League at Chorzow last week.

Fanny Roos, who set a Swedish record 19.42m in the same meeting looks the other main medal contender.

One of the Brits might make the final but Sophie McKinna seventh in 2018, has changed her technique and is struggling to replicate her 18.82m indoor form.

Prediction: 1 Schilder NED 19.56m; 2 Dongmo POR 19.45m; 3 Roos SWE 19.06m; 4 Van Klinken NED 18.87m; 5 Gambetta GER 18.65m; 11 Strickler GBR 17.97m

Discus (Tuesday 20.55 CET, 19.55 BST):

Championships record: Diane Sachse GDR 71.36m (1986)

Event legend: Sandra Perkovic CRO (2010-18) 5 golds

GB winners (0): no medals

2018 medallists: Sandra Perkovic CRO 67.62m, Nadine Muller GER 63.00m, Shanice Craft GER 62.46m

Best in Eugene: 2 Perkovic 68.45m; 4 Jorinde van Klinken 64.97m (65.66q); 5 Claudine Vita GER 64.24m (64.98q)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Perkovic 68.45m, Kristen Pudenz GER 67.10m, van Klinken NED 65.66m, Craft GER 65.10m, Vita GER 64.98m

British team: Jade Lally (61.78m), Kirsty Law (59.64m)

What might happen: It is hard to see anything beyond Perkovic winning a record sixth successive title to go with her many global successes even if she was second in Eugene.

Germany have three strong contenders and their five entrants fill the top seven in the rankings and they should win at least one medal.

Jorinde van Klinken who was fourth in Eugene looks the other main challenger.

Prediction: 1 Perkovic 69.23m; 2 van Klinken NED 67.34m; 3 Craft GER 65.45m; 4 Pudenz GER 64.87m; 5 Vita GER 64.65m

Hammer (Wednesday 21.00 CET, 20.00 BST):

Championships record: Anita Wlodarczyk POL 78.94m

Event legend: Anita Wlodarczyk POL (2012-18) 4 golds

GB winners (0): no medals

2018 medallists: Anita Wlodarczyk POL 78.94m, Alexandra Tavernier FRA 74.78m; Joanna Fiodorow POL 74.00m

Best in Eugene: 4 Sara Fantini ITA 73.18m; 6 Bianca Ghelber ROU 72.26m; 7 Silja Kosonen FIN 70.81m (72.15q)…10 Krista Tervo FIN 69.04m (73.83q)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Fantini ITA 75.77m, Malwina Kopron POL 75.08m, Krista Tervo FIN 74.40m, Katrine Jacobsen DEN 74.22m, Hanna Skydan AZE 73.23m

British team: Jessica Mayho (68.11m), Charlotte Payne (70.59m), Anna Purchase (70.63m)

What might happen: Anita Wlodarczk would have surely easily won her fifth successive title but for injury (caused by chasing and catching a thief) and it’s now incredibly open and of less impressive standard.

The best European threw in Eugene came in qualifying from Krista Tervo who was only fifth best in the final where Sara Fantini in fourth place was the best from the continent and she tops the rankings of those competing.

Malwina Kopron, fourth in 2018 and the Olympic bronze medallist, failed to make the final in Eugene but should make up for it here.

The British competitors would almost certainly need PBs to make the finals.

Prediction: 1 Fantini ITA 74.86m; 2 Kopron POL 73.45m; 3 Skydan AZE 73.24m; 4 Tervo FIN 72.95m; 5 Ghelber ROU 72.85m

Javelin (Saturday 20.25 CET, 19.25 BST):

Championships record: Christin Hussong GER 67.90m

Event legend: Ruth Fuchs GDR (1971-8) 2 golds and a bronze

GB winners (1): Fatima Whitbread (1986)

2018 medallists: Christin Hussong GER 67.90, Nikola Ogrodnikova CZE 61.85m, Liveta Jasiunaite LTU 61.59m

Best in Eugene: 6 Lina Muze LAT 61.26m; 8 Ogrodnikova CZE 60.18m (60.59q); 10 Jasiunaite LTU 58.97m (63.80q)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Elina Tzengko GRE 65.40m, Jasiunite LTU 63.80m, Adriana Vilagos SRB 63.52m, Muze LAT 62.88n, Ogrodnikova CZE 62.80m

British team: Bekah Walton (57.65m)

What might happen: European throwers were mediocre in this event in Eugene with a best of just sixth and no one over 62 metres except for Liveta Jasiunaite in qualifying and then throwing five metres less in the final.

Though she is now 41 years old, five-time global champion and second in this event in 2006 Barbora Spotakova could regain the title she last won in 2014 given her 62.29m in Chorzow in August while 2016 Olympic champion Sara Kolak also has medal chances.

At the other end of the experience stakes, watch for European junior champion and still a teenager Elina Tzenggo, who won in Ostrava with a ranking-topping 65.40m throw but struggled in Eugene.

Unusually for recent years, encouragingly Britain has a javelin competitor but it would be a major shock if Bekah Walton could make the final given her ranking position.

Prediction: 1 Muze LAT 63.25m; 2 Tzengko GRE 62.65m; 3 Spotakova CZE 62.45m; 4 Jasiunaite LTU 61.90m; 5 Kolak CRO 61.75m

Heptathlon (Wednesday 10.30 CET, 9.30 BST-Thursday 21.55 CET, 19.55 BST):

Championships record: Jess Ennis GBR 6823 (2010)

Event legends: Sabine Braun GER (1990-2002) Antoiniette Nana Djimou FRA (2012-16) 2 golds and a silver

GB winners (2): Denise Lewis (1998) Jessica Ennis (2010)

2018 medallists: Nafissatou Thiam BEL 6816, Katarina Johnson-Thompson GBR 6759, Carolin Schafer GER 6602

Best in Eugene: 1 Thiam BEL 6947; 2 Anouk Vetter NED 6867; 4 Adrianna Sulek POL 6672

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Thiam BEL 6947, Vetter 6867, Sulek 6672, Noor Vidts BEL 6559, Annik Kalin SUI 6464

British team: Holly Mills (6260), Jade O’Dowda (6224)

What might happen: This should be another top class event given that Europeans took nine of the top 10 places in Eugene and most are returning.

Defending champion Nafi Thiam was pushed all the way in America and only came out on top of Anouk Vetter due to a much superior 800m.

Adrianna Sulek and Noor Vidts should battle for bronze.

Holly Mills was unable to match her Gotzis form in the Commonwealths and it was Jade O’Dowda who picked up a medal in Birmingham but in Munich a 6200 point score will only likely scrape a top ten place.

Prediction: 1 Thiam BEL 6887; 2 Vetter NED 6756; 3 Sulek POL 6595; 4 Vidts BEL 6498; 5 Kalin SWE 6445; 10 O’Dowda 6301

20km Walk (Saturday 10.15 CET, 09.15 BST):

Championships record: Maria Perez ESP 1:26:36

Event legend (inc 10km walk): Annarita Sidoti ITA (1990-98) 2 golds and a silver

GB winners (o): no medals

2018 medallists: Maria Perez ESP 1:26:36, Anezka Drahotova CZE 1:27:03, Antonella Palmisano ITA 1:27:30

Best in Eugene: 2 Katarzyna Zdzieblo POL 1:27:31; 8 Valentina Trapletti ITA 1:29:54; 11 Olena Sobchuk UKR 1:31:19

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Zdzieblo POL 1:27:31, Perez ESP 1:27:40, Trapletti ITA 1:29:47, Saskia Feige GER 1:29:57, Ana Cabecinha POR 1:30:29

British team: Heather Lewis (1:34:02)

What might happen: Defending champion Marta Perez unusually got a disqualification in Eugene and the battle would appear to be between her and World silver medallist Katarzyna Zdzieblo who have a two minute time advantage on the rest this year.

Ukraine’s Lyudmila Olyanovska hasn’t completed the distance this year after an Eugene DNF but could challenge with a 1:27:09 PB.

Prediction: 1 Zdzieblo POL 1:28:02; 2 Perez ESP 1:28:10; 3 Feige GER 1:29:45; 4 Cabecinha POR 1:29:55; 5 Olyanovska UKR 1:29:59; 12 Lewis 1:34:01

35km Walk (Tuesday 08.30 CET, 07.30 BST):

Championships record: new event

Event legends/GB winners: none

2018 medallists: not held

Best in Eugene: 2 Katarzyna Zdzieblo POL 2:40:03; 4 Antigoni Drisbioti GRE 2:41:58; 5 Raquel Gonzalez ESP 2:42:27

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Drisbioti GRE 2:41:58, Gonzalez ESP 2:42:27, Olga Niedzialek POL 2:49:43, Viktoria Madarasz HUN 2:50:29, Ines Henriques POR 2:51:12

British team: Bethan Davies (2:58:48)

What might happen: This event won’t have world silver medallist Zdzieblo who focuses on just the 20km and it looks like it should be between the Eugene top five performers Antigoni Drisbioti and Raquel Gonzalez who have a big time advantage.

The 2018 50km champion Ines Henriques who won the world 50km title in 2017 could be close to another medal.

Prediction: 1 Drisbioti GRE 2:43:50; 2 Gonzalez ESP 2:45:02; 3 Henriques POR 2:49:35; 4 Niedzialek POL 2:50:10; 5 Madarasz HUN 2:51:16

4x100m relay (Sunday 21.22 CET, 20.22 BST):

Championships record: East Germany 41.68 (1990)

Event legends: East Germany (1969-1990) 5 golds

GB winners (3): 1950, 2014, 2018)

2018 medallists: Great Britain 41.88, Netherlands 42.15, Germany 42.23

Best in Eugene: 3 Germany 42.03; 5 Spain 42.58; 6 Great Britain 42.75 (41.99 ht)

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Great Britain 41.99, Germany 42.03, Switzerland 42.13, Spain 42.58, Italy 42.71

British team: Asher-Smith, Dobbin, Lansiquot, Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Philip, Bianca Williams

What might happen: Britain were quicker than eventual bronze medallists Germany ran in the final in Eugene in the heats even without Dina Asher-Smith and therefore they are capable of defending their title even if they have to compete without the athlete who won three golds medal in 2018.

Germany and Switzerland look the most other likely medallists.

Prediction: 1 Great Britain 41.85; 2 Germany 41.98; 3 Switzerland 42.35; 4 Spain 42.55; 5 Italy 42.65

4x400m relay (Saturday 21.45 CET, 20.45 BST):

Championships record: GDR 3:16.87 (1986)

Event legends: East Germany (1971-1990) 6 golds

GB winners (2): 1969 2016

2018 medallists: Poland 3:26.59, France 3:27.17, Great Britain 3:27:40

Best in Eugene: 3 Great Britain 3:22.64; 5 France 3:25.81; 6 Belgium 3:26:29

2022 top 5 rankings of those entered: Great Britain 3:22.64, France 3:25.81, Belgium 3:26:29, Italy 3:26.45, Switzerland 3:27.81

British team: Zoey Clark, Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen, Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi, Hannah Williams, Jodie Williams, Yeargin

What might happen: Britain easily won bronze medals in Eugene and comfortably top the European rankings however Netherlands (with Bol and Klaver) were disqualified from the World heats while Poland rested their best athletes and failed to make the final and both have a quicker quartet on paper.

Britain will also need to avoid a Birmingham after their England runners clearly ran out of their lanes though that did allow some of the other Brits to win medals for Scotland.

Prediction: 1 Poland 3:21.45; 2 Netherlands 3:22.05; 3 Great Britain 3:22.23; 4 France 3:25.54; 5 Belgium 3:26.05

